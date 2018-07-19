Today’s best deals start off with a cordless Dyson V6, a 25 pound weighted blanket, a $310 mini desktop, and more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny desktop punches above its weight with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, all for $310, if you don’t mind a refurb. At this size, it would be an ideal home theater PC or closet-based Plex server, and with these specs, you could even do some light gaming on it. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on Prime Day’s Philips Hue deals, you’re not totally out of luck.



Advertisement

This two-bulb color starter kit is marked down to $100, from its usual $150. It’s just like the four bulb kit, but, you know, has half as many bulbs.

If you already have a Hue hub, you can add a Lightstrip to your setup for $70, if you’re a Prime member. That’s a few bucks more than it was on Prime Day, but still a great deal. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Snapchat Spectacles (1st Generation) | $60 | eBay

Remember when thousands of people would line up for hours to buy Snapchat Spectacles from a vending machine for $130? That was kind of dumb in hindsight, huh? But they are pretty neat, if you’re into that sort of thing, and much easier to justify for $60, no queueing required.

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. I just used this exact model on a trip to France and England, and it worked great.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 4TB desktop hard drive from WD dropped to $80 for Prime Day, and amazingly enough, it’s still on sale for that all-time low price. Because this is a desktop drive, it’ll need to be plugged into an AC outlet to function, but you can’t do much better than $20 per terabyte.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s “official” Prime Day deals are gone now, but you can still take advantage of their Kinja Deals reader exclusives, listed below.

Advertisement

There are too many deals to list them all here, but you can find them all at this post.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you thought the end of Prime Day meant the end of microSD card deals for awhile, think again. This 256GB Samsung U3 card just dropped to $90, the first time it’s ever sold for under $100. If you buy a Nintendo Switch today, you should buy this too.



Graphic: Walmart

The best Prime Day deals aren’t limited to just Amazon; Walmart’s taking $20 off the GoPro Hero action cam today, and throwing in a $25 gift card for good measure. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Gravity Blanket (15, 20, and 25 Pound) | $179 | Amazon

The weighted blanket boom that you’ve seen on Amazon over the last year can be traced back to a very successful Kickstarter for the Gravity Blanket. It wasn’t the first weighted blanket, but it was the first marketed to average consumers to help them stay cozy and combat anxiety, and now, it’s on sale on Amazon for the very first time.



Advertisement

Interestingly, all three weight options cost the same $179, which is more than we’ve seen from other brands for 15 and even 20 pound blankets, but there aren’t a lot of 25 pound options out there, let alone ones that look as nice as the Gravity. It doesn’t come with a Life Alert button in case you get trapped underneath, so factor that in, but this price down from the usual $249, today only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Starbucks drinks for about $1 each? Knock me over with a feather. Just clip the 25% coupon to get 15 bottled frappuccinos for just $17, delivered to your door.

Update: The same 25% coupon can get you 12 Doubleshot espresso cans for $11.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$55 is a terrific price for a hammock with an included steel stand. But a built-in cupholder? Come on. Who can resist that? Luckily, there’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy it.

Image: Amazon

Let Alexa be your microwave kitchen assistant with this discounted bundle. For a limited time, you’ll get the GE countertop microwave and an Echo Dot (a $50 value) for just $154.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to command Alexa to do simple tasks that you would normally have to get out off the couch to do, like “Alexa, add 30 seconds to the cook time” or “Alexa, stop the microwave”, but by far the coolest feature is how you can use your phone to quickly scan your food’s barcode, and then the microwave will automatically adjust cook times, power levels, and more according to the package’s instructions. It may not sound like much, but how many times have you had to fish through the trash because you popped your food in the microwave only to immediately forget how long to cook it.

The microwave alone is $140, so it’s like you getting this Echo Dot for $15, a pretty solid deal. This bundle will only be available for a limited time, so if you’re wanting to smarten up your kitchen, this would be a great buy today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



Advertisement

This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code KKG3O3KL, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + 3-Pack FriXion Pens + Pen Station | $33 | Daily Steals | Promo code KINJABOOK

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today just for our readers with promo code KINJABOOK.

Advertisement

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.

Today’s deal is $33 for a notebook in the size of your choice, plus three pens, and a pen station that can clip the pen to the notebook with promo code KINJABOOK. Even if you don’t need both for yourself, these could make great gifts as well.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

At just $6 per pan, this is about as cheap as frying pans will get. The $18 nonstick 3-piece set includes a 8", 10", and 12" pan, and today’s price is an all-time low. Are these going to be the highest quality pans you’ve ever used? Pretty doubtful, but I’m sure they’ll get the job done.



At the best price this mop has been in over a year, the PowerFresh cleaner can really can dig into grout and crevices, which has always been a pain point for this kind of mop. Plus, it has adjustable steam settings, a removable tank, and the option to add in scent discs, if you’re trying to really freshen up.

Advertisement

At $76 today, it’s about a $10 less than usual, and a great decision if you have a lot of hardwood or tile floors. This deal might not last long, so grab before it sells out.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you thought wine refrigerators were only for ultra rich people to keep in their fourth living room, think again.

Advertisement

This 8-bottle Igloo wine cooler has an adjustable temperature setting, so you can keep your nice red or white wines at their ideal temperatures, and it’s just $50 right now, which is about $10 less than usual. Plus, this could be a cool gift for the wino in your life.

This 12-bottle fridge is also at a great price, just $70.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Sometimes the only thing keeping your good mattress from becoming a great mattress is a mattress topper. Thankfully, Woot has a couple of 3" memory foam gel ones on sale right now.

