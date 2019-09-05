Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A plant Gold Box, RoboVac exclusive, KitchenAid Mini, and a Columbia sale lead off Thursday’s best deals.



If you are shopping for your mom right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Mother’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift guide as well.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re worth a listen at $280, especially for iPhone owners.



If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end.



It’s a little awkward looking, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy. Use promo code KANJ8436 to save $7 on this super versatile Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable.

Photo: Amazon

Twelve South’s Fermata is the headphone charging stand for the age of Bluetooth. The stand has a short (i.e. non-tangling) microUSB cable built right in for your headphones, plus an extra USB port for your phone, tablet, or anything else that charges over USB. $56 is the best price of the year, but we don’t expect it to last for long.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Once you’ve use a CyberPower’s swiveling surge protectors, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. Today on Amazon, get it for just $5, an all-time low.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s been turning out some seriously great (and quiet!) robotic vacuums for years now, and for a limited time, our readers can score some of the best prices ever on a variety of models.



First up, you’ve got two choices from the RoboVac 30 line. Both the 30 and 30c feature the same 2.85" height to maneuver under furniture, powerful 1500Pa suction, 100 minutes of runtime, and boundary strips that you can lay down to keep it from running into cords, pet bowls, or other problematic areas.

Advertisement

The 30C, however, includes Wi-Fi, so you can schedule it with your phone, or tell it to run with Alexa. Get it for $210 by clipping the $20 coupon, and then applying promo code KINJA30C at checkout to save an additional $70.

If you don’t need Wi-Fi, the standard RoboVac 30 is available for $200 right now, no promo code required. That’s $70 less than usual, and while I think it’s worth the extra $10 to upgrade to the Wi-Fi model, it’s ultimately up to you.

You can also opt for the older RoboVac 11s, which is the same height as the 30, but with a slightly lower 1300Pa suction rating. It also lacks Wi-Fi and boundary strips, but it’s only $170 with promo code KINJA11S, in both white and black.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get caffeinated with this 15% off coupon on 12 cans of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. This time around, the deal’s only available on the Espresso + Cream flavor, but you can’t beat the price of just over $1 per can.



Advertisement

You’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to get the deal, so just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Photo: Amazon

No matter how warm it gets, people always suffer from cold feet. If your toes turn into popsicles, it is time to invest in a foot warmer. Not only does a foot warmer keep you from losing a toe to cold floors, but it is also great for people with bad circulation and arthritis. Right now, you can get the Gintao Electric Heated Foot Warmer for $5 off. It has a removable cover that is machine washable. You can use it for more than just your feet, it can also work as a regular heating pad for other body aches and pains.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bring spring into your home with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen house plans from Costa Farms, with prices starting at just $16. Choose from a fancy succulent for $18, a snake plant, a four-pack of Croton plants, a lucky bamboo plant and more.



Advertisement

For the rest of the deals, make like a tree a leaf this article to head to Amazon, and remember, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $90 on Amazon, down from its usual $110-$160. Boasting a fantastic 4.4 star review average, the Chef’s Choice 130 is designed with standard American 20 degree kitchen knives in mind, and works on both straight and serrated blades. This deal is only available today though, so be sure to grab it while the price is slashed.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re trying to make your home or business safer, Amazon has a few discounts for you. Today’s Gold Box is stocked full of security gear from companies like LaView, TRENDnet, Zmodo and TP-Link.



There’s two sets of gear here. On one side, there are cameras, like the Kasa Cam and the Wisenet SmartCam N2, designed to connect to the internet in your home and work with your smartphone. And on the other, multiple camera setups that can be used for surveillance.

Advertisement

Regardless of which you’re shopping for, the discounts seen here will last until the end of the day or until sold out. I’ve included a few options below, but make sure to see the main post to see all of your choices.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It might almost be summer, but that doesn’t mean people stop having germs. You can get a car seat cover to keep your little one safe from those freaks who spray everywhere when they sneeze. The breathable fabric will keep your baby comfortable in their seat, even on a hot day. The canopy cover also functions for protection against sunlight, bugs, and nosy strangers.

Advertisement

You can get a Hicoco Nursing Cover Car Seat Canopy for $9 right now. It is versatile enough to be used for other purposes, as a privacy screen for breastfeeding or it can work as a shopping cart cover at the grocery store. Seriously, germs are everywhere and babies are too weak to fight them off.



Photo: Corey Foster

Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.



Here’s what we had to say about the Smoke over on The Inventory:

The core features you should expect from a wireless probe thermometer are all here, but with Thermoworks trademark, Co-Op award-winningquality. The Smoke uses two probes so you can monitor your meat and smoker temp, but unlike similar thermometers, these probes are commercial-grade for better accuracy, higher temperature resistance, faster read speed, and increased durability. The Smoke is also extendable and compatible with the myriad of other Pro-Series ThermoWorks probes. If you don’t want to monitor pit temperature (you savage!) you can monitor two meats. Need to monitor two cookers for some reason? Monitor sous-vide water? Oven-roast two Turduckens? Deep fry scotch-eggs? Whatever. The ThermoWorks Smoke doesn’t care what you poke its probes into.

