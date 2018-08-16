Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Discounted iPads, $10 off motor oil, and $299 custom suits lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $34 hubs from VAVA are designed to perfectly match your space grey (promo code KINJA8888) or silver (promo code KINJA7777) MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.

Photo: Amazon

If you already have a receiver that can support it, this Klipsch speaker pair makes it easy to upgrade your existing home theater audio setup to Dolby Atmos. Just set the upward-firing speakers on your TV stand, or ideally, on top of your existing speakers, and enjoy the future of home audio with minimal fuss. $315 is an all-time low for the pair, and $85 less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

Sony Digital Paper is what you’d get if an iPad and a Kindle had a baby. Its capacitive touchscreen lets you draw on with an included stylus, making it perfect for taking notes or marking up documents. But the display is e-ink instead of LCD, so the battery lasts a long time, the tablet’s as thin as 30 sheets of paper, and it’s readable in direct sunlight.

Advertisement

For a limited time, the 13" model is marked down to $600 on Amazon, or $100 less than usual, and the same price as the 10" version. That’s a lot of money, but there’s no other product quite like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked back down to $100 today, matching an all-time low. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub, this is a great deal.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code INV2YNO5), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Photo: Amazon

Sound bars are usually associated with home theaters, but this miniature, USB-powered one will be right at home on your desk, underneath your computer monitor. It’s only $26 today with promo code KINJAOPH, which is a no brainer if you ever listen to audio through your computer’s terrible built-in speakers.

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. These cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code CABLELTN on any color of either size to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $25, but you can get it for just $20 today ($1 less than our previous mention), no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$60 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



Advertisement

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $77 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $60 is an unbelievable deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub Plus, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap SD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying a more expensive iPad with extra local storage.

Get it for $30 today with promo code 43G2U2FD.

ElevationDock 4 | $39 | Amazon | Promo code DOCK4KINJA | $36 each when you buy two or more.

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we’ve secured the best discount on it yet, exclusively for our readers.

Advertisement

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

We’ve only ever seen one other discount from its usual $60, so if it’s been on your wishlist, you can grab yours for $39 with promo code DOCK4KINJA, in both black and silver. Or, if you buy two or more, that same code will drop them to $36 each.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for maximum flexibility. Get it for $24 today with promo code 6TSP4BEC.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $149 from Walmart, compared to $197 from Amazon.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mount your Switch, phone, or iPad above your bed or where ever else you find convenient with this $15 gooseneck stand. It’s down from the usual $18 and you’ll be really glad to have it during your next Stardew Valley hangover morning.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $16 (with promo code Q7BINWU2), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening.

Advertisement

It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



Advertisement

If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Aukey’s magnetic vent mount was already our readers’ preferred method for mounting phones in the car, and right now, it’s just $5 with the code AUKEYDD5.

Advertisement

Even if you already own one of these, I find it’s worth keeping an extra in my luggage so I’ll always have it handy for rental cars.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code AUKEYP06.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

This Masterbuilt electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons to set your temperature. And at just $114, you’ll have a lot of money left over to buy meats.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, the popular Dyson Ball is down to $200 on Amazon, which is $100 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen for a non-refurb.



Advertisement

The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This is easily one of the best Dyson deals we’ve ever seen, even if it is refurbished, so don’t be surprised if it sells out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do your own oil changes, or would like to start learning, Walmart has several five quart bottles of Penzoil synthetic on sale today, and you can stack those savings with a $10 rebate from Penzoil. The best part? You can do the rebate entirely online, no stamps or licking required. Just double check that the bottle you’re buying is included in the promotion, and that it’s eligible for the full $10; some oil varieties have smaller rebates than others.

Sitting is killing you, but you don’t have to commit to a standing desk for eight hours per day to reap the benefits; with an affordable monitor riser, you can turn any desk into a part time standing desk that raises and lowers on demand.

Advertisement

Two models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box: a spring-loaded model for $111 (one of the best prices we’ve seen for a product like this), and an electric version for $187. Honestly, you’re going to raise and lower your desk maybe two or three times per day, so I’d just get the manual one.

Photo: matt mu (Unsplash)

The conventional wisdom about visiting southeast Asia is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was also cheap to get there?



