A DASH Compact Air Fryer, an Autel Professional Car Repair Tool Gold Box, and 65% Off Original Price on Select Items lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

Apple will happily sell you AirPods with a wireless charging case for a hefty markup, but if you’re happy with your existing AirPods, this gadget adds wireless charging to the standard charging case. Unfortunately, this is a case for your case, not a replacement case in and of itself, so it’ll take up a little extra room in your pocket.



Normally priced at $20, it’s down to $16 today on Amazon.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Okay, don’t take us literally. You obviously can’t walk into a movie theater and start using this Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, but you can physically carry it with you anywhere. The speaker offers 20+ hours of music and is equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 apt technology for wireless music play. If you’re low on juice, it has a quick-charge option that gives you two more hours of playtime. As a Marshall speaker, the Kilburn II offers multi-directional sound via Bluefin stereo sound, with a frequency range of 52 - 20,000 Hz.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to just $17 on Amazon today, its best price ever. 17 dollars!



Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (up from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Photo: Amazon

Have you ever felt like your dog might not be that bright? Maybe you’ve told them to go get their toy to play but they came back with a sock? Yeah, plenty of dog owners have been there. If you want to give your pet’s brain some much-needed stimulation, the Pet Zone IQ Treat Ball is a great way. It is only $6 and will hopefully add a few points to your dog’s IQ. If not, at least they’ll get to eat some treats and have fun.



Photo: Amazon

If you can’t start your day without a shot (or three) of espresso, buying a nice machine (i.e. one that you’ll actually want to use) for your home can save you money in the long run compared to going to a coffee shop every day. Hell, it might even allow you to retire some day.



I kid, but there’s something very satisfying about supplying your own caffeine fix in the morning, and the highly rated Breville Bambino Plus is a space-efficient and beautiful appliance that can make you a perfect shot every time, and can also steam your milk. At $403 (down from $500), it’s never been cheaper on Amazon.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative as a gift a couple of years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But the reader-recommended OXO is absolutely stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40. They offer two options: the brewer with 10 filters, and the brewer with 50 filters for a lot more money, but don’t be alarmed. The paper filters are totally optional, and I’ve never used them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your garage is the de facto auto shop for all of your friends and family members, today’s Autel deals can take your repair skills to the next level. The sale includes everything from basic code scanners to high-end diagnostic tablets, and everything in between, so if you’re serious about car maintenance, you’ll probably find something you can use.



Graphic: Amazon

It’s not hard to figure out why the LÍLLÉbaby Complete All Seasons is one of our favorite baby carriers for hiking (or for just walking around with a baby, generally). It can be used in six different positions as your kid grows, and its breathable mesh design means you won’t have to drench your kid in your own sweat.



It almost always sells for $140, but today on Amazon, you can adopt it into your childrearing product family for $120.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $56 in four colors, which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



Image: Sunday Scaries

In 2o19, it may feel like every day is CBD Day, but today, August 8, it’s actually National CBD Day. Wishing you peace and chill vibes on this blessed holiday!



To celebrate, acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 30% off sitewide, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code CBDDAY to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell. Happy CBD Day to all!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

REI Outlet is always a good place to look for top quality brands at closeout prices, but that’s especially true during the site’s back to school sale.



Now through 8/12, hundreds of products are marked down by up to 70%, including some gear from ExOfficio, Outdoor Research, The North Face, prAna, and a lot more. There are a lot of products to sift through, but you can use the filtering options on the site to sort by gender, brand, size, and more. We suspect the best stuff will be gone long before 8/12, so take a gander at the sales now while you still can.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Makeup from the iconic MAC Cosmetics brand rarely goes on sale, but right now, 200 products are marked down at Nordstrom Rack. Save big on several eyeshadow and highlight palettes, lip sets, lipsticks, blushes, concealers, lashes, individual shadows, brushes, and so much more. At these prices, the best stuff will surely start to sell out, so be sure to stock up before this MAC rollback leaves the Rack.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this sale: Over 250 clearance styles are an additional 50% off, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs, not to mention, they’d make for some great pool slides this summer. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bringing a hair dryer along on your travels isn’t usually an option. But with the T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer, it’s totally feasible. And not to blow your mind or anything, but the white dryer is on sale on Amazon for $75, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



This dryer folds up and comes with a travel tote and cord wrap for easy transportation. Not to mention, it’s super light, so not only it is easy to carry around, it also makes drying your hair less of hassle (let’s be honest, hair drying can be a pretty serious arm workout). And while they may be small, these high quality dryers are as mighty as they come, thanks to T3 Tourmaline SoftAire technology that blasts out a high volume of ion-enriched air for a quick dry, more shine, and less frizz. So don’t write this deal off as being full of hot air; it’s a blowout you won’t want to miss.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sure, now’s ideal time of year to be hanging out outdoors, but good sunglasses are timeless. And there’s no better time than now to slide on a brand new pair of Ray-Ban shades from Nordstrom Rack, since the iconic eyewear brand is having its day in the sun with half off a wide selection styles. Now don’t be shady; shop this deal now so you can enjoy the summer sunshine while it lasts.



Summer is here, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall arrives. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWAUG65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



Photo: Huckberry

Big, plush bath towels have their place, but that place is not in a suitcase, or at the beach, or even in particularly humid bathrooms where they’ll never get dry. But luckily, these are places where Turkish Towels thrive.



Turkish Towels use a thin Turkish cotton that’s still incredibly strong and absorbent, and they look great to boot. I’ve owned a few of these for years, and especially enjoy pulling them out this time of year when regular towels always tend to feel just a little bit damp and gross. Pick one up starting at $22 (down from $35) during this limited time Huckberry sale.

Photo: Olivers

Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t necessarily look like activewear, and now you can remake your entire wardrobe (relatively) cheaply with their limited time Mystery Box promotion.



Available until 8/7, or until sold out, you can either spend $150 to get a box with $300 worth of Olivers gear, or $275 to get a box worth $600. You do get to pick your size, but you don’t get to pick the colors or contents of the box. You do, however, know that it will include some combination of the following:

It’s all good stuff, and you’ll never get it for this cheap by any other means! It’s not eligible for returns or exchanges, however, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the risk.

Photo: Kawartha

Looking for chairs for your next camping trip? It is time to get yourself a Camp Chair from Kawartha while they have this great deal. You can get two chairs for the price of one discounted chair during Kawartha’s BOGO Camp Chairs event. Use the promo code KinjaCCBOGO at checkout to get yourself two new chairs. The Camp Chair is lightweight and compact, making it is easy to pack up and carry home. The adonized aluminum frame is durable but won’t rust if you get the chair wet. The fanged feet prevent the chair from sinking into soft grounds like sand or mud. It even comes with pockets, if you need a place to store your phone.



Update: The 85g sunscreen has gone up to $16 in price, while the 50g is still a blissful $8.

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8, an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $16, or three of the regular sized bottles for $25 . Those are some of the best prices we’ve seen, and while I realize the single bottle is a slightly better deal per ounce than the 3-pack or the extra large bottle, it does have a tendency to sell out, which is why we’re linking to all three options. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tool is coming out with its first new album in 13 years this month, and preorders for the Limited Edition are on sale for $38 right now, down from the original $45, and with Amazon’s preorder price guarantee if it gets any lower prior to release.



This isn’t just any CD. In fact, it’s unlike any album packaging I’ve ever seen:

The album will be available digitally, and in a special Limited Edition physical package that includes a CD in a tri-fold Soft Pack Video Brochure featuring a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, a USB charging cable, a 2 watt speaker and a 36 page insert book and MP3 download card.

Tool!

It’s also price matched at Walmart.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazingly, of the three major game consoles in 2019, only one (the PS4) lets you just plug the included controller into a USB cord to recharge it. The Xbox One gamepads still require you to use AA batteries (what is this, 1998?), and the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers need to be attached to a Switch to juice up their batteries.



Luckily these discounted controller charging docks simplify things quite a bit. The Xbox One docks (identical save for their price tags and colors) include two rechargeable battery packs that take the place of those aforementioned AAs, allowing you to recharge two gamepads at once with the dock. It doesn’t totally absolve Microsoft of that baffling decision, but it helps.

The Nintendo Dock can recharge four Joy-Con controllers at once (Super Mario Party, anyone?), no Switch required. Or you can remove two of those Joy-Cons, and replace them with a Pro controller if you don’t have a USB-C charger handy. At $11, it’s also cheaper than just about any Nintendo accessory you’ve ever bought.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $62 is about $7 less than usual. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen, but it’s not bad, as far as Nintendo prices are concerned.



If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday or Prime Day, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from eBay today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

The Carboné Wallet | Indiegogo

The Carboné Wallet, from The Italian Leather Company, isn’t a dramatic reimagining of the wallet category, but it is a very good bifold.



Built from—you guessed it—Italian leather, the most obvious design feature is the carbon fiber outer shell. This obviously makes the wallet incredibly durable and strong, but mostly, it just looks really cool. The carbon fiber is sewn into the calfskin leather with double stitching, and oil edging ensures that the sides won’t get raggedy for a long time.