Advertisement

One is reversible with a softer egg carton texture on one side and a smoother, firmer texture on the other, available in sizes twin through king. The other topper is smooth on both sides if you prefer a firmer mattress. Both can improve airflow, helping you stay cooler at night, which can really come in handy this time of year. This sale will only last through the end of the day, so don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson dominated the nominations in our favorite vacuum Co-Op, and you can pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead from Amazon for just $184 today, or about $50 less than the usual refurb price. You’d be hard pressed to find any Dyson vacuum for under $200, let alone a battery-powered one, so I’d take advantage of this deal before they’re all cleaned out.

Photo: allen watkin (Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for the fall, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Prices vary by date and location, but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

Advertisement

Just to test it this deal out, I looked for a roundtrip flight in September from New York to Amsterdam, and the chart said the best available price should be $339. However, the dates I put in came out to just $309 roundtrip, with a lot of departure times available for the same price, so be on the lookout for even better deals.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



Advertisement

As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

A decent set of mixing bowls is a kitchen necessity. If yours are in need of replacement, these popular OXO bowls are a good option. They have non-slip bottoms, convenient pour spouts, and at $5 off today, they’re hard to pass up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of the Prime Day Instant Pot deals are gone, but this morning, the 6 qt. IP DUO Plus dropped from $130 to $100.

Advertisement

The $59 Instant Pot Duo is still sold out, but the Instant Pot Ultra is on sale in two different sizes for Prime Day. Unfortunately, neither of those sizes is the standard 6 qt., but if you need the apartment-friendly 3 qt . or the family-sized 8 qt., you’re in luck .



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. The Ultra models have a much better UI and controls than the standard Duo, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.

Don’t need the fancy Ultra controls? The 3 qt. Duo is also down to $60 .

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $169, but today you can also get a free Google Home Mini when you buy it from Walmart. We saw this same bundle for $149 a few weeks ago, but this is still a really solid deal if you missed out.



Anova dominates the sales charts, but in many ways (raw heating power, looks, size, software quality), the Joule sous-vide circulator is actually the superior product, and it’s cheaper than ever for Prime Day.



Advertisement

Though the Joule White and the Joule White/Stainless are priced different, they’re completely identical products save for the stainless steel accents, so I’d buy the cheaper one if it’s still in stock.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon has a very random and oddly-specific Gold Box deal on snorkel masks today, but at least they’re very good snorkel masks. They feature a panoramic viewing window for maximum visibility, an integrated snorkel and mouthpiece so you have fewer parts to manage, and even a GoPro mount, so you can spam all Instagram followers with pictures of that sea turtle. Today’s price is about $20 less than usual, so lock in the deal before it sleeps with the fishes.

Simply Fit Board | $20 | Amazon

You’ve seen the Shark Tank segment. You’ve seen the infomercials. Now try the Simply Fit board for yourself for just $20, an all-time low. Hope you like orange!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

KTENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

William Painter probably doesn’t need to run a Kickstarter to launch new glasses, they’ve been around the block, and their wares are extremely popular. But lucky you, you can preorder their new Oasis line to save big over the MSRP.



Advertisement

The Oasis combines a well-built plastic front face with a titanium frame, plus polarized lenses that are basically unbreakable. The combination of plastic and metal (both available in multiples colors) creates an interesting look that I haven’t seen many other places, and while style is subjective, I’m a fan.

The samples they sent me feel extremely solid, and the lenses, while plastic, are of excellent quality. The campaign has already raised about 10x its original funding goal with a month still to go, and you can get in on the savings with expected delivery in December.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yunmai’s smart bathroom scale is one of the most popular scales on Amazon, and at $25 with promo code DEALYM98, it’s also one of the cheapest smart scales we’ve ever seen. Just pair the scale with your phone over Bluetooth, and the scale can sync your stats to Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and even the Fitbit app.



Screenshot: Target

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to give good deals. Right now, they’re taking up to 40% off clothing for the entire family. No code needed, just add to your cart and quickly check out before you realize you put a 12-pack of Cheetos and a blender in there too.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

J.Crew Factory is back with another extra discount on sale items. Use the code EXTRA50 and pick up an extra 50% off their entire clearance section. There are a ton of summer-ready button down, dresses, shoes, and more to choose from.



Screenshot: ComiXology

I know Comic-Con is mostly about new movie trailers at this point, but ComiXology is staying true to the convention’s name by offering a ton of sales on...wait for it...comics.



Advertisement

There are over 15 individual sale events included on this page, but the highlights are the 60% off DC sale (with promo code DC60), a sale on over 400 Marvel comics, and BOGO Image titles with promo code IMAGE. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comics.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

There are two Planet Earth deals in orbit right now; Planet Earth II in 4K Ultra HD or Planet Earth I & II Blu-ray gift set. At $29 and $35 respectively, both are within $1 of their historic low prices. I’d suggested cuddling up under your weighted blanket and settling in for a movie binge.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Advertisement

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

Advertisement

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.



Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are available for Nintendo Switch, where they always belonged, and you can get a copy of both for $52 today, down from the usual $60. That’s not a huge discount, but it rarely goes on sale at all. Just note that while Bayonetta 2 is on the physical game card you’re buying, the first game is a digital download.



Advertisement

Prime members can still preorder and save $12 on Bayonetta 3 as well, though it doesn’t have a release date yet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart has the NES Classic in stock right now, with a catch. You’ll pay $20 more than MSRP, but you’ll get a 10,000mAh Pokéball USB power bank with it, which as far as mandatory toss-ins go is actually pretty cool. I’m seeing delivery or in-store pickup dates of July 26 here.



Advertisement

Don’t care for the Pokéball? GameStop still has the console “in stock” for $60, with shipping (not delivery) by July 27.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING