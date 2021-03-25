Thursday's Best Deals: LG 27" UltraGear Monitor + Xbox Controller, Stardew Valley, Simmons Beautyrest Mattress, Tory Burch Sale, and More

LG’s 27's UltraGear monitor and Stardew Valley lead Thursday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy | $19 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code CHILLOUT

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of March.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Kindle Kids Edition Image : Amazon

If there’s a young, voracious reader in your life, consider empowering their reading habit with a Kindle Kids Edition. This child-friendly version of the popular e-reader has a two-year worry-free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace it regardless of how it met its grisly demise.



But there’s more: the included one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) provides access to loads of kid-friendly books, such as the entire Harry Potter series and quite a bit more. It has parental controls built-in too, of course, and unlike Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets, this e-reader doesn’t have things like apps, games, and videos available: just books.

Save $35 off the list price right now at Amazon. The 10th-gen Kindle itself comes in just one color, but you can choose from one of four different cover designs to suit your kid’s style and personality. The Kids+ membership renews at $3/month after the included year’s worth ends, if you’re keen on keeping it.

TrebLab X5 Wireless Earbuds MARCH2021X5 Image : Sheilah Villari

Take $35 off these new wireless earbuds from TreLab for the next two days and get stereo quality sounds while on the move. Use the code MARCH2021X5 at checkout, and this discount will be applied. This deal runs until March 31.

These X5 TWS Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to thirty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes up to two hours to get there. The charging case can get up to four charges for your earbuds before needing more juice themselves. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric.

There’s free shipping for Prime Members.

Nice mouse you have there. What’s that ... a $10 mouse from Staples? Hey, hey just kidding. No need to get defensive. I’m just playing around here. I mean, I’m not one to talk, because I legitimately do have one of the cheapest mice in the world. I jest because I don’t want you to become like me. I play games with a garbage mouse and everyone makes fun of me. Learn from my tragic life by upgrading your setup. Amazon has two of Razer’s best gaming mice on sale today if you’re looking for a change. You’ve got the ultralight, ultra fast Razer Viper Pro down to $93 for starters. For just a little more, you can grab a Razer Basilisk Pro for $100. The extra cash gets you 11 programmable buttons, 100 hours of battery life, and more. My dinky little mouse is weeping at the sight of these titans.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Image : Sony

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun.

Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $348, but they’re down to $278 today at Best Buy. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering up to $50 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $200 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $230. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an AMD dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Note that this Chromebook 14 model (14-db0020nr) is set to receive automatic updates through June 2026, so there’s plenty of runway to use this laptop for years to come.

Mpow M9 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M9 Wireless Earbuds. They’re just $28 when you clip the coupon. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. The coupon only works for the black color at this price.

The noise-canceling on all the Mpow products is incredible, and of course, the M9s are like this too. The 2 mics/CVC 8.0 tech helps reduce environmental noise and aids in voice clarity for all types of calls. If you’re on a lot of zooms and skypes, these might be your new best friend. You’ll get a full scope of balanced sound if you want to groove too. They have about 40 hours of playtime in total. It’s 6 hours off of a single charge with an extra 34 with the charging case. To get that full charge with the case, it will take about an hour. These pair easy via Bluetooth with your chosen device and look really sleek in the all-black. The M9s are sweatproof, so go ahead and take these on your next jog.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.

Samsung T5 2TB Portable SSD Image : Samsung

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now, you can save $70 on Samsung’s 2TB model in black, bringing it close to the lowest price we’ve seen on this drive.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

LG 27" UltraGear Monitor w/ Xbox Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at BuyDig. You can get the monitor and an Xbox controller for $347, which is a wild deal.

To make this work, you’ll need to add both the monitor and an XbIUKFV, ox controller to your cart. Red, white, take your pick. For some reason, the monitor itself is only $3 off on its own. But as soon as you add the controller, the price drops and you get both for $347. This monitor usually drops to around that price, so the extra controller is certainly a perk.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two, making for a solid gaming option.

PowerA Xbox Series X Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

One thing that’s surprising about the current generation of consoles is that new new controllers have back buttons. You’d think the DualSense would have after Sony sold a PS4 back button attachment last year, but nope! Neither the PS5 nor the standard Xbox Series X controller have them. You’ll have to shell out $180 for an Elite 2 controller if you want them. Or you can grab this officially licensed PowerA Fusion Pro Series X controller for $60. This nice package includes a mappable pro pack, which includes four paddles that attach to the back of the controller. It’s a spiffy pro controller with a whole bunch of bells and whistles, so give it a try if you don’t want to shell out for an Elite 2.

Doom (Steam Key) CHEAPIESMARCH Image : Bethesda

It is not enough to simply rip. One must also tear. This is basic philosophy, and it is on fully display in 2016's Doom. If you’ve never played the fantastic shooter, here’s your chance. Eneba has the game down to just $5 when you use the code CHEAPIESMARCH at checkout. You’ll get a Steam key for the game, so activate it and prepare to tear (and rip). That same promo code will work on a few other titles as well, bringing Cities: Skylines down and Dirt Rally 2.0 down to $3 respectively. Both great deals if you would rather build and race.

Alright, everyone is in trouble. Every time I log in to Twitter in 2021, I find a dozen new Twitter discourses, all varying in size and importance. It started with things like Bean Dad where I logged in one day and said “oh, who cares.” Then it proceeded to be the main new story on everyone’s mind for a full day. That happens every single day now. I’m going to need everyone to chill out right now, because we are NOT continuing the year like this. If you need something calming to distract your drama-hungry brain, Stardew Valley is currently on sale at Best Buy. You can grab an Xbox One digital code for only $9. The peaceful farming game just released a huge new update, so it’s a perfect time for you to play it while you sit in internet time-out. And no, I will not tell you how to play. You must figure it out for yourself. This is a teaching moment.

Need for Speed Heat (PC)

Screenshot : EA

I’ve got a need. And the only prescription is more speed. Racing enthusiasts can grab Need for Speed Heat for $15 on PC today, which is very, very cheap. What can we say? It’s a fun racing game where you drive a car very fast and avoid cops. You basically becoming a street racing night criminal terrorizing city streets for fun. What’s not to love. The Need for Speed series has been inconsistent over the years, but it is always so pleasurable to just zip around in these games. If you need an escape and want to barrel down a highway for a few hours, this is a very cheap and legal way to do so.

Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off LEGO Mario Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Admit it: you want the LEGO Mario toys. We don’t have to play pretend here. It’s just you and me, dear reader. We can drop our cynicism for this briefest of moments and get real with one another. When I first saw the Mario LEGO sets, I was like “pffft whatever.” But in my heart of hearts, these bring me joy and I secretly want them. I lover both Mario and LEGO and this is a delightful, creative combination. So here’s a little secret for you: there’s a buy 1, get 1 40% off LEGO Mario sets sale happening at Target right now. It’s the perfect way to grab the starter kit and an expansion to get started on your new obsession. I won’t tell anyone. Okay, now we can get back to being mad online gamers.



ha ha mario is for babies