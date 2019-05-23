Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Sonos

We occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, but we’ve never seen a refurb sale like this.



For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $119, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $139, a Play:5 for $399, a Playbar for $549, and a Sonos Sub for $549.

Note: If one color is showing up as out of stock, try the other.

The $119 Play:1 is the refurb deal we’re most used to seeing (though it’s been quite some time), but the others are extremely rare. Savings compared to buying them new range from $30 to $150, and you get the same one year warranty, free shipping, and free returns that you’d get with brand new speakers. So whether you’re starting your Sonos setup, or adding to the family, you’ll want to grab these before they’re gone.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to save money on one of Apple’s 2018 MacBooks Pros, Amazon’s got a few refurbished units for hundreds of dollars off.



There are ostensibly two models featured in this sale, in silver and space gray. Both 13" models use Intel Core i5 processors and 8GB DDR3. But the more expensive one will have 512GB of storage, v.s. the 256GB of the other.

And, yes, these are the ones that may have less-than-stellar keyboards and that pesky touchbar. But if you’re okay with a refurb and want to save money, this is your shot. Amazon says these refurbs work and look “like new” and comes with a 90-day warranty.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

These aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the $348 WH1000XM3s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $55 refurbished, or $90 less than buying them new.



The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a.. sound investment.

Photo: Amazon

If you own a bunch of Apple devices, you know that you can never have enough Lightning cables. This one from Aukey is 6' long, nylon braided, and a 24 month warranty. Not bad for $5.



To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $2 coupon on the product page, and then add promo code WKX3ZTCR at checkout to stack on an extra $2.50 in savings.

Our readers have bought thousands of Aukey’s nylon braided right angle Lightning cables, and now, you can do the same for USB-C. Get a pair of these unique, 6.6' long cables for just $12 with promo code NGXRR3X7, or a pack of two 3' cables for $10 with the same code.

Note: These being USB A-to-C cables, they don’t support Power Delivery charging speeds.

Photo: Verizon

If you’re fortunate enough to have access to fiber internet, but for some reason haven’t made the switch from cable yet, Verizon Fios is offering some pretty tempting extra incentives, for a limited time.



If you sign up for the 300mbps up/300mbps down plan, you’ll get a two year price guarantee at $60/month (not the same as a contract, you can cancel any time), up to $500 to cover an early termination fee from your current provider, and a $100 prepaid Visa card.

But the better deal, in my opinion is the 940/880 plan. You’ll pay $80/month for dramatically faster speeds—not that 300/300 is slow, by any means—and that price is locked in for three years. You’ll also get a free wireless router rental if you need one, the same $500 ETF payoff, and a $200 prepaid Visa card.

These prepaid Visa cards are only available through June 5, and obviously, Fios isn’t available everywhere, but it doesn’t hurt to check!

Image: Amazon

Haven’t you heard? Your cell phone is disgusting. I mean, it’s absolutely covered in germs — in fact, it’s home to 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom, if you believe the makers of PhoneSoap (I do). Luckily, the PhoneSoap 3 exists to zap 99.9% of those bacteria into oblivion, and today only, it’s just $35 on Woot.



Just stick any phone, or any other thing that needs cleaning, in the case, where a UV light bulb and reflective interior sanitizes your entire device. Plus, it features two charging ports, so your phone can power up while it gets cleaned off. The whole process takes only 10 minutes, but the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that your phone isn’t carrying a deadly disease is everlasting.

Photo: Amazon

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses and sheets; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen mattress is down to $738, or over $250 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.



Note: If you’re also interested in other accessories like bed frames, duvets, and pillows, you may come out ahead with Casper’s sitewide sale, which takes 10% off your entire order when you purchase a mattress.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Some days, you just need to make a mug of coffee and get going. Others, you need a full pot. Luckily, this $37 Hamilton Beach can do both.



Today’s deal, about $10-$20 less than usual, is part of Amazon’s Gold Box and will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, we all have our ways to handle a hangover. In our youth, it used to be greasy food and Gatorade. Now, the only way to survive a hangover is Pedialyte. If you’re a veteran Pedialyte drinker or new to the game, you’re going to want to get in on this deal. You can get $3 off if you clip the coupon on Pedialyte Electrolyte Powder, 18 pack, in cherry, orange, and grape.



Photo: Shep McAllister

I swear, I invented the concept of the utensil rest in my head, thinking I was going to be a Shark Tank millionaire, before I realized that they already exist.

Once I discovered and bought one of these Tomorrow’s Kitchen utensil rests, I had this to say on The Inventory:

Tomorrow’s Kitchen’s silicone utensil rest is literally just a slab of silicone with some molded grooves on top. You lay your utensils in the grooves, and all the grease and grime and E. coli-ridden raw meat juice drips onto the surface, and that’s where it stays. It doesn’t bleed through to dirty up your cooking surface, or lead to an outbreak of crippling diarrhea because you ate a potato chip off the counter two days later after it landed in a colony of salmonella because you used a dang paper towel to hold your utensils. “Bet you regret not buying a utensil rest!” I yell to nobody in particular, as you enter hour number three on the toilet.

It couldn’t be a simpler device, but it’ll make cooking so much less messy, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done. Get the gray one for $7, or the puke green for $6.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

So, what doesn’t Amazon sell? You can buy literally everything you think of on Amazon. Now, you don’t have to go to the store to pick up dog food. In promotion of their new dog food brand, Wag, and the movie Secret Life of Pets 2, Amazon is offering 40% off your first order of a trial-size of Wag Dry Food. You can choose from turkey and lentil, beef and lentil with wild boar, salmon and lentil, lamb and lentil, or a multipack.



Photo: Indochino

Update: The $349 premium suit deal is still available with promo code KINJA19, but now, you can also choose from these seasonal suits for just $299 with the same promo code. The premium suits feature more durable fabrics, but they’ll all look great.

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any of the premium suits from this page for just $349, or any of these seasonal suits for just $299, with promo code KINJA19. The premium suits typically cost $389-$399, and feature more durable fabrics than Indochino’s seasonal offerings, but whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

For more details on how the tailoring and customization process works, head over to this post.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Watch out! You don’t want to miss this Timex Summer Sale. Now’s the time to take advantage of 20% off a selection of Timex watches for men and women with promo code SUNNY20. And — bonus! — shipping is free. But you don’t have a minute to spare; shop now before the clock runs out on these deals.

Photo: Hydro Flask

You know Hydro Flask for its bottles and drinkware, but they also make some damn good coolers, and select colors are 25% off today, just in time for summer.

This deal applies both to the 24L cooler tote and the 22L cooler backpack, and you can add on free shipping with promo code FASTSHIP19. Both will keep ice frozen for 48 hours, feature lightweight construction, and will never leak thanks to YKK Aquaseal zippers.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale, and two Half-Yearly Sales. And since we’re sort of, almost halfway through the year, Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles for men, women, and kids.



Brands as disparate as Cole Haan, Gucci, Madewell, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Good thing we’ve got a nice long weekend coming up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s no such thing as too many totes — especially when the totes are super high quality, like the Longchamp ones currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Longchamp is famous for their rainbow of nylon carryalls, but they also have similarly bold-hued wallets, backpacks, satchels, which are sure to sell out quickly. We recommend filling your cart with bags ASAP.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 20% off your order with promo code SUMMER. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items, excluding non-L.L.Bean brands. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $13 on Amazon right now , or a regular sized bottle for $9. The larger bottle is a better price per ounce, but they’re both really good deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar soap is, in my opinion, nasty. And that was true even before BuzzFeed did... this to it.



