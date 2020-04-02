Thursday's Best Deals: Free Amazon Music Unlimited, Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet, Soulcalibur VI, Sonos Speakers, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A free three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, a discount on Soulcalibur VI, a stainless steel kettle, Sonos speakers, and more light the fire for Thursday’s best deals of the day across the weird wide web.



If you’ve got a couple of Lightning cables on their last legs, maybe it’s time to replace them. Right now, you can grab two nylon braided cables for $10 with code 96A8NPZH and clip the coupon on the page. Aukey says that this nylon-braided model will last longer than those standard Apple ones and they’re also capable of transferring data which is a nice plus.



Pick up the latest Sonos One (2nd Generation) for a low $15, or the One SL for $129 right now. Both speakers AirPlay 2-ready, contribute multi-room audio solution for your entire house, and sound terrific. The big difference is the Sonos One can summon Alexa or Google Assistant, while the SL cannot.



But if you’re looking for an upgrade to your TV’s sound, The Sonos Beam is our readers’ favorite sound bar, and Amazon’s also discounting it to just $350.

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KINJA0331 Graphic : Gabe Carey

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just 18 bells with our exclusive promo code KINJA0331.



Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Port KinjaVa330 + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ah, 2014. The days before Apple decided to axe the ports we’d come to know and love in favor of USB-C, a faster and reversible standard that still isn’t exactly supported by all your favorite accessories. If you need to edit photos from your DSLR camera, for instance, well you’re basically fucked without one of these here dongles.



One of the best you can find, the 8-in-1 USB-C hub from Vava is half off using our exclusive promo code KinjaVa330 and by clipping the coupon on the Amazon listing page. Combined, that brings your total down from $40 to a mere 20 bells! That way, you can get your cake (a new MacBook) and eat it too (use ports) with three USB Type-A connections, HDMI-out, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, two SD card slots and USB-C power delivery.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 KINJA987

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of truly wireless headphones, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 are down to just $28 with our promo code KINJA987. In his review, Whitson Gordon says they have “no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” And he was referring to their $40 retail price.



I enjoyed my time with the TaoTronics quite a bit, and regularly found myself marveling at what you get for the price. If you value the convenience of true wireless earbuds over all else and keep your expectations in check just a little—don’t expect an AirPods-level experience—these are pretty solid earbuds for on-the-go tunes.

Anker Nebula Capsule Max Projector KINJA2423 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Getting outside for a movie night in the backyard could be the perfect way to combat cabin fever, and if you grab one within the next few days, you can take $80 off an Anker Nebula Capsule Max projector to help get the job done. Your total falls to $390 when using coupon code KINJA2423. Unfortunately its resolution tops out at 720p, but you can stretch the image up to 100 inches, it’s small enough to fit in a bag, and with Android on board, you can load up YouTube and Netflix right on the Capsule Max itself.



Sure, your drinks might stay nice and cool while you’re doing your nightly Netflix binge, but if you want to take your spirits with you on your next stroll or hike, one of Brumate’s containers will come in handy. Right now, Brumate is giving Kinja readders 20% off their entire line of products, including the Hopsulator Slim, using code KINJA-20. Sure, the bars might be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean a cold beer won’t be a welcome companion at your post-hike sunset viewing.



Squatty Potty Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Times are weird, but the art of pooping never really stops. For a low $18, you can take advantage of a squatty potty that simply stays right by your toilet and assists you whenever you feel the need to ... do your business. I know, I know you’re skeptical, but it really does work. Why not give it a try?



Have big plans to bake a sourdough this weekend? Start by investing $100 in this awesome Le Creuset Iron Handle Skillet. Highly regarded in kitchens everywhere, Le Creuset is synonymous with quality products and this 10.25" skillet is no exception.



The big problem? Le Creuset products rarely see discounts. But we found a terrific one for this white model. This pan, no joke, hovers around $170. So this is a terrific bargain.

Le Creuset says their “improved enamel interior resists staining, dulling, and wear and tear” and doesn’t require additional seasoning, unlike other cast-iron cookware.

All-Clad 2-Quart Stainless Steel Tea Kettle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

So you’ve finally graduated from Lipton’s and you’re ready to seep your own quality leaves, eh? You could do it in a regular old pot, but nothing does it like a tea kettle, and if you’re serving guests, you don’t want it looking like it came straight out of a medieval soup kitchen. Consider buying this 2-quart stainless steel tea kettle by All-Clad, which is down to $48 following discounts and virtual coupon clippings. You and that pesky mother-in-law who criticizes everything you do can thank me later.



If you miss your standing desk setup from the office, you can convert your dining room table desk into one for just 83 Bells today. Use the promo code KJDSK to knock 17 bells off the price. This riser sits on top of your existing cardboard box desktop and can be adjusted to go higher or lower depending on your preference.

