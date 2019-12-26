Thursday's Best Deals: Christmas Decor, EVOO Laptops, BodyBoss Home Gyms, and More

A Holiday Decor Gold Box, EVOO 11.6" Ultra-Thin Laptop, and a Walmart Toy Clearance Sale lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
If you’re in the market for a year of Office 365 and could use a spare laptop, this EVOO deal might be for you. Normally $229, the laptop is down to $100, and also comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft’s Office subscription. The latter of which, coincidentally, also costs $100 a year. If you were already planning to subscribe, that essentially makes this laptop a free bonus.
Blue makes some amazing microphones, like the wildly popular Blue Yeti. If you don’t need that much power, though, the Snowflake USB microphone can do well. It’s small enough to throw in a laptop bag, but still powerful enough to handle your audio needs in a pinch. At $17, it’s cheap enough to make an easy addition to anyone’s kit.
A Wacom Cintiq is a powerful Windows computer built into a tablet that lets you seamlessly draw right in apps like Photoshop. They’re also usually incredibly expensive. This 21.5" model, for example, is normally around $1,700. But today it’s just $1,000, it’s lowest price ever.
Portable SSDs can give you massive amounts of storage that transfers insanely quickly. Lexar’s 500GB external is down to an all-time low price of $80, making it an excellent addition to your gear bag.
If you’re on the lookout for some new software for your computer in 2020, we’ve got the sale for you. When you shop today’s Software Gold Box on Amazon, you can save big. Get up to 30% off Quicken, McAfee, Microsoft, Corel Painter, and more.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Christmas is already over but today is the best day to shop for Christmas decor. If you need some new tree toppers and ornaments, you’re in luck. You can score some great discounts during the Holiday Decor Gold Box on Amazon.
Winter has only just arrived, but you can still get some gardening in if your green thumb is already getting restless. With VIVOSUN’s gear like this hydroponic tent for $77, growing lights for $56, or fabric pots for $9, you can keep your plants growing year round. Check out the full sale here.
Why leave your house during the winter to go to the gym when you work out in your living room? Right now, when you shop the BodyBoss Home Gym Gold Box on Amazon and get one for $90 off.
The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.
The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.
These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
If you haven’t bought new shoes for the winter, Keen’s sale is a great time to do so. The company makes an array of shoes and other footwear that are built to last. Today, you can take 20% off across the entire site by heading to this link.
Looking to update your wardrobe with all of the money you got for the holidays? You’re in luck. You can snag an extra 50% off clearance at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code YAYSALE.
Today’s Best Media Deals
Happy Thursday! Don’t waste your day off in bed or on the couch. Download a new series and dive right into it. Today only, you can get up to 80% off select New York Times best sellers on Kindle. It looks like most books are starting at slashed down to just $2.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
If you still have to get some toys for the kids in your life, or you just like to shop early for next Christmas, you’re in luck. Walmart is currently hosting a Year-End Toy Clearance Sale. You can snag deals on a number of toys, from Frozen-themed items, cars, LOL Surprise, and more.
Deals You May Have Missed
Anker’s 13,000 mAh PowerCore power bank—now $21—has enough juice to top up your phone multiple times without breaking a sweat. And Anker’s ultrafast charging blocks—down to $24, in your choice of black or white—can fast charge phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and plenty more. Taken together, they can ensure you’re never in the red.
If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.
It is smart to always be prepared for an emergency. Never get caught in the dark again when you grab an Energizer Emergency LED Flashlight for $12. It is a compact, rechargeable flashlight that you can charge overnight. It is 4x brighter than your average LED flashlight and has a 3.5-hour runtime after it is charged.
Is it my birthday? This Superior Bidet sale is incredible. Here’s the deal: These two superior bidets are already discounted to $25 and $35. The big difference between the two is the ability to control temperature.
Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If you add two to your card and use our promo code 241XMASBIDET, it’s buy one, get one free. That’s insane. That’s basically $12 per bidet (or $17 if you go for the more expensive one, which I highly recommend.) For what it’s worth, I am ordering a couple as we speak to upgrade my parents’ house.
Now, please. Be evolved creatures and pick
one two up.
If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well. Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is amazing.
Make sure to use the promo code 546ZMYUH to get the $15 price.
It seems that the cold weather is actually here to stay. Soon, you’re going to need something thicker than a long-sleeve t-shirt to stay warm. Get a very soft Cozy Fall Hoodie while they’re between $23 and $33 at Jachs when you use the promo code HDY. You won’t have to worry about the cold when you’re bundled up in this polar fleece hoodie since it has a lovely sherpa lining.
Do you have too much to fit inside your dresser? Organize your life with a Lifewit Large Clothes Storage Bag. Right now, you can get a three-pack for $15 on Amazon when you use promo code YMUO6ASZ and clip the $7 coupon on the page. You can use these bags to store anything from clothing, towels, comforters, blankets, bedding, and more.
Everyone is arguing over at The Inventory about which toilet paper is the shit and which one is total shit. While no winner has been officially crowned (yet), the general consensus is that Charmin is the best brand. If you’re looking for a totally basic toilet paper and a lot of it, you can get some Charmin Essentials Strong Toilet Paper, 1-Ply. And by some, I mean 48 rolls for $20 (about $7 off) on Amazon.
Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...
Um.
You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:
In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.
Get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)
Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.
This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)
Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.
If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)
Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.