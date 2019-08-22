Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Butcher Box Ground Beef Welcome Offer, a simplehuman Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack, and a 50% off sale at PUMA lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

School is starting back up across the country. Check out of back-to-school roundup, which we’re updating daily, for all of the best deals. Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and B&H is running a rare on a set today. This $35 (normally $50) bundle includes 8 AA, 4 AAA batteries, and a charger.



The Eneloop line has an incredible reputation, and I have them powering many of my devices, including my external camera flash.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hard drives inexorably get cheaper, and I can all but guarantee that this 4TB drive will eventually get cheaper as well. But for now, in 2019, $70 is an absolutely terrific price for a 4TB hard drive. In fact, it’s an all-time low by $10.



Advertisement

Just note that this is a desktop drive, meaning it’ll need to plugged into a wall outlet, in addition to your computer or game console, so it’s not really designed to be portable.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re moving your teen into a dorm room or want to power a few more gadgets than your wall outlet will allow, this Anker power strip is a no-brainer. With 3 outlets and 3 USB ports built in, you can power just about any accessory or give your spare cables a new job. Better still, the wall outlet plug is angled so it can be tucked behind a dresser.



Advertisement

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are lots of aluminum laptop stands out there, but this is the only one I’ve seen that can fold down to something that you could fit in your laptop sleeve to take to a coffee shop. Adjustable back legs mean you can even change the angle that it holds your screen at. Plus, at $15 (after clipping the 5% coupon and using code VS3S5FSZ), it’s also cheaper than most alternatives.



Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. Rarely discounted from its usual $240-$260, you can get a three-pack of the routers for $220 at Woot today, the best price we’ve seen for a non-refurb pack. In fact, it’s $10 cheaper than what we saw on Prime Day.



Advertisement

It’s definitely overkill if you live in a small apartment. But for larger homes with lots of Wi-Fi dead zones, this could be the cure for all of your networking woes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

True wireless headphones feel like the future, but they’ve always come with a pretty big trade-off in battery life. The five hours of playtime (plus 24 hours of total battery with the charging case) that you get with Apple’s AirPods have basically been the high water mark in the space since they came out.



Advertisement

But Anker’s latest and greatest Soundcore Liberty earbuds up the ante with eight hours of continuous playtime without charging, plus an extra 100 (!!) hours when you include the charging case. Those are the best battery life figures we’ve ever seen in this space, and you can grab them for $70 today with promo code SDCHPLT8.

Beyond the battery life, the buds pack Bluetooth 5 for a stable connection, replaceable ear tips for better noise isolation and fit, and the ability to use your phone’s smart voice assistant on the fly.

Photo: Amazon

Do you hate switching your summer wardrobe out for your fall attire because you don’t have enough space? We always buy a ton of crap and wind up with more things than we have space for. You can organize your closet and cut down on clutter with a six-pack of Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. Right now, they’re a couple of bucks off at $22 on Amazon.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers, like this $14 on-wall cord cover raceway kit.



These look more professional, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. These can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.



Advertisement

In the kit, you’ll find 6x 25" raceways with tape, plus 12 connector pieces, screws and anchors. Got no plans this weekend? Now you do.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse ((Unsplash)

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering a discount on premium linens and comforters. While I’m mostly sleeping on top of my comforter these days, I’m sure a lot of us would appreciate a discounted upgrade to our sheets.



Prices start at just $44, with sizes ranging from twin to king sheets. But there’s also window curtains and mattress toppers, to round out your options. Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. So be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you still haven’t crossed everything off your kid’s school supply list, or if you just want to donate some extra supplies to the classroom, Amazon’s running a big sale on AmazonBasics school supplies right now.



Advertisement

You can find all the deals here, but they include all types of glue, notebooks, copier paper, whiteboards, kid’s furniture, office supplies, and more. Even if you haven’t seen a classroom in years, there’s probably stuff here that you could use at home, so it’s worth taking a peek at the options.