The Smoke (which includes a wireless receiver that you can wear around your neck) rarely goes on sale, but it’s 15% off for a limited time at ThermoWorks, as is the optional Wi-Fi Bridge, which essentially turns your smartphone into a receiver with unlimited range. Now go get that grill clean!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No kitchen is complete without a classic KitchenAid stand mixer, but admittedly, they can be a bit bulky. Hence why you should take advantage of this deal on its little sibling, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini, now on sale for just $220. It’s 25% lighter than the regular sized version, but compatible with all the same attachments. Plus, aw, it’s so cute!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock, if you missed it a few weeks ago.



Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.

Advertisement

Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 131', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. And on either side, it even has built-in bubble levels, so you can be sure that you’re lined up accurately before you take any measurements.



Advertisement

Just use promo code VTW9ESTR to get it for $21, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these things.

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $22 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code OUTDOOR2199 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is within sight, but let’s be real: It’s still a little chilly outside. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 65% off a selection of past season styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. (Heads up: This discount applies to the original retail price and overrides any existing markdowns.) Just use promo code MHWMAY65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing and lingerie is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar soap is, in my opinion, nasty. And that was true even before BuzzFeed did... this to it.



But still, many people who I otherwise respect and admire still seem to prefer it over body wash or Dr. Bronner’s, so I’m duty-bound as a deals blogger to report that you can get 10 bars of Dove Men+Care Face and Body for $7 on Amazon today, down from the usual $11. We aren’t sure how long this deal will be around, so don’t let it slip away.

Image: Stila Cosmetics

Pucker up for Stila Cosmetics’ latest promotion: Today only, if you buy any lipstick on site, you’ll get a second one completely free. Choose from any of the beauty brand’s luscious formulas, including their Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick and Liner, Color Balm Lipstick, and Convertible Color in a whole range of shades both matte and shiny. It’s a deal that’s just <chef’s kiss> stunning.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Has the change in weather been messing with your skin? Don’t freak out, because right now you can get 25% off of all Mario Badescu products at Ulta. It is time to stock up on cult favorites, like the effective acne spot treatment Drying Lotion, which you can get in a glass bottle or plastic bottle for $13. And the hotter it gets outside, the more you’re going to want a way to refresh your skin, so snag Mario Badescu’s Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea or Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater. Both 8 oz. bottles are $9 during this sale.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Depending on where you live, the cold weather is probably (hopefully) almost over, but just because the winter is in the past doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring and summer’s breeziest days and nights are up to 60% off with promo code COLMAY19. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $139—the lowest price we’ve seen—in either mint or pink. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have countless bachelorette parties to attend this summer? Don’t go empty-handed- bring a giant inflatable diamond ring pool float. Whether you’re the Maid of Honor, a bridesmaid, or just a friend attending, you’ll be the #1 guest if you show up with this. The Jasonwell Inflatable Diamond Ring Pool Float is a couple of bucks off on Amazon right now. Even if there’s no pool wherever you guys are partying, this will make for the perfect photo shoot prop for the bride.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nike is one of the most desirable workout-wear brands, though quality gear often comes at a price. But thanks to a deal Nike’s running through May 12, don’t sweat the cost of a new Nike wardrobe. Now, take $30 off orders of $150 or more with promo code SPORT30, and treat yourself to a new pair of cool sneakers, or just some new athletic apparel to make hitting the gym that much more exciting.



Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering three months for FREE, for a limited time.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, three months to stream the new Vampire Weekend on repeat for free? Yes please.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

Don’t want a refurb? Walmart will sell you a new console for the regular price, plus your choice of either two third party controllers, NBA 2K19, or LEGO The Incredibles for free. Not bad!

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Gather all of your friends, except for the dirty cheaters, and get ready to play Monopoly. By the end of the game, your friend group will no longer be on speaking terms, but that’s just how the game works. You can grab a Monopoly: The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition for just $25 on Amazon. You won’t have to fight each other over who gets to be Zelda or Link. Instead, the game tokens for this edition are the Triforce, Slingshot, Hookshot, Boomerang, Bow, and Hylian Shield.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hell yeah, dudes, it’s water gun season! These Nerf Super Soaker pistols won’t spray your friends from all the way across the pool, but at $19 for a pack of four, they’re cheap sidearms to add to your squirt gun arsenal.



Advertisement

To get the deal, you’ll need to use promo code KJNERF4 at checkout, and also remember to invite us to your pool once you get them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s popular Ship in a Bottle set is on sale for $14 off at Walmart and Amazon right now, the best price we’ve seen. It comes complete with translucent water, six cannons, printed sails, and a “wood” base to hold it. It’s also a lot easier to build than a real ship in a bottle, which may be a pro or a con, depending on your point of view.



Advertisement

We think this deal will sink rather quickly down to Davy Jones’ locker, so if you want yours, order it now.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle