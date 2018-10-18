Deeply discounted snacks, compact Bosch power tools, and 30% off at Cole Haan lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the current 2017 model (in multiple colors) for $900, complete with a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a core M3 processor.

This computer isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

Woot’s run a few MacBook deals as of late, but most have been warranty replacements with a 90 day Woot warranty, rather than the standard year of Apple coverage. That’s not the case today - it’s a brand new computer with full Apple support, but it’s only available in Space Gray.

$48 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $48 is an unbelievable deal.

Intel’s absurd new Core i9 octocore desktop processor comes out tomorrow, and you can preorder it from Amazon for $530. That’s a lot of money for a processor, but it’s actually $50 less than other retailers like B&H are charging for the same model. If you’re building a PC soon, and only the best will do, I’d jump on this deal.

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code CZG86SLT (white) or Z6RB62I3 (black) to get the deal.

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code KINJAJS2 at checkout to save whopping $24.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and our readers have bought thousands of them. And now, the company is raising the bar with the brand new Anchor Pro, and our readers can get it for $13 at launch with promo code ANCHORPRO.

The concept is the same—it’s still a hook that hangs under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect has been improved. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so I see no reason not to get the Pro.

Update: The black one is out of stock, but white is still available.

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Once you have a wirelessly-charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads lying around your house. This one’s only $8 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen from a pad from a major manufacturer, and a 5% coupon will save you a little extra.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Amazon’s Happy Belly brand makes some surprisingly good snacks, and a bunch of them are deeply discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Save on nuts, sunflower seeds, and trail mixes, with extra discounts available if you use Subscribe & Save.



I just bought a three pound bag of trail mix for $12 (down from the usual $17), and I’m really excited.

These silk screen-printed patent posters would make awesome gifts. With about 50+ posters to check out, they have something for everyone - like a Batmobile, a Gameboy, guitars, and cameras, all available in chalkboard, blue grid, and white grid. At just $15 a piece, why not get more than one?

As nice as it is to control your lights with your phone, or even with your voice, sometimes an old fashioned light switch still presents the path or least resistance. Luckily, Philips makes one for its Hue bulbs; you just stick it to your wall (no wiring required), program it to control up to 10 lights, and hit the buttons to turn your bulbs on or off, or even dim them.



Today on Amazon, you can get the switch and a Hue White bulb for $30, or $5 less than usual. Just note that you’ll need a Hue Bridge for this to work, it’s not a starter kit on its own.

Today only, Amazon has driven the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $119, an all-time low.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS21 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. The set typically sells in the $140-$180 range, and boasts a stellar 4.3 star review average. Just remember, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

You don’t have to do a full kitchen remodel to enjoy the luxury of a high-end faucet. These pulldown Moens look like something off an episode of Grand Designs (particularly the spring one), have great reviews, and are down to some of the best prices we’ve seen in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Note: There are multiple finishes available, but we linked to the least expensive ones (chrome) below.

There’s also a bathroom hand towel rack included in the sale, because sure, why not?

Nobody wants to spend half their Saturday waxing a car, but Meguiar’s Ultimate Fast Finish claims to achieve the same level of shine and paint protection with a simple aerosol spray and a quick wipe with the included cloth- no buffing required. It sounds too good to be true, but Meguiar’s is one of the biggest names in car care, and at only $9, there’s little risk in trying it out. I just bought a bottle.

Image: Zach Custer (( (HydroFlask)

Hydro Flask makes a reader favorite water bottle, but any drinking vessel they manufacture is on point. Right now you can save 25% on their stainless steel true beer pint (holds a full 16oz) and get it for just $19. It’s a slim design perfect for packing and stacking at any outdoor occasion, and has temp-shield insulation to keep the outside condensation free and your beer cold. Discount automatically applied at checkout, only available on the stainless steel version.

Photo: allen watkin (( (Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for early next year, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Prices vary by date and location (eligible dates are January 10-April 15, 2019), but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.

Photo: Amazon

This deal isn’t some bag of fun size chocolate. These are full sized candy bars. The good stuff. The Halloween giveaway that was foretold. The candy that trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood will discuss for generations. You get 30 of them for just $14 today, or about half the price of buying individually in the grocery store checkout line. The best part? 10 of those 30 are Reese’s cups.



Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $29 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for just $26.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life, and you can grab the high-end HF3520 model from Groupon right now for $80, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the deal.

You won’t need it for a couple more weeks, but you might as well plan ahead to decorate your house for every holiday with just one $24 gadget (with promo code 8LU737N2), the greatest invention to happen to holiday decor in decades.



This water resistant LED projector comes with 12 different themes like spooky Halloween characters, Santa Claus, snowflakes, falling leaves, and Valentine’s Day hearts. You can set the timer and project your holiday spirit indoors or out.

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $7 for a half-dozen (with code 699yazer) is a fantastic deal.

As far as trail snacks go, Clif Bars are some of the tastiest and most filling out there, and you can save 15% on your favorite flavor today on Amazon. Just note that you’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to take advantage of the coupon (you can cancel after your first shipment), and that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Pro tip: go for the ones with nut butter filling.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Image: Zach Custer (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including 2.ZERØGRANDs and the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about yesterday.

Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 40% off just about everything to honor the late founder’s birthday, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all 40% off.

It’s been a stressful year, but if you leave your phone in the other room and pop a fizzy, fragrant bath bomb into a hot bath, maybe you can find a temporary reprieve. This gift box of six (all different scents) is just $8 today with promo code 5NUTJZD4.

