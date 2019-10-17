Thursday's Best Deals: DEWALT Gold Box, Sugru, Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones, and More

A DEWALT Gold Box, a Sugru Hacks for Your Home Kit, and the best noise-canceling headphones lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

External hard drives are pretty fragile things, so if you’re a bit of a klutz, it might be worth springing for Silicon Power’s durable drives. The 5TB model is down to $110 today, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on a drive with IPX4 water resistance and military-grade shockproofing.



Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $250, which is $100 less than usual, and as cheap as we’ve seen them. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

25% off Casery Design Clear Graphic : Shep McAllister

Casery’s gorgeously designed iPhone cases are one of our readers’ favorite options for phone protection, and you can pick your favorite design for 25% off today with promo code CASERY25.



That code applies to the company’s designer cases and its cheaper clear cases, though the latter aren’t available for the newest iPhones. Just note that not all designs are available for every style of iPhone, so be sure you’re getting one that’ll fit your phone before you check out.

If you own a modern, USB-C powered laptop, you don’t want to have to lug your charging brick with you everywhere. No, you want chargers plugged in and ready to go at home, in the office, and anywhere you regularly work.



This 60W charger from Anker packs as much power as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, but is much smaller thanks to heat-efficient GaN components, and is much cheaper at $28 today, down from the usual $42. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon to get the best price.

Pixel 4 Preorders Graphic : Shep McAllister

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available through every major U.S. carrier, but as of now, Verizon’s the only one with preorders already open. And what’s more, they’re offering a couple of pretty incredible deals on Google’s latest and greatest.



BOGO Pixels + $200 Prepaid Mastercard

If you have a friend or family member that you could convince to join your Verizon plan, the best deal of the bunch is essentially a BOGO when you add a new line. All you have to do is preorder two Pixel phones (one of which has to be a new line), and you’ll get $800 off one of them in the form of 24 monthly $33.33 bill credits. That means you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for free, or any of the more expensive varieties at a huge discount.

What’s more, if you add that new line to a Verizon Unlimited plan, you can head over to this rebate page after you order, and use promo code FALLSWITCH (along with any relevant order information) to get a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

The best part? There’s no trade-in required.

$450 Trade-In Bonus

If you don’t want to add a new line, you aren’t out of luck. A second offer takes $450 off the cost of any Pixel phone (in the form of 24 equal monthly bill credits) with the trade-in of basically any major smartphone released in the last several years. Eligible devices go as far back as the iPhone 5s, the Galaxy S4, and the original Pixel, and they’ll all get you the same $450 credit, as long as they’re in good working condition.

If you want the best deal on a Pixel 4, Verizon is probably your best option, as we’ve already covered. But if you’re not interested in moving over to Verizon, Amazon will sell you an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free.



The deal is available for both sizes of phone, and in both 64GB and 128GB configurations. You’ll have to pay for the whole phone up front, of course, but you’ll be able to take it to basically any carrier you want for service. We recommend spending some of that gift card on a case.

Advertisement

Sugru Hacks for Your Home Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and the company’s Hacks For the Home kit just dropped to $6, easily an all-time low, and the best price we’ve ever seen on Sugru.



The kit includes four packs of Sugru in four different colors, and a booklet full of household project inspirations to get you started.

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel santoku knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can get the blade for $69 with promo code KYOKUNZ4 plus a 10% clippable coupon on the product page. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

Anolon Nouvelle Copper Luxe Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you clip the coupon code on the page, you can pick up an 8-inch and a 10-inch Anolon Nouvelle Non-Stick Skillet for a low $30. These particular pans offer “an induction plate with copper midlayer for fast, even heating.”



If you’re looking for a built-to-last, non-stick skillet that’s also dishwasher safe. This is a terrific buy. Just make sure to clip the $10 coupon on page to get the best deal.

