Thursday's Best Deals: Doom Eternal, Hisense 4K TV, Huckberry Clearance, Adidas Slip-Ons, and More

A Doom Eternal discount, a Hisense 4K Android TV, a sale on open toe Adidas slip-ons, a Huckberry WFH clearance, and an Aukey USB-C charger open up Thursday’s best deals of the day.

Plugging devices in the wall is so 2019. We’re totally past that. Check out this $11 wireless charging pad! It’s totally compatible with Android as well as Apple products and has three different charging modes depending on which devices you have! Not to mention you can also charge the wireless Airpods case as well! I’d jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Right now, you can pick up this Aukey USB-C 18W PD Charger for a low $10. From what I can see it, there are two big reasons to consider moving from your standard wall adapter to this one:



USB-C: Using this specific port-type allows your device to charge a lot faster than possible with a standard USB.

Foldable Prongs: This makes it infinitely more portable and better to travel with.

Just make sure to clip the coupon and use the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout to get the $10 price.

Anker PowerPort Cube | $17 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page



As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

If you missed out on a great TV deal during President’s Day, here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Android TV will cost you just $260 today at Best Buy.



Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Android TV smarts and Chromecast compatibility built-in, an advertised 12ohz motion rate, HDR support and 4K (2160p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $260 TVs.

Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.

Everything is terrible. But it doesn’t have to be. Not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones it doesn’t. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon code combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAD85, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on that new Donald Glover x Ariana Grande collab that absolutely slaps when you ignore everything else that’s going on right now.

These headphones will help you do just that, if for only a fleeting moment:

Woot.com has a full range of quality Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale. If you don’t have much to spend, a $75 Galaxy Tab E Lite 7" will do you well. Need 4G connectivity on the cheap? You can get an 8-inch Galaxy Tab with LTE support on either Verizon ($155) or AT&T ($130). Doodlers and multitaskers might enjoy the 10.1" Galaxy Tab A with an S Pen for just $210. Have a bigger budget? Erase all doubt on performance capabilities with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a 10.5" AMOLED slate with S Pen, 64GB of storage, and Verizon 4G connectivity for $440.



There are many more options—including multiple color variants—when browsing at Woot’s website, and all of them come with a 90-day Samsung warranty, so head over there and take a look before the window closes after today.

Cord-cutters can supplement their subscriptions with free, live television (see: sports) thanks to this $7 Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna. This particular amplified antenna can pick up HD signals from up to 80 miles away.



Better still, these are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. It can still to a wall or lay flat on your TV console. Just remember to use code 96MIIJH2 to get the $7 price.

Eliminate all the guesswork on which of your billion or so adapters will fast charge your devices by grabbing Anker’s 30W PowerIQ 3.0 charger, which is normally $35, but comes down to just $21 when using coupon code KINJA2614. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for one of these.



It’s light and compact, so much so it can hide in your front pocket with little fuss. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Apple Lightning fast charging, and USB-C Power Delivery, giving you the flexibility to quickly charge iPhone and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Macbooks, and more. The only problem is you’ll need to supply your own cables, which doesn’t have to add that much more to your total price if you pay close attention to Kinja Deals.

Kinhan Car Cup Holder Smartphone Mount | $8 | Amazon | Use code KINHANVIP6

A normal smartphone car mount takes a bunch of plastic and hangs it from your car windshield by the grace of a suction cup that is sure to lose its adhesiveness. It’s also good practice to keep your windshield clear of excess distractions. That’s why we love this cup holder car mount, which falls to an unbeatable $8 after using promo code KINHANVIP6 at Amazon.

The adjustable base and arm let you find a secure fit and usable angle in almost any car, and it’ll support any smartphone up to 6.5 inches.

We’re not saying you should go around looking for demons to chew up with this thing, but we couldn’t think of a better time to buy a chainsaw than just a day before



Doom Eternal launches. As part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals, Sun Joe’s 16" cordless chainsaw drops to $190. You can also get a pressure washer for an all-time low $42, but who cares? CHAINSAW.

You probably have all the time in the world to finally tackle that spring cleaning job you’ve been putting off for years, but who’s going to want to spend time cleaning at home after the all-clear? The Roborock S6 will, and you’ll get a $200 discount if you act by the end of today, bringing your total down to $450.



Now, that’s a tad expensive, but this robot vacuum has enough suction power to lift AA batteries and can even go where most dare not to roam—carpets! It uses oversized wheels to climb up over the ledge and turns on the pressure to really suck those cat fibers out. You can slap a towel on its butt and watch it wipe your hardwood or tile floors down. And did we mention you can talk to it with Alexa? In the absence of human interaction, that could very well be the killer feature.

Suze Orman once hilariously (?) said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, it’s sound advice. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash every single day. Right now, Amazon is offering a 25% off coupon on select Lavazza coffee beans and grounds.



Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the discount at checkout. There are twelve options to choose from. So it’s likely you’ll find something you like.

Looking for something to do? Here’s something: Measure the tire pressure in all of your vehicles for just $7 with this Tacklife Pressure Gauge. Whether you own a bike, motorcyle, car or speed boat, this’ll be super helpful.



To be fair, this is a boring purchase. But it’ll be a product you’d be happy to own when you are able to venture outdoors. Just make sure to use the promo code SD94VIFR to get the discount.

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Until March 22, however, you can net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code 9QD4AFL4 at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

If there’s anything this time stuck at home has taught me, it’s that I need to optimize everything for comfort. And that includes clothing. Thankfully, JACHS NY is discounting a ton of essential knits starting at a low $17.



Choose from nearly very iteration of Henley, whether it be short-sleeved, long-sleeve and hooded, plus tees, terry pullovers, polos, and so much more. Basically, all of the comfy basics you’d want to stock up on is on sale for up to 65% off.

Just make sure to use the promo code CORE at checkout.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably perused Huckberry’s collection of cool guy stuff but couldn’t pull the trigger. Of course, the best stuff is always more expensive than you’d want but luckily for us, Huckberry’s Clearance Sale has lowered that hurdle quite a bit.



Right now, you can save up to 70% Huckberry goods. I, for one, think this is a great time to do a spring wardrobe refresh, or invest in a couple of things you’d been putting off like a new sheet set, or a pair of new shoes.

This sale ends on Sunday, which gives you some time to browse. But as always, the best stuff always sells out early.

With summer quickly approaching, Adidas wants to make it cheaper to let your feet breathe. From now through Friday, take 50% off select open toe slip-ons using code SLIDEDEAL, with sandals, split toe, and traditional flip flop styles on avail ranging from $20 to $45 before the discount. There are tons of options and each has a variety of color variants to choose from, so go wild.



Most humans have bad posture, and although many of you don’t know it now, you’ll start to feel that all through your body as you trek nervously toward senior citizenship. Fix the problem while you still can with the Upright GO 2 posture trainer, which is down to $80 after a 20% Amazon Gold Box discount.



This is how it works: You strap it onto your spine, and it’ll vibrate whenever it detects you slouching. It’s like a wireless dog fence, but much less cruel (or not, depending on your perspective). We like it better than someone yelling at us like we’re pageanting, anyway.

The Upright GO 2 works with a smartphone app, wherein you’ll find a good deal of training exercises if you really want to accelerate your progress. If all goes well, you’ll be standing and sitting straight within two weeks.

While I am all for walking barefoot in your own home, sometimes it’s nice to feel warm and fuzzy while you’re lounging on the couch or jumping outside to get the mail. These fuzzy slippers are only $12 with a promo code, and have trusty memory foam, which means the soles of the slippers will actually mold to your flat feet or high arch, making them so fucking comfy wherever you wear them. They’re also non-skid, so you can definitely slip ‘em on during a quick run to the pharmacy or nearest Chick-Fil-A drive through. Get a pair before they’re gone.



Everlane is giving you a prime opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, with jeans for both men and women being discounted to $50. Some of these pairs cost as much as $85 normally. Everlane has Boot cut, crop, skirt, skinny, and almost everything in between (no bell bottoms, sadly), so find something that fits your style before the savings dry up.



Look, it’s a rough time right now—there’s no denying that. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, why not take the time to get to “know yourself” a bit more? Right now, Bellesa Boutique is offering 20% off their entire site with free priority shipping to get your new toy shipped to you ASAP.



For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out and make the best out of your time cooped up indoors.

Look, I get it. None of us should be going out right now, but it’s never a bad idea to take stock of your current pants situation and see if any need replacing. If yours happen to need a springtime refresh, right now you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for just $35 using promo code BOWIE.



