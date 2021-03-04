Thursday's Best Deals: Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, LEGO Statue of Liberty, Aukey Mechanical Keyboard, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones, and More

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War leads Thursday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I mentioned to a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. While yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. These are currently $30 less and worth every penny.

First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Anker Nano Charger Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12 line this year, for environmental reasons. However, in order to use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any plugs you have had from Apple previously won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s the smallest 20W charger and can be used with your fave Apple phones, or with Androids, up to you.

Advertisement

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

Advertisement

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $200 ($49 off).

Aukey Smart Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

Advertisement

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life. But even at that, I’m finding I only need to charge this once a week. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

Advertisement

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $200 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Advertisement

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $421 off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $961 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Bose’s Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 700 deliver pristine sound and epic active noise canceling, but they’re pretty pricey at MSRP. Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified them from last year’s headphones co-op since the list price still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity within reach. This one takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

Advertisement

Marshall Acton II Image : Marshall

Sometimes, a small speaker simply won’t cut it. When you’re ready to turn it up to 11 and get a good jam session going, a larger speaker with good sound quality can give you a little more volume to play with. Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker, which usually retails for $250, is down to $230 right now at Best Buy and offers good sound quality and volume output without costing too much more than smaller speakers.

In addition to good sound, the Acton II offers up to 30 ft. of distance during playback, bass and treble controls that many wireless speakers lack, and the ability to easily switch between paired devices. Oh, and its charming retro design can help bring a bit of charm to your shelves, too.

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

Advertisement

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

If you’re looking for an affordable phone that is ready to take advantage of 5G speeds, there’s no smarter option right now than the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This unlocked Android 11 handset is smooth and responsive and works with all of the US carriers, has an excellent dual-camera setup on the back, a crisp 6.2” AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery.



Advertisement

It’s already a great deal at the list price of $499, but Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the list price. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called the Pixel 4a 5G “hands down the best $500 phone” in his review last fall, and I can echo that sentiment from my own experience with the handset and other recent phones. It’s a super sensible 5G pick, especially at $449.

Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard KINJAG16 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m usually skeptical of “gamer” computer accessories, but I can’t lie to you: this is actually kind of slick. You can grab this very colorful Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard for $45 at Amazon by using the code KINJAG16. While its red case is probably the most eye-catching thing about this, it’s not the only feature worth looking at. It’s also an RGB backlit keyboard with 18 lighting presets, key customization options, anti-ghosting, and much more. If you’re in the market for a new mechanical keyboard and red happens to be your color, it’s a match made in gamer heaven.

Advertisement

Let’s get something straight: I’m not a Call of Duty person. It’s not even because of the complicated political aspects of the series either. I am just bad at it. Every time I try a demo for a Call of Duty game, I just do absolutely terrible. I am useless to any team I’m on and even worse as a lone wolf. This is to say that other people who are not me are very good at Call of Duty. If you’re one of those people, you can grab Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on sale for $45 over at the Microsoft Store (Xbox only, of course). The game’s cross-gen bundle is discounted too at $56, so you can get both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S optimized version of the game in one bundle. I will not see you on the battlefield.

Up to 17% off Video Games Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

There’s a random little video game sale happening at Amazon today and we can’t complain about that! An odd assortment of console games is on sale, with price up to 17% off. The obvious highlight here is the PlayStation 5 version of Devil May Cry V for $34, but there are some other niche highlights here too. Shark RPG Maneater is $34 on Xbox, which is a fun little deal. You can also grab Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition on Xbox for $20 if you want to get really deep into an RPG this Spring. There are plenty of less obvious games discounted here, which makes this sale stand out among your usual sales with your Assassin’s Creeds.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

LEGO builds can help keep the madness away during this extended pandemic quarantine, and if you’re on the hunt for a big one right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $20 right now to $100. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $13 off the list price at $117.

Animal Crossing Backpack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

How many different ways can you show your love of Animal Crossing? Beyond the game itself, you can get plushies, Switch cases, enamel pins, socks, and just about anything you can imagine (okay not anything, thankfully). If you’re looking for another way to take your fandom up a notch, why not check out this very cute Animal Crossing backpack on sale for $26? This pleasant bag has Tom Nook’s face plastered all over it. It’s also big enough that you could probably stuff the raccoon into it, if you so desire. You can certainly fit a Nintendo Switch in there at least, as it includes a dedicated slot for it, plus a compartment for wires. It’s cute and functional, which is the best kind of Animal Crossing merch you could ask for.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Wireless Transmitter Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you even wanted to use bluetooth headphones with your Nintendo Switch? Too bad! Despite being a modern portable device, the console does not support the feature, meaning you’re stuck using wired headphones. Of course, when there’s a first-party problem, it call for third-party innovation. Check out this AirFly wireless transmitter, which connects right into your Switch’s headphone jack. Plugging this in will miraculously allow you to use wireless headphones with your Switch at long last. If you’re curious about trying it out, it’s currently $42 over at Amazon. Or you could always wait until Nintendo officially announces a Switch Pro and hope that bluetooth is part of that model. I’m not holding my breath, personally.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Geralt in Bath Statuette Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Sometimes all you need are some candles, a rubber ducky, and a wooden barrel full of steaming hot water to take the edge off after a long day fending off berserkers. Geralt knows this. And if you’ve played The Witcher games (or seen the Netflix series), you probably know this, too. Last spring, Dark Horse sprung upon us an incredibly detailed recreation of the Geralt bathtub scene from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt based, and I shit you not, on “an in-game scene turned internet Meme,” according to the Amazon listing.

Did we ask for this? Yes. Did we deserve it? Also yes. Is Meme a proper noun now? I don’t know, but you can buy your own bathtub Geralt for $60, down from $80, for a limited time only. And if that’s too much to spend on an ironic trinket to stick on your desk that’ll garner a chuckle here and there, maybe the real bathtub Geralt was the friends we made along the way.

Pokemon Switch Horipad Image : Giovanni Colantonio

It’s clear that our readers detest the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, and for good reason. The Switch’s default controllers have a drifting issue, which has been the subject of controversy for quite some time. If you’re looking to play on the go, there’s not much choice but to replace them every once in a while (unless you want to try fixing them yourself). If you’re really just playing it at home though, you can always skirt around the problem by grabbing a more traditionally controller. Nintendo offers its own Pro controller, but you can also grab various 3rd party ones if you want a gamepad with some extra flair. Case in point, check out this special Pokemon Horipad, which features your pal Pikachu. This officially licensed controller features all of the normal bells and whistles of a Pro Controller with a little more personality. It’s currently down to $43 on Amazon, so check it out if you just can’t stand the joy-cons.

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35 on all consoles, which is about as low as we’ve seen it go since launch. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Dyson

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Advertisement

NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Air fryers are magical. If you still don’t have one, you’re missing out on the action. But, you’re in luck—the NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer is $50 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond and has everything you need to get started on quick meals to transform the overall blah of life in quarantine. With temperatures going up to 400 degrees F, you can cook a variety of foods with six presets for fries, nuggets, steak, poultry, and fish, as well as a dishwasher-safe basket. It also comes with a LED touchscreen to make it simple to cook whatever you want, whenever you want. Nothing much to say. Make your favorite meal now.

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure S8ELP7FJ Image : Tacklife

Want a handy household tool that also makes you feel cool as you wield lasers? Tacklife’s HD60 classic laser measure can do the trick. This handy tool has two built-in bubble levels for increased accuracy and measures distance (up to 60 meters) for household projects and repairs. It comes with a handy pouch, too.

Advertisement

Right now, it’s just $25 when you clip the coupon on the page and use code S8ELP7FJ at checkout. That’s a 34% savings for a tool that has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,400+ reviews, with one customer writing, “This so-called entry-level laser distance measuring device performs beyond my expectations.”

Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s new A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $40 less.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in most hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. There is an LED screen that very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp KINJALTT8 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a cute table lamp to round out your desk, look no further than the AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp. Only $22 with exclusive promo code KINJALTT8, you’ll be able to dim the light to your liking and change the color with a simple tap. It’s USB-C compatible and has a 2600mAh battery for continuous 48-hour use, which means you can also use it as a night light if you’re afraid of the dark.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this five-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $59, which is 63% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Dyson V11 Outsize Image : Andrew Hayward

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

It also comes with two interchangeable battery packs promising total use time of up to 120 minutes, so you’re never left waiting to finish a clean-up. For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $100 off from Dyson direct at a price of $700.

Blume Self Care Bundle Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s super viscous, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

40% off on Select Fashions Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar.

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season. I’m digging this Grogu Spirit Jersey; it’s down to just $40 and perfect for a chilly spring/summer evening. Nothing beats a zip-up hoodie to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Marvel fans can grab this stylish and comfy logo one for just $23. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($24) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Advertisement

20% off Sitewide WOMENSDAY20 Image : Bellesa

Our pals at Bellesa want to celebrate both Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a sitewide sale. Until March 9, take 20% off anything. Honor yourself of your favorite lady with the gift of Bellesa. They’re also donating 5% of their sales to RAINN, which created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $39 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code WOMENSDAY20

Advertisement

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up, they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

All orders over $29 ship for free.

The Ordinary Peeling Solution Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for an easy way to exfoliate and brighten your skin, you should try The Ordinary Peeling Solution. Only $7 at Ulta Beauty, it has AHA 30% and BHA 2% to one, unclog your pores, and refine your skin. This at-home chemical peel is ideal for treating hyperpigmentation. It’s also totally vegan, so you’ll feel better about animals after you’ve used it. Overall it’s a great product, I personally use it all the time.

Advertisement

Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Moisturize your lips while getting a holographic shine with Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm. Only $21, it has soybean and licorice extracts to really give you a non-sticky sheen and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips from cracking when exposed to the dry air of fall and winter. What are you waiting for?

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

The added anxiety of, well, everything these past 12 months has done a number on my skin. I’ve learned that the best way to come back from stress-related skin woes is to nourish it with a dedicated skin routine full of clean ingredients.



If your skin is sensitive like mine, you’ll love Korean beauty brand Klair, which is cruelty-free and skips the unnecessary ingredients that irritate some, like artificial fragrances and harsh chemicals.

Advertisement

Any skincare routine worth its weight will include toner, and you really can’t go wrong with the classic Klairs Supple Preparation facial toner, just $19 when you clip the coupon. Toner comes after the cleansing step, which you can complete with the highly-rated Klairs Gentle Black Sugar charcoal soap. It’s not on sale, but it’s not a bad deal at $15 for a bar said to help with blemish-prone skin. I love this soap personally! And it lasts for a long time. Even the toner has lasted me about three months and still going.

If you need your skin to calm down (or just need to tone down redness), the Klairs Midnight Blue calming cream is a beauty favorite with a near cult-following! You can also get 10% off of this one when you clip the coupon below the price, bringing it down to just $20. Layer it over some Klairs Midnight Blue Youth Activating drops for just $26— not on sale right now but this stuff nourishes your skin and helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles, so it’s a good buy still.

Advertisement

It’s not clear how long these coupons will be available for, so take advantage of these deals while you can!

This deal was originally published on 12/06/20 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 2/28/21.

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest 68XIFTLQ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Work out while running errands, walking the dog, and even doing chores around the house with today’s fitness deal: a ZELUS 20 lb. weighted vest.



Advertisement

You could also, you know, use it to add extra resistance to your workout like it’s intended. It even has a handy pocket for holding your phone or money for when you eventually stop for (hopefully takeaway— still a pandemic, ya’ll) coffee.

You can grab it for $45 when you apply promo code 68XIFTLQ at checkout.

If 20lbs. is too much for you, there are lighter options. Unfortunately, the promo code won’t work on them, just to save you some time from trying. If you can handle the twenty-pounder though, today’s your lucky day!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/21/21 and was updated with new information on 2/28/21.

Advertisement

30% off Pop Culture Tees KINJA30 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, we have a code from them for you to receive 30% off your next order. Just use KINJA30 at checkout.



Their collections are vast and references deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Free shipping on orders over $70.

G/O Media may get a commission Nickelodeon Tee Shirts Buy for $22 from Homage Use the promo code KINJA30

Advertisement

Free Shipping (No Minimum) 939905 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until March 6, take $3.50 off qualifying items with the code 939905. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with. You have to spend a minimum of $15. If you find something you love, grab it today because there’s free shipping with no minimum required.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

2020 part deux stress is rolling on and calling for a moment of self-care; a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing’s makeup from ColourPop just landed recently at Ulta. There are still a few things left, like the 5 Star Island palette. This my favorite of the bunch and is my go-to from the original launch. It’s a 4-pan palette with rich hues of pink. You can actually use the semi-metallic yellow as a base and then blend a very vibrant peachy pink matte. You also get a uber sparkly and lush glitter pink and a hot pink matte sparkle too. There are a lot of girly and bold looks to be had here. Kind of an 80s aesthetic.

At least until everyone is able to get the vaccine, life is pretty bleak right now. So I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-need legal cannabis. Hell, I know I am. Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. Starting at just $50 for a subscription, or $69 for a one-time purchase, using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

Advertisement

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and an oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 158,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $31 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.