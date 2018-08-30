Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

USB-C chargers, discounted Apple Watches, and a home security camera with free cloud storage lead off Thursday’s best deals.

We’re also collecting all of the best Labor Day sales over on this post as they go live.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re watching out for burglars, or just want to be able to see your dog while you’re sitting at work, this 1080p security cam from TP-Link is a great deal at $74, an all-time low.

Advertisement

The Kasa Cam includes two days of rolling video clip cloud storage for the lifetime of the product, and you can pay a monthly fee for more. You can also set custom motion detection zones, use it as an intercom, and even integrate it with your Fire TV, Echo Show, or Echo Spot to pull up a live feed with just your voice.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes great, giant battery packs. You probably own one! But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly pack for those days where you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 3350mAh lipstick-style charger is down to $18 today with promo code ANKERBB4, and includesbonus Lightning and microUSB cables in the box.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see good deals with some regularity on the Series 1 Apple Watch, but the latest and greatest model doesn’t go on sale nearly as often. Today though, Nike’s taking 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3, with or without cellular connectivity, with promo code APPLE20.

Advertisement

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.

Get it for $5 with promo code 45BIK1R9, while they last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own any gadgets that charge over USB-C, Amazon’s got a couple of great deals for you today.



Advertisement

You can save on RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack with a 30W USB-C port, which can charge a Nintendo Switch or a laptop on the go, and a five-port USB charging hub with a 45W USB-C port, which would be ideal for your desk.

$54 is a really good price for the battery, but promo code KINJA058 will actually save you an extra $2. We don’t have an additional discount on the charging hub, but $20 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like that.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss out on football games on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, you can watch them in HD with this $14 amplified antenna.



Advertisement

If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes an amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code AUKEYC86 brings it down to just $14, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

It’s been nearly a year since the first Qi-compatible iPhones were released, and wireless charging pads are still flying off the shelves. Today, you can score Anker’s 10W model for $15 with promo code ANKER253.

Advertisement

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $22 (with promo code KINJA070), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



Advertisement

It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Photo: Amazon

$25 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYYA1 at checkout to save.Get it for just $7 with promo code 5P28FO9V.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $75 for a refurb, it’s within $5 of the best price we’ve ever seen today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I wanted to hate PopSockets. The idea of buying something to stick to your phone that makes staring at it for long periods of time more comfortable just seemed like playing god. But I have to say, they make phones really nice to hold. If you’ve been meaning to get one, use the code VIP50 and get one for 50% off.



Photo: Anker

Anker’s nylon-wrapped, kevlar-reinforced PowerLine+ cables look great and feel great to use, and they’re running a big sale this week on USB-C version. Take your pick of a USB-A-to-C cable in two different lengths and two different colors, or a Power Delivery-capable C-to-C cable. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$1298 would be a solid price for a barebones 75" 4K TV, but this Vizio is anything but. With Dolby Vision HDR, 32 local dimming zones, and an array of smart apps, it has just about every feature you could want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This sale ends at the end of the month!

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



Advertisement

If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Spectacular Survey of Sharks and The Essential Graphic Novels Scratch Off. Enter the code POPCHARTLABORDAY at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought tens of thousands of wake-up lights, mostly from Philips, but now you can save $20 on JBL’s take on the product category.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from JBL, this is a Bluetooth speaker first, and a wake-up light second. The light is on the back of the product, so it’ll project onto the wall rather directly onto your face, which may or may not be a good thing, depending on how light a sleeper you are. But in any event, it’ll look great on your nightstand, and has a couple of USB charging ports as well, to keep cords at bay.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Meat smoking is so hot right now (but not too hot!), and ThermoWorks dual-probe Smoke thermometer is a great accessory to monitor your barbecue’s progress.



Advertisement

It includes a base unit with a large screen to show you the two probes’ temperature, plus a wireless lanyard so you can leave the grill while still keeping an eye on your temperature. And of course, you can set a min/max temperature for each probe, and get an audible alarm if the smoker needs your attention.

The Smoke sells for $99, but ThermoWorks just put a limited number of open box units up for $76. That’s an extra $23 you can spend on brisket.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My first piece of advice to new dog owners: Buy a soft crate. They can collapse to hide in the back of a closet when not in use, and you can put them in the backseat of your car without the risk of damaging your seats like a metal crate might.



Advertisement

This highly rated model from Noz2Noz is down to an all-time low $44 right now, and is suitable for pets up to 40 pounds.

Photo: Amazon

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to the best price Amazon’s listed all year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Advertisement

Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

Advertisement

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.



At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mason jar glasses are very trendy right now, and you can pretend like you’re always at an expensive brunch with this 8-glass set for $10, complete with handles. They work with standard mason jar lids too, so you can use them for storage when you aren’t using them for drinking.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG23 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Advertisement

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get ready for the coming apocalypse your next camping trip with 15% off rarely discounted LifeStraw gear with promo code KINJA15. It’s eligible on the following products:



Advertisement

LifeStraw Play - a kid-friendly and colorful water bottle with LifeStraw filtration built in.

LifeStraw Flex - a LifeStraw filter that can be used five different ways, including as a regular straw, or with a bottle or hydration bladder.

LifeStraw Universal - Includes multiple bottle cap adapters to use with your favorite water bottle, including Nalgene, Camelbak, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, and more.

Advertisement

LifeStraw Mission - A massive water bladder with a LifeStraw spigot, capable of filtering nearly 5,000 gallons of water.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to pick up a new hobby? It’s easy to get into stargazing with today’s Gold Box deal. Inside, you’ll find several Celstron telescopes, binoculars, and accessories marked down to cosmically low prices.



Advertisement

For example, this scope is marked down to 148, or about $50 less than usual. You can even focus on the micro instead of the macro with this digital microscope, which can capture 5MP stills.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Hurricane season is ramping up, the late summer thunderstorms are rolling in, and the snowy season is inching towards us. Thinking about how your feet will do in the precipitation? Pick up a pair of Muck boots from this Amazon Gold Box and you’ll be dry and comfortable, no matter the wet weather.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $249.



Advertisement

That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Graphic: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at an all-time low $12, it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need an inexpensive new set of sneakers? Several options from Fila are on clearance today at Walmart, for both men and women.

Screenshot: Amazon

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today.



Advertisement

You’ll find several different cuts here to fit your preferences, many in your choice of either soft and warm bamboo fiber, or light and airy micro modal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Photo: NBC

The Office, an excellent Jack Ryan prequel show, is on Netflix at the moment, but there’s no guarantee that will always be the case. If you’d prefer to own it outright, Amazon’s running a Dundie Award-winning deal today. Every season of the show is priced at just $5 for Prime members.

Advertisement

You won’t see that price on this page; you’ll have to click through to the individual season while you’re signed into a Prime account. My boss told me if we sell enough seasons, I’ll get to deliver a Mussolini speech at the next company meeting.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

GTA V is over five years old (ugh), but it’s still getting updates and insane, over-the-top mods that keep it feeling fresh. If you somehow don’t own a copy, it’s down to $17 right now on PS4 and Xbox One.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Prime’s 20% video game preorder discount is no more, may it rest in peace. But it’s been replaced by $10 Amazon credit on select video games, and now, we know which ones. Bookmark this page so you can find more eligible games as they add them.



Advertisement

It’s actually not all bad news! For example, FIFA 19 has only ever been available to preorder as a digital download, meaning it was never eligible for the 20% discount. But if you have Prime, it is eligible for the $10 credit.

However, the physical copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is eligible for the $10, but the digital download is not.

You’ll want to scroll down on each game’s page to make sure this language is present in the “special offers and product promotions section.” This was taken from the Smash page, and as written, it seems like it should work on the digital download, but once you actually switch over to the digital version’s product page, this bullet point disappears.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might have missed Snipperclips when the Switch launched—Breath of the Wild had that effect on a lot of us—but it’s worth finding a friend and downloading a copy for just $14.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Nintendo’s SNES-themed New 3DS XL doesn’t just look really cool; it also includes a copy of Super Mario Kart, the kart racing game that started it all. It normally sells for $200, but you can get it for just $150 right now, at least until this deal gets red shelled. That’s a match for the deal we saw on Prime Day.

Screenshot: Humble

Board games, when translated well, can make for really great video games, and a bunch of digital tabletop adaptations are included in the latest Humble Bundle. If you do nothing else, at least spend $1 to get Ticket to Ride on Steam and Android, but if you pay more, you can get the likes of Carcassonne, Talisman, and Armello too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



Advertisement

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Advertisement

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Tech

20% Off Apple Watch Series 3 and Accessories | Nike | Promo code APPLE20

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming