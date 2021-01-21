Thursday's Best Deals: Aukey Webcam, PlayStation Plus, Baby Yoda Towel/Loofah Set, Razer Accessories, Eastbay Athleisure Sale, Dog Chew Toys, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



An Aukey webcam and PlayStation Plus lead Thursday’s best deals.

Featured Deal: Extra 20% off Select Items | Amazon Warehouse

Extra 20% off Select Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s a big day today for America. Not only is Hitman 3 out on consoles and PC, but over at the Bezos Barn, a bunch of stuff is 20% off presumably to celebrate that fact. For those who don’t know, Amazon Warehouse is where products go to live when they’re returned to the company’s fulfillment centers for whatever reason. In order to make the cut, they’re subjected to a 20-point inspection before being relisted on the Amazon site with full transparency of their quality, ranging from “Like New/Open Box” to “Acceptable.” You can buy tons of stuff on the Amazon Warehouse site in a variety of categories, hence the excitement whenever a sale like this pops up.



Through January 27, for instance, you can snatch up an Apple Smart Keyboard for either the iPad and iPad Air or the 12.9" iPad Pro version starting at $73. Need a new gaming headset? The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X is only $15 while the higher-end Razer Kraken Pro is down to $34. Other items include a four-pack of blue-light-blocking glasses, a Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch, and the first three Toy Story movies. Shop the whole sale here, or you can filter your search by department. For starters, check out electronics, video games, and home and kitchen for some of the deepest savings. Keep in mind, however, anything you’re interested in buying will have to be added to your cart first before the 20% discount is applied.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector Image : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a portable projector that packs a punch, the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro might do the trick. This 720p projector provides an image up to 150 inches in size, yet comes in a compact package with a built-in handle. It’s $90 off the list price right now at Amazon, where it has a stellar 4.5-star rating from 775+ customers.

Tercius Bufete reviewed the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro for The Inventory last year and called it “an incredible portable projector hindered by rinky-dink software.” In other words, if you plan to use it (and the software situation hasn’t improved since then), you might want to use a cheap plug-in streaming stick like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Express to gain access to a wider array of apps and services.

Choetech Dual Wireless Charger 8GRLEOYC Image : Andrew Hayward

More and more gadgets are launching with wireless charging, and if you’re routinely charging more than one of ‘em, then you might want a larger charging pad. Choetech’s Dual Wireless Charger is up for the task, packing in five charging coils on a surface large enough to hold a smartphone and earbuds case, for example, or a pair of smartphones. It’s a fast wireless charger, too, handling speeds up to 10W for compatible devices, and even comes with the wall adapter.



It’s just $22 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use code 8GRLEOYC at checkout. That’s $14 off the list price, and the device has a 4.4-star rating from 4,400+ customer reviews. It’ll work with any Qi-compatible wirelessly-chargeable devices, including recent iPhones, most top Android phones, and AirPods Pro and other similar earbuds cases.

Up to 50% off Razer Gaming Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re looking to redo your PC gaming set up a bit, Amazon is currently running a sale on Razer accessories. The sale features a range of products from keyboards to mice that’ll spruce up your desk real nice. You can check the full list, but here are a couple selections that caught out eye. First and foremost, this $40 Stormtrooper emblazoned mouse is an obvious stand out with its five programmable buttons and 350 hour battery life. Then there’s the $50 Ornata Expert keyboard, which is a hybrid mechanical and rubber dome keyboard that glows Razer green. And for a bit of a fun one, there’s a $16 mousepad that features everyone’s favorite Overwatch healer, Lucio. That’s just a small sample, so take a look and see if anything piques your interest.

Aukey PC-LM1E Webcam Image : Sheilah Villari

I can’t think of any computer accessory that’s gotten more of a workout in recent history than the webcam. From Zoom meetings to digital concerts to online comic conventions to just Skyping with your family, the webcam kept us connected in a very disjointed world. A solution is on the pandemic’s horizon, but we are still social distancing and should be now more than ever. If you need to upgrade your system or even finally grab a cam, this is a great deal from a very reliable company. From now until January 24, save 53% on Aukey’s PC-LM1E Webcam; clip the coupon.

