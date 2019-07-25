Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Two Kyoku Daimyo Knives, up to 50% off Men’s and Women’s Sale, and a Vizio 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Curved TVs might be a little dumb, but curved, ultra-wide computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.

Advertisement

Right now you can pick up this Dell 34-Inch Ultra-WIde LED monitor for just $509, or a few bucks off its lowest price.

This type of monitor enables you to have a ton of windows open at the same time without the unsightly gap in between like you’d find in dual monitor setups. Sure, it costs more to start off but, for some, the seamless nature of it is worth it.

This 3440x1440 (21:9) monitor refreshes at 60hz and 99% sRGB, which is awesome for editing photos and videos.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I’m not sure if this is a deal for us, or a deal for Equifax, but it’s definitely a deal for someone (lawyers). The claims process just opened following a class action settlement on behalf of the 147 million Americans whose data was exposed in the massive 2017 Equifax data breach. If your data was compromised, even if you haven’t (yet) had your identity stolen, you can get at least $125 cash now, and it only takes a minute.



To find out if you’re eligible, just visit this page (or fill out and mail this form if you were under 18 at the time of the breach), and enter your name and the last six digits of your social security number. If you were impacted, you’ll be able to provide your contact info, and choose whether you want $125 cash or 10 years of free credit monitoring. Technically, you’re only supposed to claim the $125 if you have credit monitoring from elsewhere, but Credit Karma (which I’ve personally used for years) offers it for free.

Advertisement

If you actually spent time or lost money dealing with the effects of the hack, you’ll also be able to submit documentation to be reimbursed for both, in addition to your $125 flat fee, up to a maximum $20,000.

A quick poll of our team (all of whom except Tercius were eligible for the payment, which he’s devastated about) revealed that most of us would rather have the $125 than to have not been hacked in the first place, which is probably very wrongheaded of us. Let us know what you think in the comments!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code YIAZF27X). It’s only slightly larger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.



Compared to similar-sized USB-C chargers like Anker’s PowerPort Atom, it’s a little dated at this point, but at $6, it doesn’t really matter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sound bars have largely taken over the home theater audio industry, but if you prefer to set things up the old fashioned way, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 5.1 speaker set than this. Just $68 gets you all of the speakers you need from Monoprice, though you’ll need to find an receiver to control them.



Clip the $29 coupon on the product page to see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Amazon

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this Vizio system is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



At first glance, this looks like a 5.1 system similar to Vizio’s excellent sound bars. The main bar at the front of the room carries three channels, the two satellite speakers (truly wireless, in this case) provide your rear channels, and the wireless subwoofer handles the bass. But this being an Atmos-certified 5.1.4 system, it also includes four speakers (two built into the sound bar, and one in each of the satellites) that face upwards to bounce the Atmos channels off your ceiling, and back into your ears.

The effect won’t be quite as convincing as true ceiling-mounted speakers, but you won’t do better for this price. Gizmodo covered a similar Vizio system (a 5.1.2 version), and came away impressed. This model normally sells for $1000, but today on Amazon, it’s $300 off, matching an all-time low (which wasn’t available for long). Amazingly, that’s only $100 more than the price of the 3.1.2 version of the same system, which doesn’t include the satellite speakers.

Photo: Huckberry

If you’ve been on the market for a new set of bed sheets that feel more “adult” than your old college ones, stop and take a look. We won’t shame you for hanging onto your sheets for so long, but it is time to say goodbye. Right now, you can get 20% off Upstate Pure Washed Cotton Sheets at Huckberry. These sheets are made from pure cotton fabric and are said to get even softer with every wash. They have a top and bottom indicator tag, so you’ll never put them on the bed the wrong way again. A Queen set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases and is currently $96 during this sale, while a King set is $110.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have kids, work with kids, or just go outside of your home, in general, you are surrounded by germs. As long as kids aren’t sneezing directly into your mouth, there is an easy way to combat germs. Hand sanitizer is vital for people in literally any workspace, be it a standard office, classroom, restaurant, or elsewhere. Right now, you can snag a 4-pack of PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel for only $14 on Amazon. Cold and flu seasons is basically around the corner at the rate summer is flying by, so why not stock up now while it is on sale?