This particular model has enough space for two monitors and offers a slot for your smartphone or tablet to sit up front. Plus, you have a little shelf for your mouse and keyboard which is super nice.

Just note that we’ve seen DailySteals stock run out quickly after posting, so don’t hesitate if you’ve been mulling one over.



Ninja Foodi AG300 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Although we’d encourage you to get out into your backyard and soak in some sunlight while you smoke those ribs, an indoor grill is still incredibly convenient, and you can’t go wrong with Ninja’s 4-in-1 Foodi AG300 in that regard. The item is down to $119 on Woot, the only catch being that it’s factory reconditioned.



It’s an enclosed grill, meaning your food cooks fast and thoroughly as the heat is more evenly distributed around your meats and veggies. The air fryer bit lets you cook things like french fries, hush puppies, and even some empanadas if you’re feeling a little crazy. Woot is serving up a 90-day warranty to assuage any quality control fears, so don’t hesitate to grab one.

VTIN Upgraded 1200A Car Jump Starter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

When you’re in a bind, you shouldn’t have to rely on the kindness of strangers to get back on the road. Instead, invest in this VTIN 1200A Peak Car Jump Starter for just 49 Bells.



This particular model can bail you out of most situations; with a 1200A of peak output, it can start pretty much any engine, up to 8L for a gas vehicle, or 6L for diesel. Better still, it can function as a flashlight and can power a host of other accessories with its built-in USB ports.

To get the best price, make sure to use the promo code 74DYDDP6at checkout.

15% Off Bokksu Subscriptions and Gift Boxes Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can save 15% off Bokksu subscriptions and gift boxes with our exclusive code, KINJA15. If you’re unfamiliar, Bokksu is a snack box subscription service that delivers “Japan-exclusive snacks to your door.”



When I first encountered Bokksu, I thought to myself, “Well, I don’t need that” since I consider myself an adventurous snacker and I’m currently living in Elmhurst, Queens where there are amazing Asian snacks abound.

However, I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised. There were plenty of treats included in the box that I’ve never seen before and I thoroughly enjoyed all of them. There was a varied selection of sweet and savory, so I never got tired of anything. Quite frankly, the Bokksu box I received was one of the best things to happen in recent weeks.

The best part? There’s a handy guide that gives you all the info you’d want on each treat (including allergy info) that removes a big barrier that often comes with trying new things with non-English labels.

Billie Razor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you like to shave? Would you like to continue to even with a global pandemic? Well, you’re in luck! For only $9, you can get a Billie razor subscription. It includes the razor itself, as well as two replacements. Once you get on the website, you’ll be able to set the frequency of which you want razors to be delivered to your front door based on how much you actually shave! We love customizable plans! I’d go ahead and try this subscription service. What else do you have to lose?

It’s probably not wise (or legal, depending on where you live) to go skiing right now, but you should still consider picking up a pair of Oakley protective goggles when they get this cheap. You can get an extra small pair that features Oakley’s O Frame 2.0 technology for $35, a 30% discount from its usual price.



With O Frame, the chassis flexes just enough to match the contour of your face, which is ideal if you don’t want your eyeballs to freeze as you’re speeding down slopes. And even if you can’t get out into the mountains right now, they protect against blue light, so you could use it for work and gaming sessions.

Save 40% on Select Shoes and Apparel SPRING40 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

That summer wardrobe isn’t going to build itself. Let PUMA help you out with its latest sale, where select shoes and apparel for men, women, and children get an extra 40% off using code SPRING40, and that includes free shipping for any orders over $35. There are way more shoes than anything in each category, and the styles are varied enough that—unless you’re Amish—you should be able to find something you like.



Short Sleeve Knits Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for an affordable, comfortable refresh to your springtime wardrobe, here’s your chance. JACHS NY is offering a ton of short-sleeve knit polos, henleys and t-shirts starting at just 15 bells.



The entire collection is basically what I love: upgraded basics. I, for one, am partial to the Jet Black Sueded Cotton Short Sleeve Henley. It’s just... so simple! And elegant.

So, if you’re looking to stay comfy in these particularly trying times, this is the deal to take advantage of. Our colleague Tommy says, “Those are in limited supply, so act fast if you’re serious.”

Just make sure to use the promo code SSK at checkout. And as always JACHS NY offers free returns, so go wild.

25% off CBD Gummies Graphic : Gabe Carey

There’s a lot of discourse surrounding the benefits of CBD and whether the Cannabid sativa extract is actually beneficial to those experiencing chronic pain and anxiety or if it’s a placebo cleverly marketed as a cure-all antidote. Whatever you believe (I, myself, have seen the positive effects of a good batch), JustCBD is offering 25% off its entire selection of CBD gummies right now using our exclusive discount code KINJA25.