These transitional stretch Chino Pants are super comfy and come in a variety of basic and fashion-forward spring colors. So go nuts and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and/or bold colors as you can.

One Punch Man Season 1 (Blu-Ray) | $16 | Amazon

ONE PUUUUUUUUUUUNCH! If you want to add One-Punch Man to your physical media collection, now’s the time to do it. Although you can still watch Saitama nonchalantly exploit his over-the-top strength on services like Netflix, Amazon is letting you own the first season permanently on Blu-Ray for $16. It’s usually punching above $40, so this is a sure steal. This is anime at its veritable finest, so if you haven’t already checked it out, why are you still here?

No one wants to remember their passwords, especially when there’s a million other things to occupy our heads. From the team that brought you NordVPN, one of the most reputable VPN services on the market, NordPass will remember your passwords free for 3 additional months when you sign up for a 1-year sub right now using our exclusive promo code nordwfh.



Subscribe for 1 year and save big on a password manager you can trust for a deeper discount than what’s currently on offer. Tired of thinking up secure passwords yourself? NordPass will do that for you, too. Complex passwords don’t have to be such, as it auto-fills even the most nonsensical combination of letters, numbers, and symbols of any capitalization.

Advertisement

Assuming your memory sucks as much as mine, this is a discount you don’t want to miss. Get NordPass free for 3 months while the deal’s still active. Expense it to the company for all I care!

Hey, we’re working from home, right?

Doom Eternal (PS4) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (PC) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

That’s right. The next big shooter of the year is out in two days and it’s already discounted on Amazon and at Walmart to a mere $50. If you were undecided before, take a gander at this hot-as-HELL discount.



Now you don’t have to think twice about whether you should splash out on Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Doom Eternal ... because you can get both! Decapitate demons and vibe out fishing by the lake. Rack up headshots and pay off loans. All of these fun video game activities are now possible—at least on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

(Sadly, the Nintendo Switch version is left out of this deal.)

So get ready to kill a whole lotta demons, shooting, ripping and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. Same effect, really.

You won’t have to deal with a low battery announcement ever again with this $15 charging case. You can charge the battery case wirelessly and it can provide double the battery life your iPhone couldn’t provide on its own. Not only that, but it also gives you tons of coverage from scratches and drops because of its bumper and tempered glass screen protector. I’d hop on this deal before it is gone—just remember to type in the promo code “RNS79OA3" at checkout!

Charge your phone, and your MacBook too. This 61W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $24 with our exclusive promo code KINJACEQ and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this USB-C plug.



While the cable itself is sold separately, so is the Apple-branded alternative. Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 65%. Save your $45 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer.

Advertisement

To be clear, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $90 (the tech, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

And, hey, Animal Crossing is coming out....

Advertisement

Whether it’s the 5-inch model that’s currently discounted by $20 or the 8-inch model by $30, you’ll have an Alexa-bearing device that adds to an already-impressive skillset with video chatting, entertainment, smart home voice control, and visual updates on calendars, traffic, weather, and more.

Netgear Orbi Voice Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I don’t know about you, but working from home forced yoiu to you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously. And Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to our readers. Right now, Amazon’s running a great deal on a router and satellite with Amazon Alexa and Harman Kardon speaker built-in.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, Netgear added the functionality of a voice assistant to its satellite but also encourages its users to keep it out in the open to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.) And that voice assistant, uses a Harmon Kardon speaker so you’re essentially getting three products in one.

This current $200 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular pair. So pick yours up today.

If you’re doing any traveling this year, it might be wise to invest in this Xcentz Universal Power Adapter.



This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for your phone or Nintendo Switch.

Just use the promo code KINJA089 to drop the price to a low $18. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. Better still, you can get it in three colors: black, blue, and pink.

Keeping your keyboard clear of dust is such a hassle. Even if you get a good wet wipe in-between the keys, it still might not be enough. But! I may have a solution: Color Coral dust cleaner! It’s made out of a gooey gel that’ll be able to get into every crack, corner, and crevice to remove all the dust forevermore. I mean, I’m being somewhat dramatic, but you get my point, it works! And at $6, which is a good 25% off it’s original price, it’s worth giving a try. Make sure to grab one of these before it’s gone.