Having a pet makes life more exciting and honestly, I’d say better. But as much as I love my cats, I do not love their fur. I find little fur tufts all around my home every single day. For my cat who is half Maine Coon, standard brushing doesn’t always work out in either of our favors. This best-selling grooming glove from Amazon might just do the trick though!



Advertisement

The Pet Grooming Glove from DELOMO has over 3,800 reviews and 4 stars. It is a gentle alternative to brushing that feels more like your cat or dog is getting a back rub and not having bristles scraped down their fur. Your furry friend might even consider this a spa-like massage! Right now, you can get this for $9 when you use the promo code L8Y3MMR7.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

For our loyal Inventory readers, you may have caught my recent article about my cat’s addiction to sparkly toy balls. As you suggested, there are better deals than what I’d bought, so here’s one for all cat owners to take advantage of. You can get a 100-count of TECH-P Arts Pom Pons Flitter Sparkle Balls for $9 on Amazon. Or they can obviously be used for crafts, but cats love ‘em.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s your chance to pick up our readers’ favorite dish rack, the simplehuman Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack. This particular model is roomy and offers dedicated areas for cupware, and manages to actually look nice. $64 may seem steep, and it is but this is $17 less than its regular price and the lowest price we’ve seen since January.



Photo: Home Depot

If your front or backyard is in need some deep TLC, you need to shop Home Depot’s sale of up to 25% off select outdoor tools and equipment. The sale includes a ton of Sun Joe products, like pressure washers, lawnmowers, leaf blowers, portable generators, chainsaws, and more.



Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s fluffy Cloud and cooling Breeze comforters are breathable yet soft, plus they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code KINJA20. (Just note, you’ll be charged after your 7-night free trial.) Nighty night!



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let me start off by saying that we accept no responsibility or liability if you chop off the tip of your finger with this deli slicer. I didn’t run that by our lawyers, but I’m pretty sure we’re good.



Advertisement

Okay, with that out of the way, if you’ve got the space for it, $99 is the best price ever on this Chef’sChoice slicer by $30, and while it definitely takes up its fair share of space, you might get more use out of it than you’d expect. In addition to slicing meats as thick as you’d like, you can pull it out to use on cheese, veggies, and even bread. But again, please be careful.

Just remember, this price will only stick around for the day or until sold out.

Big Blanket Co. Weighted Blanket | Kickstarter

Big Blanket Co. specializes in—wait for it—big blankets. And now, they’re finally coming out with a really big weighted blanket.

Checking in at 120" x 100" and a whopping 30 pounds, this is, without question, the biggest weighted blanket out there. It’s big enough to share on the couch, and even big enough to use as a comforter on a king bed. It also ships with a washable duvet cover so you don’t have to actually wash the weighted blanket insert, which would probably be impossible without commercial-grade equipment.



Advertisement

I will say, as someone that normally uses a smaller, 25 pound blanket, the sheer size of the Big Blanket means the weight is distributed over a larger area, and thus, less heavy-feeling on the body. If you’re used to a 15 pound blanket, the Big Blanket will probably have a similarly cozy and stress-reducing feel, albeit one you can share with a partner. But I do wish the Big Blanket was available with 40 or even 50 pound versions.

The Big Blanket weighted blanket is available now on Kickstarter from $229, in a variety of colors. Shipments are expected in November, right as it starts to get cold out.

Photo: Felix ((Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 23, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Photo: Samantha Gades ((Unsplash)

Kids are gearing up to head back to school, but who wants to think about homework and school projects? Instead, you can plan your next vacation, thanks to these Flight Deals From Southwest Airlines on Airfare Watchdog. If you didn’t get a chance for a summer vacation or are already itching for your next trip, these discounted rates are for fall and winter travel.

