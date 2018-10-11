Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Weighted blankets, ratcheting leather belts, and some of the best Dyson deals we’ve ever seen lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code KINJA555 on any color or either size to save.

Don’t need the fancy nylon exterior or lifetime warranty? This standard Anker cable is also down to $5 with promo code KINJA722.

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 18W, this Aukey power brick isn’t the most powerful USB-C Power Delivery charger we’ve seen—a 12" MacBook’s charger puts out 29W, for example—but it is certainly the smallest, and one of the cheapest to boot. Just use promo code AUKEY168 at checkout to save.

If you’ve been curious to try computer glasses, but were scared off by the sky-high price of Gunnars, Velocifire will sell you a set for $12 today with promo code GPPYKYNX. If you aren’t familiar, the appeal of these things is that they block out the blue light that emanates from the screens we stare at all day, which can cause eyestrain, headaches, and even insomnia. They do not, however, block Twitter, which can cause the same symptoms.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There aren’t many Qi pads out there that can charge iPhones at the maximum 7.5W speed, and this Anker pad is one of the cheapest we’ve seen to date. Just note that it requires a Quick Charge 3.0 charger, which is not included, so you’ll need to provide your own.

Don’t have a spare lying around? This deal is still available.

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $15 tool kit (with promo code HA11OROR) has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the new 2018 models.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,100 (select the 65" option at checkout).You can also add LG’s SK9Y Dolby Atmos sound bar to your order for $420, or $277 less than Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can save on two different lengths today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Note: The 6' model can run off USB power, but the 16' one has to be plugged into an outlet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $50 today, or $30 less than usual.



Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 25% off any order (maximum $75 discount) with promo code JUSTDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $169. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $250 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

If you’ve had your eye on the absurd-but-somehow-worth-it Dyson hair dryer, $220 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code LNHKHASK

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $63 | Amazon | Promo code L6EMAB8D

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $103 | Amazon | Promo code MEHW7BLX

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $140 after clipping the $40 coupon. Now you’ll have more time to do the dishes and clean the bathroom!

Photo: Amazon

There’s really very little reason for most people to use gas-powered lawnmowers these days. They’re loud, they require a fair amount of maintenance, they’re a disaster for the environment, and most importantly, electric mowers have gotten really good.



This 21" model includes two batteries that should give you a combined 70 minutes of mowing time. It almost always sells between $290 and $400, but Woot’s currently marking it down to an all-time low $200. I know it’s not exactly grass mowing season in most of the country, but by buying it now, rather than in the spring, you’ll save a bundle.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Patio season may be coming to a close, but that just means that there are great deals to be had. Today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can save on Christopher Knight outdoor chairs, benches, and dining sets, with free shipping straight to your door. I think I could spend all day in this wicker egg.

Photo: Burrow

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s fall sale.



For a limited time, promo code FALL18 will get you a sizable discount at checkout, which scales up the more you spend:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

$100 off a $1,000 order

$150 off a $1,250 order

$200 off a $1,600 order

$250 off a $2,000 order

$500 off a $2,500 order.

A loveseat paired with an ottoman, or a basic couch by itself will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever driven a car with a backup camera, you know that there’s no going back. But if your own car doesn’t have one, this kit from Nonda makes it easy to install, and you can pick it up for just $102, matching an all-time low.

We’ve posted deals on a few products like this before, but Nonda’s takes a different approach from anything else we’ve seen. Rather than running wires through your car to a dedicated screen up front, this model beams a wireless video signal to an app on your phone. In some ways that’s a little bit less seamless, but it also means you don’t have to keep an extra, otherwise-usless display on your dashboard, taking up a precious DC power outlet.

The camera itself is also 170 degrees, which is wider than most, and its 720p sensor is more than enough to help you parallel park and avoid oblivious dummies in the grocery store parking lot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t need it for a couple more weeks, but you might as well plan ahead to decorate your house for every holiday with just one $21 gadget (with promo code KINJALIGHTS), the greatest innovation in holiday decor in decades.



This waterproof LED projector comes with 12 different themes like spooky Halloween bats, snow flakes, four leaf clovers, falling leaves, and Valentine’s Day hearts.

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $38 off today with promo code RV4KINJA, just for our readers.

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue, it’s a personal problem. But it’s really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $47 each, or $15 less than usual, today only. Made from premium top-grain leather, you can choose from nearly 20 different colors and buckle finishes.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not often you can find quality leather shoes for an affordable price, but here we are. Amazon is discounting several styles and colors of men’s leather shoes from Lethato Footwear, with everything priced at either $85 or $94. If you need a good pair of chukka boots, or dress shoes that are affordable and look good, this Gold Box is for you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’re never too old for gummy vitamins, and Amazon’s offering solid discounts on several varieties and formulas for men, women, and kids, today only as part of a Gold Box deal. There are dozens of options available, so you’re sure to find one for your medicine cabinet.

Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA18, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price.

To learn more about the process, check out our full post here.

Photo: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for the holidays: use the code AUTUMN35 and grab your choice of dozens of different watches and colorways for 35% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Side note: How the hell does this stuff work? I don’t get it.

Image: Zach Custer ((Nordstrom Rack)

At a time where staying in is valued as much as going out, PJ Salvage is making it even more desirable with comfortable, contemporary nightwear. Almost everything in Nordstrom Rack’s flash sale of PJ Salvage is at least 50% off. Choose from a large collection of items that includes, obviously, pajama pants and tops, as well as robes, underwear, and bras, starting from $17.

Image: Zach Custer ((First Aid Beauty)

First Aid Beauty is your one stop shop for all skincare needs, as far as I can tell anyway. So if you need to stock up on anything for your daily routine, or for the impending dryness of winter, use code FRIEND20 to get 20% off site-wide (excluding the sale page), plus free shipping on orders of $50+. According to a former editor, their Ultra Repair Cream is at the top of a lot of Best Beauty lists, but they’ve got everything you need, from masks and serums to moisturizers, makeup, and sunscreen.

Image: Zach Custer (( (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when a sale like their Autumn Savings takes place, it’s the perfect time to act. There’s hundreds of men’s and women’s shoes marked down, from oxfords and sneakers to loafers and heels (there’s some accessories in there too), you’ll even find a 2.ZERØGRAND in there. You can save up to 70% on some incredibly well-made shoes that will last for years.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

You probably have a day pack in your closet for short hikes, trips to the pool, and outdoor activities like music festivals, and you probably hate using it. Sure, it’s nice to have something lighter than a backpack, but that lightness usually comes at the expense of features that actually make a bag tolerable to carry, like padded shoulder straps, and structure.



Enter Air Pack, a water-resistant CORDURA day pack with an inflatable back cushion and straps. Deflated, it weighs almost nothing and can roll up really small. But with a few puffs of air, Air Pack will cushion your back from all the spiky contents inside the bag, and take some strain off your shoulders too. A variety of straps and buckles add extra support, and let you adjust the Air Pack’s positioning just like a “real” backpack, but without the bulk.

Would you want to pack for a three day camping trip in the Air Pack? No. But it’s a really convenient and comfortable way to carry a couple water bottles and a change of clothes around for a few hours. Preorder it for $79 (or a more waterproof version for $95) on Indiegogo, with shipping expected in February.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Witcher is an amazing video game series, and is even getting its own Netflix series, but if you consider yourself a fan, it’s worth checking out the books that started it all. Blood of Elves is the first Witcher novel (though there were a couple of short story collections before it), and it’s only $3 on Kindle today. Even if you haven’t played the games, it’s a great introduction to the lore, so don’t worry if you don’t know your botchlings from your bilge hags.



The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Kindle version for $2 today. The ending...it’s so good!



The last time we saw it on sale (over a year and a half ago!) I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives.

Photo: Amazon

Winter is coming, and you can get in the spirit with LEGO’s Star Wars Snowspeeder, as featured in the Battle of Hoth in Episode V. Featuring over 1,700 pieces and two rebel minifigs, it’s down to $170 today at Walmart, a $30 discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$40 deals on the bog standard black and white Xbox One controllers are pretty common, but $50 is the best price we’ve seen on the gorgeous grey and blue version, with monochrome buttons. Is it worth the ten extra dollars? Yes, my friend, it is.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $73 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Clear some room on your desk, because LIMBO is about to be the most impressive desk toy in your entire office.

Limbo looks and feels like a regular spinning top, but a hidden USB-rechargeable motor on the inside uses a small weight and centrifugal force to keep it running for hours at a time. It doesn’t require a special base (though it comes with one for display purposes), and it doesn’t cheat with magnetic levitation. It’s just physics. Start it running when you get to work, go to lunch when it finally topples, and set it spinning again when you get back.

Limbo will retail for $99-$249 (depending on the material) when it comes out early next year, but if you preorder on Indiegogo, you can save a ton.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

