Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An electric scooter, PUMA sale, WALI shelves and an Asus mesh network lead off Thursday’s best deals.

If you are shopping for your dad right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Father’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Father’s Day gift guide as well.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s get meshy. Asus’s mesh routers are great, and this three-pack has never been cheaper.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

Advertisement

This current price is about $40 off it’s normal price. So, if you’re wondering what the whole mesh network fad is all about, this deal isn’t a bad place to start.

Photo: Amazon

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $24 today after clipping the $2 coupon and using code QSMXCUZR. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code MPOWEG3A at checkout to get the deal.



Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can cruise at 15+ mph for over 18 miles, depending on conditions, and includes some nice quality-of-life features like a built-in headlight and taillight, and a regenerative braking system to extend your range.



Advertisement

At an all-time low $399, it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities over the past year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon makes its own wireless headphones now, which shouldn’t be too surprising, and you can try them out for an all-time low $15 right now.



Advertisement

That’s a solid price for any Bluetooth earbuds, but particularly so considering that these boast an impressive 10 hours of battery life, and come with three sizes of tips and four sizes of wings to help you find the perfect fit. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to keep a spare set in your luggage or gym bag in case you ever forget your primary pair.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 2-camera starter kit for $260 with a $20 coupon plus promo code EUFYCA88, the 3-camera kit for $370 with code EUFYCM55, a single add-on camera for $140 with code EUFYAD22, or the new entry sensor for doors and windows for $22 with code EUFYCM99.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Note: Apple announced that Eufy would support its new HomeKit-enabled cloud DVR service, but we’ve been told that this will require new hardware.

Photo: Amazon

If your outdoor space consists of a drab, uninspired concrete slab patio or apartment balcony, and you don’t have the time, money, and/or permission from your landlord to do anything about it, I have some good news.



Advertisement

These terracotta tiles are down to their best price since January, lock into place and sit on top of your existing patio, and allow for adequate drainage without making any permanent changes to your patio. They’re nearly a square foot each, and cost $13 for six, so buy as many packs as you think you’ll need before the sun sets on this deal.

Call me crazy, but all the string lights and tiki torches in the world won’t do as much to improve your patio as these.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve probably stocked up on reusable grocery bags by now, but what about the thin plastic produce bags that you grab at the store to hold your fruits and vegetables?



Turns out, you can get reusable sacks for those too, and this set of 15 is down to just $10 today after you clip the 5% coupon (the $11 list price is the best in a few months to begin with). They’re made from nylon, but transparent enough that your checkout attendant won’t have to open them to see what’s inside. And if you don’t need all 15 for shopping, they can be used for holding just about anything. So go ahead, do Mother Earth a solid.

Why should your smart speaker, toothbrush, candles, and potted plants take up precious counter space when you can just add a shelf to a power outlet? WALI installs on any standard power receptacle, holds 10 pounds, and you can get two of them for $10 with promo code 8IP4HP94 today.



Photo: ThermoWorks

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and even then, deals on every available color are even rarer.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Ah, I can’t wait until my apartment is a hot, humid disaster... said no one, ever. Luckily, Amazon’s got you covered. Today’s Gold Box includes discounts Tosot dehumidifiers that are perfect for areas of your home without great ventilation. Choose from 30, 50, and 70 pint units starting at $155.



Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so grab one before the prices dry up.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Summer is basically here, and if you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s Makita Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you. Save big on an electric chain saw, cordless drills, a polisher/sander, a bit set and more, starting at just $4.



But hurry and stock your toolbox; this deal is only for today. (I mean, not for nothing but these would make awesome Father’s Day gifts.)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need laundry detergent anyway, so you might as well get it delivered to your house for cheap. This 100 oz. (64 load) bottle of Tide is already affordably priced at $12 with Prime shipping, and a $2 coupon makes it even cheaper. That’s about as good a deal as you’ll ever see on Tide.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you spend most of your summer cowering away from bugs, cower no longer. Sometimes, bug spray just doesn’t cut it when flying bugs descend upon us. If you want to tell them to back the hell off, this Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Gun is a couple of bucks off. The 2.0 version of this gun has greater accuracy than the previous model and uses less salt per shot, giving you about 80 shots before you need to reload. If your dad is always grumbling about flies and mosquitos, this would be a great gag (but useful) gift for Father’s Day.



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



Advertisement

You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $14 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $10. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both really good deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If nice weather isn’t enough to motivate you to get that workout in, these deals from PUMA should do the trick. Now through Monday, you can score big savings on sneakers and athletic apparel from PUMA’s Friends & Family Sale. Use promo code HEYBESTIE19 to snag 40% off full-priced styles and 25% off sale, and you’ll be ready to hit the gym.



Image: Backcountry

Don’t turn your back on this deal from some of your favorite brands from Backcountry. Right now, over 16,000 select styles and gear from the likes of The North Face, Patagonia, Smartwool, Nike, prAna, Marmot, and more are up to 60% off, no promo code required. So be sure to peruse this promotion before you set off on any summer adventures.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

20% Off Men’s Clothing, Footwear, and Outerwear | L.L.Bean | Promo code DAD20

If your dad is an outdoorsman, or just a guy who likes to wear quality clothes like those from top notch outdoor retailer L.L.Bean, shop the brand’s Father’s Day Sale. Through June 9, you’ll score 20% off men’s clothing, footwear, and outerwear with promo code DAD20. Your pops will be thrilled with a pair of Bean Boots and Wicked Good Moccasins, and you’ll be thrilled that you didn’t spend a fortune.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking 30% off everything on site as part of their Shop With Purpose sale event. Use promo code BETTERTOGETHER to take advantage of this designer deal, because 2% of net sales from this event will go to the nonprofit Tides Foundation, which funds mental wellbeing programs in Rwanda.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re approaching peak picnic/camping/beach trip season, and if you don’t own a cooler that you really like, some of our readers’ favorites are on sale right now on Amazon.



Advertisement

You can save today on both soft and hard RTIC coolers, both in multiple sizes. The Soft Packs are actually our readers’ favorite coolers, and they really do keep ice frozen for days. Purely for ergonomic reasons, I prefer them to the hard coolers, but the hard ones include a drain to let out excess water, which is a nice plus.

Though Amazon doesn’t actually show them as discounted, all three soft packs are down to their best prices in at least 11 months. The 20-can model usually costs about $120-$130, and the 30-can model hovers between $140 and $165.

The 20 and 45-can hard coolers both fluctuate in price a little more, and both were a few bucks cheaper briefly in February, but these are both still very good prices, historically.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re not trying to say that it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of this deal on Good American jeans. But if you’re in the market for some denim, it’s worth heading over to Nordstrom Rack to check out this sale.



Advertisement

A good variety of both regular and plus-size styles from the Khloé Kardashian-founded brand are around 60% off, plus several of the reality star’s signature bodysuits. I’ve actually worn a few pairs of the jeans — most styles feature a good amount of stretch and an extra high rise — which I found to be above average in terms of comfort and shockingly flattering. They’re not necessarily the sturdiest denim around, but they look and feel pretty damn good (American — sorry, had to).

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

When you hang outside during the summer, do you usually sit in folding chairs or do you sit directly on the grass? Don’t be a fool anymore. You can kick back and relax with this Inflatable Air Sofa Chair. Right now, you can get this for only $25 with the promo code KJCHILL. It is perfect for camping, a day at the beach or pool, or just in your own backyard.

Get Out was a lot more than a typical horror movie, so even if you aren’t typically a fan of the genre, you should absolutely add it to your Blu-ray collection for $5. You also get a digital copy, and even an alternate ending.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sims 4 Online Game Code and Expansions | Amazon

Upgrade your Sims 4 experience by picking up discounted expansions on Amazon right now. Choose from Bowling Night Stuff, Spa Day, Laundry Stuff, Spooky Stuff, and more starting at just $6.

You’ll find that adding these expansions to the base game, now just $5, can greatly increase the fun and possibilities of this simulator. If you need help picking which to buy, Kotaku’s offered up its picks for the most essential expansions here.

Anyways, “Dag dag!”

Tech

RAVPower 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery Pack | $24 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon and use code QSMXCUZR

DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX GT BK, CPU Air Cooler | $25 | Amazon | After $5 Off Coupon

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

One can never have enough Lightning cables, and today on Amazon, you can get three of Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine cables for $17 (with promo code ANKER3PKL). That’s less than Apple chargers for a single one of their inferior stock cables.



PowerLine cables are reinforced with Aramid fiber for a longer life expectancy, and feature a much more durable collar at the end than Apple’s famously delicate “turtleneck” Lightning cable collar.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs dominate the portable charging landscape, and one of the most recent models packs in 20,000mAh of juice into a surprisingly svelte package.