Chill out, maybe watch a movie and fall asleep halfway through. Gummies at CBD start at 8mg and cap out at 25mg/piece, so there’s a wide gamut of dosages to choose from. Especially right now, we need all the help we can get for our mental and physical health. To that extent, CBD is a proven aid, and gummies are the most fun way to consume it.

Mystery Ranch x Huckberry Mission Hybrid Bag Image : Huckberry

Released today, the new Mystery Ranch x Huckberry Mission Hybrid shoulder bag would normally set you back a whole $240. But for the next 72 hours, it’s down to $190. The wood wax-colored bag is perfect for taking on walks and isolated hiking trips.



Its three-way zip pocket lets you store “documents, valuables, and other gear” and is securely fastened in place while you’re moving around. A zippered and divided EDC department is perfect for essentials while a designated boot bag keeps your muddied-up boots away from the stuff you don’t want to get dirty, such as your laptop which also has its own sleeve.

Peak Design products are legendary among photographers and organization nerds. And right now, you can save up to 40% on Peak Design products, including retailer exclusives, over at Huckberry.



To sweeten the deal, Peak Design is offering 20% off all products (except Travel Tripod + tripod accessories) and 40% off all V1 Everyday Bags on its own site.

Expertly-designed and well-built, enthusiasts trust Peak Design products to carry and protect their valuables but prices have always been a barrier for most of us. These discounts, however, lower that barrier quite a bit.

The sitewide sale goes for one week only and ends April 6 while the Huckberry deal has no known expiration date. Supplies are limited, so act quickly before your bag gets shipped to someone else.

20% off Site-Wide Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Looking to get some new workout gear or at least some super comfortable clothes to work from home in? Right now, you can save 20% off Olivers entire line of pants, shorts, tees and outerwear when you use the promo code INITTOGETHER at checkout.



If you’re unfamiliar, Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t look like activewear,

We’ve written about the Olivers mystery boxes before and it’s been a super popular promotion. Olivers decided to go for a more traditional route this time around and pick out your own goodies. And it’s all good, so browse around and save.

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Whether you’ve already lived through Forky’s (I still think he should have been named Sporky) cute-yet-maddeningly-sad identity crisis or you’re brand new to the Toy Story universe, Microsoft is giving you a prime opportunity to spend more time with your favorite plastic gang. The Toy Story four-film collection is 73% off, and that includes the 4K Ultra HD versions for just $22. You can also snag it in HD for $17.



Microsoft Store digital titles are viewable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, and even HoloLens. You’ll need an Xbox One S or Xbox One X to watch in 4K, however, so be sure to go for the HD version if you don’t have a console.

Looking for a way to help out in the COVID-19 efforts? I mean, more than just staying at home? Well, here’s your chance: Humble’s special one-week bundle features over $1,000 in incredible games for just $30. Humble says “100% of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations responding to COVID-19.”



As an added bonus, there’s a ton of great games here including Superhot, Hollow Knight, Into the Breach, Undertale, Brothers, Tropico 4, and so much more. So do your part, send ‘em $30, stay home, and play video games.

Because that’s what heroes do.

PlayStation Slim 1TB w/ Three Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The PlayStation 5 is almost here, but if you haven’t already, you should really give the PlayStation 4 a shot, and Woot’s latest offer might be the most enticing proposition for doing so. You can pay $250 for a PlayStation 4 Slim, and you’ll get three games alongside it: God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us: Remastered, all of which I’ve played, and all of which I’d probably give a limb for if I couldn’t. OK, maybe it’s not that serious, but if you’re bored as shit and you’re willing to give the middle finger to productivity, it’s certainly worth the $250.



Soulcalibur VI’s shaky start didn’t help its long-term momentum, and now this perfectly good game is being sold dirt cheap. Amazon has the Xbox One version for $16. Our PlayStation 4 friends can also get it cheaper than normal at $19.



If you’ve played one Soulcalibur, you’ve played them all, but Soulcalibur VI shakes it up with new fighting mechanics, a fresh dual-pronged campaign, a versatile and flexible character creation that’s responsible for some of my worst nightmares, and some of the most realistic boob physics you’ll find in gaming. Sold? Hit those links below.

Razer Panthera Evo Tournament Fight Stick Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh no, I totally get it: that brutal ass beating you took in Mortal Kombat 11 was definitely because you were using your controller instead of a legit arcade stick. Let’s fix that: Amazon has Razer’s Panthera Evo tournament stick for $170, a $30 discount. It’s designed for use with PlayStation 4, has plug-and-play support on PC, and can even be used with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One with some added hardware.



You’ll find 10 face buttons and an eight-direction joystick, which should be more than enough to make sure you don’t whiff another game-ending combo when it’s all on the line. It’s also fully moddable, so you can swap out the buttons and joystick once wear and tear eventually get their way.

