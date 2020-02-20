Thursday's Best Deals: Dryer Balls, Logitech Gaming Headset, Bird Electric Scooter, and More





Graphic : Tercius Bufete and Gabe Carey

A six-pack of dryer balls, a $25 Logitech gaming headset, and a refurbed Bird electric scooter lead off Thursday’s premiere deals of the day.

Seagate FireCuda 2TB Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your boot up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well. This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.



Right now, you can pick up this USB-C wall charger with 60W power delivery for just $23. This miniscule charger is powerful enough to charge a MacBook Pro, a Nintendo Switch, and, of course, the latest iPhones.



This particular charger is a big improvement over the one that comes with Apple’s MacBooks. For one, it’s smaller and it’s also black. This particular unit also uses GaN power tech, which are more efficient and generate less waste heat than silicon. Pretty sweet right?

To get the best price, make sure to clip the coupon code and use the promo code NMXPM6IC.

Asus Vivobook 15 Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’m told there are students right now who are on something called “winter break. If you’re one of those people, I envy you. If you’re one of those people and your laptop crapped out on you over the break, allow me to introduce your silver lining: the Asus Vivbook 15, which seems to regularly sell for $600 elsewhere, is $550 on Newegg until Monday.



While not the steepest discount, its narrow bezels and heavily MacBook-inspired design make it look more premium than its price tag suggests. In fact, the ErgoLift hinge design elevates its typing experience several notches above Apple’s. To top it off, it’s powered by AMD’s quad-core R7-3700U processor with Radeon Vega 10 discrete graphics.

I reviewed this laptop a while back, and I’ll say, even before Asus improved the performance, I was impressed by its sheer value. For big-size thinkers on a mid-size budget, it’s well worth this discounted price.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction TWS Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for an Beats Pro-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 79 are down to just $46 with our exclusive promo code KINJA079.



I’ve been using a pair as my dedicated gym bag set, and they’ve been a tremendous boon to my workouts. They are super comfortable, can last for 8 hours, plus the case adds an extra 40 hours. This pair miraculously stays put in my ears, which is pretty sweet.

The Bluetooth 5. 0-powered connection is mostly good. From my experience, there’s some quirkiness when linked to the Peloton but I couldn’t replicate the problems during any other workout. As for the ANC, I’d say the quality is more terrific, noise-isolating, as opposed to truly noise canceling. Which is to say, they’re still great for workouts. The case feels a little cheap, but it rarely left my bag. It seems like Taotronics put all the money into the earbuds themselves, which is the smart move.

For under $50, this pair of truly wireless earbuds is a bonafide steal.

PetFusion Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Your furry friends deserve a bed to rest their weary bones and PetFusion has come through with a dope Gold Box deal. For today only and while supplies last, you can get up to 25% off doggie beds and blankets for your best four-legged friends. PetFusion beds are made with orthopedic memory foam, so even older dogs can be snug as a bug while they’re lounging around the house. Make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone!!





Wool Dryer Balls (Pack of 6) | $8 | Amazon | Promo code XTD92QNK



While I don’t personally have a problem with dryer sheets (I’ve never used a traditional fabric softener), my friends who use dryer balls all claim superior laundry experiences. No more static cling, no more chemicals, and no more long wait times when it’s time to dry. That last part is especially important if you’re, say, living in an apartment and have to pay to do laundry.



The only problem is, dryer balls often bear a cost premium over their liquid- and sheet-based counterparts. Well, at least until next Tuesday they don’t have to be. On Amazon right now, you can order a six-pack of balls from New Zealand company Babl Life for $8, 50% off the regular price, using the discount code XTD92QNK at checkout. Dryer balls to the wall!

Refurb Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter Graphic : Tercius

Stop renting those dumb scooters, and own your own. Right now, you can pick up a refurbished Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter for just $290. This particular model can motor down the sidewalk at 15+ mph for over 1.5 miles.



This is a Gold Box item, which means the price is for today only, while supplies last.

