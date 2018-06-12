Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The first big Instant Pot Max discount, a Christmas decorations Gold Box, and luggage from Amazon lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



If you didn’t find the TV deal you were looking for on Black Friday, Massdrop did what Massdrop does, and just dropped two enormous, high-end sets down to even lower prices than we were seeing during Deals Week.



First up is a 77" C8 OLED TV from LG, the largest size you can get of that model. In addition to the unparalleled black levels that OLED affords, the C8's picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services over the coming months, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Okay, now brace yourself for the bad news...

It costs $4,950. That’s a shitload of money! But! It’s $850 less than we saw on Black Friday, and over $2,000 less than its current price elsewhere on the web.

Coming in at a slightly more palatable $2,500 is the 82" (!!) Samsung Q6 QLED TV. It won’t have the same deep blacks as the OLED set, but quantum dot technology means that colors will look amazing, and Samsung’s smart apps are among the best in the industry. That price is $500 less than we were seeing on Black Friday, and $1,500 less than the current price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $230's a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen by $10, and deals on this usually only go as low as $250.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Wireless, on-ear Bluetooth headphones are a dime a dozen nowadays. But for your next pair, look out for a noise-cancellation feature, like the one found in the $130 AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC.

This made-for-travel pair promises up to 30 hours of playback with active noise-canceling turned on. That means it can block out outside noise, just don’t expect the same quality from Sony or Bose.

Still, at $130 this is a steal and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer’s Ornata keyboard is all about compromise, the right kind. And for $67, it’s also a steal, the right kind.

This keyboard combines the long travel of a mechanical keyboard and the relative quietness of a membrane-style keyboard.

In his review, Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said the “spring of the membrane coupled with that lovely mechanical click and the half-eight keys mean my fingers fly across this thing. It feels like they are being actively propelled from key to key.”

It’s currently a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen. And did I mention the best part? IT GLOWS.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is quite firmly in the latter camp.



The PowerCore Speed 20000 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 22.5W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack with the included 30W USB-C wall charger, which will refill it in a fraction of the time of a standard 2A USB charger, and can be used as a spare USB-C charger for your other gear when it’s not refilling the battery.

While its capacity is slightly smaller than the similarly equipped PowerCore+ 26800, it’s dramatically lighter, and probably the better choice for most travelers. They’ve marked it down to $78 today, from the usual $100, and it would make a great gift for anyone who owns a Switch or MacBook.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.

They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are a dime a dozen, but for whatever reason, deals on Google Play credit are far less common. That makes today’s $50 Google Play gift card for $40 deal from Walmart so impressive. 20% off would be a sizable savings for any gift card, but especially for one that’s so universally useful (at least for Android owners), and so rarely discounted.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if Pop Sockets aren’t really your thing, if you have any teens on your holiday shopping list, they’ll almost certainly love to get one of these swappable three-packs. Each set comes with one Socket and three interchangeable face plates, and you can get the pack of your choice for $20 with promo code 5OFF3PACKS.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you lose your keys, or your bag, or your phone, you don’t have to lose your mind, too. Prepare for any bouts of forgetfulness with this Tile Mate, now just $10. The tiny Bluetooth tracker pairs with your phone and beeps when you push a button on the smartphone app, so you can find what you’re looking for. And if you’ve lost your phone, press a button on the Tile to make your phone beep, too. And if you’ve lost both your phone and the Tile, probably time to reevaluate your priorities.

Just kidding, the Tile community can help you track down the Mate, while this thing called the “Find My iPhone” should be able to help with the phone. Cool? Cool. Yes, it’s an older Tile model, but at that price, it’s a Mate worth getting acquainted with.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Chrome OS laptop devotees, your time has come. Google’s most powerful, flagship Pixelbook is currently selling for its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Inside this beautifully designed 2-in-1 package, you’ll find plenty of power: an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. (Yeah, pretty overkill for web and Android apps.)

Despite the impressive specs, this laptop isn’t for everyone. Chrome OS remains a niche operating system. But for those who understand the limitations and, more importantly, the benefits of the no-viruses-ever Chrome OS, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

At $1,318, it’s selling for even lower than on Black Friday.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Massdrop, land of a thousand mechanical keyboard deals, has a particularly good offer available on the Gamdias Hermes M3 right now. You can grab the keyboard for just $59 (albeit not shipping until early January), compared to $95 elsewhere.



