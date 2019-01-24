Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 65" Vizio TV, melatonin supplements, and an air fryer lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



With 100 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2018 P-Series TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 65" version from Walmart for $898 right now, which is a match for its Black Friday price. It should arrive in time for the Super Bowl, and since it’s Walmart, you can pick it up yourself if you’re feeling impatient.



Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $16, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Aukey’s teeny-tiny car charger is the third-best-selling product in Kinja Deals history, and now, it comes in aluminum. Does that really matter on a car charger that you can barely see? Probably not. But at only $7 (with promo code AUKEYC02), who cares?



Even with this tiny form factor, it puts out 2.4A on both ports simultaneously, so your phones and other gadgets can charge even if they’re playing music or being used for GPS. And even if you have a car charger that you already like, you should get another one just for your luggage.

The Apple Smart Keyboard is the perfect accessory to go with that 2017 iPad Pro you bought yesterday. At $110, this is a great deal made even better by the fact that it costs $42 less than what’s currently on Amazon right now—just make sure to use the promo code KJSMARTKEY.

It’ll connect to your iPad Pro with the Smart Connector and folds into a cover when not in use. And, hey, if you bought an iPad Pro... you actually want to do more than dick around with it, right?

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $25, the best price we’ve seen — just clip the coupon on the page and apply code YI4HOME9.



Want to monitor an outdoor space? This weatherproof model with two-way audio support is also on sale for $64 with promo code YICAME69.

Yi offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card.

When we asked you to nominate your choice for the very best work mouse, the Anker Ergonomic Mouse was one of your top three picks. And right now, there’s a coupon to bring it down to just $10.

Additionally, there are also discounts on its wireless cousins if you’re as wire-averse as I am. Make sure to copy and paste the coupon code at checkout to get the best price.

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.



SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Both Crucial’s 2.5" and M.2 500GB SSDs are $58, and the smaller 240GB 2.5" SSD is the lowest we’ve ever seen at $34, so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.

You deserve better.

If you demand a lot out of your Bluetooth speakers, this discounted Aukey SoundTank might be just what you’re looking for.



Very few Bluetooth speakers can run for 30 hours on a charge, nevermind ones that cost $21. This model is also splash-proof, and features dual 5W drivers, meaning it should be loud enough for most occasions indoors or out. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA2AK at checkout to save a whopping $25.

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SCHPSD66.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. It’s down to an all-time low $30 with now with promo code ANKER551.

The only catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to enable the 7.5W charging speeds (par for the course for these chargers, oddly enough), but this one from RAVPower is pretty affordable, and even has a $1 coupon available.

Hold on to your butts, gamers. This deal on 32" 144hz Monoprice monitors may be a contender for the deal of the week.



Both the curved and flat screen models use AMD FreeSync technology, swivel, rotate to a vertical orientation, and are VESA-mount compatible. Each display features a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 for under $300.

This price is at least $100 off what’s currently on Amazon.

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $15 is a match for the best price we’ve seen over the last year.

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs gathering dust, this $11 enclosure can turn it into a handy USB-C external drive. No tools are required: just pop in the drive, and plug it in.



Photo: Amazon

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane, or even your TV. But for just $23 (with promo code 493GG6KN), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency, and can transmit to two pairs of headphones simultaneously for shared listening.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

It’s not surprising that Amazon would run a home theater audio sale with the Super Bowl now just two weeks away. But holy crap, we weren’t expecting so many great options.



Of course, we have to start with the Sonos deals. The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers.

But those aren’t the only home theater audio deals that Amazon’s running. For an all-time low $399, you can enjoy 5.1 surround sound with this easy-to-set-up Polk Audio sound bar system. The subwoofer and satellite speakers connect to the sound bar wirelessly (though you’ll have to plug them in for power), which means you won’t have to run any wires from the front of the room to the back.



Or you can go all out and upgrade to the future of audio: Dolby Atmos. Both of the Vizio systems in the sale use upward-firing drivers to bounce sound off of your ceiling, creating a truly immersive sound stage. The $700 model is a 3.1.2 system, with three forward-facing and two upward-facing drivers, and the $900 version includes two satellite speakers as well for 5.1.4 sound. They’re both $100 off, but if you ask me, the $900 model is a far better value.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Have you ever sipped on a cup of tea and wished it were a little more... EXTREME? Right now, Amazon is offering a 20% off coupon on a bunch of highly caffeinated satchels of Zest Tea.

There’s 20 satchels in each order, which promise “as much caffeine as coffee,” or about 140 - 160 mg per cup. With the coupon, the price comes down to about $10 which is a few cents short of the best deal we’ve ever seen.

So stock up on such flavors as cinnamon apple, superberry samba, and pomegranate mojito.

Meat smoking is so hot right now (but not too hot!), and ThermoWorks dual-probe Smoke thermometer is a great accessory to monitor your barbecue’s progress.



It includes a base unit with a large screen to show you the two probes’ temperature, plus a wireless lanyard so you can leave the grill while still keeping an eye on your temperature. And of course, you can set a min/max temperature for each probe, and get an audible alarm if the smoker needs your attention.

The Smoke sells for $99, but ThermoWorks just marked the charcoal color down to $79, for a limited time. That’s an extra $20 you can spend on brisket.

Electric arc lighters are so...hot right now. But this model from Tacklife is about the size of a USB flash drive, making it one of the smallest on the market. I own it myself, and it works great. Just $10 today with promo code XUHGBSFX.



Photo: Atharva Tulsi ((Unsplash)

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up before 2/3, you’ll also get three pounds of organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. Who doesn’t want a wing night every month forever?



Note: While the deal runs through 2/3, you’ll want to order by 1/28 for guaranteed delivery in time to eat the wings while you watch the Patriots lose.

The three pound wing bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Photo: Amazon

August’s third generation Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver model for just $100 today, just a dollar more than we saw on Black Friday.



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to control it over the internet from anywhere. You can send guest keys without the bridge, but you can’t use Alexa or remotely lock or unlock the door.

Yankee Candle often runs deals on specific sizes and types of candles, but today, if you buy any two jar or tumbler candles, you add two more of your choice to your cart for free. Any size, any scent; as long as they aren’t already discounted, they’re fair game. You can mix and match different sizes too, but just note that the two cheapest candles are the ones you’ll get for free.

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deals, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $180 if you’re okay with a refurbished model.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Update: If you have a Rakuten account (it’s easy to make one, btw), you can snag an even better deal: the Dyson V6 for just $170 with the promo code HOME20. Just a heads up, you can’t use a promo code with guest checkout.

Photo: Amazon

Fried food is delicious. Fried food is terrible for you. These are the immutable laws of the universe, cruel as they might be. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $56 (with $4 clippable coupon and code FDUWMZ36) Habor air fryer a try. It uses hot air and convection, as opposed to oil, to achieve perfectly crispy results, and its 3.8 qt. capacity means you can cook enough french fries, fried pickles, or chicken wings for the entire family.



Just remember to clean it!

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun. Now grab this thing and go spend a week outside somewhere before the dreaded heat of summer returns.

Don’t sweep this sale under the rug: Right now, Wayfair is marking down rugs of all shapes and sizes by up to 70%. Those in the market for a room-making area rug should pay special attention; bigger 8' x 10' are down to $100, while 5' x 8' rugs are going for $40. Plus, you’ll be able to find discounted neutral, blue, and quick-ship options to match any decor. This sale lasts until February 5, but you should still act quickly to ensure you snag the right rug for you.



No joke, I dove head first into a giant tub of these Cheez Balls last weekend. And this $22 12-pack of Planters Cheez Balls may find its way into my schedule, real soon.

I know there are probably classier, more artisanal, less messy snacks out there. But in terms of fun and ridiculousness, these are pretty great in my book.

Be sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the maximum discount.

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. And you can start blasting away at grime for just $57 right now.



At 1350 PSI, it’s not the most powerful pressure washer out there, but it’s a great starter washer, and should be sufficient for most household tasks. You can even save a few extra bucks by choosing in-store pickup, so get yours before the deal is blasted away.

Of all the mindless tasks that make up any DIY project—turning screws, hammering nails, measuring things—sanding wood is indisputably the most unpleasant. It takes forever, you get splinters, and your arm feels like it’s going to fall off for days afterwards.

But for $21 with promo code CSUTXLE8, you can buy a power tool that will do most of the hard work for you. This variable speed sheet sander from Tacklife sands a much larger area than your hand, or say, a Dremel, and it even has a dust collector to keep your work area (and your lungs) clean. If you’re a home contractor at heart, you’ll probably want something from a known brand with a longer warranty and better support, but for occasional DIY work, this should do just fine.

Our readers have bought thousands of entry-level Roomba 650s, but today we’ve spotted an all-time low price on the upgraded 690, which adds a few much-welcome features.



As far as vacuuming performance goes, this should be essentially identical to the 650; the difference all comes down to connectivity. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to schedule and start the Roomba from anywhere via a smartphone app, or even control it with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

I know “smart” features on a lot of products are basically just an excuse to charge more, but as a Roomba owner, I think these make a ton of sense. I can tell you from experience that programming a Roomba without an app is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and the ability to start it remotely means you can run the Roomba while you’re out of the house, and come back home to clean floors.

Image: Amazon

A good accent wall really adds that special something to a home, and thanks to this deal, you don’t have to shell out to get one of your own. Right now, a variety of 3D wall panels from Art3d are on sale in a range of colors, patterns, and materials that are sure to impress your houseguests.

For as little as $50, pick up a 6- or 12-pack of the leather or PVC panels of your choosing. Unlike the sticker tiles we’ve previously written about, these panels don’t seem to be self-adhesive, but they’re still relatively simple to install using any all-purpose adhesive glue. Not to mention, the satisfaction of staring at your new cool wall every day will make the minimal effort put into this DIY well worth it after wall, uh, all is said and done.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Looking to get outta dodge this winter? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and the bulky sweaters and jackets you may or may not need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just two days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your first big trip of the year.

Photo: Amazon

Why would you ever futz around with a bubble level, a yardstick, and a pencil when you can draw a straight line with a LASER? <Inception horn>



This laser level from Black & Decker is only $11 today, and can rotate 360 degrees once attached to a wall to project a straight line across the room. It’s not self-leveling like some more expensive lasers, but it does have two backlit bubble levels to help you achieve perfectly horizontal and vertical lines.

So, you want 2019 to be the year that switch to a standing desk. Congrats! Just don’t be too smug about it with your coworkers; it’s not a great look.



Anyway, depending on your budget and priorities, you’ve got three different options on sale today.

1) A standing desk converter that sits on your existing desk, and raises at will with the help of springs and struts. At $120 with promo code ERGONOMIC, this is your cheapest option.

2) An electric standing desk converter, which is essentially the same as the above, but it raises with the press of a button. I don’t personally think it’s worth the added cost ($200 with code ELECTRIC), but to each their own.