But still, many people who I otherwise respect and admire still seem to prefer it over body wash or Dr. Bronner’s, so I’m duty-bound as a deals blogger to report that you can get 20 bars of Dove Men+Care Face and Body for $14 on Amazon today, down from the usual $23. We aren’t sure how long this deal will be around, so don’t let it slip away.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Well isn’t this lucky: Bohemian-cool retailer Lucky Brand is offering up a sitewide sale just in time for summer: Everything from the retailer is 40% off thanks to the brand’s Big Weekend Sale. So take advantage of this blowout to add to your supply of good jeans, vintage-y tees, shoes, and plenty of other summer styles. Don’t press your luck by waiting too long, though; this sale will be over by tomorrow.



Image: Perry Ellis

Guys, it’s time to stock up on new styles for summer from Perry Ellis’ Memorial Day Sale. Right now, everything on their site—from suits to casuals tees and pants—are 40% off, and you can snag an extra 15% off with promo code AFFILIATE15 for a total of 55% off savings. Don’t forget to throw in code FREESHIPPING to snag free shipping (the codes should stack). You look more stylish already.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Even if you don’t have wrinkles yet, it is never too early to start using wrinkle cream. Many professionals believe that moisturizer is one of the most important steps in skincare. Wrinkle creams are meant to target fine lines and help moisturize for softer, smoother-looking skin.



Eucerin is a popular brand for hand and body cream, but they also sell face creams. Right now, you can get the Eucerin Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream for $7 when you clip the 25% off coupon on your first order.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone is worried about mosquitos already, and while they’re annoying, don’t forget about flies. Deer and horse flies bite and those can be even more painful and itchy than mosquito bites. Don’t let flies ruin your summer, get this RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap for only $5 right now. You can even get a two pack for only $9, which is an absolute steal.



Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their Memorial Day Sale with promo code TRAIL50. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.

Illustration: New Balance

Don’t let this deal catch you off balance: The sneaker purveyors over at New Balance are taking 20% off sitewide for myNB Rewards Members (it’s free to join). Not to mention, you’ll automatically get free shipping on your order, no promo code necessary. But it’s a sprint, not a marathon; this sale will only last through the long weekend, so hurry up and snag your new sneakers.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

In case you missed the same deal on May 2nd (better known to non-muggles as the Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts), the complete 4K Harry Potter box set is back on sale for $106.

Sure, if you’re a Potterhead, you might have some old DVDs and even VHS tapes hanging around, but it is time to toss those out. My copy of Chamber of Secrets is so worn out, poor Dobby starts to cut in and out as soon as he bangs his head with the lamp.

Amazon has the entire Harry Potter Collection available for $106. That is eight feature-length films, plus all of the bonus material, in beautiful 4K Ulta HD + Blu-Ray + Digital. If those words don’t really register for you, it means you can see every beautiful strand of Draco Malfoy’s blonde hair in perfect detail. Don’t look too closely at Harry’s eyes, they’re not actually like his mothers in the movies.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster on the Nintendo Switch is down to $40 today. This is one of the rare discounts we’ve seen on this particular title and an all-time low. You’ll get about 100 hours of RPG action with this bundle, and that’s pretty amazing for the price. Plus, those hundred hours are pretty sweet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $93 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The days of the game being consistently out of stock online seem to be over (knock on wood), but even so, $93 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so if you’re in the market for a summer-long tabletop campaign, it’s time to pull the trigger.

$93 Gloomhaven 4227 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Shopping for a mechanical keyboard is tough. It’s difficult to grasp exactly what “clickiness” you’re into when all you have is a description on a website. That’s where the Griarrac Cherry MX Switch Tester comes in handy.



This nifty $15 tool gives you a tactile understanding of what it feels like to press on each Cherry MX switch. This purchase would ultimately remove the guess work from shopping for a keyboard, but when some mechanical models cost upwards of $150 it’s a worthy investment. (Hell, it might even help you decide which of our reader’s picks you should buy.)

It doubles as a weird fidget toy, too, if that’s your thing. But you’ll find plenty of use for this, if you’re the type to evangelize mechanical keyboards—I know I am.