The Hermes M3 features brown mechanical switches, onboard profile storage, and full RGB backlighting; all the key features you’d want are here. It also eschews the number pad for a more compact, borderless design, and its low profile keycaps are a nice reprieve from traditional mechanical boards, without going full chiclet like a laptop.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.

It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $76 on Amazon, a few pennies off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s entry-level truly wireless headphones are available for just $45 today, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Like the Liberty headphones before it, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a single charge. The Lite’s charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still, that’s enough juice for an entire workday or a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Photo: Sonos

It’s $5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if anyone on your shopping list (yourself included) would like an Alexa-enabled, incredible-sounding Sonos One speaker, they’re $20 off right now, which is the second best deal we’ve ever seen. Or, you can buy two and save $50, which is a match for Black Friday.



Unlike Black Friday though, that $20 discount is also valid on the new, limited-edition HAY Sonos Ones. They’re priced $30 higher than black and white, even on sale, but you get to pick from five designer colors.

The $100 Connect:Amp discount also made a comeback. This device basically turns any unpowered speaker pair into a Sonos smart speaker, compatible with streaming services and multi-room audio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to $20, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

If you don’t need to can, and don’t mind waiting a few extra minutes for your food to cook, the DUO model is still on sale for $70, and the smart Wi-Fi model is still down to its Cyber Monday price of $90 as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best gift you can buy for a car person is actually a gift for their car. Today only, a ton of Chemical Guys care care products are on sale for some of the best prices ever as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



If you aren’t sure what to get, one of the affordable starter kits are a good place to start. Several are available in the sale, including some that come with a bucket, and even one that includes a Porter Cable electric polisher.

Lots of individual products are available as well, including the company’s ultra-popular high gloss spray sealant, and even a $6 pet hair brush that would make a great stocking stuffer. For all of the deals, drive over to Amazon before these deals expire at the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still have yet to put up holiday decorations, or you have and your house still looks like a sad office party, Amazon’s got you covered with a big one-day sale on everything from ornaments, to lights, to full artificial trees. There are two pages of deals, so oh by golly you should find whatever your decoration collection is missing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s bundling two Black & Decker tools that everyone should own into one affordable package. $84 gets you a 20V drill/driver with a bunch of bits (you know, the orange one that everyone owns), and a multi-purpose electric inflator, plus a battery that you can share between the two.



The inflator can fill everything from tires to pool floats to air mattresses, and will even shut itself off once it’s reached your desired PSI. It sure beats feeding quarters into the air machine at a gas station whenever your tire pressure warning light goes off.

The drill is a drill.

Today’s $84 price tag is more than $40 less than buying both tools separately, but it’s only available today.

Image: Amazon

A good mattress is important, but you shouldn’t forget about a good mattress topper. Recall the joys of memory foam with today’s Tempur-Pedic Gold Box on Amazon. The 3-inch TEMPUR Supreme Mattress Topper is available at an almost 50% discount for twin-, queen-, and king-sized beds, and it promises to relieve pressure on your back by conforming to your body for a great night’s rest.

Also on sale in the Gold Box, a $20 Tempur-Pedic sleep mask, which contours to your face without pushing on your eyes, and an all-purpose, peanut-shaped TEMPUR pillow for $35, because there’s no such thing as too many pillows.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own AmazonBasics luggage, because Amazon makes everything now, and several sets and individual bags are deeply discounted today as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



For starters, $50 gets you a 20" roller bag with a metallic (though not actually metal) finish. On the bright side, that should fit in just about any overhead bin. But only because 20" is really small. Still, for a three day weekend, it should be plenty of space.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ll find discounted luggage sets that include a carry-on, plus either one or two matching checked bags. There’s a hardside spinner set, a soft spinner set, and a cheaper soft rollaboard set that’s inexplicably only available in bright red.

With a three year warranty (compared to the industry standard 10 years or lifetime), I wouldn’t plan on these being the last bags you ever buy or anything. But most AmazonBasics luggage has a lot of solid reviews (even if these particular sets don’t have many), and these prices are dirt cheap.

