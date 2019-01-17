Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Aukey Powerstrips, Retinol Cream, and a PSVR bundle lead off Wednesday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" model, and a solid deal on the 65" as well.

Advertisement

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,497, and the 65" to $2,297. The former is a match for the best price we’ve seen, and the latter is the best price we’ve seen since October. Order now, and you’ll have it in time for the large, important football game!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $157 today after clipping the $20 coupon, the best price we’ve seen outside of a few, short-lived $145 deals around Black Friday.



Advertisement

With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ recently crowned favorite work mice were all either Logitech mice or vertical mice. But did you know that Logitech also makes a vertical mouse of its own? Even at today’s all-time low $84, it’s a lot more expensive than other RSI-mitigating mice, but in return, you get all the expected Logitech accouterments like a 4,000 DPI sensor, Logitech’s FLOW software to move things between computers, and the ability to pair with either Bluetooth or a USB dongle.



Photo: Amazon

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



Advertisement

All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $44, an all-time low.

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For just $12, this Aukey power strip includes four of each.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Keep the nostalgia party going with this big discount on Fuijifilm Instax refills.



Advertisement

If you’re not familiar, Instax cameras are Fujifilm’s cute, Polaroid throwbacks that quickly became a mainstay in corporate parties. (Your niece and/or aunt probably got one for Christmas.)

But like cameras of yore, they require film to keep them from entering the closet and never being used again. This $13 20-pack is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen and $9 less than what’s currently on Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Monoprice’s 45W USB-C wall charger is ugly as sin, but we’re willing to forgive that at this price. Just add the charger and a white USB-C cable to your cart, and use promo codes PICKME and PICKB at checkout to get both for just $11. Even without the cable, that’s the best price we’ve ever seen on a USB-C charger with that much power. If you own a laptop, a Switch, or anything else that can take advantage of those charging speeds, it never hurts to have a spare charger around the house.



Advertisement

Note: I had trouble getting both codes to work at the same time, but removing the cable and adding it back to my cart did the trick.

Photo: Gizmodo

I love my fancy, new 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $70 off the 64GB silver model on Amazon, or $100 off the 512GB space gray version.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

Advertisement

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to be able to plug things in at your desk without squeezing your arm behind it, or awkwardly crouching down to find a power strip, this cube-shaped charger from Aukey sits atop of your desk, and includes four easy-to-access AC outlets, plus three USB charging ports. Just use promo code AUKEYK06 at checkout to get it for $19.



Photo: Anker

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s back on sale for a great low price of $23, no promo code required.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent a lot of January in the gym and too much time listening to other dudes excessively grunt. Luckily these $90 PowerBeats3 headphones are down to one of their lowest prices ever.



Advertisement

Before you wag your finger about sound quality, Beats have come a long way in recent years, improving a lot since being acquired by Apple. And this pair even include the easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods (see: me). Grab a pair in “Neighborhood Collection” colors, which include Break Blue, Turf Green, Asphalt Gray and Brick Red.



This is a $10 markdown from the price currently on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2019, which means you almost definitely already own a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. But I submit that you should actually have a second, spare pair that can live in your luggage or gym bag, for when you inevitably forget your favorites at home.



Advertisement

This pair from TaoTronics is sweatproof, magnetic, and most importantly of all, runs for nine hours on a charge, which is about as good as it gets for wireless earbuds. Not bad for $16 (with code KINJA26V).

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to cable subscription or an expensive “cord cutter” over-the-top package to watch the rest of the NFL playoffs (and a lot of March Madness)...you just need an antenna sufficient to pull in local channels where you live.

Mohu has long made some of the best and most popular leaf-style HDTV antennas on the market, and a few different models have rare discounts on Amazon today, in preparation for the best sports time of the year.

Advertisement

The $22 Leaf 30 is probably sufficient if you live in or near a city, though things like tall buildings can make for a spotty signal.

The $46 Leaf 50 normally sells for $10 more, and includes a USB-powered amplifier that can boost weak TV signals.