Go Penguin Weekender Bag Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re a chronic over-packer like I am, the very mention of a mini tote to pack for a weekend sounds scary, but it doesn’t have to be! With multiple pockets for clothes and electronic devices and well as your...unmentionables, you can store all your essentials in this sleek, nylon weekender bag. At $31, it’s 30% off the original price, which is a pretty good deal seeing that it’s ready to be your short vacation go-to. Hurry up and grab before it’s gone!



Color Coral Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Keeping your keyboard clear of dust is such a hassle. Even if you get a good wet wipe in-between the keys, it still might not be enough. But! I may have a solution: Color Coral dust cleaner! It’s made out of a gooey gel that’ll be able to get into every crack, corner, and crevice to remove all the dust forevermore. I mean, I’m being somewhat dramatic, but you get my point, it works! And at $6, which is a good 25% off it’s original price, it’s worth giving a try. Make sure to grab one of these before it’s gone.



Cozy Knits Bundle Photo : Jachs

As Leslie Knope once said, we need to remember what’s important in life: Friends, Waffles, and Work. While she might have been talking about waffles you can eat, Jachs has their own kind of waffles. Right now, you can get tw0 Cozy Waffle Knits from Jachs for $38 when you use promo code 2COZY at checkout.



Nordstrom Sale Photo : Nordstrom

Nordstrom Sale | Nordstrom



Good morning fellow shopping enthusiasts, did you know that Nordstrom is having a cute little winter sale and everything is up to 40% off?! You can choose between boots, sweaters, outerwear, dresses, pants and tops from all of the top brands from today until 2/24! Make sure you grab some breathtaking stuff before they’re gone!



Green Lantern Comic Sale Photo : Comixology

For all the self-proclaimed comic book nerds, I’ve got a pretty good deal for you — from now until 2/24 you can save up to 86% on all the Green Lantern comics and ebooks because why the hell not? Comixology has a range of fan favorites as well as graphic novels to keep you entertained for hours on end. Make sure to grab a couple before they’re gone.



If you’re anything like me, Parasite was one of the few things that brought you joy last year. Amid the global insurgence of wealth inequality, not to mention the gradual destruction of the planet, the film managed to criticize the systemic root of those problems while refraining from overly ham-fisted evangelizing.



Its message universal and increasingly relevant, Parasite has since gone on to win four Oscars—including Best Picture—for 2020. For those left wanting more after watching Parasite, Vudu is selling a $15 Bong Joon-Ho 3-pack digital collection featuring Mother, The Host, and Barking Dogs Never Bite.

While I haven’t seen any of these films myself, my partner explained to me that The Host is about a giant mutant creature that emerges after the U.S. military dumps a bunch of toxic waste in the Han River in Seoul. Also that second part happened in real life.

In other words, this is exactly my shit.

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper ultralight gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.



This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the best discount we’ve seen on this particular headset. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $45-60, so this is a terrific buy.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Building Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Channel your inner wizard and head back to Hogwarts. This LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Building Set has been marked down to $64 (an all-time low price) on Amazon. You can build the world’s best train with this 801-piece set, which also includes Minifigures for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, a dementor, and more.

Deals You May Have Missed

Monopoly: Sonic the Hedgehog Edition Graphic : Gabe Carey

Over the weekend, I saw the Sonic live action movie, and although it didn’t have the forever-cursed human teeth design, it did tell a surprisingly heartfelt story about the loneliness felt by social outcasts.



But after watching the movie, I realized, there are no new Sonic games for me to play and now I really want to play one. On the bright side, many of the existing games are on sale, either on PC or on Switch, assuming you have the right hardware.

For those more entranced by physical board games than digital video games, however, the Sonic-themed Monopoly set is currently discounted to $17 over on Amazon.

You might not expect MSI, the gaming hardware company whose logo is a literal dragon, to make good creator laptops. It’s trying to change that perception with the P65 Creator, a thin and light studio laptop that reminds me of a certain GS65 Stealth Thin I have tucked away in my closet at home. (I guess that explains the naming convention.)

