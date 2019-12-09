Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An indoor frisbee golf set, PS4 Fortnite controller, Simplisafe Home Security System, and an Under Armour sale lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

The iPhone 11 Pro is finally going to ship with a USB-C to Lightning fast charger. But standard iPhone 11 purchasers, or anyone with an iPhone from the last couple of years, might not realize that they can fast-charge their phone too.



All you need is an 18W or greater USB-C charger (like this one), plus a USB-C to Lightning cable. Anker’s are MFi-certified, more durable than the ones Apple makes, and cheaper to boot. This 6' model will charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, and you can get it for $15 today, down from the usual $20.

Time is a flat circle, and so is the most flattering light source known to man. Today, you can brighten up your day and your face with a Neewer Ring Light Kit, down to $63 on Amazon with promo code NWRING919, it’s lowest price ever.



Ring lights are beloved by Instagram influencers and beauty vloggers alike for their downright mystical ability to neutralize splotches and blemishes resulting in a soft, flawless glow. It would make a great gift for the aspiring YouTuber in your life, or just use it to look awesome in your next selfie. (I’m speaking from personal experience here; I was once photographed using an acquaintance’s ring light, and the resulting image became my Twitter profile picture for the next two years.)

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $50, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.



Photo: Felix (( ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 13, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bring a ton of natural beautify into your home with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen house plans, with prices starting at just $16. Choose from a fancy succulent-like plants,a fiddle-leaf fig, a palm tree, and more.



For the rest of the deals, head to Amazon’s main page, not THE Amazon, and remember, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been on the market for a home security system, but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money for a high-tech system or pay hefty monthly fees? We’ve got you covered. Right now you can get the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System for about 43% off, priced at $170 on Woot.



The SimpliSafe system comes with a base station, a keypad, three entry sensors, two motion sensors, a yard sign, and two window stickers. It is easy enough to set up on your own and does not come with a pesky monthly contract like some home security systems. There is a backup battery that will kick in during power outages for up to 24 hours of extra battery life. The SimpliSafe system was designed to detect the specific heat signatures of humans, so you won’t get alerts if there’s a dog on the monitor. Though, who wouldn’t want to know if there is a dog at their door?

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hair gel is canceled. Do yourself a favor and invest in pomade, if you haven’t already. Your hair will thank you when you buy a tub of Old Spice Spiffy Sculpting Pomade for $5. You can get it for cheap on Amazon when you clip the 30% off coupon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy is low-key one of the most popular underwear brands on Amazon, and they want you to treat your undercarriage to something nice today.



For a limited time, you can get three pairs of the company’s micro modal boxer briefs for $28, down from the usual $33. If you aren’t familiar with micro modal, it’s the material that most of those premium underwear brands charging $20+ a pair on Instagram use, and is one of the softest fabrics out there.

A handful of other David Archy products are on sale today as well:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout with promo code 40SALE. We’re talking $30 tees and dress pants, and $40 watches, so load up!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to keep your money and small valuables really safe from pickpockets while traveling? This belt includes a hidden zipper pouch on the inside, which...yeah, that ought to do it.



So if you have any trips on the docket, the belt is already marked down to $10 from its usual $15, and a $1 coupon makes it even cheaper.

Photo: Amazon

We’re deep in the heart of second summer, and if you’re having trouble staying cool out there, this unique water bottle could be the answer. The O2COOL ArcticSqueeze holds 20 ounces of water, and keeps it cold with double wall insulation. But you don’t have to drink from it.



That’s because there’s a secondary spout on top that atomizes the water into a fine mist. Just open it, point it at your reddened, sweaty mug, and squeeze. Normally $10-$13, it’s down to $8.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking 30% off sitewide. Plus, 2% of net sales from this event will be donated to the On Purpose Fund, which grants funding to nonprofits in a community in Rwanda, so you can feel extra good about everything you buy. Use promo code SHOP4GOOD to take advantage of this designer deal before it’s gone for the summer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly fall weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable outlet? Pick up at least $100 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code FALL20 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.



It’s still technically summer, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall finally arrives. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWSEP65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Need an extra controller for your PS4? Amazon has a DualShock 4 controller for $44. While we’ve seen DualShock controllers for $40, the extra bit of cash can be worth it if you want some in-game Fornite content. This includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 500 V-Bucks



Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too.

Photo: Amazon

Want to get your frolf on all year-round? This indoor/outdoor mini frisbee golf set includes a target and six mini frisbees, allowing you to set up instant holes around the house. Not bad for only $13. Just don’t break anything.



Tokyo Game Show 2019 Sale | Steam

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s recently launched Soundcore Life Q20 headphones boast Hi-Res Audio certification, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life. In our humble opinion, they’re the best headphones $60 will buy you, but for a limited time, you can get them even cheaper.



This week on Amazon, Q20s are marked down to $48, if you clip the 20% coupon on the page. If you ever fly, take public transit, or just work in an office that’s a little too noisy, noise canceling headphones are a life changing purchase. These might not sound quite as good or block as much noise as $300 options from Sony or Bose, but they perform better than any other sub-$100 ANC headphones we’ve tried.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon is taking $200 off the brand new (released in July) 2019 model, which added a True Tone display, faster SSD performance, and a revamped keyboard that should prove more reliable. The deal’s available for both the 128GB and 256GB configurations, and in all three colors. For whatever it’s worth, my wife got one of the 2018 models when it first came out, and she loves it.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $8 from Aukey today with promo code 43CGAOBX, which would be a terrific price for one nylon-braided Lightning cable, let alone two of them.



Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $24 today with promo code soundcore.



The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. $80 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a dual-port USB charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.



Right now, you can get the Wakey for $20 off its usual price with promo code soundcore.

Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen it all in the USB battery pack space, but RAVPower went and made something completely new: a battery pack that you can recharge with literally any phone charger you have lying around. Yes, it features USB-C, microUSB, and even Lightning inputs.



The 18W USB-C PD input will be by far the fastest recharge option, but it’s nice to know that any cord you have lying around will be capable of juicing up the battery pack overnight.

That USB-C port is also an 18W output port, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes with the right cable. You also get two standard USB outputs, one of which features Quick Charge 3.0, all tied to a 20,000mAh battery. The lowkey nicest feature though might be the screen that displays your remaining battery life as an actual percentage, rather than an array of like, three or four dots.

The battery is priced at $50, which isn’t out of line for a USB-C PD battery of this size, but if you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJACBE at checkout, you can get it for just $35.

Image: Amazon

Your headphones are wireless now. Great! The problem is that gym equipment, seat back entertainment screens, and your Nintendo Switch are not. That’s where this gadget comes in.



Twelve South’s AirFly connects to your AirPods (or any wireless headphones), then plugs into the 3.5mm jack you’re trying to listen to, transmitting low latency audio without the use of wires. Normally $40, it’s on sale today for $35. It’s not the only device out there that does this, and even on sale, it’s not the cheapest, but Twelve South is known for high quality, intuitive products and great support.

The Apple Pencil is one of the best styli out there for artists, but if you just want to jot down notes on your iPad, the Logitech Crayon is more than good enough, at a lower price.



Normally $70, Amazon’s got it marked down to an all-time low $50 today. Just note that it’s only compatible with the 6th gen iPad (currently on sale for $250), the new iPad Air, and the new iPad Mini; it won’t work with any iPad Pro or older iPad models.

Photo: Amazon

Need some extra outlets on your desk, by your nightstand, or at the airport? Anker’s newest and smallest power strip includes two AC outlets and two USB charging ports, and it’s down to $18 on Amazon this week, from the usual $24.



One nice touch: The AC plug is flat, so you can easily stick this behind a couch or desk where a regular power strip’s plug might not easily fit.

Photo: Amazon

If your dog is your baby, please treat them to a little bit of luxury. Right now, this medium Furhaven Pet Dog Bed (in Java Brown) is only $8 on Amazon. All of the other colors are 3x that price, so this is a current steal.



The bed is a medium size, meaning it measures to 30" x 20" x 3". It is easy to clean, evenly distributes your pet’s weight, and is meant for dogs that love to cuddle in soft fabric.

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 10” model is down to $15 at Walmart. If you don’t own one, you shouldn’t hesitate.



But if you want an extra incentive, buying it today will get you an extra $5 gift card.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $6 discount.

Photo: Perky Jerky

As salty snacks go, jerky is a pretty healthy option, and a delicious one at that. Perky Jerky offers dozens of flavors made from turkey, wagyu beef, and pork, and you can save 25% on any or all of it today (with the exception of the six-flavor sampler) today with our exclusive code.



Just load up your cart with as much or as little jerky as you want, and use promo code Kinja25 at checkout to watch the price shrivel up like so much salted meat.

Photo: Waves

If you have a habit of pouring water into your bottle but taking forever to drink it, you’re not alone. Nothing is grosser than going to drink your water, only to find it has gotten warm. Avoid that by snagging 50% Off Forever Cold Water Bottles at Waves when you use promo code KINJAFC50. A Forever Cold bottle is 34 oz. and can keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Literally all your friends who keep gushing about the Instant Pot can’t be wrong. If you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra is back on sale for its best price ever.



The standard 6 qt. model is down to $84 today, which is almost half off its original $150, and nearly $30 less than the going rate over the last few weeks. Compared to the standard Instant Pot, the Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll honestly never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the Duo’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you; the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

Photo: STIL (( (Unsplash)

One of the best parts of a vacation is preparing for a vacation. Sometimes, the anticipation can bring you more happiness than the trip itself. And part of that lead-up is making sure you have the right gear for your trip.



Luckily, eBags is taking 20-40% off sitewide today (with some brands excluded) with promo code JET. Any product page you visit will show the size of the discount you can expect at checkout, but we recommend starting with the Fortis Pro carry-on (which we think compares favorably with the Away bag), and the double-sided packing cubes, which will change the way you travel.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are few beauty products that stand out from the crowded Amazon search results pages, and this Thayers Witch Hazel Toner is one of them. With thousands upon thousands of reviews on Thayers’ many different scents, this product is beloved as a natural acne-fighting solution, and right now, the brand’s soothing lavender version is down to its lowest price ever at $6. The formula is alcohol free, so it won’t dry out your skin, and it contains aloe vera to promote hydration and healing. So stock up now before this skin-clearing deal gets toned down.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Topo Designs is the latest “status” backpack brand, and right now, you can score the 200D Ripstop Klettersack style in blue or black for $132—that’s 35% off its regular price. (The regular Klettersack is also on sale in clay and olive colors, though it’s significantly pricier at $169.) This pack is ultra durable, boasts plenty of interior and exterior pockets, and features a ripstop nylon construction that’s light enough for even the longest of hikes, or city street treks. So bring home yours now, before this deal gets sent packing.



Photo: Huckberry

There’s just something about a clothing brand named after its signature manufacturing process that inspires confidence. Japan-based Vulcanizer specializes in vulcanized rubber shoe soles, which are durable-yet-flexible, and will always stay bonded to the rest of the shoe.



For a limited time at Huckberry, you can grab Vulcanizer’s Work Oxford High sneaker for $91, down from $140. The shoe features a water-resistant cotton canvas upper above that famous sole, and comes in three colors, though the brown option seems a perfect look for fall.

The sizes are European, so you can refer to this chart to help you find the right fit.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ever wonder where your college’s health clinic got those fishbowls full of condoms from? Turns out, probably Walmart. Get your two bowls of 144 assorted Durexes each for just $40 today. Even if you don’t want to keep a bowl of prophylactics out on display in your home, you could just dump them into a drawer, because this is a great per-condom price.