Having a pet makes life more exciting and honestly, I’d say better. But as much as I love my cats, I do not love their fur. I find little fur tufts all around my home every single day. For my cat who is half Maine Coon, standard brushing doesn’t always work out in either of our favors. This best-selling grooming glove from Amazon might just do the trick though!



The Pet Grooming Glove from DELOMO has over 3,800 reviews and 4 stars. It is a gentle alternative to brushing that feels more like your cat or dog is getting a back rub and not having bristles scraped down their fur. Your furry friend might even consider this a spa-like massage! Right now, you can get this for $7 when you clip the 20% off coupon and use promo code CD87CZUZ.

Up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Did you know that October is Fire Prevention Month? Never leave your home and family unprotected from fires again when you shop and get up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products at Home Depot. Make sure your home has a carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and more.



It’s normal to want a little privacy in your home, but why does that have to mean languishing in darkness with all shades drawn? Stop punishing yourself for wanting to deter neighbors’ prying eyes, and load up on these adhesive window films for $6 with promo code PrivacyFilm.



The peel-and-stick sheets are easy to install and won’t leave behind a sticky residue when its time to take them down. They also block out 96% of UV rays while still allowing natural light to filter through. Plus, that 3-D tiled design is downright pleasant! So get some for your windows before the curtain goes down on this deal.

DEWALT Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s DEWALT Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you.



Inside, you’ll find discounts on a table saw, a battery adapter kit, a cordless fan, and a massive cordless drill kit.

Full disclosure, you’ll probably get a better deal if you wait for discounts on Stanley gear, which come from the same foundry. But if you’re a brand label-loyal kind of person, like I am, there’s something in this Gold Box for you.

Glad ForceFlex Plus Tall Kitchen Trash Bags - 80 ct. Graphic : Shep McAllister

You need to buy trash bags anyway, so when you can get the good ones—you know, the ones that actually won’t rip and spill garbage all over your living room during your walk out to your dumpster—on sale, you might as well.



$10 is actually a pretty good price for 80 Glad ForceFlex Plus bags, and a 25% clippable coupon makes the deal even better. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings, and get this deal before it gets swept into the trash bin of deal history.

Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

CLIF Bar Energy Bars - Crunchy Peanut Butter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need a snack to eat before or after your next workout? Do yourself a favor and get 18 CLIF Bar Energy Bars - Crunchy Peanut Butter while they’re only $14 on Amazon. Less than a $1 a bar!



Most coolers are designed to be carried maybe 10 minutes away from the trunk of your car, but Kawartha’s Cooler Bag is just what you need to carry some beers and snacks deep into the woods on your next hike.



The Cooler Bag is actually a dry bag with a removable, insulated insert that can hold ice and food. Our resident outdoorsman Zach has been using it for awhile, and has nothing but good things to say:

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

For a limited time, you can use promo code 55OFFOCT to get the whole setup for just $34 ($22 + $12 shipping, I know, I know), which would be a decent price for a good dry bag by itself, let alone one that can keep your drinks cold for hours.

How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them.



But you don’t worry about that anymore, because now you can get three pairs of Floating Sunglasses from Waves Gear for the price of one when you use the promo code Buy1Get2OCT. These Waves Gear sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic. Just be sure to add three pairs of your choice to your cart before heading to the checkout screen, then use the code to get two of them for free.

20% Off Select Sunglasses Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Summer may be behind us, but you should still stock up on shades to protect your eyes (and also make you look cool). Right now, Backcountry is taking 20% off select sunglasses, from brands like Oakley, Native, and more. It would be a bright idea to buy a few pairs now, before the sun sets on this sale.



30% Off Men’s Women’s Graphic : Chelsea Stone

It’s the perfect time of year take advantage of 30% off men’s and women’s sweaters at Urban Outfitters, since you’re probably about to be wearing sweaters exclusively for the next six months! A bunch of cool brands are included in this sale, but the deals won’t last long. If you ask me, now’s a good time to stockpile.



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $31 off your first order, plus a “Boss Bundle” consisting of a duffel bag, a hoodie, and sunglasses to celebrate International Bosses Day with promo code TBBoss.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code TBBoss at checkout (if the site auto-applies another code, you can overwrite it) to get the deal.

Bring home the standout rom-com of 2018 for just $10 today. Crazy Rich Asians has everything: family drama, a wedding, a makeover montage, a fast-talking best friend, and a sequel in the works. Not to mention, it broke down barriers (and did gangbusters at the box office) as the first Hollywood studio film with an all-Asian cast in 25 years. So take advantage of this deal, and then maybe look into how you can swing a trip to Singapore using only points.



$100 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last. It’s not as good as the short-lived $50-for-$40 Prime Day deal, but otherwise, it’s about as good as it gets.



This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Mario Kart World Tour rubies. Seriously, don’t do it.

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is down to just $30 for the Nintendo Switch.



As a former Yu-Gi-Oh! player (I had a Lava Golem, Chaos Emperor and The Creator decks), I’ve been curious about this game since it was announced. With access to thousands of cards and the ability to play some of the duels from the anime, it seemed like a really affordable way to get some of that nostalgia I’ve been thirsting for without having to drop hundreds of dollars on boosters.

Right now, Amazon has it down to just $30.

PS4 Gold Wireless Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



When it debuted, it was $100, and $66 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy fall, y’all! Do you know what that means? You can already buy Christmas products online. If you love all things Christmas, you’ll be happy to know you can order the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar today.



Preorders had been going for $48 to $60, but now, the price has gone way down to $38. The calendar, which will be back in stock on October 25, includes 24 pocket Pops of all your favorite Marvel characters.

Borderlands 3 Screenshot : Amazon

If you’re a sucker for an addictive loot loop, Borderlands 3 is already on sale for $34 on Amazon (after you clip the $11.25 coupon), despite only being about a month old.



While it doesn’t necessarily break any new or exciting ground, the shooting and collecting feel as good as ever.

Refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card (Black) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a $25 eBay Gift Card for a low $100. This particular unit is refurbished by Nintendo, so you’re basically guaranteed one that’s working properly.



This comes with the AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, 6 AR Cards, and the gift card is sent to you via email. For what it’s worth, this is selling for $50 more on Amazon, and without the gift card. So, this is a terrific time to buy, while supplies last.

Choose What You Pay, Men Women Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.



Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women have been flooded with over 50 new overstocked inventory, including a selection of cashmere sweaters and outerwear. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as many of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

Nike Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 2,200 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through October 19, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



Warehouse Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s offering up to 70% off their already-discounted closeout styles for their Warehouse Sale—we’re talking tees as low as $5 and jeans starting at just $9. You might have to enter your email in a popup to gain access to the deals, but believe you me, it’s worth it. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim. Just keep in mind: All sales are final.



Extra 30% Off Men’s Women’s Graphic : Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, since all the past season stock is primed to go on sale. Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code LETSGO, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Advertisement

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today in celebration of Eddie Bauer’s (the man) birthday, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code S8N4VLMH at checkout to get it for $25.

1-Camera EufyCam Starter Kit Photo : Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the one-camera starter kit is on sale for $160 today after clipping the $20 coupon. Note that the $180 list price is the lowest list price ever by nearly $60, so you’re really stacking two discounts here.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Cricut Easy Press Mini Photo : Amazon

If you’re just getting custom printed fabrics, or want to tackle smaller, more delicate projects, Cricut’s new Easy Press Mini is down to an all-time low $49, the best price we’ve ever seen on any Cricut.



The handheld heat press lets you transfer custom patterns and logos to basically any fabric, and it also works with the company’s new Infusible Ink, which we covered on The Inventory:

Infusible Ink is Cricut’s new method of permanently applying your custom designs to fabric and ceramics. Using any Cricut smart cutting machine, Infusible ink sheets can be cut, and Infusible Ink markers can be plotted, into complex designs and applied to a base product. Popular existing options using HTV (heat transfer vinyl) are only guaranteed for 50 washes and have a tendency to peel. Infusible Ink bonds with fibers and won’t ever separate from your fabric. It becomes part of the fabric.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOBDONE, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new ($76 less than the previous sale). Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $224 with code JOBDONE for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay warm the rest of the winter with one of those futuristic looking fan/space heaters for $224. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

Thermapen Mk4, Sky Blue Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Summer barbecue season is over, but you should still snag this all-star meat thermometer while it’s on sale. The Thermapen Mk4 is our reader’s favorite meat thermometer and has been marked down a few times this summer, but a new color has just gone on sale for the first time. The Thermapen Mk4 in Sky Blue is now 15% off, bringing it down to $84 on ThermoWorks’ website. This hue is a very in-style color for kitchens, so grab this before it is gone.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000-hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F. It is very easy to store away, as it folds in on itself.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Ozark Trail Cast Iron Dutch Oven Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Want to seriously upgrade your camping dinner? Pick up this built-to-last Ozark Trail Cast Iron Dutch Oven for a low $15. *Slaps the top* This bad boy can make all the 5 quarts of stew, and you can use it in the oven, or on the stovetop. Better still, it’s not just for stews, you can fry, and bake in it too.



At $15, this is a no-brainer. Stop eating directly from cans like Rorschach, and enjoy a warm meal by the fire.

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the you can score the latest model for the best price ever with promo code KINJADOCK4.



The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

Apple Pencil (2018) Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Think of it this way. The $12 you save will get you two months of Apple Arcade, with $2 left over. Seems better now, right?

We’re living in a golden age of good-enough portable projectors, and two of Anker’s best are on sale right now.



The sexier of the two deals is the Nebula Capsule II for $520 with promo code OCTCAPS2, a $60 discount. The 720p Capsule II is the size of a pint glass, has a battery that can last for an entire movie, and has Android TV built in, so you can download all of your favorite streaming apps right onto the device. We tested it here, and came away very impressed.

If that’s outside your budget, the Nebula Prizm II has identical picture quality specs, but lacks the built-in OS—you’ll want to plug in an HDMI streaming dongle of some kind—and the battery, so it’ll have to be plugged into the wall. But at just $160 (an $80 discount), it could be worth the trade-offs.

USB-C to Lightning cables are mandatory if you want to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speed, and we’re finally starting to see some good deals on them.



This cable from UGREEN is nylon braided, and only $10 today after using promo code UGREENNL and clipping the 5% coupon on the page. Just plug it into any USB-C PD charger, and you can juice up an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Seriously upgrade your audio set up with this awesome deal on Klipsch 5” R-51PM powered monitors and 12” R-12SWi subwoofer. Normally, this set up would cost you a around $700. But if you add both to your cart and you’ll see a massive discount, dropping the price on both to just $574.



Here are the specs:

Built-in all-digital amplifier

1" Aluminum LTS tweeters

Dual 5.25" Spun-Copper IMG Woofers



Magnetic grill



Bluetooth

Multiple connection options

Just remember, you’ll need to add the R-51PM and R-12SWi to your cart to see the discount. Make sure RobertsLP is the seller for both.

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you need something to occupy your kids, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus will cost you a low $100. That’s an incredible bargain.



This particular tablet offers a 10" screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 processor, a 7000 mAh battery, and 32GB of storage (it’s not a lot, but for a secondary tablet, it should work fine.)

Be warned, this runs the older Nougat 7.1 software, so it doesn’t have all of the coolest features on Android. I, for one, am debating whether or not to order one just to watch movies on the subway.

Hit me up in the comments if you think that’s a good idea.

