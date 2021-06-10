Thursday's Best Deals: HP Chromebook 14a, Apple iPad Air, Dishonored 2, Street Fighter Fight Sticks, Harry Potter Sweets, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Apple AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.



They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now, Woot is offering refurbished pairs for just $155, a $94 savings off the new list price. Woot also offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (256GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

The Surface Laptop Go is a smaller, lighter alternative to Microsoft’s standard Surface Laptop 4, and while it’s a little bit less powerful and doesn’t have that luxurious Alcantara suede-like finish on the keyboard, you might appreciate the savings even more. Right now, Amazon is offering $200 off a configuration in Sandstone with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which lands at $700 after the savings.

Insignia 43” 4K Fire TV Edition Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can choose from a selection of heavily discounted TVs right now, including a couple of 4K sets. This Insignia 43” 4K Smart TV is the more affordable pick, delivering crisp Ultra HD resolution and smart streaming features powered by Amazon’s own Fire TV platform. It’s $100 off the list price and has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.

Want to go larger while still getting a deal? Toshiba’s 50” 4K Smart TV, also featuring the Fire TV streaming platform, is $310 right now—a nice $120 off the list price. It has the same stellar 4.6-star rating, but for both of these bargains, you must be a Prime member.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my keys, glasses, jewelry, and of course, my phone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers, and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Clip the coupon and take 30% off; you’ll see the discount in your cart.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. My stuff used to smell like it was zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just takes too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush, though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones, even my iPhone 11. If it fits inside, I say sanitizer it. Using this unit regularly will help cut germs and bacteria and keep us all a little safer and healthier.

Prime members enjoy free shipping on this item.

JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to Crutchfield, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items. They come in black, white, and blue.

There’s also free two-day shipping on this item.

Elgato Cam Link 4K Image : Joe Tilleli

Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or you just want to elevate the look of your Zoom calls, consider what camera you’re using. Sure, dedicated webcams are a step up above the tiny integrated lens on your laptop, but there really is no replacement for a professional grade DSLR. If you happen to have one that just sits in its case most of the time, you can start using it as your webcam to achieve amazing picture. In the world of working remote, maximizing your production quality is the new “dress to impress.” You can connect your DSLR as a webcam with a cam link like this one from Elgato on sale for $96.

HP Chromebook 14” (HD) Image : Andrew Hayward

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering $91 off a 14” HP Chromebook model.

It’s just $199 right now after savings, and while the 720p 14" display isn’t going to win any awards for crispness, it should do just fine for basic, everyday needs. This Chropmebook packs modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks.

Note that this Chromebook 14a model is set to receive automatic updates through June 2026, so there’s plenty of runway to use this laptop for years to come.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $50 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $549 each. Looking for even more storage? You can get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is up to $54 off depending on color selection, starting at $695.

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $14 when you use promo code B75H9QHF at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8. You’ll get additional savings if you set up a Subscribe & Save order to receive regular shipments, although the prices shown here are for one-time orders.

Apple iMac 21.5” (2020) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s brand new iMac is a beauty, packing a shockingly slim (and colorful!) frame, the powerful new M1 chip, and a 4.5K-resolution 24” screen. Starting at $1,299, however—albeit still $40 off at Amazon, FYI—it could be too rich for some Apple fans’ blood right now.



Here’s another option: Amazon is offering $150 off the price of last year’s Intel-powered 21.5” iMac, which is selling for just $949 right now. It’s still impressively slim, albeit without the added color pop of the new redesign, and the 1080p screen isn’t quite as large or crisp. Still, this Intel Core i5-backed desktop is sure to be powerful enough for your everyday needs, and spending less than four figures for an all-in-one Mac is plenty appealing, indeed.

Apple MagSafe Charger Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your iPhone 12 without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If nearly $6 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $34 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better wired options... but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

RAVPower 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger KJKR6EL2 Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $25 with a coupon clip and promo code KJKR6EL2, you can’t beat this USB-C plug. The list price is $40.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $44 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch. And it has a bonus USB-A port alongside for charging a second device at the same time.

JLab Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative. These are currently 30% off.

I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have, and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PSSTATESJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $38 at Eneba with the code PSSTATESJUNE. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

We’ve only seen a cinematic trailer so far, but wow is this trailer firing off on all cylinders. Battlefield 2042 looks to be massive, packed with vehicles, and breaking new ground for the series with cataclysmic weather effects. It’s also pretty freaking cool to see DICE leaning into the awesome stunts players have been performing in the current game like transferring from a quad to a helicopter in midair as well as launching yourself out of a jet to fire off an RPG only to safely re-enter said jet before it falls out of the sky. We also know Battlefield 2042 will allow for up to 128 players in a match. Gameplay will be revealed on June 13th, though most of us are already probably sold on getting this game. If you’d like to get ahead of things, Amazon has opened pre-orders for PC, current gen, and last gen versions of the game.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release October 22nd, 2021.

Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups. Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aesthetically. The game is getting a visual upgrade in the form of its PS5 and Xbox Series X release. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world.

Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Castle Playset Image : Joe Tilleli

Barbie’s Malibu mansion doesn’t have squat against Bowser’s Castle. Barbie may think she’s so cool with her convertible top sportscar and her purple slide. Well do you know what’s cooler than a slide going from the bedroom to a pool? How about a button that drops the floor out from under you so you plummet to your death in a pool of lava? Bowser’s Castle Playset also comes with its own elevator and a cage with a cute bow on top. That’s the kind of style that Barbie can only dream of.

Minecraft UNO Graphic : Joe Tilleli

It’s UNO baby! But now it’s got pictures of blocky pigs and chickens and snow golems on it and stuff. Evoke fear in your friends’ and family’s hearts when you play the unique Creeper wildcard which forces them to add 3 cards to their hand. Diabolical. Amazon has the Minecraft UNO deck for only 5 bucks so go ahead, light some torches on the walls, and play one of the most popular party games out there in Minecraft form.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (25 Weeks) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like 25 weeks for $40 at Eneba, you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the Xbox Series X if you’re lucky enough to have found one.

Dishonored 2 (Xbox) Screenshot : Bethesda

Dishonored 2 wasn’t without its flaws, but if you enjoy first person stealth games, it’s absolutely worth picking up for $7, an all-time low.

Animal Crossing Switch Case Image : Joe Tilleli

There are no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $12. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and white color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh pouch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now.

This thing looks beautiful. Each Victrix Limited Edition Pro Fs Arcade Fight Stick is engraved with its serialization number out of the 250 units produced. Depending on the character version you chose, it is also signed by the Capcom artist responsible—Bengus or Kinu Nishimura. Beyond just the expected stick and eight buttons, the controller also features a touch pad, programmable buttons, fully customizable audio, and lighting to truly make for the best fighting game experience possible. The entire PS4/PS5 controller is encased in a single-piece aircraft-grade aluminum extrusion for crying out loud. $400 is pretty steep, even for a collector, but this is a very slick piece of hardware any Street Fighter fan would be proud to own.

Digimon Card Game Tamer’s Set Vol. 2 Image : Joe Tilleli

What’s up Digi-folk? The new Volume 2 of the Digimon Card Game Tamer’s Set is available for pre-order which includes a playmat and 60 sleeves for your cards. The set features artwork of Omnimon, the combined form of WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon. As someone who grew up loving the anime and likely burnt a hole through his VHS copy of Digmon: The Movie, seeing Omnimon again just sent me on quite the nostalgia trip. I could not possibly tell you if the American English release of that movie holds up, but do you know what does hold up? The soundtrack. All Star by Smashmouth, One Week by the Barenaked Ladies, The Impression That I Get by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, All My Best Friends Are Metalheads by Less Than Jake, freaking The Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim??!?! Simply banger after BANGER. Do yourself a favor by pre-ordering this Digimon Card Game set and blast this soundtrack while you battle on it.

So I have to confess. I know very very little about Gundam. Next to nothing. In fact, when I was little I had actually conflated Gundam and Transformers. They looked similar to me so I thought they were the same thing. Now that I’m an adult, I am able to see clearly just how different they are. One is about giant robots fighting and the other is about giant robots fighting, but with tiny people inside of them. Though if you know more about Gundam than I do which you certainly do, you might be interested in preordering this new Gundam HG 1/144 WINDAM (Neo Lorrnoke Custom) figure. I’m not sure what those letters and numbers mean. Is Neo Lorrnoke the name of the pilot? I think so, but I don’t know! Please yell at me in the comments if I’m wrong.

Minecraft Java Edition MINECRAFTJUNE Screenshot : Microsoft

Minecraft is over 10 years old, yet I only got around to playing it for the first time a few months ago. I didn’t get the appeal really until I hopped in with some friends. We all sort of split up, worked on our own projects, and then showed each other what we’d been working on. It was reminiscent of having a friend come over as a kid and showing them your toys. If you haven’t experienced this behemoth of the last decade, I implore to to at least check it out. The Java Edition is available right now for $19 at Eneba with the code MINECRAFTJUNE.

So what is the Java Edition? Basically it is the original version of the game. Since its release and purchase by Microsoft, a new version dubbed the Bedrock version has been released across PC, consoles, and mobile devices. While the Java version is only on PC and does not offer crossplay to the other version, it surpasses the Bedrock version when it comes to modding as well as the inclusion of a hardcore and spectator modes.

Minecraft Java Edition

$50 PSN Gift Card ENDINGPSNSALE Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $44 at Eneba when you use the code ENDINGPSNSALE at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

$50 PlayStation Gift Card

Resident Evil Village (PC) SUMMERINTHECOUNTRY Screenshot : Capcom

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version on Eneba for $43 with the code SUMMERINTHECOUNTRY. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.



Resident Evil Village (PC)

Save Up to 52% on Teccpo Tools Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve got home improvement projects to take care of, Teccpo’s tools are up to 52% off today over at Amazon.

Probably the best deal is this TECCPO cordless drill set for $67. For that fantastic price, you get a brushless drill, two 20-volt batteries, a fast charger, a contractor bag, a belt clip, 32 driver bits, and a 60mm extension rod.

If you don’t need all of that but still have stuff to screw (you know what I mean), you can snag this smaller cordless screwdriver for just $22 right now.

Another great Teccpo deal is this compact mouse detail sander for $24, which includes 12 sandpaper pads to start.

While most deals are great for home improvement projects today, there’s also a deal on this TECCPO tire repair kit for just $20. You got tires to patch? You’re covered.

These tools are just a small sampling, so check out all the items on sale today right here.

Bella Pro Series 4.2qt Air Fryer Image : Bella

If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss is around air frying, here’s an affordable way to take the plunge. Right now, Best Buy is taking half off the price of the Bella Pro Series 4.2qt air fryer, which is just $30 after the savings. We’ve highlighted Bella’s pint-sized 2qt air fryers in the past, but this one has double the capacity for crisping up veggies, meats, and more. Give it a try!

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

12-Pack: Jelly Belly Harry Potter Magical Sweets 5FS Image : Sheilah Villari

Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.

Use the code 5FS to get $5 off and free shipping.

TaoTronics Air Purifier Image : TaoTronics

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $56 and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s $34 off the list price with the code.

Silicone Steamer Basket Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaExtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and nonstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 32% off and easy to use.

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dishwasher safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: vegetables, kale, shellfish, eggs, etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Throwing out things can be very therapeutic. Deep cleaning your linen closet is a great place to start. Now is the time to gift old holey discolored towels to an animal shelter and make space for new ones. Bed Bath and Beyond are here to help. The Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They are four colors still available. Each towel is made of a soft machine washable cotton blend and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because they are made with an ultra-absorbent texture. The bath towels were designed with zero-twist yarn loops for extra durability.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi Bridge Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $33 off the list price at Amazon right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating. This version comes with a plug-in Wi-Fi bridge for inside your home, which lets you unlock your door with a smartphone app from anywhere.

AUTOOMMO Car Seat Gap Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know about you, but I drop things under my car seats all the time. It can be a real pain sometimes when you just can’t reach your phone or wallet or whatever it is you’ve dropped because your hand just can’t fit quite right into the tiny cramped space.



Avoid that problem in the future with a 2-pack of these AUTOOMMO car seat gap organizers for 14% off! That brings the price down to $24.

As an added bonus, the driver’s side gap filler has 10W wireless charging capability for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and the Google Pixel, among other phone models. So, you can not only stop losing your phone, but it can safely charge in your nifty little gap filler as you drive on.

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 25% off— just $15 to make your home a smidge smarter!

At 16% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.



Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Cycle Image : Andrew Hayward

Working from home during the pandemic has changed a whole lot of people’s routines—and if it’s made you less active, you’re certainly not alone in that. One potential solution for getting more activity while pushing through the daily grind is an under-desk cycle, and Amazon has a great deal on one right now.



The DeskCycle 2 fits underneath desks of varying sizes thanks to adjustable height, and features a “whisper-quiet” flywheel along with eight levels of magnetic resistance. This compact under-desk cycle usually sells for $215, but it’s marked down to just $150 as Amazon’s Deal of the Day. That’s a solid bargain and a potentially smart move for your wellbeing.

30% off Select Loki Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

Free shipping on all orders over $60

23andMe Health + Ancestry Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect addition to your home spa? This Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you are iffy about strangers touching your delicate toes or you aren’t ready to get to a salon, this might be for you.

You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes right to the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is a professional level of deep tissue massage. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. The heat option warms sore, tired soles. This massager has eighteen rotating nodes with six massager heads. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $75 on.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Plush Cotton Bathrobe KINJABATHROBE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Dads deserve a great day of relaxation. And if they were a dad who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, he really deserves it. If you’re on the fence about a Father’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJABATHROBE. This code will work until June 13. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar. This robe comes in white, light grey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of coolness if you’re dad is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful, and elegant gift.

This will ship for $16.

15% off Lora DiCarlo Collection HOT Image : Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis never does this. The Lora DiCarlo Collection is on sale until June 15. Take 15% off anything in the line. Lora DiCarlo started in 2017 and quickly became a shining star in the sex tech space. Thanks largely to their founder’s relationship with Oregon State University’s Robotics & Engineering Lab, their products are thoughtfully designed with strong innovation. Each of their eight products is beautifully built with pleasure and aesthetics in mind. Use the code HOT at checkout to grab your discount now.

I tested the Osé 2, and it is not for the faint of heart. This is an upgrade to one of their older toys, and it boasts dual pleasure points. This was one of the most intense and robust G-spot massagers I’ve ever tried. Designed to be more comfortable with a slightly longer body and more flexibility, it’s got crazy power. Even just using it for clitoral stimulation is insane. You’ll barely need this to go as fast as it can before you’re exactly where you want to be. It will also run for about an hour off of one charge, but I’m telling you, you definitely won’t need it for even close to that long.

This will ship for free.

Lora DiCarlo Ose 2

Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush + UV LED Sterilizer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Exfoliate your skin with peace of mind with this Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush, yours today for just $24 over at Meh! I love to use a facial brush, but I feel way better about using them when a sterilizer is included, as is the case with this one.



Changing out brush heads on this Conair tool is done in a snap, and it looks quite sleek with its glowing UV LED sanitizer under the stand!

Grab it while the deal is good to exfoliate away dry skin and get a dewey fresh face for summer.

You may have seen some of the deals before we’ve posted at Meh and partner sites including MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. If you like what you see, snag a $5 monthly membership to get your shipping covered at all the sites!

Vivaspa Kneading and Heating Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, and with my local massager place still closed, I’ve resorted to heating pads and stretching. This Vivaspa neck and shoulder massager might be the answer if you aren’t quite ready to return to your usual spot. Today take 74% off this kneading and heating wonder.

This massage packs a punch with eight nodes for shiatsu level kneading and heating. But it’s not just the neck area it can help with; the back, waist, hips, legs, and feet are all able to get relief too. Three speeds are depending on your level of aches and pains. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment at the spa.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.

Destiny: The Official Cookbook Image : Joe Tilleli

Destiny... has... a cookbook...? That’s right. Filled with recipes inspired by the characters and locations seen throughout Destiny’s expansive universe, this is a must own item for the cross section of gamers who like to cook stuff. I don’t remember food and drinks being a very big part of this game world, but these names listed in Destiny: The Official Cookbook are priceless. Gjallardoodles? Come on. I’ll be making these the next holiday I get together with family, standing in the corner of the room as they all enjoy these cookies thinking to myself, “They don’t know these are from Destiny.”

Whether you enjoyed the film or not, it’s a lot more inarguable how damn good the soundtrack is in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Seven Evil Exes Edition features every song from the movie as well as several unreleased tracks. For vinyl collector’s, this might be worth it alone for the Brie Larson version of Black Sheep which may or may not have made it on my Spotify Wrapped two years in a row.

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook Image : Joe Tilleli

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

TECH