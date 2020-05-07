Thursday's Best Deals: Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order, Wayfair Pet Furniture, Ulta Hempz Lotion, Puma Outlet Sale, Aukey Dual Dash Cam, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A collection of VPN deals, an Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order discount, a Wayfair pet furniture sale, an Ulta BOGO deal on Hempz lotion, and an Aukey dual dash cam headline Thursday’s best deals.

Image : NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

Sometime after Apple cursed us with this single-port fate with the debut of its 12-inch MacBook in 2015, every laptop maker decided to take away the USB ports you know and love in favor of a reversible—and often faster—USB-C port you can only plug one accessory into at a time. These days, our laptops tend to have at least two USB-C ports, but if that’s not enough (it’s not), SideDeal is offering up HP’s official 4-port USB-C 3.0 hub for 43% off.



While it’s not exactly a multimedia hub since there’s no VGA- or HDMI-out, it will free up a few ports for when you ARE ready to snap up a USB-C to HDMI (or VGA) adapter. Plus, it’s a steep enough discount that you can pick two of ‘em up and expand your USB Type-A inventory to eight. Never fear running out of ports again for the low, low asking price of just $17.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker ANKERSDC2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $31. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone! Just make sure to type in ANKERSDC2 at checkout.



Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Hub KINJA100C Image : Anker

If you’ve quiickly amassed a pile of devices that need USB power, carrying around a bunch of different charger pucks is the last thing you want. Give them all away and buy Anker’s 100W USB-C hub instead, which is only $69 with exclusive promo code KINJA100C.



This one features two USB-C power delivery ports and two standard USB-A PowerIQ ports, the former available to charge newer smartphones, tablets, and laptops, while the latter two will cover pretty much anything else. The beauty is that you can do it all simultaneously.

Hisense 75" H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider HiSense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300.



This 4K Android TV supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.

This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.

AVG Ultimate (1-Year, Unlimited Devices) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you haven’t already shored your computer up with antivirus, today is the day to do it. Today, you can get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% off, which translates to a $40 discount. That means it’s just $80 to protect an unlimited mount of PC and mobile devices in your care.



And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tune up and VPN combo, the former keeping your PC running smoothly with periodic house cleaning, while the VPN hides your activity from packet snoopers, and potentially more...

Samsung 1 TB Portable SSD Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’re tired of getting that reminder that your disk is almost full, or you’re running out of room to store the family photos and all your favorite movies, a portable SSD should do the trick. They’re small, stay out of the way, and now come with plenty of storage without costing too much. Samsung’s 1 TB portable SSD is tiny and reliable, and you can get it for $20 off today at B&H Photo.



Anker Powerwave 10 Wireless Charging Pad DMAK2571 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Between cramped nightstands and scarce electrical outlets, it can be hard to make sure all your gadgets get their daily boost. Wireless charging alone won’t solve that problem, but a wireless charging pad that supports two devices can help you get things a little more in order. Right now, you can get Anker’s Powerwave 10 wireless charging pad for just $28 on Amazon using the promo code DMAK2571.



The Powerwave 10 supports charging up to two devices simultaneously, and also supports fast charging. It also comes with a 5 ft charging cable, giving you everything you need to plop your phones down and forget about it til’ it’s topped off.

SanDisk 128 GB SD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Nothing kills your vibe like realizing your SD card’s storage is full, and you’re only halfway through your photoshoot. Having a card with large storage helps, but having a couple spare cards handy will ensure you never run out of room. SanDisk’s 128 GB SD card is down to just $33 right now at B&H Photo, so you can grab a couple before venturing on your next Instagram-worthy hike.



GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 Graphic Card Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Need a new graphic card, but don’t exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $370 and free shipping, so this might be just the upgrade you need.



So this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four (!!) monitors, and has a max resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a Pretty Big Resolution. The eBay page has a super in-depth breakdown of the specs too, so make sure to give it a look to make sure you’re getting exactly what you need.

This card is selling pretty fast, so if you’re interested make sure to grab it before it sells out!

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.

Aukey Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger FOHNPE8G Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the house, charging ports might be a scarce resource. That’s okay, though, because there’s an easy fix. A charger with multiple ports can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, it can also help you keep all your gadgets from taking over every corner of your house. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey’s dual-port 60W PD USB-C charger, which has one USB-C and one USB-A port, for just $25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.



Sale on all Pet Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s time to update Fido or Kitty’s lounging space while quarantine redecorating. Why? Because we owe them for being so cool to us over these past few weeks. (We know they love it though.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture on sale with discounts as much as 80% off.



Mats, cat trees, pens, stairs, and gates are all included in this sale. I’ve got an old pupper so I know the time is coming to get him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Whatever you choose we know your pets will love it for a few days before they ultimately return to whatever disregarded box is in your home or the pile of laundry in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35.

Save 30% on Essential Cooking Kits Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re inside or out, ThermoWorks’ latest sale will help you keep tabs on what’s cookin’. Grab a cooking essentials kit designed for the kitchen or your barbecue pit for 30% off today. Each bundle comes with a ThermaPen Mk4 and heat protection pads, but you get a couple of different accessories depending on which one you opt for. The kitchen set ($115 with discount) features a silicone spatula and a DOT thermometer alarm, while the BBQ kit ($157) has a basting brush and a 2-channel thermometer alarm.



AUKEY 1080p DR03 Dual Dash Cams | $94 | Use code Z8UDM42L

AUKEY 1080p DR02 Dual Dash Cams | $96 | Use code VHFZN8TP

AUKEY Dash Cam Hardware Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code AGUQYTCZ

AUKEY Dash Cam GPS Kit | $15 | Amazon | Use code ZQCZU7MB

Could you use more eyes on and off the road? A dash cam is a great way to cover the blind spots you can’t see when, especially when you’re dealing with the occasional morning neck crook. If you’re in need of one, consider going AUKEY, whose dash cam products are up to 37% off today. The latest version of the dash cams themselves fall from $150 to $94—just enter code Z8UDM42L at checkout. If you want to add motion detection and GPS, that’ll be $15 each, but only with promo codes AGUQYTCZ and ZQCZU7MB, respectively. By the way, you can also find the DR02 model on sale for $96 with promo code VHFZN8TP, motion detection included.

DBPOWER 2500A Jump Starter KCRQRCLS Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

DBPOWER 2500A Jump Starter | $60 | Amazon | Use code KCRQRCLS



If you haven’t already secured a portable jump starter for your car, this deal on a 2500A DBPOWER unit may force your hand. Normally $70, you can chop $15 off the price tag with promo code KCRQRCLS. It’s a powerful starter that shocks any engine up to 8L/6.5L gas/diesel. For convenience, it packs a massive 21,8000mAh battery to help charge your devices, and thanks to a 5V/3A USB-C port, it does it at breakneck speed.

Bosch 2-Tool Combo Kit Photo : Bosch

I never have a drill when I need one. Which isn’t very often, but the task of finding someone that actually HAS a drill and will let me borrow it is enough of a struggle in itself to make me want to get one. Well, Bosch is currently having a sale on their drill and impact driver combo kit. I’m not exactly sure what an impact driver is, but I’ve probably needed it at some point, too.



Anyway, these small handheld tools usually retail for $149, but they’re on sale for $119. But, a current Bosch promotion takes an additional $20 off at checkout, bringing the total for this set down to $99. That’s a pretty great deal for two power tools!

20% off Terrarium Kits Photo : Etsy

If you’re like me you’ve been buying flowers and plants to bring a little life into your home while sheltering in place. It quite literally breathes life into your living quarters and since we’re here the majority of our days why not make it look pretty too. Building your own terrarium lets you customize the way you like and it’s also a fun way to pass the time. This coastal kit is 20% off and lets you do just that.



The one pictured comes with an air plant but all the kits at the Simply Crafty Shop are currently 20% off so you have plenty to pick from.

Sent from Massachusetts in one to two days. Shipping is $9.

50% off X-Sense Smoke Alarms Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Seeing as you’re stuck in the house more often, you might want to make sure your smoke alarms are in order. Check the batteries, and check ‘em twice, then change them even if the thing can’t stop beeping. If you can’t get it to do any beeping, booping, and blinking, perhaps it’s time to buy a new one. X-Sense smoke alarms last ten years and they’re dirt cheap, the cost being slashed in half if you use promo code XSSD2L0AX. That takes a single smoke alarm from $18 down to $9, while a five-pack drops from $69 to $34.