Image: Amazon

Don’t give up and go inside when it gets dark out. Instead, fill your outdoor spaces with this Sonnenglas LED Lantern, now on sale for $25. This sturdy glass jar charges up all day thanks to the sun, only to give off bright light for 12 hours at night (there’s also a USB charging option for cloudy days). Plus, magnetic switch allows you to turn it on and off as you please. This lantern would certainly brighten up any outdoor cookout and campsite, or give your yard or patio a year-round decor glow up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun. Now grab this thing and go spend a week at the beach before summer ends.



Aged & Oar Duo Glasses and Sphere Ice Molds | 15% Off | Discount shown at checkout

Aged & Ore’s Duo Glasses were a Kickstarter hit back in February, and now, you can buy as many as you want immediate shipping, for 15% off.

Each Duo Glass is hand-blown, and has subtle 1 oz. measurement lines integrated into the design, so you can pour a perfect shot or measure a simple cocktail without dirtying up any other dishes. The best part though? They come with their own sphere ice molds that are designed to nestle perfectly at the bottom of the glass. How...cool is that?

Just note that you’ll see the 15% discount automatically at checkout. Cheers!

Photo: Amazon

Have you ever noticed in Home Alone that Kevin’s mom has a little gift wrapping station set up in her bedroom? She does, and it’s quite tidy. I’m not here to issue an indictment on her parenting skills, but I just want to say that if the type of person who can accidentally leave her 8-year-old behind while she crosses the Atlantic can keep her wrapping paper neat, then so can you.

At the very least, contain it all in this $4 Whitmor Clear Gift Wrap Organizer, which you can stuff in a closet or under the bed when you’re not actively wrapping. It hold up to 25 rolls, zips up, and makes you look like your life is in order. The only downside is that it’s an add-on item.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just as the Contigo Autoseal travel mug is one of our readers’ favorites for keeping drinks hot, this Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Water Bottle is highly adept at keeping your beverages icy cold. In fact, the bottle, down to just $11 in the highly appropriate iced aqua color, keeps your drink cold for up to 28 hours, thanks to vacuum insulation, plus an autoseal button keeps all liquid where it’s meant to be between sips. Throw in the fact that it’s dishwasher safe, and that’s enough to seal the deal for us when it comes to this water bottle.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are two kinds of people when it comes to receiving tools as a gift. Some would be at best disappointed and at worst devastated to open something like the Black + Decker 75-Piece 20-Volt MAX Project Kit on Christmas morning. Then there are those who would love nothing more than a SKIL 15-Amp 7.25" Circular Saw or Campbell Hausfeld 3-Gallon Inflation and Fastening Compressor with Accessory Kit.



If you’re shopping for the latter type, these Walmart deals are pretty solid for mid-range tools. And there’s also a Stanley 167-Piece Home Repair Mixed Tool Set for $25, which may not be glamorous but sure would be handy for a newly keyed homeowner or young adult just leaving the nest. It’s up to you to determine whether the gift recipients in your life would be delighted or distressed to get these items; may the odds be ever in your favor.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Probably the last thing you need in your house is more toys. But ‘tis the season of gifting, so you know they’re coming. Be prepared to contain them with the Melissa & Doug Toy Chest, which has never been cheaper than it is today at $54.



It’s a genius business plan, really. Melissa & Doug makes tons of cool toys you can’t resist buying, and then makes even more money by selling you a place to store said toys. Up next: Melissa & Doug branded coffee? So you can work longer hours and afford to buy even more toys...



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



I know this thing is called a Camp Cup, but Miir’s popular drinking vessel will be your favorite mug whether you’re using it in the woods, at home, or in the office.

From our review on The Inventory:

The MiiR Camp Cup stays true to the classic form factor, while adding a generously-sized handle, snap-on sip-through lid, double wall vacuum insulation, and medical grade stainless steel construction that won’t sweat, burn you, or transfer flavor.

Every color is about 30% off right now (black and white are always cheaper than the more fun designs), and our exclusive 15KINJADEAL promo code will save you an extra 15% at checkout. That brings the cheapest ones down to $15, which is right in stocking stuffer territory.

MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If your refrigerator doesn’t have an automatic ice maker, or if you just want one for something like a boat or an RV, this countertop model can produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day.

You could also use it as a backup ice source for your holiday gatherings, since the ice always seems to run out long before the beverages. At $40 off, it’ll eventually pay for itself in all those bags of ice you no longer have to buy.



Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.



Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $42. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.