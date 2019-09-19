Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Logitech Gold Box, Wayfair Clearance Sale, and 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership lead off Thursday's best deals from around the web.



USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA916) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is discounting two very different batteries, the $187 Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer and the $18 Jackery Armor 9000mAh Power Bank.



The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer is basically a lithium-ion power station, which can power mini fridges and small TVs in your campsite , in addition to powering up your mobile devices via USB. While the Jackery Armor 9000mAh battery is a rugged, waterproof battery bank that’s designed to take on-the-go. It even has a flashlight and it’s also shockproof, so it’s helpful in a pinch.

These prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen on these particular devices, and this sale will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So make sure to give ‘em a look before they disappear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to keep your new (or slightly older) iPhone looking pristine? 2-packs of Anker glass screen protectors are just $3 today with promo code GLASP299. Your choices with this deal can fit either the iPhone XR/iPhone 11, or the iPhone XS Max/iPhone 11 Pro Max. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work on the X/XS/11 Pro line.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the 11% coupon (the list price is already a significant discount from its usual price, as it stands)

You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

The great thing about Philips Hue is that your fancy lighting profiles aren’t limited to standard bulbs; the Hue LighStrip Plus lets you to stick a rope of color-changing, Wi-Fi connected lights anywhere in your house.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

This LightStrip Plus is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, and it hardly ever goes on sale, but while supplies last, you can pick it up for $52 refurbished from Woot, plus a bonus extension kit that’ll give you 10' of total lighting. Bonus: Once the new Hue HDMI Sync Box comes out next month, you’ll be able to sync your lights with whatever’s playing on your TV.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you spent all your money on a new iPhone, and thus want a cheaper case, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case is on sale for under $10 through the company’s eBay storefront right now. The back of the case is clear (the sides come in both clear and black), so you can show off your sexy new Midnight Green phone. The deal is available for all three new iPhones.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is chock-full of popular Logitech peripherals for work and play. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, speakers, and work mice.



Are you looking for a mechanical keyboard? Perhaps one that’s super portable? This sale has options for you. Want one of the best work mice you can buy? It’s here, too and in two colors.

For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anyone that charges their phone wirelessly knows that having one Qi charger in the house isn’t enough. No, you want them on just about every horizontal surface, so that you can ABC (Always Be Charging).



Anker’s PowerWave stands hold your phone at a good viewing angle, support 7.5W iPhone charging (with a Quick Charge wall adapter - not included), and are only $15 each when you buy a two-pack today. Just use promo code KJEB2524 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Working now with promo code KINJAPM2!

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $155 with promo code KINJAPM2.

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive coupon code KINJAPM2 to get it for an all-time low $155, and then start prepping your popcorn.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $130 from Amazon and Best Buy, both have the matte black on sale, but Best Buy also has a more options, including the satin silver, satin gold, rose gold, and glass white models.



Screenshot: Groupon

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Costco membership, now is a perfect time to give in. For a limited time, Groupon is running a promotion where you can get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. Plus, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card and coupons.



Those exclusive Costco coupons are for:

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs ($17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels ($15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat (beef, chicken, pork, or fish; excludes deli items)

$25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com

This deal is for new customers only and not valid to current Costco members, nor is it eligible for people whose membership expired after May 1, 2019.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have some heavy-duty shit to get done outdoors, you’re going to want to check and see if the machinery you need is on sale at Home Depot. Right now you can get up to 40% off Select Outdoor Power and Utility Vehicles. That includes portable generators, log splitters, pressure washers, UTVs, and more.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We’ve all had a spatula melt on us. Maybe not right away, but slowly over time, they start to warp and look funky after prolonged exposure to heat. Thankfully, that won’t be an issue if you buy a new one during the 40% Off Spatula-Palooza Sale at ThermoWorks. During the limited-time sale, you can get ThermoWork’s high-temp silicone spatula for $6.



The spatulas are dishwasher safe and can withstand temperatures up to 600°F. ThermoWorks Spoonula, a smaller spatula that is shaped more like a spoon, is also 40% off during the sale.

Photo: Amazon

Sitting for eight hours a day hunched over your desk isn’t great for you, we all know this. But then, most of us don’t really want to stand at a desk all day either. The solution? Desk risers that let you lift or lower your computer on demand.



Halter makes them in a bunch of different colors and sizes, and all of the risers on this page are 30% off today. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Note: If the code doesn’t automatically apply for some reason, use code 65NIDNRU at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

Pencil cups are great and all, but how many writing utensils do you really keep out on your desk? Instead, get this Yamazaki Desk Bar while it’s on sale for $26-$27 (depending on the color). It features a tray for jewelry and such, a shelf for hanging a watch (or displaying a Funko), and holes to prop up taller items like pens and pencils.



Photo: Amazon

Why do dogs never seem to be able to settle down when you put them in the back seat of your car? If you want to help your dog feel steadier when they’re in the back, this Dog Seat Cover Car Seat should do the trick. It is currently a couple of bucks off on Amazon. It is waterproof, so any mess your dog drags into the car (or makes while in it) won’t get on your seats.



Image: Wayfair

Up to 75% Off Clearance | Wayfair

A new season is a great opportunity to revamp the look and feel of your home. With fall on the horizon, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade any room inside (or outside) your house with their September Clearance Sale. Now through Tuesday, score up to 75% off everything from accent furniture, to bedding, to storage solutions, and head into cooler weather with a cool new vibe at home.

Right now, Woot’s shaving price on the Gillette Fusion Power 5-blade refill pack. The package will come with 8 refills, and each has 5-blades, that are compatible with your Gillette Fusion handles (not included.)



This current price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen and a great opportunity to save on stuff you need to buy anyway.

