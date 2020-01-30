Thursday's Best Deals: Electric Blankets, Fancy Pajamas, Mucinex Gold Box, and More

A Jack Link’s jerky Gold Box, refurbished MacBook Pros, and a Columbia sale lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Today only, Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished Touch Bar-less, 13" Apple MacBook models from mid-2017. Prices start at $780 and go up to $890.
For those wondering, these are Amazon Renewed, not Apple Refurbished. Which means they have a shorter warranty provided by Amazon, not that amazing 1-year Apple warranty.
Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, so the clock is ticking. These prices will go away at the end of the day, and I suspect some models (the cheaper ones) may sell out early.
Yo Kyle,
Remember when we went to that internet cafe and you said playing with a larger monitor helped you aim better? Dude, check out this AOC G2590FX 25" frameless gaming monitor.
It’s $160 which is pretty solid for a monitor, but it has crazy specs: 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatible, 1ms response time, and its 1920x1080, which is decent to play Overwatch on. It’s definitely better than playing on that 15" display on your laptop, that’s for sure.
This is also the lowest it’s ever been. So check it out.
Today’s Best Home Deals
It is cold outside. Why leave your bed? Make your bed even comfier when you get a Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket. Right now, the blue blanket is marked down to $20 at Walmart. It comes with three heat settings, an automatic shut off after 10 hours, a 13-foot cord, and is nice and large at 62" x 50".
Low-carb friends, this Jack Link’s beef jerky Gold Box is for you. Perfect as a trail snack, or an alternative to chips and cookies, jerky is an amazing little treat—too bad it’s stupid expensive most of the time.
That’s not true today though! Right now Amazon’s discounting a whole bunch of jerky in numerous flavors. Just remember, this sale ends today. So stock up before some protein-hungry bro orders all of ‘em.
Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leak-proof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.
Everyone is panicking about the Coronavirus right now. Chances are you do not have it and will not get it. You just have a cold. Now, a cold is nothing to sneeze at. Get it. Because you sneeze when you’re sick. Okay, I’ll shut up now. If you’re already sick or paranoid about getting sick this season, stock up on meds during this Mucinex Cold and Flu Relief Gold Box on Amazon.
Just a reminder, this is a Gold Box sale which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
If you like to spend all day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Right now, Crane & Canopy is offering 40% off their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get these pajamas for $77 when you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.
Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.
Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.
Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.
You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!
Timbuk2 is hosting an End of Season Sale. End of what season? We don’t know since winter goes until March. Either way, they’ve got up to 50% off select backpacks, messenger bags, totes, travel bags, accessories, and more. During this sale, you’ll get an additional 10% off sale prices when you use promo code 10MORE at checkout. The sale runs now until January 31st.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Walmart has it for $25. While that’s a few dollars off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $10 gift card with your purchase. And depending on how often you shop at Walmart, that could be a much better deal.
Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is here and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.
I’ll be the first to admit, I’m pretty bad at Smash. And if you’re like me and you need a break from the constant fear of falling into a giant hole, pick up the $20 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game for the Nintendo Switch. It’d go great with a fancy Pro Controller, FYI.
Tech
Storage
Power
- Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh PD 60W Power Bank Power Delivery 2-Port USB C Portable Charger | $34 | Amazon | Use Code 20G925RV
- USB C Charger, Anker 60W Power Delivery Fast Charger | $26 | Amazon | Use Code SDANKERPD
- Insignia - In-wall 3.6A Surge Protected USB Hub | $10 | Best Buy
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker | $30 | Amazon
- Plantronics 211855-99 BackBeat Fit 3100 True Wireless Earbuds | $50 | Amazon
Home Theater
- TCL 49S325 49 Inch 1080p Smart Roku LED TV (2019) with TCL Alto 5 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar - TS5000 | $300 | Amazon
- ELEMENT 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR | $500 | Walmart
- Hisense - 55-Inch - LED - H8F Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR | $350 | Best Buy
Computers & Accessories
- Save up to 26% on Apple MacBook Pro Notebooks (Renewed) | Amazon
- ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 240Hz HDR IPS-Type FHD, GeForce RTX 2080, Intel Core i7-9750H Processor, 16GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe Nvme SSD, Aura Sync RGB, Windows 10 Pro | $2000 | Amazon
- Legion T530 (AMD) Gaming Desktop Tower 512GB PCIe SSD, 1TB, AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB | $600 | Lenovo | Use Code AMD2020DEAL
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s, 14.0” FHD, i7 8565U, 8GB DDR, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon 540X | $560 | eBay
- AOC 23.6 LED Gaming Monitor 24G1OD | $130 | Office Depot
PC Parts
- Refurb EVGA - Products - EVGA 850 GQ, 80+ GOLD 850W, Semi Modular, EVGA ECO Mode, 1 Year Warranty, Power Supply | $70 | EVGA
Mobile Devices
- EVOO 10.1" Tablet with Keyboard, Dual Core, Intel Processor, 32GB Storage, Windows Ink (Smart Stylus included) | $70 | Walmart
Photography
- Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm | $449 | B&H
- Olympus - OM-D E-M5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera | $700 | Best Buy
Home
Home Goods
- Save up to 30% on Mucinex Cold and Flu Relief | Amazon
- Modvel Luxury Reversible Cool Gel & Memory Foam Pillow Orthopedic Neck & Back Support | $20 | Amazon | Use Code 20122MO
- Best Price Mattress 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, King | $144 | Amazon
- Biddeford Blankets Comfort Knit Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket, 62" x 50", Blue | $20 | Walmart
- Up to 40% off Select Vacuums | Home Depot
- DB DEGBIT White Noise Machine, Plug in Or Battery Powered (Included) | $18 | Amazon | Use Code V2FR7NUX
- Soleil Personal Heater FH-06B , Black | $9 | Walmart
- Rubbermaid Commercial Products FG571473GRN Stackable Recycling Box, 14 gal, Green | $13 | Amazon
- Save up to 41% on WaterHog floor mats | Amazon
Smart Home
Kitchen
- Save up to 35% on Jack Link’s Beef Jerky | Amazon
- NewAir 33-lb Flip-Up Door Portable/Countertop Ice Maker | $126 | Lowes
- Bella - 3 x 2.5-Quart Triple Slow Cooker | $30 | Best Buy
- Maxi-Matic EGC-007B Easy Electric Egg Cooker, 7 Capacity | $13 | Amazon
- Contigo, Green AUTOCLOSE Shake & Go Double-Wall Tumbler, 16 oz | $8 | Amazon
- Excalibur 3926TB Food Dehydrator | $174 | Woot
- Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards | $15 | Macys
- King Kooker #22PKPT - 22" Portable Outdoor Cooker Package | $45 | Walmart
- ZeroWater ZP-010, 10 Cup Water Filter Pitcher with Water Quality Meter | $18 | Amazon
Tools & Auto
- RYOBI 150-Watt Powered Inverter Generator for 18-Volt Battery | $60 | Home Depot
- CVLIFE Tactical Flashlight LED Light 5 Modes Zoomable Water Resistant Handheld Mini Torch, Rechargeable 18650 Battery Included | $11 | Amazon | Use Code VN3LUC9X
- Mitutoyo 500-196-30 Advanced Onsite Sensor (AOS) Absolute Scale Digital Caliper, 0 to 6"/0 to 150mm Measuring Range, 0.0005"/0.01mm Resolution, LCD | $103 | Amazon
Travel
- ZAMAT Breathable & Comfortable Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow with Earbuds & 3D Eye Mask (Gray) | $7 | Amazon | Use Code TP333888
- Master Lock 5900D Set Your Own Combination Portable Safe, 9-17/32 in. Wide, Gunmetal Grey | $12 | Amazon
Lifestyle
Apparel
- Graphic Designed T-Shirts Sale | $10 | Threadless
Beauty & Grooming
- Harry’s Men’s Razor with 2ct Blade Cartridges | $10 | Walmart
- Barbasol - Rechargeable Power Single Blade Wet/Dry Electric Shaver Grooming Kit | $30 | Best Buy
- Evolve Boar Styling Brush | $3 | Amazon
Camping & Outdoors
Fitness
- Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack | $45 | Amazon
- Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 100 Rubber Junior Football | $5 | Amazon
- CAP Fitness 3mm Yoga Mat | $5 | Walmart
Media
Movies & TV
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
PC
PlayStation 4
- SteamWorld Dig 2 | $5 | Best Buy
Xbox One
Nintendo
Toys & Board Games
- Save 20-30% off Brickyard Building Blocks and More | Amazon
- Catan + $15 Walmart Gift Card | $35 | Walmart
- Catan’s 5-6 Player Expansion + $5 Walmart Gift Card | $25 | Walmart
- Ticket to Ride London + $5 Walmart Gift Card | $13 | Walmart
- House of Danger: Choose Your Own Adventure Strategy Board Game + a $10 Walmart Gift Card | $20 | Walmart
- Pandemic | $25 | Walmart | Bonus $10 Walmart Gift Card
- Takenoko + $5 Walmart Gift Card | $18 | Walmart
- Captain Sonar | $24 | Amazon
- Betrayal At House On The Hill | $23 | Amazon
- Saga of Blue Eyes White Dragon Structure Deck | $7 | Amazon
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Power Rangers Action Figure Toy from Power Rangers TV Show | $15 | Amazon
- Barbie Dreamtopia Color Magic Mermaid Doll with Outfit and Tail for Coloring with Included Crayola Washable Color Wands, Gift for 3 to 7 Year Olds | $13 | Amazon
Deals You May Have Missed
Stretchy pants are good for the soul. Why wear uncomfortable jeans when you can just stretch into something else? Get a pair of Stretch Winter Corduroy Pants starting at $30 from Jachs. During this sale, prices are slashed by up t0 75% on corduroy pants and jackets when you use promo code WNTR at checkout.
If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.
It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.
Look, we all have important things to get done at work. Deadlines are crucial. But if you are sick, stay the fuck home. Don’t get everyone else sick! If you have coworkers who try to “push through it” and wind up infecting the entire office, it’s time to send them a message and keep yourself safe. Get a giant jug (well, two) of Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer for $12. You can get these hand sanitizer jugs on Amazon when you clip the 10% off coupon on the Subscribe & Save option.
I don’t know your life. I don’t know how much time you have to cook some nice rice. If you want to do it fast, you can get a Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker for $12 on Amazon. You can stand (not too close) next to your microwave and chat “nice rice, nice rice, nice rice,” while it cooks.
Seriously class up your home brewed coffee with this discounted milk steamer and frother. Use the promo code W2EH5SEJ to drop this $40 steamer to a low $30. It has four functions: hot dense foam, hot airy foam, hot milk and cold froth. But perhaps the best part? It’s super easy to clean.
Heading out on a road trip soon? After you spend $100 on snacks and drinks for the road, you can keep them in one place in the car. This 3-in-1 Classic Car Organizer is only $9 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCORG at checkout. The organizer can fit drinks, snacks, plus odds and ends such as chargers, pens, coins, baby toys, snacks, wipes, and more.
Getting ready for the next big snowstorm? You can gear up, thanks to Backcountry’s Winter Whiteout Sale. Now through January 31st, you can save up to 30% gear and apparel from Backcountry. If you don’t have a good jacket, now is the time to get one. Backcountry has hooded jackets, insulated jackets, and more included in this week-long sale.
I love babies. They’re cute and smell good (when they’re not pooping). But there is no denying that babies are very gross. They require a lot of clean up, either from spit up incidents, formula or milk spilling all over them, or you know, shitting themselves silly. Help keep them nice and clean 24/7 with a 10-pack of Soft Terry Bath Washcloths. Three different colors are marked down on Amazon. Get white, blue stripes, or blue tiger for $4.
If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a four-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $21 when you use promo code E22PXEVO. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.
Start rollin’ with your foamies for just $13 with this discounted Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller. This itty-bitty roller supports up to 250 pounds and uses compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after a workout. It’s great, painful stuff. Gets yours!
In case you missed it last week, it’s back! If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $17 is the best price we’ve ever seen.
Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.
Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”
FYI, it’ll start shipping in February.
If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design and have the capacity to change the drive (you do,) this is a solid companion to hunker down with during the inevitable winter storms.
The 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs a AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and... a disappointing, 1TB SATA HDD. Aside from the lame drive, add all that up and you have a budget gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite.
And for under $500, it’s a perfect way game without costing an arm and a leg.
Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your booth up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well.
This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.
Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.
Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.
Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.
Looking for a stylish new jacket to add to your wardrobe? If you already own a few crewnecks, thermals, and henleys, one of these Flint and Tinder jackets would be a perfect layering option for you. Right now, the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is $161 at Huckberry, which is 35% off. While the Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is $229 (20% off).
With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Plus, it works with AirPlay, which means you can use your Apple product to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and apps.
If you’re traveling out of the country with your family, you’re going to need a safe place to store everyone’s passports. You’re going to want to get a Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder while it is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen it. You can clip the $1 coupon on the page and use the promo code YSBUQZ43 to get this for $14.
The wallet can hold up to six passports, tickets, four to 10 cards, cash, and travel documents. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your information, as the wallet has built-in RFID-blocking to safeguard your personal information.
Update: It’s back!
Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).