TECH

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU | $380 | Newegg | Use code 4NFJSPC54

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch | $300 | Amazon

HOME

VTIN Upgraded 1200A Car Jump Starter | $49 | Amazon | Use code 74DYDDP6

LIFESTYLE



Topeak Mini Morph Bike Pump | $25 | Amazon

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

This is absolutely perfect for everyone WFH right now. But just a heads up, this sold out when we last posted about it. So get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

$100 off Your First Month REMOTE100 Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: Mental health care IS health care, and therapy is a crucial part of treating your symptoms. You might be feeling down in the dumps right now, and that’s ok, you’re not alone. If you need to talk to someone but can’t leave your house, know that Talkspace is the number one online therapy service around and they’re offering $100 off your first month with the coupon code REMOTE100.



Considering it starts at $65/week, you’re basically getting a free 7-day trial and then some. As part of the service, Talkspace is currently promoting their COVID-19 stress and anxiety management program to all subscribers, including those taking advantage of this very discount. Try it out, and let me know how it is because I’m genuinely tempted to sign up myself.

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, these Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just 27 Bells today. If you use the promo code 7Q9H6Z4U, you’ll get one of the cheapest entries into the wireless Bluetooth earbud game.



Thanks to its charging case, you can expect a total of 42 hours of playtime. So if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your early morning, 6-feet away from everyone runs, this is a good thing to invest in.

Advertisement

Our colleague Tommy says, “Those are in limited supply, so act fast if you’re serious.”

54% Off Various Bag Styles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For the next couple of days, you can still take advantage of Timbuk2's latest bag sale, which discounts various styles by 54%. Up for grabs are messenger bags, duffel bags, and traditional backpacks in a variety of colors. My personal recommendation is this $89 Lightweight Muttmover backpack simply because of the puppo Timbuk2 uses to draw our attention. He’s just too damn cute!

You’re probably spending a lot more time indoors than usual right now, so why not give your ears something nice to listen to? The Google Home speaker, which usually sells for $100, is available right now for $70 at Daily Steals.



Whether you need to change your tunes while prepping your sourdough starter, want a quick debrief on the news while you go about your morning routine, or just want to mess around with your smart lights without flipping any switches, the Google Home is a solid speaker with plenty of functions to mess around with.

Aukey Key Series Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Take $40 off Aukey’s recently-released pair of ANC true wireless earbuds with the promo code T18NC30OFF. We’ve seen a lot truly wireless headphones hit the market recently from a number of different manufacturers, all of them one-upping the ubiquitous AirPods in terms of sound quality and price.



This time around, Aukey is setting itself up as an alternative to AirPods Pro. Their ANC headphones can last for 7 hours on a single charge, plus an additional 17 thanks to its charging case. The 13mm dynamic drivers promise Hi-Fi audio quality, too, on top of active noise cancelling.

Advertisement

Just make sure to use the promo code to get the best price we’ve ever seen.

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re a student who needs internet access to keep up with studies, Comcast wants to woo you with a $150 Visa gift card. All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as long as you’re on the Performance Starter+ Internet, Choice TV Select Double Play, or Choice TV Select Double Play+ packages. Note that this offer only extends to students who have been forced to live off-campus. Those still firmly entrenched in dorm life need not apply. The deal is on through June 1, 2020.



Advertisement

My eBook backlog is gigantic. It’s somehow even bigger than my gaming backlog, despite the fact that playing and beating a video game takes way longer than reading and finishing a book. Regardless, I can’t resist a good Kindle eBook deal, and Amazon has a good one this week—spend $20 on eBooks, and you’ll get $5 Kindle credit... for more books, essentially.



There is a trick to this deal, though: You need to activate it. It doesn’t automatically apply at checkout, so be sure to click on that link and activate the deal before going on a buying spree.

Of course, there are sales on the eBooks themselves, too. For example, all of CS Lewis’s novels are $2 a piece, so if you ever wanted to read The Chronicles of Narnia now is your chance to get the whole series for cheap. As always, there are a boggling amount of eBooks on sale that you can peruse at your leisure, as well.

Since nobody asked, what I like to do during these promotions is pick up one or two books that never go on sale (looking at you, Harry Potter and Witcher novels), then work my way up to the $20 spent for the credit. It’s just enough of a bonus for me to splurge on some novels I have trouble justifying otherwise.

Webroot Antivirus for Gamers (1-Year) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s a shaky history behind antivirus software, mostly due to high cost, obtrusive ads, spyware, and a knack to gorge on system resources. Lots of programs have improved in all of those areas over time, such as Webroot, which makes an antivirus app designed specifically for gamers that’s $10 off at Amazon today. You’ll get a full year of coverage for one computer for that price.



Webroot combines its deep threat definitions and scanning with a lightweight UI, faster scans, and a system optimizer that helps keep your operating system running its best.