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo) is offering nine night trips to Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket starting at just $1,059, including airfare, hotels, and a flight between the cities. Prices vary by departure airport and date, but you do have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels and itinerary, including adding extra nights if you wish.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Advertisement

Its regular $200 price tag is about what you’d expect with those specs, the current $150 list price is a really good deal, and promo code ANKERXLF makes it even more enticing at $120.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These motion-sensing outdoor lights run off batteries that recharge via built-in solar panels, meaning they don’t require any wiring, and can be installed in minutes. Get four of them—one for each side of your house—today for just $29 with promo code 7I8NB7HG.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your car’s center console doesn’t have enough storage space, a couple of organizational tools are on sale in today’s Gold Box. Both slot in between your console and one of the front seats using a combination of friction and adhesive, extra storage space for your phone, spare change, or even an extra drink cup. The best part though? They’ll stop a lot of french fries from falling under the seat, forever lost to that unknowable black hole.

Screenshot: Amazon

I’m an avid coffee drinker, but come 3:00pm, I’d rather sip on a cup of tea. If you’re anything like me, this one-day sale is steeped with deals you’ll enjoy. Today only, choose from many types of loose-leaf tea from Oolong to English Breakfast to Turmeric Ginger, plus pick up some simple, classic double-walled tea cups as well.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. If you don’t need the remote, you can get the same product without it for $5 with promo code EUFY0816. Personally, I’d spend the extra $5 for the remote, but you do you. Go make your patio pretty!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Installing LED strip lights above your kitchen cabinets or under furniture is the easiest way to make your houseguests say “whoa,” and this $29 strip (with promo code VXFNNQ58) is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one. With full RGB LEDs and support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can easily add it to your existing smart home lighting scenes, and invoke it with the voice assistant of your choice.



Advertisement

So what’s the catch? It’s only two meters long, and can’t be extended, so it’d be an ideal HDTV bias light, or could be mounted under fairly small pieces of furniture, but you won’t be able to run it across an entire room.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches, freezing foods, and yes, even for sous-vide, all while being way greener than disposable sandwich and freezer bags. Today on Amazon, get a four pack of microwavable, dishwasher safe bags for just $18 with promo code 20KINJADEALS.

Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? From now until Saturday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from this page for just $299 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and it’s a match for the best price we’ve ever seen on Indochino suits.

For more info on this deal, click here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s still a lot of sun to soak up this summer, so if you’re running low on sunscreen, or if you’re still squeezing that bottle that expired two years ago, this Amazon coupon is a great chance to save. Several Neutrogena varieties are $3 off at checkout, with Prime shipping. Prices before the coupon start at just over $6, so this is a serious deal...I never joke about proper sun protection.

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code XW678YE5, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t think you’ll use all of the products, this Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection gift set is a hell of a bargain at $13, after you clip the 50% coupon on the product page. You’ll get face wash, body wash, shave gel, shave balm, and lotion, plus a bag that you can use as a dopp kit. The 50% coupon leads me to believe they’re trying to clear these out, so grab one before they sell out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy your textbooks on Amazon anyway this year, be sure to use promo code TEXT10 at checkout to save 10% on any $100 textbook order (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), up to a maximum $50 discount. That might not seem like much, but for a semester’s worth of books, 10% savings could buy a whole lot of ramen and Natty Ice.

Terms and conditions here.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Remember the pop-up books from our childhood? They consisted of pulling a tab and a barn door disappeared to reveal cows and horses inside. That was complete shit compared to this pop-up book.

Advertisement

You’ll open the pages of this book to erect a paper planetarium, working instrument, speaker, decoder, and more cool things. After the $1 off coupon, you’ll pay just $20 for this book, the best Amazon price we’ve seen in a year. Plus, it would make a great gift for kids and adults.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox Live Gold is basically a requisite add-on for your Xbox One, but don’t get suckered into paying the full $60. While supplies last, here’s an entire year for $44.

RC Cars 4WD Off Road 22mph Four Wheeler | $50 | Amazon | Promo code IB7IXPC8

I know drones are the RC vehicles de jour in 2018, but check out the video above of this RC car (the video above is actually a smaller 1:24 scale version, the deal is for the 1:16). It can go up to 22 mph, has four wheel independent suspension, and it recharges over USB. At $50 (with promo code IB7IXPC8), it looks fun as hell.

Graphic: Walmart

With few exceptions, Nintendo Switch console discounts aren’t really a thing. Today, though, you can save up to $40 by bundling Nintendo’s latest and greatest console with the Nintendo Labo kit of your choice.



Advertisement

You can choose either the $70 Labo variety kit or the $80 robot kit to bundle with your Switch, but you’ll pay the same $339 either way. If you need help deciding, check out Kotaku’s review.

Graphic: theC64.com

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



Advertisement

The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Advertisement

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Etekcity Water Filter Straw | $14 | Amazon

Fitbit Labor Day Sale | Amazon

Media

Three Month Pandora Premium Membership | FREE | Groupon

Gaming