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $18 (after clipping the $2 coupon and using promo code KINJAXXU), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Look out for this.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Govee App and Music-Controlled Strip Light Photo : Amazon

$20 would be a good price for a barebones HDTV bias light that you have to get up off the couch to control. But today, that gets you a 16.4' strip with a built-in microphone to bounce along with ambient music, and even Wi-Fi app and Alexa control. I have a similar set from the same company behind my TV, and it works great. Just clip the coupon and use promo code 5TBDOFTR at checkout to get the deal.



RAVPower 45W USB C PD Charger with GaN Tech Graphic : Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $25 after you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAPC104 at checkout.

O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop Photo : Amazon

Mopping is a pain, and nothing is likely to change that, but this microfiber mop makes it about as easy as possible. The replaceable microfiber head absorbs plenty of water so your floors don’t get too damp, and can be wrung out with a ratcheting mechanism on the mop handle, all without getting your hands wet. It’s 10 dollars, you probably haven’t mopped your floor in a long time...it’s worth it.



TaoTronics 33' Multicolor String Lights Photo : Amazon

String light season is coming in hot, and you can be prepared for whatever holiday you want to decorate for with this $13 strand from TaoTronics. The 33' metal light strand is powered by USB, features 100 LEDs, and includes a remote that lets you choose between four RGB colors and classic warm white, while also adjusting brightness and lighting modes.



Just use promo code KINJA012 at checkout to save.

Krups Burr Grinder with Scale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Real coffee snobs appreciators know that if you want to make truly great coffee at home, you’ve got to grind your own beans, and you’ve got to grind them with a burr grinder.



This model from Krups is on sale for$100 today after you clip the $10 coupon, and includes a built-in scale. Just add some beans to the hopper, select your grind setting and how many cups of coffee you’re making, and the grinder will automatically measure out the appropriate amount of coffee. It’s been a few bucks cheaper in recent weeks, but historically speaking, $100 is a very good price for a grinder that often sells for $150.

There are a lot of packing cubes out there, but Eagle Creek’s Specter cubes are among the best, and you can grab three of them for $25 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

From our review on The Inventory:

Ultralight, water resistant, translucent, washable, and sporting a full-zip design and handles, the Specter line is easy to pack, easy to use, and won’t weigh you down.

Of course, packing cubes make it easier to separate your socks, underwear, shirts, and pants while packing, but I really love them on trips where I’m staying in multiple locations over the course of several nights. I’ll pack everything I need for my first hotel stay in one cube, and everything I need for the second location in a second cube. That way, I don’t have to unpack my entire suitcase in each hotel. I’m not saying this happens often, but it’s great, okay!

20% Off Select Socks Image : Backcountry

Spending money on anything but the most basic socks has never made sense to me. They completely obscured by your shoes most of the time, so who cares if they look good? And inevitably, I will lose one half of the pair. (That being said, wacky novelty socks bring me an unreasonable amount of joy.)



Anyway, for this Backcountry sock sale, I can make an exception to my basic socks only rule. Over 700 sock styles are up to 20% off, including ones from reader favorite Smartwool. So go ahead and seize the opportunity to treat your feet to something nice.

62% Off Jachs Core Essentials Photo : Jachs

Guys could just about build half their wardrobe from Jachs’ Core Essentials collection. The brand’s tees, henleys, polos, and jackets are versatile, built to last, and come in a variety of colors.



Today, you can get anything you want from the collection on this page for 62% off with promo code KINJACORE. That brings starting prices down to just $17 for basic tees, and you can get free shipping too on orders of over $100.

USpicy Hair Straightening Brush Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Straightening your hair, and then brushing it out? Too many steps! Do all the work on your ’do at once with this USpicy Hair Straightening Brush, now just $13 on Amazon when you use promo code DAZULNJP. This ionized ceramic brush fights frizz with seven temperature levels, and it only takes a mere 40 seconds to heat up. Plus it comes with a heat-resistant glove and an automatic shut-off feature after 30 minutes. So head straight to this link, and buy yours now.

