Photo: Apple

You probably don’t need a big, honking 15" MacBook Pro unless you’re doing professional, processor-intensive work that benefits from a big screen. But if that happens to describe you, Woot has refurb 2017 models for $1,600 today, or $1,800 with a slightly boosted processor, double the storage and a better GPU (a AMD Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB of VRAM vs. a Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB). Hint: buy the $1,800 one.



For comparison, buying a new model (the 2018 version, but it’s broadly similar) would cost $2400 or $2800, respectively, so we’re talking about a pretty substantial discount. Just note that their 1 year warranty is backed by Woot, not by Apple, so you’ll have to work through them if you need support.

Sound bars are usually associated with home theaters, but this miniature, USB-powered one will be right at home on your desk, underneath your computer monitor. It’s only $23 today with promo code KINJA147, which is a no brainer if you ever listen to audio through your computer’s terrible built-in speakers.

Logitech MX Sound Computer Speaker System | $60 | Amazon

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for an all-time low $60, or $40 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Image: Amazon

Anker dominated the Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the second-generation, extra-portable SoundCore Mini 2 just got its best discount ever.

Clip the coupon on the page to get $9 off this remarkably loud speaker. Of course, it won’t sound as good as Anker’s bigger speakers but if portability is your primary concern, this IPX7 rated unit is the one to buy.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $280 for 32GB and $355 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code for the 3-in-1 model.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A little self care can go a long way, and TriggerPoint’s AcuCurve massage cane lets you give yourself much needed massages, no assistance required. The various curves and nodes let you use it in a variety of places, including the muscles around your spine pinning it against the wall, your shoulder by pulling on it from the front, or even your calves and feet while sitting down.



At an all-time low $10, it costs about as much as, what, five minutes at a masseuse? Buy it, it’ll make you feel better.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With TPE shells, reinforced wiring, and large, durable collars, Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables are built like tanks, and can hold up to even serial cable abusers. And if they somehow do stop working, Anker’s lifetime warranty means that you can swap them out for a new one for free.



Today on Amazon, promo code CABK8434 will get you a 10' Lightning cable for just $10, in whatever color you want. I have one of these tucked into my couch cushions. It’s long enough to comfortably reach anywhere on the couch, and durable enough to withstand me tugging on it when it gets stuck between cushions, or under the dog.

If you need a USB-C version, the 6' one is just $8 with code CABKA848, or you can get a 3' version with 10 Gbps data transfer speeds for $15 with code CABK8485.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $24, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $17 right now. That’s not quite as cheap as the short-lived $15 deal we saw over the holidays, but it’s still a solid value.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s new SmartCharge F3 is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice (it can even scan to tell you the best option), giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get a high speed USB charging port with Quick Charge 3.0.



We’ve seen plenty of products that do this before, but the SmartCharge has one more trick up its sleeve: a car finder. Once you turn off your car and Bluetooth disconnects, the Roav app will drop a pin on a map, and help you find your vehicle later. You probably don’t need that feature very often, but it could come in handy on confusing city streets, or sprawling stadium parking lots.

Graphic: Razer

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $40 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Photo: Amazon

At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Hydro Flask aficionados know that retiring color sales are a great chance to save on rarely-discounted drinkware. They also give you the panache of owning a Hydro Flask that people can’t buy anymore; just because the colors are being retired doesn’t mean they aren’t great.

For a limited time, you can save 25% at checkout on a variety of tumblers, bottles, coolers, and slings in Flamingo, Blueberry, Mint, Lava, and Storm. I’m pretty partial to Lava myself, Blueberry looks as effervescent as a game of Splatoon, and Storm is a very understated blue gray that’ll never be out of fashion.

Use promo code BBFS1-V8S59 for free shipping.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

So you want to try a standing desk in 2019, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it.

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

Today’s $142 price tag (after clipping the 5% coupon) is an all-time low for this model, and in fact, Amazon offered it as part of a Gold Box in January of last year (I guess they’re popular New Year’s resolution items), and it cost $200.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When you run out of closet hanging space, you could keep shoving all of your clothes to one side to make room, rendering them both wrinkled and impossible to find, or you could just spend $8 on this Whitmor over-the-door hanging rack. Hang it in the laundry room, in your bathroom, or even on the inside of your closet door to create plenty of extra space.



Photo: Amazon

Everyone likes the idea of growing their own vegetables and cooking delicious garden-to-table meals, like something out of a magazine. But not all of us have the space for a backyard garden, let alone the correct climate, or even the requisite skills. Enter the AeroGarden Harvest, now on sale for $115.



Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that, and eat the fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box. Luckily, Amazon’s offering a basic starter kit today for just $36, an all-time low.



The Dremel MM-20 is an oscillating Dremel, rather than a rotating one like you’re probably more familiar with, which makes it ideal for work on horizontal surfaces like floors. It features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 10,000 to 21,000 RPM, and includes six accessories to get you started with projects all around the house.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t need to buy diapers, you should send word of this $4 Pampers coupon on Amazon to all the parents of young children in your life. When combined with optional Subscribe & Save savings, the discounts can add up, and most parents will tell you that every dollar counts. The coupon works on a dozen different boxes, so no matter what size your baby is, you should be able to take advantage.

Photo: Amazon

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? The three quart “combo cooker” only $27 on Amazon today, or about $9 less than usual. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.



Just note that this is a fairly small piece of cookware, and it best suited for cooking for two. For a sense of size, the skillet is roughly 10" in diameter, which is usable, but a little small if you’re cooking for a whole family.

Photo: Amazon

If you like to keep a pocket knife on you (to open up all of those Kinja Deals purchases, obviously), Gerber’s Pocket Square is housed inside a contoured aluminum handle that doesn’t necessarily look like a knife when it’s folded up. It’s probably not the most ergonomic blade Gerber makes, but if you ask me, it’s one of the best looking. Get it for $24 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



Image: Amazon

Our readers flipped for the GIR: Get It Right spatula, and now, the GIR: Get It Right Premium Silicone Mini Flipper, basically the same spatula in a smaller size, is on sale in a range of hues for just $12. It’s heat resistant up to 550 degrees, so don’t stress about it melting or burning your hand, plus the GIR Mini Flipper is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. And at it’s all time low price in certain colors, it’s a deal that won’t leave you barely scraping by.

Image: Amazon

No built-in fireplace? No problem! Heat up your home this winter with one of these discounted, decorative tabletop fireplaces from Sunnydaze.

These faux fireplaces don’t require any gas or electricity; just pour bio ethanol fuel into the canister and light it up for a warm, aesthetically pleasing display that lasts up to 2 hours. The fireplaces come in different sizes, shapes, and price points, and a snuffer and feet to protect your surface from damage are included with each. This fiery hot deal won’t last forever, though. Get a personal fireplace for yourself before this sale flames out.



Image: Amazon

Here’s a deal that’s risen to the top of our wishlists today: This Hamilton Beach Bread Maker is a fully-baked steal on Amazon today at just $48. That’s not much dough, if you ask me, considering it retails elsewhere for $70.

Seriously, though, this carb-producing machine can manifest either 1.5- or 2-pound loaves, and offers three crust settings. Not to mention, the pan is dishwasher safe, and there are 12 cook settings, even one for the gluten-free set. And please, consider taking advantage of the delay timer to ensure you wake up to the smell of your own personal bakery each morning. Trust me, you knead this.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Clear/Monaco color combination for just $10, $1 away from its all time lowest price.

The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

Image: Wayfair

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $66 after clipping the 5% coupon, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.



You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid, I’m glad Hulk Hogan body slammed you.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?

Photo: Amazon

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $25 with promo code KINJAVEQ, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.



It’s ultra quiet, and has two adjustable nozzles for better vapor distribution throughout the room. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Keep your drinks cold with one of these two discounted travel mugs. On top of being $3 to $6 less than usual, the Contigo brand is beloved by many of our readers because of their leak-proof seal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly to other First Alert alarms throughout your home to create a safety web. If one alarm goes off, they’ll all go off, and a voice will tell you where the danger lies.

Photo: Amazon

Even if you don’t do much DIY work around the house, a stud finder is worth keeping in every toolbox, and this one is just $13 today with promo code X34JSZM5 (the ensuing dad jokes, however, are free). It even has separate modes for finding studs, pipes, and live electrical wires.



At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Krud Kutter is an invaluable tool in your kitchen cleaning arsenal, especially for your largest messes, and $6 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on a bottle. Don’t let Jolie Kerr down by missing this deal.



Image: Anthropologie

Whenever I walk into an Anthropologie, I realize that my apartment is all wrong because it is not completely filled with all the cool, rustic, yet somehow also glamorous furnishings that the store has to offer. But if there were ever a day to makeover your home — and by extension, your life — it would be today, because Anthropologie is taking 25% off furniture, and select bedding, bath, and decor.

You could do something as big as purchasing a new couch, as medium as gracing your floor with a new rug, or as subtle as replacing your knobs with hipster-cool hardware. But whatever you do, don’t miss this deal; speaking from experience here, I have an Anthropologie duvet cover, and I love it more than some of my blood relatives.

Blackbeard Armada Nonstick Cookware | Kickstarter

I’ve never been a huge fan of nonstick pans—why buy a pan that will wear out in a couple of years when cast iron or stainless steel will last forever?—but they certainly have their uses for certain kinds of foods, and Blackbeard’s pans are some of the best I’ve ever tried.

Image: Kickstarter

Designed with the help of Michelin-starred chefs, Blackbeard pans combine a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction with a totally unique nonstick cooking surface. A a thin mesh of steel dimples and honeycombs prevents metal utensils from directly scratching the nonstick surface, which Blackbeard claims more than doubles the pan’s lifespan.

They sent me a frying pan to try out, and naturally, I went straight to frying eggs. While the metal mesh did seem to grab onto the whites a bit more than you’d expect in a regular nonstick pan, they still flipped with ease, leaving only a few charred bits behind that wiped right off with a paper towel. On the continuum of cooking on a steel pan vs. cooking on a pure nonstick, the surface behaved much more like the latter, while the pan seemed to heat up nearly as quickly and evenly as my beloved All-Clad.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

The company’s first pan was a Kickstarter hit, and is already in backers’ hands. But now, they’re back with the Blackbeard “Armada,” a full line of pans for every type of meal. You can buy one, or buy them all, and you’ll be saving a bunch compared to their expected MSRP once they release this summer.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 196', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Get it for just $26 with promo code O3JTOPJ7.



Photo: Firstleaf