Equipped with a Studio version of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, however, this machine is tailored to designers, video producers, photographers, and other content creators first and foremost—inside and out.

Weighing just over 4 pounds, this high-performing, contradictory feat of engineering normally retails for $1,899, but until February 28, that price is dropping by $100 for those who use the promo code 100CREATOR at checkout. While that doesn’t sound like a huge discount, if you were already thinking of buying one, now just might be the time to start reaching for your wallet.

Portable Air Compressor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you are always super paranoid that you’ll get a flat tire and won’t be able to fill it up with air, look no further that the Autlead portable air compressor. It’s 25% off with a promo code as well as a clipped coupon on Amazon. It can inflate a flat tire in about 40 seconds, and is compatible with car tires and bikes, and it comes with a converter for balls, balloons, and other small inflatable accessories. Today is the only day you can get this sale, though, so grab one of them before they’re gone!



Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll, 10 ft x 15 in Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

There are some things that you never thought you needed until you’ve actually used it, and this Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll is one such product. It makes it super easy to ship items without dealing with boxes and stuffing those with packing material. Think of it another way, since this packs so light and small, it’ll definitely save you money when in shipping costs. For $7, it’s worth a try, no?



Look, this isn’t going to be the most fun thing you buy today but it’s definitely one you’d be glad to have invested in. And for what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product.

Apple AirPods (Renewed) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

While Apple continues peddle the latest generation AirPods at full price ($160), you’re no sucker. You know that the only differences between the these and the first-gen AirPods are a slightly faster connection, an LED indicator, and “Hey Siri” support.



Sure, if you shell out an extra $40, you also get the option for wireless charging, but at that point you’re paying $200 for a set of plastic earbuds, albeit a set of plastic earbuds that pair seamlessly with your iPhone. But hey, for almost $90 less, you can get a decent pair of buds from three years ago.

Think about it, they’re only $112 right now. But if you insist on taking home the crème de la crème, consider this: AirPods 2 are down to $129 and the superior water-resistant and active noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, though temporarily sold out, are $234, down from $249.

Phisco Razor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Get a nice, close and clean shave with the Phisco electric razor! At 50% off, it can trim facial hair wet or dry and is totally rechargeable! The razor has a long-lasting battery (a one hour charge can last for about 30 shavings), and it is totally waterproof, so you can shave in the shower! Grab one of these before they’re gone, but just make sure to type in the promo code and clip the coupon before checkout!

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Until February 20, however, you can net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code N9EX9Q5M at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or your phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Gabe Carey

Lodge is well known for its affordable, yet still high quality cookware which includes dutch ovens, baking dishes, griddles, and pans. Above all else, though, it has a reputation for cast iron skillets. Chief among them is this small 8-inch skillet, ideal for cooking at home and on the road. Currently half price on Amazon, this deal is too satiating to pass up.



Advertisement

With this pre-seasoned pan, you can bake, fry, sear, sauté, or braise your next delicious meal. Whether you’re cooking over the stovetop in your kitchen, on the grill in your backyard, or over a fire while camping, this hand-washable skillet has been fine-tuned by the South Pittsburg, Tennessee-based company for the optimal eating experience.

Great, now I want southern-style biscuits and gravy.

Blink Camera & Fire Stick Combo Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Well, if you’ve ever wanted to keep an eye on your home AND binge watch the latest Narcos Mexico, you should check out today’s Gold Box! Blink Home Security and Amazon Fire Stick have joined forces and you can save 30% on this dual deal for today only and while supplies last! You can use the Fire TV Stick remote to check your front door, and it’ll show up HD on your TV. We love lazy surveillance! Just make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone!



Letscom Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes all you wanna do is listen to your music in peace for as long as possible. With Letscom Bluetooth headphones you can do just that. Equipped with up to 100 hours of playtime, you can listen to music until your heart (and ears) just can’t take it anymore. It also has some deep bass for when those Jay-Z songs are absolutely hitting and you don’t want it to stop. That’s not bad for $21, which is the lowest we’ve seen these, so grab a pair before they disappear!