The $48 Curve 50 should perform similarly to the Leaf 50, but it comes with a stand so you can set it on a shelf, rather than mounting it to a wall.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before the large, important football game in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $850, which is actually $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.



Photo: Amazon

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the Pro models add additional touches like rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera starter kit for $333 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been curious to give YouTube TV a try, and you could use a new streaming dongle, Walmart’s running a particularly enticing deal today. $59 gets you a month of YouTube TV (a $40 value, new accounts only), plus $15 in VUDU content, meaning the Stick itself is basically tossed in for about $4.

Advertisement

Amazon sells the Streaming Stick+ for $60 as well, and has the same YouTube TV promotion, but no VUDU credit.

The Streaming Stick+ supports 4K and HDR content, and its remote ingeniously includes a headphone jack which makes it easy to listen to your shows in bed without disturbing others. Update: My bad, it doesn’t include a headphone jack, but the Roku app can serve the exact same function.

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today, by stacking the coupon on the page with promo code SDCLIFE2.



Advertisement

They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $90 on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen. Boasting a fantastic 4.5 star review average from over 500 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice three stage system bevels, sharpens, and polishes your blades to the point that they feel brand new.

Photo: Amazon

When you think of smart lighting, you probably think of special lamps and bulbs. But Belkin’s WeMo dimmer switch adds a brain to pretty much any light fixture in your home, including ceiling lights.

Advertisement

Priced today at an all-time low $50, the switch replaces a regular dimmer light switch installed in your home, and uses Wi-Fi to control and dim your lights from your phone, or via your favorite voice assistant. You can even schedule it to automatically turn off at night, or use it to simulate people being home when you’re away to ward off ne’er-do-wells. Best of all, there’s no hub required; it talks directly to your router.

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $23 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code SMARTPLUG25 at checkout to save a few bucks.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sometimes, there’s too much stuff, not enough space. Keep all your odds and ends at bay with one of these tiered metal utility carts, now on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box. They come in a variety of colors, and two tier options: a three-tiered cart for $37, and a four-tiered cart for $45.



Advertisement

But the price is well worth it when you consider just how many uses this thing has. I own something similar, and I use it to store overflow implements from my kitchen. But it could also be useful in a bathroom that lacks storage, a nursery, or a craft room. Or it could hold all your garden tools, or be used as a makeshift bar cart. While the possibilities for this cart may be endless, this sale is not; these discounts will roll away by tomorrow, so cart off with your own cart today.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare super star, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $5 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.

It will only cost you $15 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



Image: Amazon

Wake up! There’s a deal that will help you get a better night’s sleep. Right now, you can take 30% off an extra thick bamboo mattress pad with promo code KDEALSMPAD, bringing the price down to $77 for a twin size and up to $98 for a California king. Just don’t snooze on this deal; it won’t last long, and as they say, early bird gets the worm.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t upgraded your incandescent and <shudders> CFL bulbs to LED, you can do them all at once today with this $23 24-pack of Sylvania bulbs. They put out the same amount of light as a 60W incandescent while using only 8.5W of energy, meaning they’ll easily pay for themselves over time. Some local utility companies will even give you a rebate on your power bill if you send in a receipt for LED purchases, so who knows, maybe you could even get these for free.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just as the Contigo Autoseal travel mug is one of our readers’ favorites for keeping drinks hot, this Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Water Bottle is highly adept at keeping your beverages icy cold. In fact, the bottle, down to just $13 in the grapevine color, keeps your drink cold for up to 28 hours, thanks to vacuum insulation, plus an autoseal button keeps all liquid where it’s meant to be between sips. Throw in the fact that it’s dishwasher safe, and that’s enough to seal the deal for us when it comes to this water bottle.



Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s down to its best price ever today with promo code ROAVAPS6.



The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When it’s time to grind, get out this $25 Secura Grinder, now down to its lowest price. With stainless-steel blades and separate removable bowls for chopping and grinding, this grinder will have no trouble crushing anything from coffee beans, to spices, to nuts into a crumbly powder in mere seconds. It’s a deal that won’t grind your gears in the least.



Photo: Amazon

What if...and hear me out here...you could actually park your cars in your garage, and keep all your random lawn equipment, beach gear, and sports balls somewhere else? It’s possible!



Advertisement

This Keter 6' x 3' storage shed is on sale at Walmart for $365 right now, and can keep all of your unneeded things out of sight, until you need them. That’s about $65 less than Amazon’s current price, but you’ll need to pick it up yourself from your local Walmart to avoid the $100 freight shipping charge.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Crawling behind your furniture to plug in and unplug your various gadgets day in and day out? That’s so last year. Bring outlets into 2019 with this $40 TP-Link Mini Smart Plug 2-Pack, which allows you to enable or disable your outlets with your smartphone, put them on an automated schedule, or control them using Alexa. All that, and they each only occupies one socket.

Photo: Amazon

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden rib system to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye. It looks ridiculous, sure, but I promise you that nobody on your flight cares. Honest!

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. While not as good as our exclusive Black Friday deal, you can get any color you want for 10% off on Amazon right now by clipping the on-page coupon.

Image: 1800Flowers

Valentine’s Day is officially one month out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.

Advertisement

For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

Photo: Amazon

The bObsweep bObi Pet attempts something that most robotic vacuums only pay lip service to: looking good. Its soft silicone touch sensors replace the loud (and sometimes baseboard scuffing) bumper you see on most competitors, it comes in a variety of bold colors, and its upper surface is marked only with a logo and three touch-sensitive buttons with cute names: Go!, Juice (recharge), and Waffle (clean one area of the floor in a waffle pattern).



Advertisement

It also comes with a virtual wall, which you rarely see in a robovac this affordable, and a full two year warranty, plus five years of subsidized service if anything goes wrong.

Its remote though. Wow. I don’t think we’ll ever see it in the MoMA. But honestly, who ever uses the remotes on these things?

Get the bObi Pet for $180 in either peach or red, since its back down to its lowest price ever right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Advertisement

Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate. (hey, there’s always next season).

Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.4 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!

Photo: Amazon

A good tire pressure gauge is just one of those things that belongs in every car, and this $7 model from Tacklife (with promo code YN4CL956) has all the important features you need. Its screen is backlit, it’s easy to grip, and its tip doubles as a flashlight so that you can easily find the valve in the dark. What more could you want?

Image: Casper

Get some good sleep and save some money with Casper’s Winter Sale, now through January 21. If you spend over $1,000, the sleep retailer will knock off $100, plus they’ll gift you with $25 to use toward a future purchase. And unlike other Casper promotions, you don’t have to buy a mattress to take advantage of it. So, feel free to stock up on new bedding, bed frames, pillows, and other Casper products using promo code WINTER, and have sweet dreams of savings.

Photo: Amazon

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $17 today with promo code VF95G48L. That could be one for each side of your house!

Photo: Amazon

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Advertisement

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

First came the Day Heel, Everlane’s ultra comfortable, block-heeled shoe that notoriously had a 15,000 person waitlist. Then came the follow-up: the coveted Day Glove, an ingeniously simple Italian leather flat that’s versatile enough to effortlessly take you from day to night and comfy enough to run in. And today only, the Day Glove is available at a rare discount.

Advertisement

Get a pair (or 2 pairs—that’s the limit per customer) in one of 13 available colors for just $100, down from its regular $115 price tag. Sales on iconic Everlane favorites don’t come around often, so I’d recommend getting in on this deal ASAP.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Go to Forever 21 for a BOGO deal that’s pretty unbelievable, no matter what age you are. Right now, when you buy one item from the hip retailer’s packed sale section, you can get another sale item for free with promo code BOGOFREE. But while you may feel eternally 21 in these clothes, this sale won’t last quite that long; be sure to take advantage of this deal before, ironically, January 21.

If you’re ever planning to leave your home this winter, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code WINTER in an effort to keep you cozy, when you should be feeling just plain cold. This deal will last until January 13, and seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The new year is a time to catch up on your fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off sale items for men and women. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SALE30 and stock up for the new year.