Now that we’re all plotting our eventual escapes from [insert city here], it’s best practice to lug around a first aid kit for your car. Should your tires deflate or your car break down, you’ll need a tire inflator and/or jump starter on hand. I’d grab one of each since Tacklife has both on sale right now for 30% off on Amazon. For the tire inflator, enter the promo code ZNXTETSY at checkout, and watch as the price is reduced to a mere $26. The 1200A peak jump starter, on the other hand, comes down to $49 with the coupon code OA5ULQG2.



Snap up either one for your trunk-stored emergency kit today and never be left wondering what to do when you’re stranded during quarantine. Whether you’re fleeing to a remote cabin in the mountains or simply making an essential grocery run, owning both of these gadgets is a MUST for drivers of any skill level. You never know when you’ll need a jump—or even a little more air in your tires. Tacklife comes recommended as one of our readers’ favorite names in the tools and auto space, so much so that we created a regularly updated roundup of deals pertaining to the brand you can check out below.

Google Nest Hub Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’ve found yourself having to manage fumbling through all your cooking utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, it might be time to find a better way to peek at your recipes. While it does plenty more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop your recipes up on a big screen in the kitchen without having to get your phone or tablet dirty. Plus, you can chat with it and it’ll play some tunes while you get your chef on.



Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn’t really chugging along as well as you’d like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google’s Pixel 4 XL packs a ton of power into a solid package with a screen that’s great for watching movies or getting to work. Right now, it’s down to $600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage for covering the basics.



4-Pack: Dancing Flame Tiki Torches Graphic : Gabe Carey

Put on your swimsuit and gear up that pool bod—pretty soon, it’s gonna be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flame tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite *gestures to everything* you’re still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there’s nothing better than pretending you’re on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn’t make sense.



Ordinarily, these four as-seen-on-TV tiki torches would set you back a whole $80. But today, the solar-powered LED flames are discounted 50%. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weatherproof,” whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without fail. Each stands 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you shouldn’t have trouble ejecting them from your lawn and repositioning ‘em elsewhere.

Armor All Car Cleaner Kit Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So there’s a pandemic going on, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t clean your car. For a decent $28, you can grab an Armor All car cleaner kit that includes all the stuff to get your car squeaky-clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we’re collectively in quarantine, so make sure to show it some love. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cookware w/ Red Handles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today, you can snap up a Rachael Ray 10-piece stainless steel cooking set with red handles for $108. You’ll get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and stirrer thrown in for good measure.



The red handles are really the star of the show here, and they can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can’t decide between city slicks and country living.

Up to 65% off Thousands of Outdoor Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Wayfair is known for its killer prices on anything and everything you could need. They are currently running an incredible sale on all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings. The best part, it runs for the entire month of May! So enjoy deeply discounted outdoor items like furniture, decor, cookware, and whatever you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.



Cool summer nights aren’t complete without a lounge around a firepit all snuggled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfy furniture to relax in can really make or break the dog days too. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about catching some sun while reading your favorite books in Wayfair’s best-selling hammock? I’m telling you they’ve got you covered.

But it’s no all about where do lay, it’s about what you do out there too. Cookout kings, we’ve got you covered with top-rated gas grills. And keep your beverage chill in a retro cooler as the temperatures rise.

And don’t forget Fido, not all dogs can be left to their own devices. So put your mind at ease and grab them a pet pen no matter how big or small the pup.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $35. There’s plenty of time to explore all the fine products in this sale but move fast if you see something you like. It could be gone soon!

PS. Remember to buy sunscreen.

Advertisement

Hempz Lotion BOGO | $23 | Ulta



I don’t know who needs to hear this but, you should moisturize and moisturize often. I really don’t want to hear arguments otherwise—using lotion every day should be a part of your overall grooming routine, and no I won’t elaborate. Luckily, Ulta agrees with me and is offering a cool BOGO sale for Hempz lotion. If you buy one, you get the other 50% off. Grab a bottle or two before they’re gone.

Revlon Lipstick BOGO Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all my lipstick obsessed folk, I offer you a pretty good deal. If you buy two Revlon lipsticks or lip glosses (from now until May 9th), you can get one tube for free! Why not build up on your makeup arsenal while saving yourself a bit of cold hard cash? This will make it ten times easier to finally put together that YouTube tutorial you’ve watched a thousand times.



30% off Sale & Outlet Items GOODNEWS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With two days left in this Puma sale, now is a great time to upgrade a pair of running shoes, casual sneakers, or replace an old hoodie. Use code GOODNEWS to get 30% off anything in the sale or outlet section on the site. They are two different sections so double-check which one you are in. Either way, you’re looking at some very good deeply discounted products for men, women, and kids.



I’m a huge fan of Puma and my favorites the Hybrid Sky are included in the sale and shake out to about $45. That’s over 50% off the original price. Most of the deals in this sale will see you saving money very close to that.

Free shipping on orders over $35. The sale ends May 9.

Advertisement

Now through Mother’s Day, Express is offering up to 60% off clearance styles, including women’s tops and dresses, men’s t-shirts and shorts, and more. Plus, you can buy one, get one 50% off on women’s dress pants and men’s shirts. Don’t forget that shipping is free on any order $50 or more, so find a few new pieces for your wardrobe so you can look fly right after quarantine.



26% off Two or More Tees Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With all Disney parks closed some people are feeling a little less magical with not being able to visit the house of mouse. But let the Disney store still get you park ready with this tee-shirt sale. Right now buy two or more select shirts for $18 each. That’s 26% off the normal price even if you just pick two.



No code needed, the discount comes right off in your cart. Sizes are moving fast in this sale so if you see one you like grab it today. Both men’s and women’s styles are included in this sale.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC.

Free Match Stick Shimmer Skinstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Fenty Beauty giving away free products should be a weekly thing and it seems like it is. Until Sunday, Fenty Beauty is gifting the Match Stick Shimmer Skinstick with any order over $35. You can pick from 10 shades in this offer. No need to add it to your cart because it will prompt you once you reach the right amount.



The Match Stick has a $25 value and is lightweight and designed to work with your other beauty products. These sticks can be used as a highlighter or blush and will absolutely enhance your look. Unsure of your shade? I’d match it to the tone of a highlighter you already use.

This order qualifies for free shipping and runs until midnight on May 10th.

Wolford Care Mask Image : Gabe Carey

A lot of us have had to make do with makeshift or low-quality face masks amid the rise of COVID-19, but if you’re looking for something that looks quite a bit more durable and comfortable, Wolford has an appealing option.



The Wolford Care Mask, a double-layered polyester mask that is contoured to snugly fit to your face, is now back in stock after being featured in Vogue. A water-repellant finish should help the Wolford Care Mask sustain the elements, while the “highly elastic, extra-thin bands” ensure that it’s not constantly slipping off.

It’s a pricier option at $26, but given how long wearing masks may be the new normal in various walks of life, it might be worth investing in something premium and durable.

HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’m not the only one who desperately needs a massage at a time when every spa and massage therapy office is closed, right? Fortunately, for us, HoMedics has a solution. This three-zone heated massage pad vibrates and emulates the Japanese shiatsu massage technique to ease muscle tension in your neck, back, and shoulders—and it’s 39% off at MorningSave right now.



Measuring 24 x 20 x 2 inches, it’s sizable enough to double as a pillow when the remote is powered off. Speaking of which, the included wired remote tethered to the massager unit features one-touch controls designed to run each massage session for 15 minutes at a time. The best part? You don’t have to pay to extend it to 30 minutes or 45 or an hour. Just press the button again and you’re good to go. Maybe this whole massage-from-home thing isn’t so bad after all.

Image : Retha Ferguson ( ( Pexels

Springtime is my favorite time to upgrade my closet. It’s sunny out, I’ve cleaned my closet out and ready to refresh how I present myself to the world. This year, money is tight for many Americans so savings are more imperative than ever.



Many of the top plus size brands are running fantastic deals to keep sales flowing while their stores are closed. Here are some of the plus size sales I’m watching and the clothing I’m coveting.

40% off Sitewide Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you know about Perry Ellis you know it’s all about the sleek and stylish evolution of classic American sportswear. Patterns and colors, bold but always put together. This is a great time to inject a little fun into your summer/spring wardrobe with their sitewide 40% off sale. Shoes, shorts, sunglasses, and unique shirts are all deeply discounted for the next few days.



I love that there’s even a virtual happy hour category if you’re hitting a zoom hang out with coworkers after your nine to five at home. You’ll definitely want an eyecatching shirt for that. The sale section has also had their prices slashed so you’re looking at discounts as high as 80% off on some items.

Free shipping on orders over $75, This sale runs until May 10.

Disney Cloth Face Masks (4-Pack) Image : Disney Store

At last, the Disney face masks are here. Now available for pre-order over at the Disney Store itself, you can finally wear Baby Yoda like a skin suit on your face. Each four-pack set is $20 and comes in three sizes. All profits raised up to $1 million through September 30 will be donated to Medshare, a humanitarian aid non-profit which has also set out to donate one million Disney face masks to communities in need.



Among the prominent character illustrations you can choose from, highlights include Hulk (Marvel), Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.), Stitch (Lilo & Stitch), and of course, the aforementioned Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+. These non-medical cloth face masks are reusable and made from a combination of cotton and polyester bound by elastane. They are machine washable and come in six total varieties based on iconic franchises and brands.

Reads the messaging on the Disney Store site:

Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these challenging times, we’re using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests’ needs for family-friendly reusable cloth face masks.

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.

Up to 50% off Sale Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Today and tomorrow enjoy up to extra 50% off already discounted items in Madewell’s sale section. Use the code DEALSONDEALS on over 750 items. This can be a total price reduction on some pieces of 80% off their original price. This includes shoes, jewelry, purses, and jeans. It’s not all just winter clean, there are plenty of dresses for spring and beachwear for summer.



Free shipping on all orders and sales runs until tomorrow night.

3 Pocket Terry Pull On Shorts Photo : Jachs NY

We all need to be able to be comfy. And with summer fast approaching, thick flannel pajama pants aren’t quite so comfy. Thankfully, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy Terry Pull On Shorts.



These shorts are of course comfy and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect—pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which is three more than any of my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for just $23 a piece.

Crafts, Hobby, and Home Book Deals Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Were your state’s Stay at Home orders extended and you’re running out of things to do? It might be time to start a new hobby! Amazon is having a sale on a bunch of best-selling books about crafts and hobbies to do, so you can stay safe and entertained inside, and learn some new skills to boot.



If you’re interested in making a garden, for example, but lack the appropriate yard space, then the Field Guide to Urban Gardening will be a great purchase. Or, you can learn to make some watercolor art with Creative Watercolor, which is aimed to get beginners the skills they need to have fun.

There’s also this book on cat care, which I bought on the name alone but well... that’s less a hobby and more that it’s important to take care of your animals. Anyway, grab a book and get to learning a new hobby, and May will fly by before you know it!

Hyperkin Duke Wired Xbox One Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It still boggles my mind that people revere the monstrosity that is the original Xbox controller. I mean, the Controller S was alright—they actually put the white and black buttons where they belong, and it wasn’t a literal brick. But if you’re an Xbox purist who swear by six face buttons, grab Hyperkin’s Duke for $65, an officially licensed wired Xbox One controller in see-through green that’ll set off all your nostalgia dopamine.



It even has the white and black buttons on the front, but don’t fret if you can’t gel with that: We still have bumpers to go along with the triggers.

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. CDKeys is offloading PC pre-orders for $45 a pop, which is the lowest we’ve seen so far.



Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $33. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/6/2020.

If you haven’t already bought Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, what are you doing with your life? No, seriously, stop reading and go buy it at Amazon, especially considering it’s only $17 there. This is for the physical disc, mind you, but the game can be authorized via Steam, where it’s currently still going for the full $60.



Civilization VI puts you in control of a fledgling group of settlers that you must grow into a dominant empire. Whether that’s through peaceful (yet often deceptive) diplomacy or endless war, there are many styles of play available to you, and as nice as the base game is, there’s a lot more fun and depth to be had in the expansions.

Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Motion Twin

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Dead Cells. It was named best action game of the year for its tight, fast-paced action gameplay with souls-like elements. Just $21 at Amazon for PS4 players, Dead Cells is unforgiving and brutal, but also extremely rewarding when you finally beat that mob of enemies that seemingly employ force fields for shields and can kill you just by nicking you on the nose with a toothpick.



Pick it up at Amazon.

Looking for some reprieve from your kids for a time? If you need to buy five minutes of peace in your day, you can find K’nex building sets up to 34% off at Amazon today. There’s a 402-piece set designed for kids age 7-12 that allows you to build a turbo jet and a helicopter, and that’s down to $23. If you have kids age 3-5, you can get them this 66-piece set that lets them build a bunch of cute vehicles and critters, and it’s only $16.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You know what they say: New month, new free games and loot on Twitch Prime. Sign up for a free 30-day trial and you can start downloading and installing indie darlings Snake Pass and Urban Trial Underground for PC at no additional cost. Also included this month are Avicii Invector, Fractured Minds, Pankapu, and The Little Acre.



If you’ve been aching to play any of these games or the freshly squeezed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, you’re in luck. On the Fallout side of things, you can snap up an assortment of cosmetic bonuses:

Raider Nomad Hat

Raider Nomad Outfit

Settler Work Chief Hat

Settler Work Chief Outfit

Crater Projection Lamp

Foundation Projection Lamp

Crater Player Icon

Foundation Player Icon

Raiders Return Player Icon

Settler Arrive Player Icon

Check it out, no strings attached, for $0 on the Twitch Prime website. It may not be as ridiculous as April’s unicorn skin for Doom Eternal or Mozzie the operator with extra cheese, hold the anchovies, but hey, it’s got Fallout 76 so at least you can stream it and collaborate with fans to discover new and amazing bugs to make fun of. Now that’s how you build an audience for clout.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Borderlands 3 is always on sale, so let’s talk about Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition instead! At $13, you can experience the original game that started the violent series, plus all the DLC. It’s a pretty good game in its own right (most of them are, really), so if you’ve done everything in Borderlands 3 but want more, grabbing this edition will be the way to go.



Rosetta Stone Lifestone License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Two Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Banks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than being stranded with no way to charge your smartphone or other pieces of battery-guzzling tech. You don’t have to worry about that with a power bank, and you can get not just one, but two of our favorites for the price of one. Anker’s 20,1000mAh PowerCore battery bank comes in a two-pack for $49 at Side Deal, which is basically a buy one, get one when you compare prices with other retailers. Why are you still here? CHECKOUT!

Advertisement

Save up to 50% on socks Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Do you need new socks? Steep and Cheap is offering up to 50% off big sock brands like Smartwool, Under Armour, and more! Whether you need new hiking socks so you can avoid the dreaded blisters, athletic socks for a run, or just something to wear around the house, you’ll find something here.



I’m personally looking at these hiking socks, even though I don’t really hike. They’re colorful, and only $15 for a pair. If you want some of Steep and Cheap’s socks, though, you’ll need to act fast, as this sale only last until May 5th.

60-Day Free Trial Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60-da free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming month’s check-in to see how they are doing also.



ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.

Monopoly Speed Board Game Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the roundtable for three hours, somehow landing on Boardwalk and Park Place every roll whilst your properties seem to be situated in desolate wastelands that no one ever visits? Well, it’s cool every now and then, but if you don’t have much time to spare, Monopoly Speed might be, well, more your speed. It’s 25% off at Amazon today. Games are said to last just about 10 minutes, and here’s why:



Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time.

If that sounds like fun, roll over to Free Parking and grab this deal.

Highland On-the-Go Trunk Organizer Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a bunch of random shit in the back of your car—cleaning supplies, oil changing equipment, and emergency gear in case there’s an accident that definitely isn’t my fault. All that junk, in turn, winds up cluttering your trunk, then what are you going to do with all that junk all that junk inside your trunk? Organize it. For $20 right now, you can get Highland’s on-the-go trunk organizer to help you with that.



Note that when you’re out in the driveway spring cleaning your car, that includes the trunk. Let me tell you, it makes grocery shopping a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have to move your various interior/exterior cleaning products and accessories around to find a place to put your bags. No more forcing passengers to CARRY the La Croix carton (@me next time); look your mess in the eyes and clean it up.

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.



There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.