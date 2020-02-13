Thursday's Best Deals: Electric Body Groomer, Pink Fuzzy Socks, Canned Cheese Sauce, and More

An electric body groomer, pink fuzzy socks, and *shudders* canned cheese sauce are some of Thursday’s top bargains across the whole dang internet.



Anker Nebula Capsule II Graphic : Gabe Carey

Why spend upward of a grand on a 100-inch TV when you can have a live-in movie theater for $430? Sold on any other day for a still-reasonable $580, the Anker Nebula Capsule II beams up to 100 inches of pure, undistilled content onto your wall.

Though its 720p resolution and 200 ANSI lumen brightness leave something to be desired, it’s small enough to take on the go—at 5.9 x 3.1 inches and 1.6 pounds—whether you’re camping outdoors or lounging out by the pool. Built-in Android TV functionality means you can watch movies and TV by way of your preferred streaming services including YouTube and Hulu.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch Netflix and Prime Video content, you do have to cast it from your phone using the Nebula Connect app. Regardless, the audio emitting from the 8-watt speaker on this thing sounds “excellent,” according to verified reviewers, and it apparently can be mounted to a normal camera tripod. Plus, a 9,700mAh battery keeps it tangle-free for hours on end.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $250 Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor delivers on three.



This G-Sync monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1 ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, it offers really thin bezels and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

Eufy C1 Smart Scale Photo : Amazon

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $17 right now, by applying a $5 coupon and plugging in the promo code whitelove1 at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Mpow H5 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Let’s get this out of the way: the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands.

Good morning, readers. I do not think you should buy this. But Corey, our deal researcher, told me I had to post this. I did not want to post this, but I love Corey too much to deny him this post. Here’s the post:

Class up your Valentine’s Day date with this ready-to-serve cheddar cheese sauce from a can. It’s like fondue, except it’s in a can. It’s $6 for a giant can. You can dip vegetables, bread, your potatoes, whatever you want in it.

You’ll get a whopping 48 servings of diarrhea cheese sauce. Preparation promises to be easy, too. The instructions say “simply heat and serve.” If you can’t remember that, there’s instructions on the can. Better still, you can water it down to increase your yield (that’s a real suggestion from the company.)

If you choose to buy this... Godspeed, you animal.

Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor Graphic : Tercius

Look, I get it. Maybe you don’t want to plunk down $40 for a bonafide groomer, but you also want more flexibility than your standard razor. Here’s a possible alternative for you: the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor.



For $8 you’ll get this Frankenstein device that promises to help you shave, edge and trim your beard plus some... other places. (I’m referring to your groin, genitals and butt hole, obviously.) This particular razor has a groomer on the other side of the handle which adds a bit more versatility.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver. So act fast before this sells out.

Panasonic Electric Body Groomer & Trimmer for Men Graphic : Tercius

Manscape to your heart’s content with this discounted Panasonic Electric Body Groomer and Trimmer. In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, maybe you want to look your best (see: tidiest.) This groomer’s v-shaped head promises to clean even harder to reach places easily. It’s also convenient, since you can use it with three comb attachments that can customize how much you shave off. The best part? You can use it either dry or in the shower. So, one-stop shop, baby.



This typically sells between $50-$70, so this is a great time to buy. It’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The promotion ends today, so act fast.

Winter is here and if you’re looking to invest in a weighted blanket, this Gold Box can help. Right now, Amazon’s discounting a 20 lb. and a 25 lb. top-of-the-line Gravity Blanket to a low $160. These are large enough for adults and their adult-sized problems. Its exterior is made with micro-fleece, so it’ll be super comfy to use.



To be clear, this is definitely pricier than many of the blankets we feature on Kinja Deals. But if you value quality materials, this is the one to buy.

These models usually sell for between $200-260, so this is a terrific time to buy. Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. So don’t sleep on this deal.

