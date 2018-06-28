Save big on an actually nice-looking Withings fitness tracker, a Lodge dutch oven, Breville’s highly-rated Smart Oven Pro, and many more of today’s best deals.



Image: Amazon

At $82 on sale (with code C73RWL5M), this isn’t the cheapest USB-C Power Delivery battery pack we’ve seen; not by a long shot. But it has its reasons.

1. Its USB-C port can output and accept 45W or power, considerably higher than the 27-30W you usually see on these types of products.

2. It comes with a 45W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, which can recharge all 26,800mAh in under 5 hours, and also double as a wall charger for your laptop, Nintendo Switch, or any other USB-C device. Most of these battery packs don’t come with a charger at all.

3. It includes a screen that actually shows you a numerical percentage of its remaining battery life, rather than a vague array of dots.

So if you still need a battery pack that can charge your USB-C devices on the road, this one might just be worth the price premium.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t have enough bluetooth speakers in your life, pick up this Aomais waterproof speaker for just $20 with promo code FXDO4H7K. It has 15W of power and can pair with your Amazon Echoes. I’m sure it’s not the best sounding speaker you’ve ever heard, but it puts out a lot of power for speaker at this price point and is small enough to fit into any beach or pool bag.



Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2016 for $1000 today on Woot from Amazon today, equipped with an upgraded 512GB SSD. The equivalent 2017 model purchased from Apple today would cost $600 more.

Again, this computer is a couple years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

Amazon (via Woot) ran this same deal as a Gold Box a few months ago, so this is a great chance to score one if you missed out.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $13 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a good $7 less than the usual $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s newest battery pack has a Qi charging pad built right in, and you can get it for $30 today with promo code KINJA081, the first deal we’ve seen on it.



So, why would you want a Qi pad in your battery? Obviously, it means that if you forget your charging cable when you head out, the battery isn’t just an expensive paperweight. But it also means you can use it around as an everyday Qi charger, whereas most USB battery packs gather dust in a drawer save for a few occasions per year.

Photo: Amazon

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.



That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER454.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.



You can also step up to the 55" version of the same set for $100 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Photo: Amazon

If most Bluetooth earbuds ar too large or heavy to stay comfortably in your ears, iClever’s lightest Bluetooth headphones are worth a look. The earbuds themselves weigh less than half an ounce each, and having tried them myself, they’re just as light and comfortable as any wired headphones I’ve ever used. Get a pair for just $13 today with promo code ICEBTH20. Even if you already have a pair that you like, at that price, it might be worth grabbing a spare set for your luggage or gym bag.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: This deal is back if you missed it earlier this month.

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you missed out on the Breville toaster oven deals we posted earlier this month, then Breville has granted your wishes and brought one back toady.

Discounted by about $50 today, this Smart Oven Pro has plenty of space and heating elements, so you can pretty much stop using your normal oven all together. It can fit a pizza up to 13", six slices of toast, and it has a slow cook function which will keep your food at a low temperature for up to 10 hours.

If history is any indication, this $216 price might not last long, so grab this while you can.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re carting laundry, groceries, or other heavy stuff up to your apartment, this $20 cart will make it about 1000x times easier. It has specialized back wheels that can climb stairs and curbs, so you’ll do less lifting. This typically goes for $30, so this a no-brainer for any city dwellers.

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $30 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.



This blender is just $21 today, which is just a $1 away from its all-time-low price. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These discounts are back if you missed them a couple of weeks ago

It’s not a true sitewide sale like we’ve seen in the past, but eBay’s currently running a 20% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.



For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PARTYINUSA, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $210. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $186. Just don’t forget the code!

Image: Amazon

Shield a 15' x 15' area from mosquitoes with this $20 Thermacell lantern. It’s flame free, odor free, and as long as you keep it stocked with repellent, you should be bug bite free. It typically sells for around $25, so at $20 it’s a no-brainer if you plan on spending any time outside.

You don’t need to buy a new car to enjoy the life-changing benefits of a rear-view camera; you just need $63 and a few minutes to install one yourself (with promo code VCWASK9Z). This model doesn’t even require you to run a wire all the way to the front of your car; a wireless transmitter can just stay in your trunk and beam the picture to the included screen from up to 100M away.



Image: Amazon

You can perch your spoons on the edge of your pots or pans with this silicone lazy spoon and ladle set. They can sustain heat up to 500 degrees, and will stop you from dirtying a spoon rest. The set is just $12 today, which isn’t the lowest, but is a couple bucks off the usual price.



Image: eBay

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

Note: Dewalt tools and box fan pictured in image at the top are from this sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. Their wares don’t go on sale often, but from now until the Fourth of July, the entire site is 25% off, with the discount taken automatically at checkout. Every cooler, every bottle, and every tumbler in every color imaginable is on sale, so drink up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your pups enjoy burrowing under blankets, you can treat them to this discounted Serta dog bed with a hooded canopy from Woot. This bed is 25" circle and ideal for dogs up to 35 pounds. For easy clean-up, the bed cover is removable and machine washable. It’ll cost you just 20 bones today, which is about $20 less than its Amazon price.



If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their Independence Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, with extra gift cards available if you use or sign up for a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

I took advantage of the basically identical Memorial Day sale last month, and it was easy. But just note that if you schedule your installation after the promotional period ends on July 1, you’ll want to call your local shop and pay for the tires over the phone in advance so that your receipt falls within the valid date range. Otherwise, they’ll charge you after they finish installation.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stovetop popcorn can become microwave popcorn with this silicone bowl, just $8 today with promo code X9IS9L3J. Just throw some kernels in the bowl with the salt and oil of your choice, cover, and microwave for 3-4 minutes, the same amount of time a bag of microwave popcorn would take. But unlike regular microwave popcorn, this lets you customize the flavors exactly how you like them.



Pro tip: Use coconut oil if you want it to taste like movie theater popcorn. Just trust me on this one.



Photo: Amazon

The cabinet under your sink is some of the most precious storage space in your house, and you can make the most of it with this expanding shelf set. It can extend from 18 to 30 inches, and has a gap carved out to accommodate the pipes under your sink.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alert the K-beauty fans in your life, because Amazon is discounted some really interesting products from brands Peripera, Goodal, and Clio. I haven’t specifically used any of these, but I have a couple of Peripera’s Ink Velvet lip colors and they’re pretty fantastic. With these prices, it’s worth trying something.



Photo: Amazon

Withings’ Activité Steel is a fitness tracker that looks like a million bucks, but today, it’ll only cost you $75.



Just like a Fitbit, the Activité Steel will measure your steps, running distance, calories burned, sleep cycles, and even swimming activity. The difference is that rather than displaying all of that info on an eyesore of an LCD screen, it’s all boiled down to a single analog dial on the face of an attractive, minimal watch. If you want to see more detailed stats, just pull out your phone and sync the watch over Bluetooth.

Not only does this analog design look way better than the alternatives, it’s also a boon for battery life. The Activité steel can run for 8 months at a time on a standard watch battery, no charging required.

It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...

First, find some sticks just laying on the ground, then toss them into the stove and light them on fire. Built in fans kindle the flames and make them hot enough to cook with. And oh yeah, there’s also a USB port that’s powered by the heat of the flame that can charge your phone. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.

Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It also weighs two pounds, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag. Get it for an all-time low $78 at REI Garage, while supplies last, for a limited time.

Shane looked at the CampStove 2 for Gear, and while that model includes a built-in battery pack, a camp light, and a few other enhancements, I don’t think any of them are worth the price premium during this promotion



Screenshot: Backcountry

It may be getting too hot outside to even think about spending more than 15 min in the sun, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outdoor gear deal. Backcountry celebrating Independence Day by taking up to 40% off a ton of apparel, gear, bags, and more.

Photo: Sony Pictures Classics

Call Me By Your Name, one of the darlings of award season earlier this year, is just $1 to rent on Amazon today. That leaves you with more money in your wallet to buy peaches

Image: Nintendo

As far as I’m concerned, the Switch port of Rocket League is up there with fire and the wheel in terms of greatest inventions of all-time. The ability to play a few rounds in the palm of your hand just makes it that much more addictive, and don’t get me started on Samus’s gunship car. Download it for $15 today, or $5 less than usual.



Screenshot: Walmart

This barebones Xbox One S console is still down to its $199 E3 promotional price, but now, it also comes with a copy of Fallout 4 if you order through Walmart. It’s not the newest game out there, but the console alone is a pretty stellar deal, so it’s better than nothing

