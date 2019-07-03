Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Clear the Rack, Instax cameras, and a toilet paper sale lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Photo: Sonos

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $180 (Amazon | Sonos.com) while you still can. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, so whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

Photo: Amazon

Instant film cameras are making a comeback, for some reason, and you can get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for just $45 on Amazon today, in either Ice Blue or Flamingo Pink. Just don’t forget to buy film (you can also save $5 by choosing the bundle on the camera page). Have fun, you weirdos.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out.

It won’t charge your headphones like Twelve South’s Fermata, or hide under your desk like Elevation Lab’s Anchor, but this desktop aluminum headphone stand will, uh, hold your headphones. And it’ll do it for just $6 with promo code K9OIEPMH.



A couple capacities of SanDisk’s tiny external SSDs are marked down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. Not everyone needs these, but they’re spacious, rugged, and compared to most flash drives, extremely fast.



Advertisement

With no moving parts, shock and vibration resistance, and up to 440MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to build a home theater PC or server, you won’t find a better starting point than Intel’s teensy Next Unit of Computing (NUC) kits. This tiny box contains an Intel Core i3 chip, Radeon 540 graphics, 8GB of RAM, various display outputs, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, all for a low $440.

Full disclosure, this deal isn’t for everyone.

It’s more for hobbyists than it is a mainstream computer. For those who have a project in need of a “brain” with a small footprint, such a desk with a computer built-in, this NUC is $100 off its average price and only about $20 off its lowest price.

Image: Wayfair

Put your coats and boots into storage and break out the sunscreen and shorts: Wayfair has declared that it’s officially time to start preparing for spring with the advent of their Outdoor Sale. Right now, take up to 70% off pretty much everything you’ll need to enjoy your yard once the weather turns warm, including patio furniture, grill essentials, hot tubs, and lawn decor. So shop this sale before the new season hits; you’ll be backyard chillin’ before you know it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yankee Candle often runs deals on specific sizes and types of candles, but today, if you buy any one, two, or three (full priced) jar or tumbler candles, you can get the same number for free. So add two to your cart, you’ll only pay for one. Add four, you’ll pay for two. You get the idea. Any size, any scent; as long as they aren’t already discounted, they’re fair game. You can mix and match different sizes too, but just note that the two cheapest candles are the ones you’ll get for free.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your very good dog deserves all of the treats, and you can feed him twice as many with Chewy’s BOGO sale on True Acre baked dog biscuits. Multiple sizes and flavors are included, so just add two to your cart, and you’ll see the discount taken at checkout. <Baby talk voice> What a good deal!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own toilet paper now (under the Presto! brand), and Prime members can save 20% on a 24-pack of the soft or strong variety when they clip the coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Because there’s just no need to flush your money down the toilet.

Advertisement

Just remember to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

While they might not have the name recognition of Philips Hue bulbs, Anker’s Eufy smart bulbs are a great, affordable entry point into smart lighting, and you can stock up on bulbs for just $13 each today.



Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at today’s price (about $3-$6 less than usual) each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re here for a good time, not a long time—Amazon’s candy Gold Box includes great deals on a ton of different flavors, which is perfect if your Valentine’s Day supply ran out.

Advertisement

The selection is quite varied, ranging from Atomic Fireballs, Black Forest gummies, Nerds (!!!), and Laffy Taffy. Prices start at about $8. Some of these candy might sell out quickly, so pretend like you’re in Walgreen on February 15 and grab ALL. OF. THEM.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Is winter air drying out your skin and attacking your sinuses? Amazon’s marking down a bunch of popular compact humidifiers in today’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

Prices start at just $20 for a small model, and go up to $80 for this massive, room-filling model with two rotating nozzles. But the sweet spot for most people will be Pure Enrichment’s 1.5L humidifier for $27 (down from $40), which carries a 3.9 star rating on an eye-popping 11,000+ reviews.

There are a lot of other humidifiers and price points included in the sale though, so be sure to head over to Amazon before these deals dry out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Victorinox Fibrox knives has long been some of our readers’ favorites, and at just $17, this 6-inch boning knife makes the cut, too. This stainless-steel, semi-flexible blade is specifically designed for slicing meat and fish off the bone, plus the textured Fibrox handle promises to prevent slipping, which could interfere with your perfect cut or, uh, your plans to keep all your digits intact. Get yours now, since this deal is certainly a cut above, and it likely won’t last long.

Graphic: Chelsea stone

Going outside in winter is hard enough. Make it easier on yourself by stocking up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer, where select items for men and women are up to 50% off right now. Not to mention, the site’s entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code SUMMIT60. So load up on layers of clothes and go enjoy the final few weeks of winter sports and adventuring while you still can — or save your haul for next year.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 18,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout.

Advertisement

The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Adidas, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are definitely up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like this wool overcoat from TOPMAN, our favorite non-hideous Uggs, or the cult-favorite Madewell Transport Tote in miniature. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Advertisement

Plus, this deal stacks with REI’s limited time promotion on its lifetime memberships. Add a membership to any $100 order and use promo code JOINREI to get a $20 gift card, which essentially means the membership is free.

Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.

Advertisement

Save on a Patagonia Torrentshell raincoat (men | women) or Refugio daypack, stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and transition to spring versatile R1 baselayer (in hoodie form!). Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re on the market for a new, classy everyday work bag, today’s the day to buy it. Several leather and canvas bags are on sale in Amazon Gold Box, including affordable $22 messenger and $26 toiletry bags. Genuine leather items are, of course, a tad more expensive than the canvas options.

Make sure to visit the main post to see all of the deals. These prices are only available today, so don’t leave it behind.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Santorini is a 20 minute strategy board game that the whole family can enjoy, and it also happens to be beautifully designed. Just look at those craggy rocks!

Advertisement

Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to just 17 drachmae dollars, the best price we’ve ever seen.

- Race to build your way to the top of a stack of blocks! Use builder pieces and move one space in any direction. - Each player is dealt a God Card to be used strategically. When you find yourself in a tight spot, break or bend the rules!

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s going back to its roots with its 20th indie games bundle, this time offering up to seven highly rated indie games on Steam. As always, you get to name your own price, but you’ll need to spend $10 or more to unlock Overgrowth, a bizarre but well made rabbit fighting game. In the lower tiers, The First Tree and Tooth and Tail are standouts as well.



TECH

HOME

Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb | $13 | Amazon

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Humble Indie Bundle 20 | Humble

Deals You May Have Missed

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45Q9AGM1, while they last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Advertisement

Depending on capacity, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$150 off, the 11" Pro is $50-$100 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $80-$100 off, matching the deal we saw on Black Friday. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $25, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code 3NCABKJA) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward looking, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Hue Play is the best backlight around and this bundle essentially saves you $45 if you want to go all-in on Philip’s smart lighting system.

Advertisement

I’ve been using a pair with my gaming desktop for the past month and it’s easily my favorite RGB accessory. Not only does it look great when you first boot it up, but unlike the rest of my setup, I see the lights working in game.



I’ve used it with both Razer Synapse, which displays game-specific lighting effects (e.g., flashing green when a Set item drops in Diablo III or glows blue when my shield is up as Reinhardt in Overwatch) and the Hue Sync app, which samples and reflects whatever is on your screen. Of course, how much you’ll get from the former depends on developer adoption.

Advertisement

Not much of a gamer? You can also just mount Hue Play behind your TV and use it as a backlight. It functions a lot like the Hue LightStrip, but easier to set up. Of course, it works with all of the Hue accessories you already own.

This particular deal bundles the