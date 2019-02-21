Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Edifier bookshelf speakers, dryer balls, individual pistachio packs, lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Listen up, Edifier makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is discounting the R2000DB Bookshelf Speaker to just $200.

These offer fantastic audio quality—surpassing that of the Sonos Play:5. But as far as features go, these offer a variety of inputs, including aux, optical, Bluetooth connectivity, and a remote control. These lack the voice-control powers of smarter devices, but that’s easily remediable with the addition of an Echo Dot or the disappearing Chromecast Audio.

This $50 discount is the biggest we’ve seen on this particular model. And as with all Gold Box deals, this will quietly disappear tonight.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs dominate the portable charging landscape, and one of the most recent models packs in 20,000mAh of juice into a surprisingly svelte package.



There’s nothing radically new about the PowerCore Lite, but there are great refinements and thoughtful features throughout. The textured exterior looks and feels great, and makes it easier to hold. The dual microUSB and USB-C inputs mean you’ll almost always have a compatible cable to recharge them, though I wish the USB-C port doubled as an output. And finally, a trickle charging mode is perfect for charging things like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to prevent batteries from turning themselves off.

Normally priced at $54, it’s marked down to $38 right now, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see deals on leaf-style HDTV antennas pretty frequently, but if you won’t settle for anything less than the brand that started the trend, Amazon’s discounting the tiny Leaf Metro to just $13 today.



As the smallest antenna in Mohu’s lineup, the Metro is only rated for 25 miles under ideal circumstances (compared to 30 for the standard Leaf), so this antenna is best suited for city dwellers who live close to their local broadcast towers. Check out Lifehacker’s guide if you aren’t sure that this is right for you.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let me be up front about this: Neither of these FireTV sets should be your main TV. These 32" Toshiba and Insignia models should be a secondary, or more appropriately, a tertiary set.

Despite having streaming powers built-in, outputting 720p isn’t... it’s just not something I’d give my full recommendation. But here’s the thing: these are $100, which means either can be great for your high school teen’s bedroom (the one you don’t like) or a garage. Or maybe a bathroom, if yours is big enough.

If you want a few more options, Best Buy does have a few more choices available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can find a mechanical keyboard for under $50 these days, but premium models are definitely worth the splurge if you spend a lot of time at your desk. Das’s legendary Model S was one of the first modern keyboards to popularize loud and clicky Cherry MX Blue switches, and the Mac keycap model is down to $100 right now on Amazon, within $10 of an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need trash bags. Everyone needs trash bags. But it sucks to spend a bunch of money on something that is, by definition, going straight into the trash. Amazon makes its own trash bags now (of course), and you can get a box of 200 for just $16 right now, about $.08 per bag. Even at that price, they’re not bargain basement quality; they have great reviews, and draw strings for easy closing. Just be sure to clip the 20% coupon so you don’t throw away money unnecessarily.

Photo: Amazon

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six extra large ones for $11 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.



At the very least, you should use dryer balls instead of fabric softener or dryer sheets when drying towels and workout gear, as chemical fabric softener leaves a residue that makes fabrics less water absorbent, which is obviously an issue in both cases.

Photo: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $68 on Woot, the best price we’ve ever seen by $22. Boasting a fantastic 4.5 star review average from over 500 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice three stage system bevels, sharpens, and polishes your blades to the point that they feel brand new.

Photo: Amazon

You can get a basic robotic vacuum for under $200 these days, but if you want all the bells and whistles, this Ecovacs DEEBOT 901 is a stellar deal at $300, today only.



Rather than bouncing around your house like a ping pong ball, the 901 features a suite of sensors that actually map out your room layout and major obstacles, and teaches itself an efficient cleaning path over time. That means every spot that needs vacuuming gets vacuumed every day (or whenever you schedule it to run with the smartphone app).

That’s a feature you otherwise only see on high-end Samsung and Roomba robovacs that cost twice as much, and it’s totally worth it. Today’s price is $100 less than usual, but don’t let them all get cleaned out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pistachios, in my humble opinion, are the best snack, because shelling them slows you down just enough to force you to really savor them. The problem is that I can’t stop eating them. That’s what makes these individual serving packs so great—just grab one on the way to work—and you can get 24 delivered by Amazon for just $14 right now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Carbon air filter! Air freshener!! Night light!!! Soft close!!!! The only thing this Kohler toilet seat is missing is a USB charger so you can dick around on your phone indefinitely while you enjoy the pleasant air fresher scent of your choice, and at $54, it’s never been cheaper.



Photo: Amazon

With precise temperature controls and an elongated spout, this Cusimax gooseneck kettle is perfect for pour-over coffee enthusiasts. It’s also just $34 on Amazon right now with promo code S5KWMUEJ, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a product like this.



Even if you’re not into pour over, electric kettles are great, just in general. The Brits have it right on this one. They heat water faster than a kettle on the stove, and maintain that temperature until it all boils off, at which point they shut themselves down for safety. Tea enthusiasts can even use them to choose different water temperatures for different types of teas, rather than futzing with a kitchen thermometer or <gasp> pouring boiling water over delicate green tea leaves.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I will never stop singing the praises of prAna, just ask my friends. I own six of their pants (and a beanie) and they are the best I’ve ever used. They also have mad sustainability cred... and... and... *faints* Right now they’re blowing out last season’s styles.

Whether it’s climbing, hiking, yoga, or whatever outdoorsy crap you’re into, prAna makes amazing gear for it. I own a couple Mojo shorts and Brion shorts for climbing and Zion Pants for hiking. This sale is active until next Monday, but supplies are limited.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t going to carry this massive, steel frame tent into the backcountry on a backpack, but it’d be pure luxury for an extended camping trip that you drive to, or a tailgate, or even in your backyard while the weather’s nice. It’s tall enough to walk around inside, and one reviewer even says they installed a wood stove. It’s basically one of those tents from the Quidditch World Cup, except it’s real, and only $269 today.



(Bed, linens, nightstands, flower vases, lighting, seating, and ornamental rugs not included)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here’s a deal with the potential to throw you off balance: Right now, thanks to a Flash Sale at Joe’s New Balance Outlet, you can get a pair of New Balance sneakers for just $25 using promo code FLASH25. The deal only applies to select styles, but still, getting any solid pair of shoes for less than $50 is a bargain in my book. This sale only lasts through February 24, and supplies are limited anyway, so I’d recommend breaking into an all out sprint in order to snag your next pair of sneaks.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I personally don’t love the idea of taking a shower outside. But sometimes, circumstances dictate that either you shower outside or you don’t shower at all, which, in that case, I choose the former. And hey, maybe it wouldn’t even be that bad if I had this Ozark Trail Instant Shower/Utility Shelter at my disposal. The well-reviewed tent has two rooms, a 5-gallon solar shower, a mesh drain, and mesh panels for ventilation, not to mention a towel rack and toiletry holder. And best of all, it’s on sale right now at Walmart for just $79, a price well worth the luxury it would add to your next overnight outdoor experience.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

What do Rihanna, Julia Roberts, Adele, and Victoria Beckham have in common? Apparently, it’s a passion for Weleda Skin Food moisturizer — and for good reason. The cult-favorite cream is super rich and made from all natural ingredients. Now, you can take home a three-pack of Skin Food — one 2.5 oz tube and two 1 oz tubes — for less than usual. Just clip the 15% off coupon to the bring the price down to $27 and get ready to hydrate your skin like the star you are. After all, what’s good enough for Julia, Adele, RiRi and Posh is good enough for me.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

SteelSeries consistently makes terrific gaming gear, and this discounted Rival 310 Gaming mouse is no exception. It offers everything you could want for gaming, including an adjustable sensor that goes up to 12,000 DPI, 16.8 million color backlighting (obviously), and programmable settings that are saved directly to the mouse

Right now it’s $40, which matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Walmart is selling Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey for just $45. This is a great opportunity to round out your collection with what are essentially must-haves for the system.



If you’ve had them on your wishlist, I wouldn’t wait. These sold out the last time they were this price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s get this out of the way early, these discounted noise-canceling heapdhones won’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose. But at $120, these Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2s are a fraction of the cost and will improve your commute by a significant margin.



If you’re still using those basic ass Apple headphones, these will be a significant upgrade. You can listen to up to 24 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection.

Better still, these are the cheapest these particular cans have ever been.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to just $26 for a 2-pack this week, down from the usual $40.

Smart plugs are basically the atomic unit of smart home gear, and like pretty much all of these things, Anker’s let you control or schedule your outlet with both your phone and with Alexa. Their built-in energy monitoring feature, however, is a little less common, and a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJADJ2.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can pick up their Rebel Tech Kit for an all-time low $10 today. That includes four packs in four different colors, a remover tool, and a book with 14 projects to get you started.

We’re not done with winter yet, but you can get through the rest of it (or just warm up your fingers in your overly cold office all year long) with these Zippo hand warmers. Unlike those disposable chemical hand warmers, Zippos lasts for either six or 12 hours depending on the model, and can be re-used by filling it with a small amount of lighter fluid. Plus, they just look really cool.



Graphic: Amazon

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare is one of your three favorite toilet papers, and Amazon is selling 36 rolls for $18 today when you clip the 20% coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and you can cancel the subscription after your first delivery.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get two of them for just $51 with promo code MDV7ZSZR.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service with several reasonably priced plans, but that being said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The cameras also have two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Photo: Amazon

If you ever sand, grind, carve, or cut things around the house, you need to own a Dremel. This cordless model isn’t the most powerful you can buy...but it’s cordless, which counts for a lot. It also includes a bunch of accessories to help get you started with all those long-delayed DIY projects on your to-do list.



At $60, it’s never been cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re hooked on sparkling waters like the rest of the country, these IZZE sparkling juices are a more flavorful way to get your fix. Plus, today they’re the cheapest they’ve been in months. Get 24 cans in four different flavors for about $9 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 25% coupon. Drink up!



Photo: Amazon

A lockbox doesn’t do a whole lot to deter thieves if they can just grab the entire thing off your shelf, but this compact Master Lock 5900D includes a built-in security cable so you can secure it to something solid. So you could, say, attach it to some pipes and use it as a tiny at-home safe. or secure it to a heavy cooler at the beach if you want to make your phone harder to steal when you go for a swim.



This thing’s been around since 2012, but today’s price is the best Amazon’s ever listed.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $15 on Amazon today. With the exception of some very short-lived $10 deals, that’s the best price we’ve seen. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Image: Uniqlo

It’s only February, but you may as well start preparing for April showers now, especially since Uniqlo is marking down a whole bunch of water-repellent Blocktech outerwear. Men’s and women’s Blocktech parkas and coats are as low as $69, with some longer styles marked down to $80 and $90. You’ll be glad you took advantage of this deal the next time you’re caught in a downpour.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further with a 50% off flash sale. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are half off — which means a good portion of the stock is under $10. This sale lasts through February 24, but the satisfaction of buying a cute $5 top will last, uh, forever.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Full disclosure: You will look kind of goofy when you use this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. It’s worth it though, because right now, you can bring one home for just $46, after clipping the $3 off coupon. Included in the set is two syringes of whitening gel, plus an LED light that speeds up the whitening process, in addition to a mouth tray and case. Yes, the light makes you look like a duck, or just an adult sucking on a really big pacifier. But hey, no one said the teeth-whitening process would be pretty.

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.