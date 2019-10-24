Thursday's Best Deals: GreenWorks Lawnmower, Sceptre 75" TV, Refurb Dysons, and More

A GreenWorks 21" Lawnmower, a giant TV, and a refurbished Dyson V7 lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker USB-C to Lightning PowerLine II Cable Photo : Amazon

At this point, just about every Lightning cable you buy should be a USB-C version. Not only can both ends of the cable plug into their respective ports in either direction, they can also charge your iPhone faster. A lot faster. Like 50% in 30 minutes faster.



Anker was one of the first third party manufacturers to market with an Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, and their PowerLine II version is also one of the most durable cables you can buy. And if you ever do manage to break it, it’s backed up by a lifetime warranty.

For a limited time, the 3' black version is marked down to $11 from the usual $17, no promo code required.

Sceptre 75" 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

If size is the most important consideration in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal on a really big TV today.



While it does have a 4K panel and support for HDR10, it’s seemingly one of the few TVs you can buy today without built-in smart apps. But that being said, you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. With most TVs seemingly settling on just three HDMI connections, I’ll take an extra one over built-in apps in a heartbeat.

So no, it’s not the best TV, or the smartest, or the one with the deepest blacks. But it’s jaw droppingly big, and one of the cheapest TVs of its size that we’ve ever seen at $750. 75 inches might not seem that much bigger than 65", but it actually represents a 33% increase in screen size. Compared to a 55" set, it’s nearly 86% larger! The Super Bowl party is going to be at your house, is what I’m saying.

Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited Screenshot : Amazon

It’s not uncommon for Amazon to throw in free Echo Dots with certain purchases. It’s just that most of the time, those purchases cost more than <checks notes> nine dollars.



If you pay for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited right now ($8 for Prime customers, $10 for non-Prime), Amazon’s tossing in Echo Dots for just $1 extra, for a limited time. Just remember to cancel the Music Unlimited subscription before the month is up, if you don’t want to keep it.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Graphic : Shep McAllister

We loved Anker’s first AirPod-like wireless headphones, and the brand’s newest models seem like an improvement in every way, including price.



Anker’s Soundcore Life P2s pack in graphene drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, four noise-canceling voice mics for calls, IPX7 water resistance, and a whopping seven hours of playtime untethered (plus 40 with the charging case). Frankly, that’s a hell of a feature list for the ‘buds’ $60 MSRP, but you can get them for $45 right now as part of a launch sale, no promo code required.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.

But the most disruptive aspect of the Cosmos projectors are their price points. The 1080p model starts at just $429 for super earlybird backers on Kickstarter, and the 4K edition starts at $999, both of which drastically undercut the obvious competition. We briefly saw the Max model in action at Anker’s unveiling, and even in a room with a fair amount of ambient light, it looked terrific.

The Kickstarter is live now, and the projectors are expected to start shipping in March.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Char-Broil Stainless Steel Meat Claw Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you need to tear up some meat, you’re in luck. These Char-Broil Stainless Steel Meat Claws are only $3 on Amazon. You’re about to make some awesome pulled pork with ease when you get these.



While it might not be quite as sexy looking as an Away carry-on, the eBags Fortis Pro matches its famous rival nearly feature-for-feature, and has a few of its own tricks up its sleeve:



Open up the Fortis Pro 22" carry-on, and on one side, you’ll find a standard mesh zipper pocket, just like pretty much every other hardside bag you can buy these days. But on the other side, where you’d normally find a simple X-shaped buckle, eBags built in two packing cubes that can store small items, while simultaneously compressing everything underneath. One cube is mesh, and holds eBags’ included dirty laundry bag out of the box, but is perfect for things like socks and underwear. The other is semi-waterproof to contain splatters (in my testing, water got through the zipper, but something like toothpaste would most likely stay contained), and is ostensibly meant to hold your toiletries. Once you’re all packed, the cubes buckle together and tighten in the middle to compress and hold whatever clothes you’ve stored underneath. It’s all kinds of functional

The bag is also expandable, if fitting a few more souvenirs from your trip is more important than being able to easily slide the bag into an overheard compartment.

Normally priced at $250, you can get the bag for $160 today only with promo code TREAT, in the color of your choice.

Here’s a bonus deal for you, if you prefer soft sided luggage: Travelpro’s excellent Magma 2 rollaboard for $112 after clipping the $20 coupon. Just note that it’s not a spinner bag, so you’ll have to tilt it to make it roll.

WORX Sidekick Portable Work Table Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Before you kick off your next DIY project, this folding Worx work table is a no-brainer purchase at $33.



The whole thing folds up to the size of a suitcase, but can set up on any level surface, and hold 300 pounds. Built-in rulers and drill holes make it ideal for home projects, but it could just as easily serve as a portable tailgating table to hold snacks and drinks. It’s also designed to connect to other Worx tables to form a larger surface on demand.

Advertisement

If you can wait out a backorder, $33 is a within about $1 of an all-time low.

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment Graphic : Tercius Bufete

KitchenAid stand mixers are essential to every home, and right now you can pick up KitchenAid Stand Mixer Bundle for a low $260.



This particular mixer has a tilt-head design to make adding and mixing super easy, and it also comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl. These stand mixers typically sell for about $300, and this bundle throws in a food grinder attachment on top of the $40 discount.

Better still, these come in a bunch of different colors to match your kitchen’s decor. Choose from empire red, countour silver, matte white, onyx black and toffee delight (it’s a light copper.)



Lodge Scrub Brush Graphic : Shep McAllister

Cleaning out your cast iron pan doesn’t have to be intimidating. Lodge makes its very own stiff-bristled scrub brush that won’t hurt your precious seasoning, and it’s just $5 on Amazon right now. If you’ve ever left a dirty pan sitting out on the stove for a couple of days because you just couldn’t work up the elbow grease to clean it out, this one’s for you.



GreenWorks 21" Lawnmower With Two Batteries Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

There’s really very little reason for most people to use gas-powered lawnmowers these days. They’re loud, they require a fair amount of maintenance, they’re a disaster for the environment, and most importantly, electric mowers have gotten really good.



This 21" model includes two batteries that should give you a combined 70 minutes of mowing time. It almost always sells between $260 and $380, but Woot’s currently marking it down to an all-time low $200.

Now, mowing may not be at the top of your mind at the moment. Depending on your climate, your grass might already have basically stopped growing for the winter. But that just means the time is right to score a great deal; this thing will be waiting for you in six months when spring arrives.

Once you buy a Dyson cordless stick vacuum, something strange happens to your brain chemistry: you actually start to enjoy vacuuming. Or at least you don’t mind it. When you eliminate the cord unwrapping ritual without sacrificing power, it barely feels like a chore. It’s the equivalent of checking a text on your phone, versus walking to your computer, turning it on, opening a browser, and going to your email.



The Dyson V7 isn’t the newest or most powerful model, but its brush bar is 75% more powerful than the V6, making it great for low pile rugs and carpets, in addition to hard floors. The V6 is one of my favorite purchases of the last several years, and today’s refurbished V7 deal is less than I spent on my own refurb.

Up to 25% Off Select Flooring Photo : Home Depot

If you were planning a trip to Home Depot for your next project, don’t wait until Saturday or Sunday. Today only, you can get up to 25% off select Vinyl Flooring. If you don’t have time to run to Home Depot after work, you can order flooring online and get free delivery. From MSI, you can get 20% off per square foot of Heritage Alpine Mountain Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring.



SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box features an awesome deal on a SimpliSafe Home Security System. Normally selling for about $250, this bundle includes the base, a keypad, an entry sensor, motion sensor, Keyfob (which lets you arm and disarm the security system on-the-go,) yard sign, window security stickers and a month of free monitoring.



This SimpliSafe Security System promises that you won’t need to sign any contracts or use any tools to start using. Plus, it’ll work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be super convenient.

Just remember that this will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out. So lock this deal down before it disappears.

Layering Pullovers Photo : Jachs

Don’t wait for the weather to become frigid before stocking up on cold-weather essentials. You can keep warm while wearing a Layering Pullover from Jachs. You can take your pick on style, as Jachs has reversible pullovers, sherpa-fleece pullovers, and plaid-fleece pullovers. You can snag one of these layers, starting out at $20, when you use promo code PLVR.



If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 60% off sale with promo code SWEET60. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



50% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 50% sitewide today in celebration of the brand’s Friends & Family Sale, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

Diane Von Furstenberg Flash Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses—especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, pants, and skirts, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.



Therm-a-Rest is best known for its ultralight inflatable sleeping pads for backpackers, but if you’re car camping and not concerned about weight, you can indulge yourself with a little more padding.



The hilariously named Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D offers four inches of self-inflating padding, and should help you get a good night sleep outdoors all year round. Here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

When a brand describes the pad as the biggest they’ve ever made, you know it is going to be good. The MondoKing uses completely vertical side walls so sleepers don’t lose space to the dreaded sloping effect. The pad itself is four inches thick which is absolutely gargantuan for a sleeping pad, but you won’t be sad about it when you’re dreaming throughout the night. Bonus: With an R-value of 11.4 (the standard rating for warmth), it is the warmest on the list.

Until recently, it was rarely discounted from $180, and though it’s been cheaper lately, $134 is still the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Wellen Hemp Crewneck Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Humble Book Bundle: Philosophy for Geeks by Wiley Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The latest Humble Bundle spotlights features philosophy books that break down popular characters and series for great low prices, including titles like Arrested Development and Philosophy: They’ve Made a Huge Mistake, The Office and Philosophy: Scenes from an Unexamined Life, X-Men and Philosophy: Astonishing Insight and Uncanny Argument in the Mutant X-Verse and Final Fantasy and Philosophy: The Ultimate Walkthrough



As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.

Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails Edition Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Ticket To Ride is one of our readers’ favorite board games, and the Rails & Sails edition tweaks the formula by adding barges, water routes, and harbors to the mix. Best of all, it’s really two games in one, since one side of the board lets you play across the globe, while the other side features the Great Lakes, the upper Midwest, and Canada.



The price of this edition usually fluctuates between $65 and $78, befitting its larger size, but it’s currently marked down to $37, and would be a great game to play with your family over the holidays.

Tech

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season. Luckily, PUMA is having a Halloween Sale with 30% off over 100 items. This sale is full of athleisure and sneakers, so let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s scary ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



Extra 40% Off Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout. We’re talking $20 dress pants, $24 shirts, and $13 boxer briefs, so load up!

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you ready to start streaming in glorious 4K? Pick up this discounted Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.



While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro to stream your gameplay in its full 4K (2160p60) glory.

This current price is about $120 less than usual, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Slinky Graphic : Shep McAllister

Slinky! The best children’s toy that’s also somewhat evocative of razor wire! Even if you don’t have a child. Or, like, stairs, it’s worth picking one up for $3 just to use as a desk toy, if you ask me.



DEWALT Combination Wrench Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

A good set of wrenches will last your entire life, and this 8-piece metric kit from DEWALT is marked down to an all-time low $18 right now on Amazon, with Prime shipping.



DEWALT makes good tools, and while these wrenches don’t have any moving parts or whizbang features, they have some nice touches like double-stamped sizes on each side of the handle, a stamped hashmark pattern for a surer grip, and even a limited lifetime warranty.

EEZ-Y Double Canopy Umbrella Graphic : Shep McAllister

You could buy a new pharmacy umbrella every time you get caught in the rain, and dispose of it 15 minutes later when it’s torn to shreds, but that’s no way to go through life.



At only $17 with promo code GIZMODOEZ15, the EEZ-Y umbrella can stand up to wind thanks to a vented canopy, should last a long time due to its nine carbon fiber ribs (most cheap umbrellas have 6-8 metal ones), and can even open and close with a single button press. It’s not even expensive! It’s about 2-3x what you’d spend on an emergency umbrella, and is, um, more than 2-3x better.

Anker PowerCore Jump Starter Mini Graphic : Shep McAllister

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code R1JS400A and clip the $10 coupon to save a total of $30 at checkout, the best deal we’ve seen.

Everyone poops. Which means literally everyone could use Poo-Pourri Toilet Sprays, now on sale at HauteLook. If you’ve somehow never come across Poo-Pourri before, you’re supposed to spritz this unassuming (all-natural, essential oil) spray into the bowl before doing your business, thus masking any stench with a less offensive smell. And before you shit all over this deal, consider that you could also give it away as a gag gift to ensure you won’t gag upon entering the bathroom again.



Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Image : Amazon

Dogs are great companions, but they are terrible at cleaning up after themselves. If your dog loves to run around in the mud and then immediately wants to play inside, we know your pain. You can get a Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner for $15 on Amazon. Keep it right by the back door or toss it in your bag or car when you take your dog for a walk, and you’ll hopefully never have to clean mud up off your floors again.



Right now, you can order a 4-pack of the just-announced Tile Sticker for a low $60. That’s a great deal by itself, but Amazon’s upping the impulse buy ante by adding the 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The tiny Tile Sticker can help find your lost stuff with its smartphone app. It’s super helpful feature available to things within 150 feet. The reverse is also possible, and you can ping your phone with a Tile Sticker, even if it’s on silent.

This current price is $50 less than it’d normally sell for and it’s an incredible deal and one that you need to pick up ASAP. I doubt this one will stay in stock for long.

You can also get a bundle with two stickers, a new Tile Mate with improved range, and a credit card-sized new Tile Slim for $70, including the Echo Dot.

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



Promo code AKKJ0313 will bring the pad (in black) down to $10 at checkout, down from the current $13, and the typical $16. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, I use this one in various places around my house, and it gets the job done.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC 24G2 24" Freesync gaming monitor is a solid bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Just be warned, this monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.



You probably know Status Audio from the company’s legendary CB-1 over-ear headphones, but the brand’s new Bluetooth earbuds carry on that legacy of sound quality, while letting you finally cut the cord.