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code SAVEONDEALS. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter how worth it they are, spending a fortune on designer denim never feels great. But today, you can take home a pair of nice Joe’s Jeans for much less than usual, thanks to a Nordstrom Rack flash event. Both men’s and women’s styles of jeans and other apparel are more than half off their regular prices. It’s a sale you’ll want to slip into ASAP.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $34 Mynt shoulder massager delivers with heat, eight massage nodes, and arm straps that let you apply as much or as little pressure as you’d like. Use promo code ZAIEWFFE to get the deal.



For a few bucks less, you can also opt for a massaging pillow. Just use promo code MUVPKH4J to get it for $30.

And finally, Mynt’s handheld massager is great for targeted therapy, and can be had for just $30 today with promo code W2XSX678 The compact design is reminiscent of a very popular corded product, and its seven different settings make it ideal for shoulders, necks, feet...anywhere really.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 50% off sale items, plus an extra 15% off your entire purchase. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code FALLYALL—which means a good portion of the stock is under $10. Plus, you can get free express shipping on orders of $50.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Butter London is best known for quality nail polish made from clean ingredients, but the brand actually makes a wide range of cosmetics to glam up eyes, lips, and faces. And right now, you can add Butter to your makeup collection for less, with an extra 30% off sale items. Use promo code 30SALE to score tons of discounted polish and nail treatments, and maybe some super shimmery Eye Gloss, if you’re looking to expand your Butter horizons.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Super Mario Maker 2 has enough Nintendo-crafted Mario levels to be worth its $60 MSRP, and the endless ecosystem of player-created levels is one of the most creative spaces in all of gaming. If you were holding out for a deal though, you can grab a copy on eBay today for $47.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In one giant leap for deal-kind, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $100 right now, a $20 discount from its usual price, and the best deal we’ve seen since the 2018 holiday season.



Why is it worth over $100? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve gotta say, I didn’t realize anyone had fond memories of the gigantic original Xbox controller, but Hyperkin brought it back for the Xbox One and PC for a reason, I suppose. The Duke is almost entirely faithful to the original, for better or worse, but added in a couple of small shoulder buttons to mirror the black and white buttons, and an OLED screen on the front that plays the original Xbox’s boot animation when you start using the controller. Was that necessary? Hell no. But it’s awesome.



The Duke came out last year for $70, but now it’s marked down to an all-time low $39 on Amazon in both black and green today.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you haven’t had the chance to pre-order your Sega Genesis Mini, now’s the perfect time. Take advantage of this Walmart offer for $10 off the console bundled with 6-button Innex controller.



Relive a ton of classic games like Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Shinobi 3 in a well-designed package.

Sega Genesis Mini: The Kotaku Review Sega was always more loved than it was successful. At no point was the maker of the Genesis and… Read more Read

While the re-make of the much-loved console comes with two controllers, the bundle includes a 6-button version. This is a significant improvement over the 3-button controllers available on the base system.

The console ships in a few days, so make sure to hop on this deal before it’s history.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Time to get wine drunk and download a copy of My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Going with Your Gut by Hannah Hart. Right now, Kindle users can get the book for $3. Hopefully, this cookbook can help you cut back on buying pizza at 2 A.M., or spending $40 on UberEats to get a McFlurry and fries (me).



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cult-favorite curly hair brand DevaCurl is blowing out a selection of curl-friendly favorites, including their Original, Delight, and Decadence shampoo and conditioner sets, with their Fall Savings Sale, happening now. Those who have yet to jump on the No-Poo bandwagon home should bring home a fan favorite “The Kit For All Curl Kind” set for a travel-sized sampling of DevaCurl’s line. Or just stock up on stylers and a couple 32-ouncers, because you’ll need more shampoo and/or conditioner at some point. Just use promo code HELLOFALL to get 25% off and start curling up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Listen, there’s nothing wrong with getting older. But if you wish that you could stop time when it comes to your skin, consider picking up this Mario Badescu Peptide Renewal Serum, now down from its usual price of $45 to just $38. Here’s what our own Style Girlfriend had to say about it:



It’s pumped full of collagen-boosting peptides to help skin look smoother, lifted and more toned. Plus, white willow bark exfoliates to make dull skin look more radiant. Yes, radiant I said goddamnit!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ExOfficio’s Give-N-Go boxer briefs were a finalist in our best men’s underwear Co-Op, and our readers have gone on to purchase tens of thousands of pairs (seriousy!) since.



If you have an Amazon Prime credit card (and you should!), you can get 15% cash back on your purchase of tons of ExOfficio underwear styles for men and women right now. To get the deal, you’ll need to pay for the underwear with your Prime credit card, and they’ll have to be shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Depending on the style/color/size combination you choose, there are a lot of third parties selling these through Amazon, but you can check the list of other sellers in most cases to find Amazon’s listing. You should see this 15% cash back language on eligible items:

Not sure what to get? The standard Give-N-Go Boxer Brief for men is legendary, and women can buy the equivalent Bikini Brief here.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 400 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety of wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you tired of perfectly folding your laundry like Marie Kondo, but still want to be somewhat organized? Stop folding your underwear and instead get this organizer to keep things in their place. The Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box is $14 and comes with six bins to help you get your underwear drawer in order. We can’t promise that your washing machine won’t eat your socks, but at least you’ll have a tidy place to put what socks you do have left.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, just because summer is ending that doesn’t mean the bugs are dead (or hiding) just yet. If you want to enjoy a nice afternoon or night outside on your porch, you don’t need to be eaten alive. The Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repeller is $10 off right now on Amazon. While it is great to put in your backyard, it is also travel-friendly because it is TSA-compliant for air travel. So if you’re booking a trip to Mexico when the weather gets colder, you might want to toss this in your suitcase to be safe.

