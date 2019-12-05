Thursday's Best Deals: BABY YODA, Free Bacon For Life, RAVPower Charger, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

RAVPower 3-Port 30W Travel Charger Image : Amazon

Need a new charger port for all of your devices? Whether you need this for your house or to travel, you can get great use out of the RAVPower 3-Port 30W Travel Charger. It has three USB ports, to charge smartphones, headphones, smartwatches, and more. You can get this for $10 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code KINJA094 at checkout.



If you’re curious about starting you smart home, you can’t go wrong with these huge discounts on Eufy smart lighting products. Anker’s smart light bulbs have long been a reader favorite and, right now, you can use our exclusive promo code KINJASMART to take 50% off a number of eufy lights.



The highlight of the bunch is the eufy Lumos Smart Bulb two-pack. These particular set work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control them from your phone without a hub. Our code drops the price on each bulb to a low $6.

But the remote controlled LED lights are also a bargain at just $8.

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $80.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

This is the lowest price ever offered by Amazon.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

When does “Monday” mean an entire week? When it’s got the word “Cyber” in front of it. For Cyber Monday, Anker is knocking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the entire week. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll stay in stock all week, though so if you know you want ‘em, grab ‘em.



Free Bacon For Life Photo : ButcherBox

Want to bring home the bacon? New ButcherBox members can get Free Bacon For Life when they sign up right now. When you claim this offer, you’ll get ButcherBox’s uncured, applewood-smoked bacon (free of added sugar and nitrates) with every single box of their subscription.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

ButcherBox beef is 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised, and free from antibiotics and hormones. This promotion is valid now (exclusively through our link) and it ends tonight.

LED Closet Motion Sensor Light Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever grabbed something out of your closet and only realized it wasn’t the color you thought it was when you got to work? Stop fumbling through your dark closet (or other light-lacking spaces in your home) when you get the LED Closet Motion Sensor Light. You can snag this for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code 36AJGFO7.



Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Christmas is right around the corner and the season is shopping is upon us. Give yourself (or a loved one, I guess) the gift of new cookware this season. Right now, you can snag a Gotham Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set for $140 on Amazon. The collection includes frying pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware, and more. Gotham Steel cookware features Ti-Cerama coating to ensure the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, with no need for oil or butter.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box item, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box Photo : Amazon

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you use promo code 2UNSTZ6O. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



Cyber Monday Sale Photo : Jachs

Cyber Monday is here and Jachs is hosting a blowout sitewide sale to celebrate. You can snag up to 90% off certain Jachs essentials from the Cyber Monday 2019 Collection. You can score these deep discounts on new pajamas, button downs, shorts and more, with styles starting at $8.



To ensure no one misses out on these incredible deals, there is no coupon necessary. Every discount will be marked accordingly on the page.

Alien Quadrilogy: Alien/Aliens/Alien3/Alien Resurrection Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The Alien franchise is a milestone in the history of sci-fi horror films, and now you can own all four of the original quadrilogy—which excludes Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, though those are somewhat in spin-off territory—for just $8. It’s a solid price to add whichever Alien films are your favorite to your collection without having to bicker about which ones those are.



Official Overwatch Cookbook Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $18 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.



I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $10 more, this is a great gift for your favorite Moira main.

Discounted, he is.



If you freaked out two days ago when Funko rolled out a Pop! figure for Baby Yoda (A.K.A. The Child on The Mandalorian), you weren’t the only one. Amazon has price-matched Walmart and knocked $2 off the price of this Pop! Vinyl figure.

You can. now get the standard size Baby Yoda for $9. Just remember, patience is needed as this won’t ship until May 15, 2020.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, a digital copy will cost you just $40 on Amazon, a rare and modest markdown on one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch ever.



The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought after products this holiday season, and right now Walmart’s offering Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit and carrying case for $300.



It’s... BEAUTIFUL. Look at that red~

To be fair, this isn’t the *best* Switch bundle out there, but it’s certainly the most attractive. This bundle will be available at noon today for east coast people, and at 9 a.m. for west coast buds. So set your alarm to make sure you don’t miss out on this deal.