Contrary to trend towards smaller, minimal wallets (and I’d argue, contrary to the thesis in the wallet’s product video), the Carboné can hold up to 15 cards across four slots, plus 30 bills in any denomination in the oversized cash slot. That should be enough space for all but the most obsessive credit card hoarders. And as you’d expect in this day and age, all of those cards are RFID-protected to combat card skimmers.

The Carboné already wrapped up its crowdfunding campaign, but can still be preordered at a discounted price of $59 from Indiegogo InDemand, with shipping expected in December.

Photo: Huckberry

Flint and Tinder doesn’t just make our readers’ favorite hoodie, though they do make that. They offer just about every kind of menswear under the sun, and it’s all made from premium materials, and 100% sourced and made in the USA.



Huckberry (the exclusive retailer of the brand) is currently running a wide-ranging “Last Few” sale on a bunch of different styles ranging from board shorts to underwear to henleys to hoodies (but not that hoodie, unfortunately). As you’d expect from a final clearance sale, some styles aren’t available in every size, but there’s enough variety here that you should be able to find something good

Image: Felix Gray

Sun’s out, sale’s out at Felix Gray. Right now, the brand that made a name for itself with their blue-light blocking computer glasses is taking 15% off a selection of sunglasses, which—you guessed it—also block blue light in addition to harmful UVA/UVBs. Eligible styles are marked on the site; just use promo code SUNSOUT to ensure you’re seeing that discount in your cart.



Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, so get outside! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code EBEXTRA60. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, and if you spend $49 or more, you’ll automatically get free shipping. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nothing leaves me feeling more zen than finding a good deal, and right now, a slew of apparel from Alo Yoga is on sale at HauteLook. Nama-save big on sports bras, tanks, leggings, and more that will have you looking stylish when you hit the mat. Just be sure to flow through this stock soon; this sale is just two days long, and the best stuff will likely sell out.



Photo: Jachs

We might be approaching the last few weeks of summer, but that doesn’t mean you won’t still need shorts and button downs. You don’t have to pay full price on these summer essentials, though. Right now, you can stock up on shorts for between $12 and $27, during the Summer Short Sale, when you use the promo code SMSHORT. You can get long-sleeve and short-sleeve button downs for between $17 and $25 during the Button Down Blowout when you use the promo code BDB.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The weather’s warming up for most of the country (for now), so there’s never been a better time to shop this Sperry sale for men and women at HauteLook. Sperry makes plenty of styles for summer, including sandals and famed the brand’s boat shoes, so you’ll look the part whether you’re on land are at sea.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I am not going to sit here and tell you that your pores are gross, but if you don’t exfoliate or use a face mask, well, your pores desperately need some TLC. Get yourself a jar of Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask for $3 off on Amazon right now. It uses Dead Sea mud (duh), which is a praised key-ingredient due to its high concentration of salts and minerals. This mask can be used for deep cleansing to reduce pore size, as well as making your skin more even and clear.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is August and that (hopefully) means you have time to travel. If you’re not planning to lug around your entire makeup brush cleaning kit, why not grab some wipes you can easily store in your carry-on bag. You can get EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Cloths for only $5 on Amazon. The cloths are made without parabens, phthalates, sulfates and are made from recycled aluminum and plastic.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking for a new outfit to wear to all your upcoming Labor Day Weekend events? You can stock up onT-shirts, polos, and chinos at Original Penguin. Right now through August 12, Original Penguin’s sale items are an extra 25% off, and you can get an extra 10% off your order using the promo code EXTRA10.



Photo: Walmart

If you’re not afraid to show off your green thumb, the ultimate gardening flex is a legitimate backyard greenhouse. This 6' x 4' option is easy to set up without any special tools, but its aluminum frame and built-in gutter system are still sturdy enough to protect your plants in rough weather.



So if you’re ready to give your plants a new home, the whole kit is marked down to $300 at Walmart, with free shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Egg-shaped kamado grills offer excellent heat retention and control for slow-and-low smoking, as well as grilling, and this Char-Broil Kamander has never been cheaper than it is right now.



Its double walled steel construction won’t hold heat quite as well as the ceramic walls of a Big Green Egg, but at $274, it’s a whole lot cheaper, has a swing-out secondary cooking rack for a total of 469 square inches of cooking surface, and even has a built-in side table.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somehow, it’s August already, and that means fall is just around the corner. If you’re responsible for clearing leaves from your yard, this Sun Joe cordless blower makes it easier for just $80 (with promo code KJBLWR). That’s $20 less than it sells for on Amazon.



It’s a 100 mph wind gust at your beck and call, just don’t let the power go to your head.