A RAVPower USB-C charger exclusive, Foreo Luna Mini 2, Philips Bulbs, and a Dewalt sale lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Do you want the ultimate home theater experience in a pair of headphones? Check out this Dolby Dimension ANC Bluetooth pair. Unlike those Sony or Bose units, these headphones are meant for use in your home. You’ll be able to experience a theater-level audio experience (as you would expect from a company like Dolby) without worrying about bothering your neighbors.



It also has a fancy LifeMix feature which’ll let you hear the sound around you, kind of like an open back pair of headphones, expect it’s using microphones and it’s fully adjustable via software.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these particular headphones. So if your apartment has very thin walls or you just want a pair of really great headphones to watch movies with, this is the best time to buy. Just remember that this $400 price is only available today.

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but they’re currently marked down to $36, and you can knock an extra $6 off that price by clipping the coupon. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

When you travel these days, one or two USB charging ports might not be enough. You’ve got to recharge your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your headphones, your Fitbit, your portable battery. It can be a lot, and no, I don’t have a gadget problem, you have a problem!



Luckily, this four-port, 40W charger from iClever is small enough to slip into any travel bag, and it’s only $15 today after you clip the 5% coupon and add promo code XUAN1599. One particularly nice touch? The USB ports emit a subtle blue light so you can easily find them in your hotel room at night.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do your feet always ache and throb at the end of a long workday? Treat yourself to peak comfort with a Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine. The infrared heat feature can improve blood function, relieve muscle tension, and help with neuropathy, chronic nerve pain, and plantar fasciitis. You can adjust the intensity of the heat and massage, depending on if you want a relaxing massage or a deep tissue one. This foot massager is only $89 on Amazon when you clip the 30% off coupon. Don’t worry about stinky feet, you can remove the foot pockets and toss them in your washing machine.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Maybe you work at a day camp and need unlimited snacks for the kids. Or maybe you just really, really like Goldfish. We’re not going to judge whatever reason you have for wanting to buy 24 bags of the snack that smiles back. Right now, you can get a 24-pack of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers for only $38, in flavors cheddar, pizza, and parmesan. To get this discount, you need to clip the 20% off coupon. You can save a few more bucks if you choose the Subscribe & Save option, though this discount will only be applied to your first order.



Photo: Amazon

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them (or at least have one for every floor of your home).



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, ILIFE vacuums are solidly reviewed, and the Wi-Fi-enabled A7 is down to just $130 today after clipping the $100 coupon. You can use the free smartphone app to start your robot on demand, or set a cleaning schedule that it can follow while you’re away. Now, maybe you’ll have more time to do the dishes and clean the bathroom!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums, but they’re expensive. But luckily, they go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for just $150 from Amazon’s Gold Box.



The V6 has enough power and battery life to clean a decent sized apartment, and can be used for cleaning floors, dusting furniture, vacuuming out your car, and just about anything else that requires suction. Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you had your eye on some Cuisinart cast iron cookware recently? Maybe you’re looking to spruce up your own collection at home, or you have a friend’s wedding to attend soon.



Wedding registries are often full of high-quality cast iron cookware. Today only, you can check out some of these items off your list. You can get a Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole 5.5-Qt. in blue and grey for only $55. The Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer (which is meant for more than just chicken, FYI), is $70, as is the Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole. All four pieces of cookware are oven, broiler, and dishwasher safe.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Full RGB Philips Hue bulbs can be fun in certain areas of your house, but you don’t need fancy light shows in, like, your bathroom or your closet. You just need lights, and now you can buy plain white Philips Hue bulbs for $10 each.



As long as you already have a Hue Hub, these will still work with your smartphone, Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, they just won’t change colors.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the smaller, slightly less expensive version of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and right now, you can pick one up at a rare discount. For a limited time, Open Box ThermoPops are available for just $24, down from the usual price of $34. The ThermoPop’s highly accurate readings take just 3-4 seconds, and it comes in 9 fun colors, so be sure to snag one (at least) before this deal overcooks.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Having tools in your household is pretty important, even if you’re not that savvy at-home repairs and construction. At a minimum, a screwdriver and tape measure are always good to have on hand. If you require a lot more tools than the absolute basics, Home Depot is having a huge sale on DEWALT tools and accessories today. You can scoop up savings of up to 45% on select DEWALT products. You can get 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (pictured above) for $179.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off furniture, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new bed frame, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Fresh coffee is the height of convenience, and pretty tasty and affordable to boot, and now you can stock up on three bags of the Donut Cafe flavor for under $10 after combining Subscribe & Save with a 40% coupon.



This is whole bean coffee, not the ground coffee that I usually order for my cold brew, but grinding the beans yourself right before brewing can result in better flavor. Donut Cafe is a medium roast with a nutty flavor, so hopefully that’s your thing, because it’s the only flavor available with this coupon.

We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) with promo code KINJA717.



From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA717 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper despite having more than twice as many pages. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s your lucky day. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a whole lot of Lucky Brand apparel for men and women, plus sizes included. Ladies can score tons of marked-down tops, jackets, dresses, and jeans, while guys can pick up nice tees, button-downs, and denim. Shop now, before you luck (and these great prices) run out.