Graphic: Amazon

Most multitools are glorified pocket knives that you can slip into your pants. This multitool is, uh, a shovel.



Advertisement

But it’s more than just a shovel, of course. It’s also a whistle, a fire starter, a bottle opener, a knife, a hacksaw, a screwdriver, an ice pick, a wire cutter, an axe, a hammer, a ruler, a hoe (for your emergency farming needs), and more. It’s designed to collapse down to fit in the trunk of your car, and who knows, it could come in handy in the event of an emergency. Will you remember that the shovel in your backseat can also whistle for help if you find yourself stranded in the back country? I sure hope so!

Normally $89, it’s down to just $71 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, so get the deal before the end of the day, when it’ll be dead and buried.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Toilet brushes are an unfortunate necessity, but in the grand scheme of things, they’re a fine tradeoff in exchange for the miracles of indoor plumbing.



But OXO (unsurprisingly) makes one of the less gross-seeming options out there, and you can get the mint color of their Hideaway toilet brush for $13 today, down from the usual $16.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your home features a lot of built-in lights controlled by a relatively small number of light switches, it’ll probably be cheaper and easier to make them “smart” by replacing your switches, rather than your bulbs.



That’s especially true today, since you can get a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart light switches for $60, matching an all-time low. Just swap these in for your existing switches, and you’ll be able to control all the lights on the switch with your phone or your favorite voice assistant. And yes, you can still use it like a regular light switch too, so you don’t have to shout at Alexa to turn on the lights when you walk through the front door (but you can if you enjoy doing that).

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too.



Now, you can save $20 on two of the company’s other knives from the same line. The 8.5" Kiritsuke ($78 with promo code KYOKUBVX) is almost certainly longer than the blade you’re using now, which can help you chop more stuff at once, though I think most would find it a bit unwieldy. Instead, I’d recommend the 7" Santoku ($80 with promo code KYOKUDSZ) for most home chefs. That length of blade is long enough for almost anything you’re likely to do in the kitchen, and the curved, ergonomic blade makes it easy to rock back and forth when chopping herbs and vegetables.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Keep the party going even after the sunsets with these discounted, solar-powered Tiki torches. Use promo code KJTIKI to drop the price on the single unit, two-pack and four-pack down to just $22, $37 and $62 respectively. (For comparison’s sake, this single unit costs $30 on Amazon.)



Advertisement

These LED lamps will run for 8-10 hours and since these are solar-powered, there’s no need to plug them in or refill them with gas. Each lamp comes with one lantern holder, one female, male extension stakes and one ground stake.

If you’re thinking of going... um... protesting with them... the inventory has been replaced with something else. Please keep moving.

Photo: Daily Steals

Do you have a bunch of birds or squirrels ruining your garden and yard? If you’ve tried to keep them out with no success, you can test out a scarecrow. Don’t get an ugly, giant scarecrow that’ll give your kids nightmares. Get this Premium Garden Scarecrow Owl, which will probably not make your kids terrified of owls (no promises). It is only $11 on Daily Steals when you use the promo code KJOWL.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve ever needed a portable generator for a camping trip or during a power outage at home, now is the time to buy one. You can get up to 50% off select Generators, Log Splitters, and Augers at Home Depot, today only. A Sportsman 4,000/3,500-Watt Dual Fuel Powered Portable Generator (pictured above) is 47% off, marked down to just $279. It has 10 hours of life and it can run on propane or regular gasoline.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now, matching the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Photo: Butcher Box

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up before July 29, you’ll also get three pounds of organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. Who doesn’t want a wing night every month forever?



Advertisement

Better yet, all of those wings will come from free-range chickens that are USDA Certified Organic, were never given antibiotics or added hormones.

The three pound wing bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choice of proteins.

Image: Jachs

There is never a wrong time to stock up on henleys and hoodies, even if a heatwave did just end. You can shop Garment Dye Knits from Jachs to find a bunch of henleys, polos, crewnecks, and hoodies for only $14 to $19. You can get the knits on sale when you use the promo code GDCLEANUP. Henley lovers have five different styles of henley to choose from, all of which are sold in seven colors or more.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags you can own and right now you can save up to 60% off bags, shirts, shorts and other gear during their End of Season clearance sale.



Better still, you can get free shipping with orders over $100 during this sale. For me, the ones to pay attention to are the Urban Ex Gas Gan Backpack (down to $60 from a usual price for $150) and the Macheto Travel Pack for $80 (down from a usual $200.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 50% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 2,100 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take up to 50% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women at Fossil’s Semi-Annual Sale, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If your summer wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Lit Summer Clearance sale is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are up to 50% off. Plus, use promo code EXTRA15 to score an additional 15% off your purchase. Prices start at just $10, so it’s a pretty lit opportunity to score some hot looks.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout, plus you can score free shipping with promo code FREESHIPPING. We’re talking $20 belts, $30 tees, $40 watches, so load up!

Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

Advertisement

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up this $21 Moquito Repellent system if you’re planning any part of your summer outdoors. These promise to shoo away bugs scent- and deet-free, while being super portable.



This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular item (usually hovers around $40.) But just a heads up, these require refill pods that start at around $8 for 12 hours worth of protection. Luckily, there’s one already in the box.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 85,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their 20th Birthday Sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites—including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more—are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more.

Be sure to use promo code BDAY20 to score even more savings on select items. You’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start fall off on the right foot.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 23,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



Advertisement

The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these Greats Royale sneakers, our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of Adidas pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Photo: Pop Chart

We all have our movie blind spots. Those essential, genre-defining films that we’ve just never seen for one reason or another. My worst offenders are probably the Lord of the Rings and Godfather films.



Advertisement

But now, Pop Chart went and made a poster that can motivate you to cross those movies off your list, literally. Spanning 3' by 2' and featuring over 1,500 movies sorted by genre, each title has a three-section circle next to it that you pencil in to mark whether you loved the film, liked it, or merely just watched it. And in true Pop Chart fashion, it looks great too.

The poster starts shipping out on July 29, but you can preorder it today for 25% off with promo code TWOTHUMBSUP. That’ll bring the poster by itself down to $30, but you can also throw in some frames or poster rails to hang it, and the code will work on those as well.

Photo: Amazon

Do you know someone who loves dinosaurs as much as my nephew Charlie does? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick up the Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection. This Blu-ray set includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. Sadly, no Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but you do get a bunch of bonus features, and even digital copies.



Advertisement

$30 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular collection, so act fast before this deal is extinct. (Can you believe I’m single and don’t know if I don’t have any kids?)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once upon a time, the NES Classic was so hard to find, that eBay resellers could sell them at a 2-3x markup.



Advertisement

Then, for a few blessed months, you could easily find them in stores, in stock, for MSRP. It was glorious.

But alas, if you missed that moment in time, they’re now really hard to find again. But lo and behold, you can actually buy a refurb from Nintendo’s eBay storefront for $50 right now, while supplies last. It’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing.



Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Amazon just knocked it down to $16 after you clip the coupon code (from its original $40), which is the best price yet.



Tech

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $30 on both PS4 and Xbox One after you clip the on-page coupon, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X grabs it.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Have dreams of becoming a bonafide pitmaster? Don’t let your dreams be dreams, and pick up this $50 Masterbuilt portable smoker. This teensy propane-fueled smoker is perfect for smoking meats at home or on-the-go. Masterbuilt promises that despite its diminutive size, it’ll be able to “smoke whole turkeys, pork butts, and more.”



Advertisement

At $50, it’s practically an impulse buy. Come and get it before this deal’s up in smoke.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’ve probably seen an ad for Greats on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales, and it almost feels like an insult to call them sneakers, because they’re as well made and sturdy and unapologetically leather as any dress shoes I’ve ever owned. And yet, they are sneakers. Really, really good sneakers.



