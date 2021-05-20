Thursday's Best Deals: Bose 700 Wireless Headphones, PlayStation Plus + VPN Unlimited, Mario Golf Pre-Order Bonus, Disney Swimwear Sale, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Bose’s Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 700 deliver pristine sound and epic active noise canceling, but they’re pretty pricey at MSRP. Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified them from last year’s headphones co-op since the list price still sits around $379, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity within reach. This one takes the Arctic White model down to $249. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max Image : Andrew Hayward

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Right now, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max projector is on sale for $1,500.

Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. It also offers Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises post-processing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts. For anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start. Save $200 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page.

Tech Squared Ring Light with Tripod Image : Sheilah Villari

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Thursday, take to save 59% on Tech Squared Ring Light with Tripod accompanied by a sturdy tripod.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The tripod extends five feet high and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. The ring light is ten inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle Image : StackSocial

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite is a powerful tool set for digital media work and creative expression, but its myriad apps and capabilities can be overwhelming for newcomers. If you’re keen on emerging from this pandemic with new skills, be it for a fresh career, personal project, or a bit of both, then check out this 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle at StackSocial.

Currently selling for $34, a 98% savings from the list price, this bundle includes more than 80 hours of learning content spread across 12 courses, with individual focuses on leading apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, covering the likes of photo and video editing, logo design, animation, and quite a bit more. If you’ve got the time to dig into it, you’re sure to learn a lot about Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite for just $34.

Anker Nano Charger Image : Daryl Baxter

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12, for environmental reasons. However, in order to get the full wired charging speeds or use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any older plugs you have from Apple won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s one of the smallest 20W chargers you’ll find and can be used with your fave Apple phones, or with Androids, up to you. Right now it’s under $14 when you clip the coupon on the page.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) KJBT2IA2 Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just under $10 at Amazon right now when you clip the coupon on the page and then use promo code KJBT2IA2 at checkout.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Razer Power-Up Bundle Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever taken a good, hard look at your PC and said “Damn, this isn’t gamer enough”? Well, here’s an all in one solution. Walmart is selling a Razer Power-Up Bundle for $69 (nice). That includes the Cynosa Lite keyboard, a Viper gaming mouse, and a Kraken X headset. You can essentially paint your PC green and black in one go. Meme price point aside, this is a pretty killer deal. It usually retails for $160, so you’re saving nearly $100 here. Give it a peek if you’re in desperate need of some new gear for cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Launched alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are its true rival to Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro, packing in active noise cancellation within a more traditional-looking design than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford was pleased with Samsung’s latest and greatest true wireless ‘buds in his review:



“All this comes from a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost $30 to $50 less than their biggest competitors. So even though I’d like a bit more battery life overall and more control over its touch commands, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great little pair of wireless headphones.”

You’ll save extra cash today over at Woot, where the Galaxy Buds Pro are $30 under list price at $170—but only through the rest of the day, unless they sell out even sooner than that. They’re available in three colors, and Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping. There’s also an open-box version selling for $145 at Woot, which has been tested to work but may be missing some packaging or non-essential bits inside the box.

LG CX 65" OLED TV | $1,897 | Amazon BuyDig Image : Gabe Carey

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at both Amazon and BuyDig, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Note that only BuyDig is offering a free $100 Visa gift card with the purchase, so you’ll get more bang for your buck from that retailer. Still, if you prefer Amazon, the price is the same without the bonus gift card in tow. With either retailer, you can also get a free LG XBOOM Go PL5 Bluetooth speaker via this LG promotional website, so don’t forget that detail after purchase!

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

OnePlus 8T Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a premium-quality smartphone right about now and don’t have allegiance to Apple, then you might want to check out this deal from OnePlus. The increasingly popular brand has grown from selling “budget flagships” to offering models that are so close to matching top-end Androids from Samsung and the like.



Right now, Amazon is offering $153 off the list price of last fall’s OnePlus 8T, a sleek 5G smartphone with a banging 6.55” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor within, a meaty 256GB internal storage cache, incredible 65W charging speeds, and a long-lasting battery. It’s marked down to $596 in Aquamarine Green. It’s an unlocked model, although note that it only supports 5G (sub-6GHz) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon.

Speaking from personal experience, the OnePlus 8T is a heck of a phone with one major exception: the cameras aren’t as consistent in low-light and off-peak conditions as a Samsung or Google. But if you’re less fussed about pristine lower-light shots, you can save a fair bit of cash on a sharp phone right now.

Here’s a real moral dilemma for the “never pre-order games” crowd. Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming out next month and it looks delightful. It’s got all sorts of hectic multiplayer modes that look like a Nintendofied version of Golf With Your Friends. Of course, it’s always good to wait for reviews to drop before making a $60 investment. But here’s the challenge: if you pre-order it from Best Buy, you get a golf bag tag. Oho, now what? I see you’re in a pickle here. Wait for reviews and miss getting a golf bag tag? Hmmmmmm. You must be sweating. In all seriousness, it’s Mario Golf. You kind of know exactly what you’re getting here. So if you’re just a golf-head, why not pick it up early and get a golf bag tag? Life is short, who cares. I just wanna golf for God’s sake!

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Image : StackSocial

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $60. That’s a $248 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

It’s once again time to get hyped up about gift cards. If you’re a regular here, you know how much we get amped about about this. A $50 gift card that you pay less than $50 for? You just love to see it. Today, Eneba has PSN, Xbox, and Switch gift cards discounted. PSN and Xbox $50 cards are down to $4, while Nintendo ones are slightly less at $43. Use the discount code 50DOLLARSGC for any of them at checkout to get those sweet savings. You’ll save a couple bucks by buying these, so think of it as a coupon that you purchase? I guess?

You may have heard of Fuser, Harmonix’s DJ’ing game where players can make mash-ups. What you may not know is that it’s secretly one of the best multiplayer games out right now. That’s thanks to the game’s freestyle co-op mode where players take turns building on each other’s mixes. It’s an extremely chill experience that’s the video game equivalent of passing the aux. Fuser keeps expanding with new songs, so it’s an especially great time to hop in and see what the fuss is about. Best Buy currently has the game down to $40 on Xbox and Switch, so hop in with a friend and make some chill beats to study and relax to.

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero (Switch) Image : Unknown Worlds Entertainment

If you’ve never played Subnautica, it’s time to remedy that. The survival game is a gorgeous underwater adventure filled with flora and fauna. It’s one part relaxing, one part terrifying. With a new game out, Unknown Worlds Entertainment has decided to release both the original and the sequel on consoles in a two pack. For Switch owners, you can grab both games on sale for $50 today. That’s a great deal considering you get two excellent games. They’re similar in nature, but the original is a little more freeform while the sequel has more of a narrative throughline (and penguins). They also include a creative mode where you can just explore and build unrestricted. The ocean is your oyster.

$100 Xbox Gift Card XBOX100USD Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Eneba, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code XBOX100USD at checkout to get it for $87. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Best Buy and on Switch and PS4. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Greenworks 20" Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Spring is here, and if you have a lawn, then you’ve probably already been forced back into the routine of cutting grass to avoid wild, untamed surroundings. Electric mowers can save you the hassle of obtaining, handling, and using gasoline, and they come in both plug-in and battery-powered varieties.

Luckily, this Greenworks plug-in electric mower with a 20" deck is down to just $165 at Amazon right now. It’s 17% off the list price, and the 3-in-1 design lets you discharge to the side, into a rear bag, or use the machine to mulch. A plug-in model isn’t as convenient as a cordless mower, certainly, but it is cheaper.

Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Most people think of a humidifier as a seasonal winter item with the heat running in our homes drying everything out. The cold weather is a culprit for dry skin, bloody noses, and sore throats. But Spring can be just as trying with everything blooming, bringing with it stuffiness and sneezing. While it does its heavy lifting in the chilly months, this is a great item to have year-round. This Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier is 57% off today and is ready to bring a little relief to your abode.