Furinno Five-Tier Bookshelf Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Need a place to store all your murder mysteries and corny romance novels? Well look no further than the Furinno five-tier bookshelf! It’s only $30, which is pretty damn low price. The bookshelf is super-easy to assemble and is available in tons of different colors to match the vibes in your home or office. Make sure to grab this deal before it disappears into the night!



3-IN-ONE Professional Door Lubricant Photo : Amazon

If being crass about door lube is wrong, I do not want to be right. Keep your garage door nice and loose with a can of 3-IN-ONE Professional Door Lubricant. It is only $5 on Amazon and comes with a smart straw that sprays two ways, just so your lube doesn’t get too ~messy~. Okay, I’ll see myself out. Bye!



There are a number of reasons why your feet might hurt. Maybe you stand on them all day at work. Or you’re wearing the wrong shoes. Or you have chronic foot pain. While I can’t really solve any of those issues for you, I can give you a little bit of foot relief. Right now, you can get a shiatsu foot massage at home when you snag this $37 Naipo Foot Massager. Just clip the 20% on-page coupon and head to checkout.



The foot massager has 18 deep-kneading nodes and a heat setting feature that will warm those cold winter toes. It is designed with a large platform to accommodate feet of all sizes.

I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when use promo code KINJA1999 at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.



You might not think it is the season to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, boat shoes included. Right now, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles during Sperry’s President’s Day Sale. Included in this clearance clear out are boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots, and more.



25% off sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A person of circumstance is absolutely in need of a bag. And that person of circumstance is you! Vera Bradly is having a sale and everything is 25% off! Yes, from now until 2/19 you can get a pretty good discount on whatever suits your fancy from backpacks, tote bags, and even a dependable crossbody! Just make sure to grab one before they’re all gone. And pick one up for me, too.

Huckberry | Winter Clearance Event Photo : Huckberry

For those on the hunt for a new wardrobe, Huckberry has kicked off its annual winter clearance event, which sees a wide range of big ticket products go on sale for up to 50% off the going rate. Some highlights includes Turkish towels starting at $22, Proof Nomad pants at a 25% discount, and Dylan Chukka desert boots for 30% less than full price.



Of course, as a certified sneakerhead (I’m not), most exciting to me is the vast selection of dad shoes pervading the shop. You can rock a pair of Asics Gel-DS Trainer OGs for a mid-90s throwback or step into a pair of French military training shoes for a taste of revolution. Whatever your taste and style, this woodgrain-tinged clearance event is enough to whet our appetites.

Now who wants to buy me a new flannel?

Clear The Rack Photo : Nordstrom Rack

Clear. The. RACK! That’s it, that’s the post.



Okay, no, seriously, Clear The Rack is back at Nordstrom Rack. You can save an extra 25% on red-priced clearance items online. Get anywhere from 50 to 90% off brands like Urban Decay, Nike, Slate & Stone, Calvin Klein, Herschel Supply Co., and so much more.

Eyeglasses Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

In need of a new pair of reading or long distance glasses? Well you’re in luck because EyeBuyDirect is having a sale, 20% off frames and 30% off lenses with the code SPECSALE. The website has a range of different frames and lenses that there is something for even the pickiest of individual. The sale runs from now to 2/16, so make sure to grab a pair before they’re gone!



This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

This bundle deal is Brexit-level crazy: $40 gets you a record player (a starter one, for sure) plus a storage case and replacement needles. That’s madness! The record player should cost that alone, but I guess the European Union really messing with the pricing.

Jokes aside, this is a terrific get for someone who wants a record player but doesn’t want to invest too heavily on what could be a phase.

Anime Blu-Ray Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon is offering big discounts on a dozen new and classic anime titles on Blu-ray, including Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Evangelion, Speed Racer: The Complete Series, and so much more. Prices start as low as $10, so you don’t have to spend too much Zeni to get your hands on some of these sweet titles.



If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to an all-time low $15 on Xbox and PS4. And luckily for you, the game made MASSIVE improvements in the last few months.



Overwatch: The Kotaku Review Overwatch has technically only been out for a week, but it's already a phenomenon. Even people who…

This Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games and a little Genji figurine as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

Xbox One S Digital Edition Console Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $140 on eBay. This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $20 more. Unfortunately, I don’t think comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale like the other One S consoles. So this would make a great secondary Xbox for your home, or if you’re okay with starting fresh.



Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for a low $27 if you clip the coupon on the page. Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price. Act fast, since there’s no telling when that coupon will exceed its redemption limit.

Stock up on a couple of pairs of pants and shirts at Perry Ellis! They’re having a President’s Day Sale from now until 2/18 and everything is 40% off! So if you are still in need of a winter and spring wardrobe, now might be the time to take advantage of this deal! Just as a reminder, Perry Ellis has a range of products from suits, shoes, dress pants, and accessories like watches, belts and wallets so there’s a little something from everyone. Get something before it’s gone!



If you’re in the market for a pair of fuzzy, patterned socks, you should check out this deal over at Happy Socks! From now until 2/15, you can get up to 25% off socks and free shipping on your orders with the code VALENTINES25. That sounds like a deal I’d want to get a hold of immediately. The shop features tons of fun graphics and prices start at $14, so go crazy! And let’s be real — everyone needs socks, so why not some that can start a conversation? Make sure to grab a pair or two before they’re gone!

Here’s where I stand on underwear: Discounted underwear is terrific and underwear without ostentatious branding is incredible. And these Amazon cotton trunks are both.



Right now, you can pick up a pack of 5 Fit trunks for a low $10. (That’s $2 per piece.) Style wise, these are somewhere between briefs and boxer briefs. And while Amazon failed on marketing by calling these “hipster briefs” they actually look pretty good.

One thing: These are listed in EU sizes (so hip, y’know?) but they seem roughly the same except for the XL. Regardless, make sure to refer to Amazon’s sizing chart to make sure you get the right fit.

Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack | $4 | Amazon



*taps mic* The price of lip balm is too damn high. Admittedly, this pack of Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm is weird. But if you’re the type of person who wants your lips to taste like chocolate, while also moisturizing and softening ‘em, this is the deal for you.

And, for crying out loud, they’re $4. That’s how much I spend at a bodega this weekend for lip balm. This pack gives you 8, so they should last all winter, or until you lose all of them... whichever comes first.

All of the other lip balm flavors sell for double the price. So go for it.

Winter Flannel Blowout Sale Photo : Jachs

Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.



Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Winter Flannel Blowout Sale. You can pick any premium JACHSNY flannel shirt and get it for only $29 with the promo code FL29 at checkout.

Alienware m15 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Still one of the top gaming laptops you can get right now, the last-gen Alienware m15 is thin, light, and powerful. Pretty much everything you can ask for. If portability and convenience outweigh the advantages of building your own PC, its $1,349 starting price ain’t too shabby considering the built-in screen and keyboard.



However, that $1,349 tag usually nets you Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a mere 512GB of storage. For $50 more, you can—at least for a limited time—score an Alienware m15 with an RTX 2070, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, two sticks of 8GB RAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, shaving $950 off the normal upgrade cost. All you have to do is enter the promo code AW950OFF at checkout.

This premium, according to Dell’s website (via UL), is the difference between 120 and 150 frames per second (fps) in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In Gears 5, it brings the average from 90 to 110fps. Because the 15.6-inch screen features a 144Hz refresh rate, it can natively display up to 144fps. You do want to max that out, don’t you?

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kiss your ugly, barebones router goodbye with this $97 mesh network from TP-Link. Systems, like the TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi and eero, offer a bonafide solution to WiFi dead zones in your home.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

The best part about this particular model is the fact that the satellite units are actually wall plug-ins. Which means, they’ll stay out of the way and won’t take up counter space. Just be sure to keep them out in the open.

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and routinely offered at $120-150. This is the lowest price we’ve seen, matching the deal during Black Friday.

President’s Day Sale Photo : Overstock

If all of that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s President’s Day Sale



From now through February 20 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.