Additionally, Walmart’s discounting a bunch of digital games for the Switch, just in case you slept through all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This sale includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Tennis Aces and Super Mario Party for $40.

Tech

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max (their best one) is down to just $170. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. It boasts an awesome 100 minutes of continuous run time, and it can zoom under couches and other furniture where your stick vac just can’t.



This current price is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page to get the discounted price.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you skipped the Black Friday madness.

Anjee 20 lb Weighted Blankets Removable Minky Dot Cover Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Winter is here and now that you’re finally away from your extended family, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket for your much earned alone time.



Better still, this particular blanket comes with a super soft, removable cover. Use the promo code BLHCU4LX and clip the coupon on the page to get the best price on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.

Advertisement

This $27 Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle is everything you need to control your Christmas tree lights with your voice. These plugs add smartphone and voice control to anything with an on/off switch, including, string lights.



Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a giant patio umbrella, we’ve got one just for you. You’ll never be struggling to find shade in your backyard again when you buy the Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella. It is 15-feet wide and has three wind vents at the top to allow airflow and reduce the wind pressure to enhance stability. Right now, the umbrella is only $75 on Amazon after you clip the 50% off coupon on page.



Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s back! Right now, eBay’s selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $48. I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this the best deal we’ve seen on these two recently released Nintendo Switch games.



The Nintendo Switch is a great console. It’s also holding strong at around $300 for most of its bundles. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you can snag two Nintendo 2DS consoles for less than half the price. This yellow 2DS comes with Super Mario Maker pre-installed, while the white version comes with New Super Mario Bros. 2.



Thankfully, even if you’re on the Naughty List this year, you can still get a present. Vinebox, the first Advent wine box on the market, has two Advent calendars this year: Naughty and Nice. Right now, you can get either calendar for $26 off, as Vinebox has an off of 20% off orders of $100 or more. If you can’t choose between both, don’t! There’s also a combo Advent calendar for Naughty & Nice, which is normally $220 but is marked down to $176 during this sale.



Use promo code CYBERWEEK to snag your discount and there are no exclusions, either. This promotion runs now through December 2 (A.K.A Cyber Monday).

Cyber Week Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Now that Black Friday is over and REI folk are back from opting outside, they’ve got another blockbuster sale. Starting today, REI’s Cyber Week sale can save adventurers up to 50% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Columbia, Smartwool, Merrell, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, you can save an extra 25% on one REI Outlet item with the code CYBERDEAL19.

This sale runs until the 8th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Keep your hardwood floors looking pristine with this heavily discounted O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop system. Look, no one wants to mop the floors since... well, not everyone is Jolie Kerr. But this $21 mop and bucket bundle can make the job a little bit more efficient thanks to the bucket’s built-in wringer.



This particular bundle usually sells for around $30, so pick yours up before this price gets swept under the rug.

VIZIO 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you managed to make it the whole weekend without buying a TV, it might be because you’re waiting on a deal like this. Vizio’s 55" 4K HDR TV is down to $280, which puts it within stone-throwing distance of impulse buy territory.



Everyone waits until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a new TV. I’m happy to report that you’re waiting was not in vain. A number of Philips 4K TVs with Google Assistant are marked down today at Walmart. A Philips 43" TV is $248, a 55" TV is $318, and the 65" TV is $488.



These TVs all have 4K UHD and HDR 10, to give the best picture quality with the most detail and captivating colors. The TVs have AndroidTV, which includes endless entertainment options. Google Assistant is built right in, to help search for movies, content, TV, and more. You can use Google Assistant to play your favorite content, control the TV, plan your day, and more.

Nebula by Anker Prizm II Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.

Logitech Gaming Peripheral Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Starting today, Best Buy is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play. Running through Cyber Monday, you can save big on Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, starting at just $25.



The highlights include the awesome Logitech G Pro keyboard is down to just $80 and the G502 Hero is selling for just $50. But you’ve got a few options here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.