Advertisement

Greats doesn’t run big sales very often, but right now, you can take advantage of their Summer Clearance event (men | women), with up to 70% off a pretty wide variety of styles. They only tend to do sales this big twice per year, and while your color and size choices are somewhat limited, but these are as, uh, great as Greats deals ever get.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Up to 70% off Tarte’s beloved collection of cosmetics is good, but up to 90% off is even better. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Tarte Cosmetics’ Cyber Summer Sale. A selection items, including several palettes, brushes, and sets, are marked way down, and no matter what you choose, you can use promo code CYBER to score an extra 20% off your order. This surprise sale is only for today, though, so hurry up and load up on new additions to your makeup bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly summer weather than an extra 25% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up at least $100 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code HOT25 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a huge cooler for your next camping trip or tailgate, look no further. Coleman has you covered. The 120-Qt. Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler is only $45 at Walmart. It can hold 190 cans and is supposed to keep ice cold for up to five days in 90-degree weather. It has two-way holding straps to make lugging this giant thing around much easier.



Image: Marmot

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like fall is on the horizon, cooler temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.



Advertisement

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

Photo: Iler Stoe (( (Unsplash)

It’s time to start planning your end-of-summer and fall getaways, and you can look to Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale for inspiration, with roundtrip tickets starting at $87 from dozens of cities.



Advertisement

Even if Alaska Air isn’t your airline of choice, other airlines are price matching on many of the routes, so it’s worth looking to find where you can visit for cheap. Sale fares are based on availability, and run from August 27 - November 20, 2019 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still have any energy-guzzling incandescent bulbs lighting up your home, there’s really no reason not to upgrade to LED at this point. You can get a 6-pack of 60W equivalent bulbs (while using only 9W) from AmazonBasics for just $12, or a 16-pack of 100W equivalent bulbs (which use 15W of energy) for $32, both all-time low prices.



Advertisement

They aren’t smart, or dimmable, but they will pay for themselves thanks to their long lifespan and low energy usage.

Image: Amazon

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 7-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics like a skillet, two sauce pans, and a stock pot. Amazon just dropped it to $55, a new all-time low.



These pieces feature aluminum cores in the bases, though that aluminum doesn’t extend up the sidewalls like you’d see in more expensive cookware. But still, they should heat up quickly and evenly, and boast a solid 4.3 stars with over 600 reviews.

Want to keep birds off your patio, or out of your garden? Bird-repelling reflective tape is the cheapest and easiest way to convince them to buzz off, and you can get a 350 foot roll today for just $10 with promo code KJTAPE. That’s over $4 less than the same roll costs on Amazon.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: This campaign ends on Friday, and has already raised over $600,000, so get your preorders in if you want one.



Advertisement

If, like me, you prefer to spend as much time as possible under a blanket at home, Gravel made a blanket that you can take with you anywhere.



The Layover Travel Blanket isn’t the only compact, nylon blanket out there, but it does seem to be one of the most thoughtfully designed. It has a leg pocket to keep your feet extra warm (and hide them if you take your shoes off on a plane)! It has a built-in storage pocket for your phone and keys! It packs down into an included sack that’s smaller than a pair of shoes! It weighs less than a pound! Plenty of people pack a travel pillow to stay comfortable on planes, trains, and busses, and Gravel’s betting that they can convince a lot of travelers to bring a blanket too.

Advertisement

The Layover is the third Kickstarter project from Gravel, the folks behind my personal favorite toiletry kit, and has already blown through its funding goal. You can cozy up to the blanket for an earlybird price (currently $99) by preordering, or save more by preordering two. They snap together to form a larger blanket, after all.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you need a second monitor or want replace your old one, eBay has a 21.5" Acer monitor for a low $60 right now. With a 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, it’s unlikely to wow any gamers or pixel peepers. But if you want a solid, super thin, HD monitor, this is the way to go.



It was refurbished by an Acer-approved vendor and comes with a 90 day manufacturer warranty. For comparison’s sake, this same monitor is selling for $90 on Amazon. So do yourself a favor, pick one up... or two and seriously upgrade your work set up.

Graphic: Amazon

At a quick glance, this may look like any other USB charging hub, some of which you’ve likely already purchased. But