Advertisement

The Southwest sale fares are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning in early September and continue through March 4, 2020. Be aware, there are some blackout dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Roundtrip flights, like Nashville to Atlanta, start out at $98, while one-way flights, like from Burbank to San Jose, cost $49. To get these discounted tickets, you must purchase them by Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:59 pm PDT.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with up to 60% off NFL gear at Fanatics, happening today only. So start football season early, and be sure to use promo code 24SHIP to score free shipping on orders of $24 or more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good first aid kit is one of the 10 things you need to take with you when you go on a long hike or camping trip, and this kit from Adventure Medical Kits is what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort recommends:



It can be easy to forgo first aid supplies on a day hike, and I totally get it. After all, we’ve all said those immortal words: What could go wrong? Don’t be that person and always pack a small first aid kit with you. The Mountain Day Tripper is affordable and includes all the basic stuff you’d need for an emergency: assorted bandages, blister preventions, pain medication, wound care and antiseptics, and gloves.

Not for nothing, it also includes a first aid field guide to help you use all this stuff, if you aren’t quite sure how. Normally $22-$28, the kit is down to an all-time low $18 today. May you buy it and never have to use it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code F7J74KMH at checkout to get it for $25.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom Rack is normally where we go for well-priced fashions, but today, they’re offering up some more than decent deals on a range of refurbished products from Dyson. Take home a fan for $200, a humidifier for $250, or vacuums ranging from ball to handheld to stick for as low as $100. And yes, you can even score that coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer for $280. So don’t wait for this deal to blow over; take advantage of these Dyson deals before items start selling out.



Photo: Amazon

Therm-a-Rest is best known for its ultralight inflatable sleeping pads for backpackers, but if you’re car camping and not concerned about weight, you can indulge yourself with a little more padding.



The hilariously named Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D offers four inches of self-inflating padding, and should help you get a good night sleep outdoors all year round. Here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

When a brand describes the pad as the biggest they’ve ever made, you know it is going to be good. The MondoKing uses completely vertical side walls so sleepers don’t lose space to the dreaded sloping effect. The pad itself is four inches thick which is absolutely gargantuan for a sleeping pad, but you won’t be sad about it when you’re dreaming throughout the night. Bonus: With an R-value of 11.4 (the standard rating for warmth), it is the warmest on the list.

It’d normally set you back $180, but Amazon just marked it down to $142, one of the best deals we’ve seen. I recommend pairing it with this ridiculous tent. You can store it in one of the closets when it’s deflated!

How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them.



Advertisement

But you don’t worry about that anymore, because now you can get two pairs of Floating Sunglasses from Waves Gear for the price of one when you use the promo code KinjaFSBOGO. These Waves Gear sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic. Just be sure to add two pairs of your choice to your cart before heading to the checkout screen.

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 50% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code ONLYU and stock up for a new season now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 2,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.

Preorder Dragon Quest 11 S [Nintendo Switch] | $50 | Amazon

When it came out last year, Dragon Quest XI was the first single player Dragon Quest game released on home consoles in nearly 15 years, and it was worth the wait. Tim Rogers at Kotaku went as far as to call it the best Dragon Quest game ever made.



In just over a month, it finally releases on Nintendo Switch, and you can save $10 on the game by preordering. $50 is a bargain for a game that’ll take you 80 hours to get through, and in many ways, it’s two games in one, since you can switch the visual style from full 3D to a top-down, 16-bit perspective on the fly.

Tech

Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB External Hard Drive | $70 | Amazon

Canon Refurbished Cameras and Lenses Sale | Canon

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Christmas is right around the corner. Not in terms of time, but chances are you’ll see Christmas decor in stores in a matter of weeks. If you like to decorate for Christmas, this LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train is a cute little piece of decor that would look great under or near your tree. It is $10 off right now, so get it now before the price is jacked up due to the holidays.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Call me Ishma-sale. Vineyard Vines’ Whale of a Sale is on, and you don’t even need to be aboard the Pequod to partake. Right now, enjoy an extra 30% off preppy wardrobe staples using promo code WOAS30—just keep in mind that all sales are final. It’s easy to get lost at sea with a discount as good as this one, so don’t forget to come up for air once you dive into these deals.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OP20. Just be sure to waddle over to this sale so you can snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you rely on hotel shampoo and soap whenever you travel? It is time to grow up. That soap is horrible for your skin. Instead, you need to get this NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set while it is 50% off. This was on sale a few weeks ago and has actually gone down in price by $2 since then.