This humidifier can run for hours with steady output and works brilliantly in the bedroom, helping you get a more restful sleep. Its gentle hum will be no bother as you slumber, and its quiet beeps wouldn’t even wake even the lightest of sleepers. You can adjust to high or low mists depending on your need, and it safely knows to turn off when the water tank gets low. It’s easy to clean and operate. This is made for a large room and can even take essential oils to add a little fragrance.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

A smart lock is one of the handiest connected home devices you can add to your place. If you’ve ever closed the door behind you and immediately realized that your keys are missing, a smart lock can save you the hassle of calling a locksmith or tracking down a backup key from a friend or family member. Just pull out your phone, press the button, and it’ll open for you.



August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the most popular options today, and its current 4th-generation model is marked down 23% to $192 at Amazon in Matte Black. The Silver version is just a few bucks more at $196 as of this writing.

I’ve used an earlier August model and found it easy to install and handy for checking whether I locked the door once I’m away from home. And yes, the one time I walked out the door without my keys, the August Smart Lock saved me from a whole lot of time and stress. Better safe than sorry. This one’s a lot slimmer, too, and can automatically unlock when you get home. Handy!

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dashcam. It’s $74 right now, a $14 savings from the list price. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day. Even more impressive, this dashcam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan KINJATF001 Image : Andrew Hayward

Warmer weather is arriving, and depending on where you are, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.



If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. Homech’s 36” oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $59 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KINJATF001 at checkout, marking a $31 total savings off the list price.

With multiple speed settings and timer options, Homech’s quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch. Amazon customers love it: this model has a sterling 4.7-star rating from more than 13,900 reviews.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to Eufy. This is $80 off the list price.

Therapedic Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

With warmer temperatures on the way, it can be a difficult time if you already have a few sleep issues. If you run a bit hot, the summer can be a nightmare for getting quality slumber. Couple that with neck or back trouble, and it’s the perfect recipe for no sleep. Therapedic’s Cooling Memory Foam Pillow could be just what you need, and it’s 80% off right now.

The full name is the Therapedic Polar Nights Cooling Contour Pillow, but it does all the things your poor body needs. Designed with Reactex tech, it actually pulls heat away from you, and the pillow converts it. With just the pressure from your neck and head, you’ll be cooler in mere seconds. By positioning yourself in just the right way, you’ll get the support you’ve been searching for, along with twenty times the cooling action of other pillows on the market. This works for all kinds of sleepers, so no worries if your a side or stomach snoozer. The cover is machine washable, and the whole pillow comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty. This is a standard size and exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

SurityPro CBD Soft Chews for Dogs Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Your pup does a lot for you: Greets you when you come home, watches TV with you, eats any food you drop on the floor. Maybe you should do a little something extra for them? Why not let your dog try some Canopy SurityPro CBD treats!? CBD is the stuff from the good green stuff without the THC stuff— so don’t worry, you’re not getting Bingo stoned.



These CBD treats come in several varieties (and different sizes for small, medium, and large dogs) for your dog’s needs. My top pick are these SurityPro Calm CBD soft chews for $35.

These SurityPro Healthy Aging CBD chews support older doggos— grab them for small dogs for $33.

You can help active dogs’ joint health and flexibility with these SurityPro Active CBD soft chews, $35 for medium dogs— and did I mention the flavor on these various treats? Smoky bacon. Yeah, your pup is gonna love ‘em.

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Got a relatively small yard? If so, then Black+Decker’s 3-in-1 electric lawn mower might be an ideal option. It’s a compact 6.5amp plug-in lawnmower that easily converts to an edger and trimmer, and while we wouldn’t recommend it for large, time-intensive jobs, it could do just fine for a smaller plot of land. Save 30% off the list price at Amazon, where it’s selling for just $59 right now.

30% off Swimwear Image : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying outdoor gatherings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 30% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute slides. Featuring Spidey’s mask, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

Advertisement

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

Free Shipping on NBA Playoff Gear 24SHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

The NBA play-in games start tonight; if your team is one of these, godspeed. Mine is, I’m not nervous at all, and I will keep telling myself that. But suppose your beloved basketball team is already in the playoffs, then congrats. This means you’ve got to be fresh to cheer your faves on to the final. Everything in this 2021 playoff collection will ship for free with the code 24SHIP.

Grab a New Era Snapback made just for this year. I’m partial to the adjustable ones; they’re a little less expensive and tend to be more comfortable. Each looks really sharp, though.

Now add your team’s mantra shirt and cross your fingers. There are a few new teams to the dance this year. It’s nice to see the Knicks back after their last playoff appearance in 2013. Every year I hate how much I love Milwaukee’s “Fear the Deer.” And yes, I do own one from a few years ago. These classic cut cotton tees are officially licensed (obviously) and the perfect way to get comfy on your way to victory.

63% off New TriBlend Styles TBL Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is very good at pulling comfortable and classic collections together. Their new TriBlend styles are definitely that. Right now, save 63% on each item in this section and upgrade those old hoodies and tee. Once you use the code TBL at checkout, you’ll see prices of $22-$36, depending on what you pick. Each polo, tee, henley, and hoodie is made of uber soft cotton linen that’s extremely breathable. But that doesn’t mean these are delicate; they will fare just fine in the washing machine too. These are all designed to be comfy, lightweight, and stylish, whether lounging on the sofa, running errands, or grabbing patio drinks.



All other orders under $100 are shipped for $8.

Blume Self Care Bundle Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s got watery consistency, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Up to 25% off Sitewide MM25 Image : Bellesa

We hope you’re celebrating Masturbation May impeccably. Our pals at Bellesa wanted to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate. This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: get 15% off everything, 20% off orders $79 plus, and 25% off orders $149 plus. Just use the code MM25 at checkout.

Nirvana is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous. Soft, powerful, perfect. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year. So if you want an awesome May, grab this vibe.

I’m still kind of obsessed with the sneaky version of the company’s best-selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original, and this is the smallest, quietest, and most crafty form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. It’s pink, it’s pretty, it’s phenomenal.

The boys deserve a good toy this month too. The Torpedo Vibrating Stroker is new to Bellesa and is a hell of a way to celebrate Masturbation May. There are three motor systems for the most powerful sensation you’ll ever experience. Even at the highest of the ten vibe modes, the handgrip is perfect for a steady ergonomic hold. Ultra-textured on the inside for premium pleasure and perfectly designed to go in the shower. An extra fun feature is that it glows in the dark. This will run for about an hour on a full charge and can be a lot of fun on solo adventures or even missions with a partner.

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

Looking for an eye-catching and reliable timepiece? Need it to be tough but classic? Look no further than this Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch. A great gift for you or a loved one, save 50% on this sleek watch that was only a store model, so it’s pristine.

This 46mm watch is both modern and tactical but still easy to read with the uni-directional rotating bezel and luminous-filled hands. This watch is accurate down to the second, thanks to the swiss quartz it runs on. And because it’s built for the Navy, it’s water-resistant and can handle depths of around 650 feet. With that kind of strength, this watch can more than handle a run in the rain or even the most intense workout. The strap is black rubber, but that doesn’t mean it lacks the same strength; it is comfortable and secure. This comes with a matching stainless steel case for safekeeping and a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Save 20% on Clueless Items 995921 Image : Sheilah Villari

Clueless defined a generation and still continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 20% on any one of these Clueless items until the 29th with the code 995921.

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Modeled after Cher’s iconic flip phone (what an era for technology), the Totally Clueless Blush Palette brings this whole vintage look together. Pick from any of the three colors and roll with the homies to your next party in the Valley.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.





Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ll never forget the first time a friend showed me Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. At that point, the idea of a good video game movie was a myth. And yet, here was this legitimately great CG animation featuring your boy Cloud. With my brain still amped up from the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, I’ve been itching to revisit Advent Children for the past year and see if it holds up. Here’s a good excuse to do just that. Amazon currently has the new complete 4K ultra HD edition of the film up for pre-order. You can get it for $24 right now, which is down from its $31 list price. This new version is an extended, remastered cut of the film and features some behind the scenes footage too. Perhaps we will finally learn all of the animation secrets that make Cloud’s Jnco’s work.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