The Halloween deals continue unabated today with a big Amazon sale on glow sticks and other glowing trinkets. My favorites are the LED finger lights, but you’ll also find light-up sunglasses, party favors, stickers, and more. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let the deal fade away.

Amazon’s latest private label product line is...



<spins wheel>

Fitness supplements! Sure, that makes sense I guess. It comes in several flavors, formulations, and sizes, and they’re all 15% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon right now, with extra savings available if you use Subscribe & Save.

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. If you want to try it out yourself, Groupon’s discounting CBD-infused gummies right now, starting at $21 for a small jar with 250mg of CBD, ranging up to $54 for 1,000mg.

Of all the things you can run out of in your bathroom, contact solution might be the most annoying. You can always squeeze a little more toothpaste out of the tube, but once you find an empty bottle of contact solution, you’re either making a late night run to the pharmacy, or sacrificing a pair of perfectly good contacts.

Today on Amazon, you can save $5 on a 2-pack of ReNu lens solution, bringing the pack down to $9 if you combine with Subscribe & Save.

Nobody wants to schlep to the gym in the dead of winter, but you can work out nearly every muscle group in your body at home with this $117 Weider gym. It uses your own body weight for resistance, but optional bands can add up to 50 pounds of force to your workouts. But the best part of using a home gym? You get to use your own shower.

Maskimals’ plush Halloween masks are basically mascot heads, and you can choose from a bunch of them for just $15 each at Walmart today, down from the usual $22-$30. Sorry, they don’t make a Gritty head yet.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Suave

If you want your wallet to do it all, the Suave wallet packs in a ridiculous number of features into a svelte, classy package.



First, let’s talk about Suave’s leather. They say it’s tanne with natural bark extracts, and that only 5% of tanners use this method. I don’t really know anything about tanning, but I do know that the sample they sent me featured some of the softest leather I’ve ever felt. It looked brand new, but felt like it’d been broken in for 10 years.

Inside, you’ll find room for up to 13 cards with elastic pull tabs for easy access, dedicated pockets for SD cards, microSD cards, and a house key, plenty of space for bills, and even a zippered pocket for coins and other small valuables. It sounds very much like a “dad” wallet, but it’s surprisingly thin and intelligently organized, and could easily fit into most front pockets.

The Suave is currently fully funded on Kickstarter, and preorders are going for about $99. But for a limited time, they’ve added special $79 and $129 (two-pack) tiers for our readers, with estimated delivery in January.

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

Way Station, the story of a rural Wisconsin man who operates a pit stop for aliens passing through the galaxy, won the 1964 Hugo award for best novel, and it can be yours on Kindle for just $2 today.



Enoch Wallace is not like other humans. Living a secluded life in the backwoods of Wisconsin, he carries a nineteenth-century rifle and never seems to age—a fact that has recently caught the attention of prying government eyes. The truth is, Enoch is the last surviving veteran of the American Civil War and, for close to a century, he has operated a secret way station for aliens passing through on journeys to other stars. But the gifts of knowledge and immortality that his intergalactic guests have bestowed upon him are proving to be a nightmarish burden, for they have opened Enoch’s eyes to humanity’s impending destruction. Still, one final hope remains for the human race . . . though the cure could ultimately prove more terrible than the disease. Winner of the Hugo Award for Best Novel, Way Station is a magnificent example of the fine art of science fiction as practiced by a revered Grand Master. A cautionary tale that is at once ingenious, evocative, and compassionately human, it brilliantly supports the contention of the late, great Robert A. Heinlein that “to read science-fiction is to read Simak.”

If you’ve got kids, you know about Hathimals. The HatchiBaby Cheetree is a an electronic animal baby that your kid can raise, and it even includes a rattle, a hairbrush, a bottle, a high chair, and a birth certificate inside the egg. Biologically, I’m not sure how that woks, but we’ll let it slide. $49 is the best price ever, if you want to knock out some holiday shopping early.

Screenshot: Nintendo

You’re forgiven if you haven’t given Mario Party much thought in the last decade, but Super Mario Party seems like a return to form for the minigame-based party series, and you can grab a copy from eBay today for $48, a 20% discount. That’s an extra $12 you’ll have to buy snacks.

Wolfenstein II is a very good and depressingly relevant game, and it’s a no-brainer for $20 if you don’t already own it on PS4. That’s a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. This version doesn’t include the DLC, but there are some good offerings on that front, once you finish the main game.

8Bitdo’s retro gaming controllers have taken off like Mario with a cape feather seemingly overnight, and Amazon has the best deal we’ve seen on the SNES-aping SN30 today.



These controllers can pair over Bluetooth to your PC, Mac, Android device, and yes, even your Nintendo Switch. Luke Plunkett over at Kotaku is a big fan, and you can read his full review here, if you’re on the fence.

Granted, $43 is only about a dollar or two less than usual, but 8Bitdo products in general don’t see many discounts, and buying it now will let you get some practice with it before Smash Ultimate comes out.

Overcooked 2, the sequel to the friendship forging and/or destroying Overcooked, is discounted on Switch for the first time. Download the full game for just $20, down from the usual $25.

Normally, upgrading to an Xbox Elite controller will cost you around $150. That’s a lot of money. But right now, you can pick up a refurbished one for just $115 with promo code KJXBOX. That’s still a lot of money! But it’s 100% worth it.

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