Advertisement

Included in the set is NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm, Sensitive Shaving Gel, Sensitive Face Wash, Sensitive Protective Lotion, and Sensitive Body Wash, plus a travel bag. All of these NIVEA products will help keep your skin healthy while you’re away from home. Airplanes can really dry out your skin, so you’ll want to have the lotion and face wash handy.

Photo: Jachs

Labor Day is basically here already, or at least, all of the sales are. Thankfully, you can get up to 87% sitewide at Jachs during their Labor Day Sale. Right now, crewnecks are on sale for as low as $17, while Chinos are only $35, and all men’s henleys are $17. Fall is coming up quick, so you’re going to wanter to shop Jachs’s outwear selection while some jackets and sherpa-lined flannels are marked down to $39. Free shipping is included on orders over $100, no code required.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not feel like it now, but before you know it, we’ll all be enjoying light jacket weather. Boulder-based Topo Designs makes some of the best looking and most durable outerwear out there, and you can save over $50 on the company’s Wind Jacket today at Huckberry, in two different colors.



Advertisement

The water resistant exterior won’t let you get overheated, but it will keep rain and wind out as the autumn breezes start blowing. The snap breast pocket is a great touch you don’t see on many windbreakers, as is the two-way YKK Vislon zipper, which should stand up to years’ worth of use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 20% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



Photo: Walmart

There’s camping. There’s glamping. And then there’s this.



This Ozark Trail 12-person tent features two removable room dividers (one of which doubles as a movie screen), built-in LED interior lighting, a gable entrance, a mud mat, and perhaps most ridiculously of all, two closets. Closets!

Advertisement

So if you want to spend the night outdoors without actually roughing it, the tent is down to $249 right now, from the usual $349.

If you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple over Labor Day weekend for sightseeing, shopping, or the U.S. Open, you can stay in the unique, futuristic Yotel micro hotel for 25% off with promo code LABOR25 (valid on any three-night stay between Tuesday, August 27 and Monday, September 2).



Yotel’s rooms are small, yes, but these aren’t coffin-like sleeping pods or anything too adventurous. You still get full-sized (adjustable!) beds, private bathrooms, a TV, Wi-Fi, and even an iron and ironing board. They’re hotel rooms, basically! Just with a little less space to walk around than you might be used to.

Advertisement

Yotel New York also features a rooftop terrace, a gym, a central location in Hell’s Kitchen on 42nd and 10th, and even a freakin’ robotic luggage valet in the lobby.

Note: To get the deal, you’ll want to enter the promo code before you search for availability. Select promo code from the special rate dropdown menu, and enter LABOR25 to see the discounted rate. I saw $184/night for a standard queen room, which is about as good as it gets in Manhattan.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I know, I know, single-use appliances are controversial. But what if I told you that this single-use appliance could make waffles into bowls? For $15—the lowest price ever—ditch all your regular, non-edible bowls and buy the DASH Waffle Bowl Maker in aqua (the pink model, meanwhile, is just $20, and red is $19). You’ll use delicious waffles to hold everything from ice cream to chicken to...soup? I don’t know. But waffles are good! Soup is good. I say give it a go.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not a Dyson. It’s not a robo vac. But this Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum is fine, especially if you’re just trying to suck up dirt and dust in a small space every once in a while. (I’m speaking from experience here; I use this baby to clean my studio apartment, and I store it in that tiny space between my fridge and the wall.) You can even detach the floor nozzle to use as a hand vacuum.



Advertisement

And right now, it’s just $24 in purple or lime green—the lowest price we’ve seen. So just bring home one of these stick vacs, and save your money for something more fun than a vacuum.