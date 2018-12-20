Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A big Calvin Klein sale, a big box of meat, and a discounted iTunes gift card kick off Thursday’s best.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s been making a big push into the audio world with its SoundCore spin-off brand this year, and four of its most popular products are deeply discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



I imagine the most popular deal here will be the SoundCore Space noise-canceling over-ear headphones for $69 (nice), a $30 discount. These headphones can play music and block sound for 20 hours in wireless mode, or up to 50 if you plug in an AUX cable, and they’d make a great gift for anyone who spends time on planes or in a noisy open office.

For a more fitness-friendly set of headphones, check out the SoundCore Spirit X for $28. They pack in Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, IPX7 water resistance so you don’t ruin them with your sweat (I’ve even gone for a swim in them), and most impressively of all, a 12 hour battery.

Rounding out the deal are a pair of Bluetooth speakers. The more traditional looking SoundCore Motion B with IP67 water resistance, and the unique SoundCore Flare+, which pumps out sound in 360 degrees, and includes its own beat-driven light show on the bottom. You can even pair two of them together to use as a stereo pair.

Update: The campaign ends in just a few days, meaning this is your last chance to preorder the Capsule II for $399, or $200 less than MSRP. In our experiences with Anker’s crowdfunded projects, it takes a long time for them to offer a deal on the product through Amazon that’s as good as the Kickstarter price, if they ever do.



Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you got yourself a new TV on Black Friday (or even more recently), it’s cheaper than you might think to mount it to your wall. This highly rated Perlesmith mount can support TVs up to 55", and it’s only $28 today with promo code EYB52OV7, complete with bonus accessories like a level, cord ties, and an HDMI cable.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever want to watch TV, and loud movies in particular, without disturbing your neighbors, your kids, or your sleeping partner two feet away from you, you want a pair of RF headphones. Yes, not Bluetooth...RF.

Sennheiser makes some of the most popular and best-reviewed models out there, and their entry level RS 165s are on sale for $149 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. These don’t support virtual surround sound like the 175s, but they’ll still sound terrific, and once you get them set up, they’ll be perfectly synced up with the video on your TV, with none of the lag you can get with Bluetooth.

Needless to say, if your partner’s video games and explosion-y action movies keep you awake at night, this would be an amazing (if slightly passive aggressive) gift.

Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)



And right now you can get the 32GB model for $229, $20 less than the lowest prices we saw (on and off) around Black Friday.

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $7 with promo code XMASAK06, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab makes some of the best iPhone docks money can buy, and you’ll need a whole lot less money than usual to buy them with our exclusive discounts. Even if you don’t need one yourself, they’d make great gifts for any iPhone owner. These deals aren’t quite as good as Black Friday’s, but they’re close.



The $40 (with promo code KINJADOCK4) ElevationDock 4 incorporates a pair of fine adjustment knobs to get a perfect fit, no matter what model iPhone or what case you happen to be using at the time.

The smaller CordDock won’t hold your phone quite as steady, but it lets you effortlessly take the phone off the dock while keeping the charging cord attached, which is perfect for nightstand use. Get it for $27 with promo code KINJACDOCK.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is taking over the world, so if you’re getting a new Switch, laptop, or other USB-C-powered device for the holidays this year, Anker’s got you covered with all the charging accessories you need.



For the chargers, just be sure to note the wattage of the USB-C port. 30W should be plenty for most laptops (if a bit slower than MacBook Pro owners might be used to), and 18W should be okay for things like iPads, phones, and even the Switch in handheld mode.



Chargers:

Battery Packs

Cables

Photo: Amazon

Compared to its predecessor, the newest Amazon Echo Dot looks nicer, sounds better, and today at least, is even cheaper. This $20 deal from Daily Steals (via Facebook) is actually less than Amazon was selling these for on Black Friday, and you even get free shipping.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code CABLE8462) or 6' (CABLE8463) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, by a longshot.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

Normally priced at $150, promo code ZWSDZ2010 will bring them down to $75 right now, just in time for the holidays. That’s less than they were selling for on Kickstarter, way back when.

For $15 less (with promo code ZWSDZ2000), you can also get the standard Zolo Liberties, which only carry 24 hours of charge in their case, rather than 48. They also lack transparency mode and customizable EQ settings, so it’s probably worth spending just a little more for the top-end model.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software, and the 55" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $550. That’s about $100 less than usual, and even $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday, and any way you slice it, it’s an incredible value for that set of features.



Want to upsize to the 65"? It’s also on sale for $930, though that’s only about a $20 discount, and we’ve seen it go as low as $900, albeit very briefly.

$10 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.



The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Bosch’s 12V power tools consistently punch above their weight, and you can grab a 2-speed pocket driver with two batteries for just $70 today, or $30 less than usual.

Unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Photo: Amazon

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can save on a step-up model, with all the accessories you need to make a pitcher of your favorite drink, or a single serve smoothie to go.



The BL642 features Ninja’s Auto-iQ base, which combines pulsing, blending, and pausing to make the ideal texture for whatever it is you’re blending. The set includes a 72 ounce pitcher, plus three different sizes of single serve blending glasses that let you blend in and drink from the same vessel, which means fewer dirty dishes.

This thing usually sells in the $150-$200 range, and $100 is an all-time low by almost $30. It’s only available today though, so grab the deal before it gets pulverized.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As it turns out, chugging wine directly from the bottle is not the correct way to enjoy it. Huh! Resist the temptation to just stick a straw in your next wine bottle (which, I know, can be especially difficult during the holiday season) and attempt to be ~classy~ by investing in a discounted wine aerator from Waerator in today’s Gold Box. With just the touch of a button, these gadgets will improve the flavor of your wine, while also taking the hassle of our pouring it into a glass via a handy spout.



And, while you’re at it, might as well pick up an automatic rechargeable electric wine opener for $27 (which is useful for chuggers, just saying). Chances are, you’ll need it at some point over the next few weeks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Is there a better gift than a big-ass box of meat? I’m struggling to think of one. Butcher Box sells $135 e-gift cards that can be redeemed for the special holiday gift box of your giftee’s choice, and our readers can buy a card for just $120 right now with promo code KINJA.



You can check out the gift box options here, to get an idea of what your lucky giftee will be feasting on in January. You’re going to want to invite yourself over for dinner.

Photo: Amazon

What would it take to perk you up on this dreary winter morning? How about the best price ever for the Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker? Regularly $140 or more, today it’s just $70, and it has several nice features like a 70-oz. reservoir (so you can brew a week’s worth of morning joe before refilling it) and the ability to brew a carafe... because that’s not moving backwards at all?



On sale for the same price is the Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Maker with a starter set of Krispy Kreme, Newman’s Own, or Green Mountain pods. These bundles normally hover between $90 and $140, and while the machine itself isn’t quite as fancy, you probably don’t need it to be (and the included coffee makes up for it).



Only you know your coffee habits and which option is best for you, but really you can’t go wrong either way.

Photo: Amazon

I’m hardly a kitchen expert, but I know a few things about cooking. I know you need pans to do it, and that this Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel 2-Quart Saucepan with Cover is a good one to have. (I also know that it’s just $28 when you clip the coupon on the page.)



I know that stainless steel cookware is a smart choice because it stays true to itself and doesn’t let food or heat change it. I know that triple-ply construction with an aluminum core is one method for ensuring even heat distribution. And I know that this pan checks all those boxes and more. What I don’t know is why you haven’t already bought it.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I used to chop garlic by hand, and I think deep down, I was hoping I’d cut my finger off just so I’d have an excuse to stop. That all changed when I bought a garlic press, which minces (really, purees) a clove in a matter of seconds, no peeling required. This press from Greenco is down to $4 today on Amazon. It’s an add-on item, so I suggest buying lots of them to give away as stocking stuffers.



Just note that pressed garlic is much more intense than chopped or minced garlic, so you may want to use one or two fewer cloves in some recipes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s #1 selling cat scratching post has a 4.6 star review average from over 7,000 customers, and is down to just $36 today, the best price we’ve seen all year. But don’t listen to me; my wife is a veterinarian, and this is the post she recommends.



*Unfortunately, it still probably won’t make your cat love you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than earning stars with your Starbucks order? Earning Amazon credit, obviously (though you’ll still earn stars too, fear not). While supplies last, you can use promo code SBUX (or “Elsbucks,” as the baristas would write on that code’s cup) to get $5 in Amazon credit when you spend $25 on a digital Starbucks gift card.



You were going to spend that $25 at Starbucks anyway, or at the very least, you can give the gift card as a gift, and keep the credit for yourself (we won’t tell). This deal won’t even last as long as holiday cup season though, so gulp it down while you can.

Photo: Walmart

Instant Pots are the kitchen appliance of 2018. There are no official guidelines for how this was decided, it’s just obvious. They’re everywhere, and everybody is talking about them.

But! Did you know that in addition to the pressure/slow cooker, Instant Pot also makes a blender? The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender can heat and puree at the same time, and I’d expect nothing less from the company that owns the category.

You can also use it to make cold dishes, of course, because who would want a blender that couldn’t make smoothies and shakes? The soupmaking functionality is the main selling point, though — that and the fact that it’s actually on sale, which is as rare as a person who’s never heard of Instant Pot.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Claw

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $22) with our exclusive promo code KINJADEALS.

Photo: Amazon

As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.



Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit | $20 via KINJACRANE | Daily Steals

How much would you pay for superpowers? Does $20 seem fair? Because that’s what it’ll cost you (via code KINJACRANE) to procure the Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit, which grants you the ability to raise and move up to 330 lbs. without help. It includes a jack, risers, dollies, and the satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to anybody who claims it’s impossible for one human to rearrange furniture alone.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $34 with promo code KINJAY77, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.

It’s ultra quiet and has a very helpful Sleep Mode option for the display, so it won’t disturb your sleep while it does its job. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night, and through the day, too, if you’ve got a full tank. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Photo: Lakeisha Bennett (( (Unsplash)

All-inclusive resorts aren’t going to cross anything new off your bucket list, put you in unfamiliar situations, or really challenge you in any way. These are all important aspects of traveling, but not every vacation has to be an adventure. Sometimes, a trip where you pay one price to be pampered with a beach, a nice room, and all the food and booze you can fit in your stomach is exactly what the doctor ordered.



For a limited time, Vacation Express is offering a variety of all inclusive Jamaica packages starting at $499, including your hotel and roundtrip air. Prices vary by departure city, the length of your trip, and your hotel of choice, but they’re generally less than you’d pay building the trip a la carte, and you don’t have to worry about any of the details.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If the image you’ve been hoping to craft for yourself is “I totally have my life together, and also I’m really good at parties,” a proper bar cart is one of your household must-haves. This Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Serving Cart has all the style you seek, and today it’s just $64.



Even if you’re not able to have it flawlessly stocked in time for your next shindig, just the fact that you’re started the process will be worth something. All decent acts of curation take time, and you can always fill the empty space with pretty knick knacks or drink accessories in the interim.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are many, many things wrong with the behavior depicted in Mad Men, and I don’t have the energy to begin to get into all of it. Even the way the execs’ offices are set up with bar carts could look at lot more like functional alcoholism than professional hospitality from many angles, but let’s take the charitable view here. Always being able to offer visitors a drink is courteous, and a nice decanter set looks good in almost any environment.



This Godinger Globe Whiskey Decanter Set drops to just $42 via code 6GEHT6Y3, so today might be the day that you lean a little towards the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce way of doing things. (But just a little, and only the good parts.) It has fancy etching and a ship inside the bottle, so it’ll look like you paid a lot more than you did. I’m not saying lie about the cost, but letting people believe what they wanted got Don Draper pretty far in life.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.