Photo: Amazon

Are you not a big fan of pool floats or tubes? Not everyone wants to actually kick back and lounge when they’re in a pool or lake. If you’d rather be sitting up, you can make a seat for yourself with this Beach Bronco Floating Pool Seat. The red color is currently $23 on Amazon, which is about $7 off the regular price.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $90 on Amazon—it’s lowest price ever. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you don’t have plans to shave your head in the near future, you should be buying shampoo and conditioner in bulk—if only for the fact that you’ll waste much less shower time trying to squeeze out that last bit of product at the bottom of the bottle. And if you haven’t yet committed to a value-size lifestyle, head over to Ulta, where several 33.8 ounce versions of quality hair care are on sale for the the retailer’s Jumbo Event. Redken, Bed Head, Paul Mitchell, and Pureology are among the high-end brands available at a discount, so buy now and lather, rise, repeat at home like the hair pro you are.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s worth having the Amazon Prime Store Card or the Amazon Prime Visa to get 5% back on every purchase. But now, the retailer’s offering larger cash back bonuses of up to 20% on select products, including high-end tech like Bose headphones and Samsung sound bars.



You can find all of the eligible items here, but we’ve broken out a few of our favorites below, all of which will get you at least 15% back when purchased with an Amazon Prime credit card.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Aiming and typing with a joystick is foolishness. If you’re serious about optimizing your couch game play, this $70 IOGEAR KeyMander will let you use a keyboard and mouse with your Xbox One, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360 consoles.



If you’re playing an FPS title where aiming and precision are important, your controller just won’t cut it.

$70 is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit.

If you’re already a mechanical keyboard convert, the next logical step in the hobby is to start buying fancy keycap sets. PBT keys don’t get as worn down and shiny as the ABS keys that probably came with your keyboard.



This set of doubleshot keys from HyperX accentuates your keyboard’s backlighting, and you can get a set for $18 today, a new all-time low price for this set, and about as cheap as you’re ever likely to see a set of PBT keys from any manufacturer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prime Day might be over, but the AmazonBasics deals are still coming strong. For a limited time, Amazon’s put together a whole collection of discounted tech essentials, and having checked the price history on a bunch of them, they do seem to be legitimately good discounts.



Of course you’ve got your standard collection of charging cables and peripherals in here, but there’s also this vintage-looking Bluetooth speaker (which our boss bought yesterday for the same price), a mini photo studio for you eBay power sellers (within $5 of the best price ever), a light-up mouse pad (within a dollar of an all-time low), and lots of other cool stuff.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you appreciate design and technology, you’ve probably heard of Nomad. The company has been turning out some of the most gorgeous and practical mobile accessories on the market for years, and several of them are on sale for up to 80% off in the company’s outlet section.



The sale is dominated by leather smartphone cases for just $10-$15, but if you scroll down the page, you’ll also find Apple Watch straps and chargers, a microUSB-charging carabiner, and the product that the company might be most famous for: the Bi-Fold charging wallet.

While you’re over there, the company is also running a charity sale on its durable Lightning cable. You can choose to donate $5, $10, or $20 for the cable, which corresponds to the number of trees that will be planted in Brazil by Carbonfund.org.

Peak Design Travel Tripod | Kickstarter

Update: This campaign closes tomorrow, so if you want to preorder and save on this tripod, this is your last call.

When Peak Design launches a new product, we take notice, and their latest Kickstarter campaign goes back to the company’s photographic roots.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

The Peak Design Travel Tripod purports to be one of the most compact full-sized travel tripods on the market, thanks to a unique design that eliminates wasted, empty space with form-fitted legs and pieces that fit together perfectly. Packed down, its maximum diameter is only 3.25" across, compared to well over 4" for most tripods in this class. But it still boasts a 60" maximum height, and can hold 20 pounds of gear, so it’s not sacrificing flexibility or strength to achieve that svelte design.

A single, “precision engineered” adjustment ring on the ball head makes it easy to articulate your camera or lock it in place at any angle, and you can even convert the tripod into a “Low Mode” with the included hex wrench, which hangs the camera under the legs rather than balancing it above them.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

My favorite little feature, though, has to be the included universal phone mount, which stows away inside the center column when not in use, so you’ll never lose it or leave it at home. That means that even if you don’t want to take all of your heavy camera gear out on a hike, you could still bring along the tripod to get some stunning shots and long exposures with your phone.

Peak Design has already raised nearly $2,000,000 on Kickstarter for this campaign, and if you know Peak, you know that this is a rare opportunity to save money on their gear. The aluminum version of the Travel Tripod will set you back $289 (compared to $350 once it releases), and the lighter carbon fiber version is priced at $479 (compared to $600). That’s a lot of money, but Peak is undefeated in delivering class-leading, ultra high-quality products, so it’ll likely be money well spent if you take photography seriously.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have a seltzer addiction? No judgment here, everyone seems to have one these days. Spindrift is one of the best brands and the ingredient list is short and sweet. Right now, you can get 20% off a variety of flavors on Amazon when you clip the coupon. For a 24-pack, you can the flavors lemon, lime, half tea & half lemon, raspberry lime, and blackberry for $14. The refreshing cucumber flavor is $20.



If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $50, a carry-over from Prime Day, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When I heard the words “stand mixer,” I think: KitchenAid. But if you’re not really interested in spending upwards of $200 on such an implement, consider this smart-looking Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, now on sale for $160 in black. It features 12 speed settings and a 400 watt motor, so you know it can stir up any concoction that comes its way. Plus, a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield are all included to satisfy any and all of your baking needs. Just be sure to whip up this deal before it gets gobbled up.

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the only silicone food bag out there, but Stasher is unique in that it doesn’t use any plastic at all. Basically every other silicone bag requires you to slide a plastic bar across the top of the bag to seal it, but Stasher is entirely self sealing, with no extra pieces.



You can use it to carry sandwiches to work, to store leftovers, or my personal favorite: for sous-vide. $10 is an all-time low, and while that’s a lot of money to spend on a sandwich bag, just remember that it’s a sandwich bag that’ll last essentially forever.