Launched last month, we’re big fans of the BT Transfer and BT Structure headphones, and had this to say about them on The Inventory:

If you prefer in-ear monitors, Status has you covered with two different options. The larger BT Structures include over-ear wings for a secure fit, a whopping 12 hours of battery life, and a larger-than-usual 9mm dual driver system that allows them to achieve an impressive depth on the low end without sounding muddy. They’re the best-sounding wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. For $10 less, the BT Transfers offer a smaller form factor at the expense of battery life (eight hours instead of 12) and slightly smaller 8mm drivers, though those are still larger than the ~6mm drivers you’d find in most earbuds of this size. To my ears, they sounded nearly identical to the Structures, so I’d choose based on the form factor that’s right for you. Both sets of earbuds are IPX5 water resistant (not great, but good enough for exercise), include Bluetooth 5.0, and sadly, charge over microUSB.

You can now buy either model on Amazon, and our readers can take 20% off with promo code INVENTORY20.

Sometimes procrastination pays off—at least, that’s Zappos’s theory. The shoe retailer is rewarding all those who waited until the last minute to buy fall and winter boots and coats with a $25 code to use on a future purchase after spending $100 or more on select items.



There’s only one code per customer, and the promotion is today and tomorrow only, but otherwise, there are surprisingly few limitations on this sale—the code should be delivered to your inbox within two days of making your purchase. So basically, just buy one a pair of Cole Haans, and get $25 to spend on yourself later.

30% Off Select Halloween Styles Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Halloween is almost here! I’ve been saying this for weeks now, but it is finally actually true. If you love Halloween so much, especially popular seasonal films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, you’re in luck. You can get 30% Off Select Halloween Styles from BoxLunch. This even includes some Loungefly products like backpacks, wallets, and purses, which are typically very expensive.



Cozy Fall Hoodie Photo : Jachs

It seems that the cold weather is actually here to stay. Soon, you’re going to need something thicker than a long-sleeve t-shirt to stay warm. Get a very soft Cozy Fall Hoodie while they’re only $24 at Jachs when you use the promo code HDE. You won’t have to worry about the cold when you’re bundled up in this polar fleece hoodie since it has a lovely sherpa lining.



Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower Photo : Amazon

Those changing leaves may look pretty now, but before too long, they’re going to be a brown, moldy carpet on your lawn. Luckily, you can skip the rake and blow them into a pile (or at least off your patio) with this 36V cordless leaf blower.



Capable of generating 220 mph winds, it normally sells for $150, but this week is marked down to $116, with an extra $20 clippable coupon thrown in on top. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing, so lock in your order before it gets blown away.

TUMI Flash Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

Looking to get outta dodge this fall? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and all the stuff you need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just three days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your big trip.

Refurbished Apple Powerbeats Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

We haven’t seen many deals yet on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones, but for a limited time, Best Buy has ‘em for $160 if you don’t mind refurbished. (Just buy a replacement tips if you find that the Geek Squad didn’t already replace them.)



If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $25 on both PS4 and Xbox One, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X (or The Goose) grabs it.



If you’re tired of playing Cards Against Humanity with your friends and family over the holidays, CoolCats and AssHats is an equally inappropriate option, and it’s only $15 today with promo code 40CATHAT.



As they describe it, the game is like if “the Newlywed Game, Truth or Dare, and Cards Against Humanity had a pretty awesome threesome,” and unlike a lot of games like this, it’s easy to remove the “adult” cards if you want to play a SFW version with kids or coworkers.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Graphic : Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. Better still, this is one of the best deal we’ve seen.



Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $65 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $6-$7 (depending on the size/color), with promo code SSBZ7IR8.

The code should work on every size and color combination, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Anker PowerCore Essential USB-C PD 20000mAh Battery Pack Photo : Amazon

The next battery pack you buy should have USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being able to charge most phones faster (like an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), a PD port can put out enough juice to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch on the go, no power outlet required.



Anker’s newest pack packs 20,000mAh of capacity into a surprisingly small package, and while its 18W USB-C port isn’t ideal for large laptops, it should be powerful enough to extend the runtime of smaller laptops and tablets. Get it for $48 today with promo code ANKER4181.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Photo : Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is a good price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, expandable storage, and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Photo : Amazon

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.7 stars! 3,400 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $11 from its usual $14 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood at their October Polo Event. Normally priced at $55-$69, many styles are starting at just $11 plus get free shipping with promo code FREESHIP. Over 70 different styles are included, so get some for every season.



Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of fall, the retailer is taking 20% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code FALLSALE. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for autumn now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.

Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

2 Pounds of Wild Alaskan Salmon + Four 6 oz. Top Sirloin Steaks With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

It’s not as flashy as some of Butcher Box’s lifetime offers, which add extra meat to every box as long as you’re a customer,