This webcam presents everything in high-def for crisp, clear pictures with built-in stereo microphones. The 1080p streaming makes this perfect for YouTube live, or even Twitch feeds. This works well in low light, too, if that your preferred setup. Stereo sound allows everything to be heard fully and clearly. It’s easy to install and clips right onto a flat-screen or laptop. Just plug into your device’s USB port, and you’re good to go. Don’t worry; you’ll get a manual and a warranty if you get stuck or something goes wrong. But given how dependable Aukey products are, we don’t expect the latter.

Free shipping on this order for Prime members.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 80 TWS Earbuds Clip Coupon Image : TaoTronics

If you’re like me and mourning the “bean” aesthetic of Samsung’s Galaxy Bud Live, TaoTronics’ latest SoundLiberty 80 true wireless earbuds sport an arguably even more unique look for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, you can take an extra 10% off the already discounted $54 price of a pair of middle-of-the-road buds that only just released back in November.

While they may not have the primo noise-canceling features of the AirPods Pro, or even the cushier rubberized tips, the SoundLiberty 80 can do most of the same things as the $129 wire-charging standard AirPods and even one-up ‘em in some regards. Instead of binding you to Apple’s proprietary Lightning cords, you can use the same cable to charge them as you would, say, a MacBook (go figure). Behind the sound are high-fidelity “dynamic” drivers powered by Qualcomm’s aptX technology and the AAC codec. AI-controlled noise-canceling microphones, TaoTronics says, help step up your call quality while an admittedly low-rent voice assistant lets you say “Hey TT” to adjust your music and other audio settings.

If you can live with the slightly shorter battery life (4 hours versus 5 hours without the case or 20 hours versus hours with it), half the cost of the cheapest AirPods is a compelling offer for such a recent release. And hey, you get to look like me, an adult with gauged ears, like you’re going through your emo phase 20 years too late. There’s no time like a pandemic to change up your style after all.

Aukey 10000mAh Portable Charger 9ZI8R6KG Image : Aukey

Few things will slow you down like a dead phone while you’re out and about. Phones with reliable, long-lasting batteries help prevent such hiccups in your day, but even the best batteries degrade over time, and swapping your phone’s battery out for a new one can be costly and tedious. Instead, a portable battery pack gives you an easy way to give your phone some extra juice without having to rush to an outlet. Right now, you can get this tiny Aukey charger for $5 off, bringing the price down to $16, when you clip the on-page coupon and use the promo code 9ZI8R6KG.

In addition to packing 10000mAh into a tiny package, this charger can ower two devices at once, as well as charge devices as it’s being charged, so it doesn’t take up an extra outlet when you can finally travel again.

VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your TV’s speakers just aren’t hitting the right way, may I suggest the VIZIO V51-H6 Sound Bar System? It’s $50 off, bringing the price down to $200, and includes one soundbar and two surround speakers, as well as a wireless subwoofer for some extra bass for when you’re watching Captain America: Civil War for the 5000th time since the pandemic started. Oh, that’s just me? Welp!

TCL 55" LED 4K Smart Android TV Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 55-inch TCL LED 4K smart Android TV is down to only $320 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.

Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and Hulu all the other popular streaming options. Grab it while it’s $80 off!

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’re not too keen on working from a laptop, a decent desktop PC can offer all the power you need to get through a solid day of work without hitting laptop prices. Right now, you can get Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 for $481 off using the code THINKDESK45, bringing the price down to $588.



For your money, you’ll get a six-core AMD Ryzen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD in a tiny package that won’t take up too much space on your desk, but you’ll still need to snag a monitor if you haven’t already.

Yootech Wireless Charging Stands (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Bring home the convenience of wireless charging at a bargain price thanks to this discounted two-pack of Yootech wireless charging stands. They’ll charge any Qi-compatible phones, including recent iPhones and top Androids from Samsung, Google, and more at a max speed of 10W. Better yet, they’ll do it while keeping your phone screen upright and visible, which is ideal when charging while working at your desk.



Yootech’s chargers are very well-reviewed on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating from 15,500+ customer appraisals, and right now you can snag a two-pack of these wireless charging stands for just $22 when you clip the coupon on the page. They come with the USB A-to-C cables, but not the power bricks—but you may already have some of those kicking around.

20% off All Premium Plans Image : Qustodio , Screenshot : Gabe Carey

Do a Google search for the best parental control software, and rest assured, you’ll find Qustodio at the top. Not only is it a breeze to use, but it’s also platform agnostic, appearing on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and even Kindle. For a limited time, all of the company’s premium plans are 20% off for Kinja Deals readers using the exclusive promo code KINJA20, until February 7. That includes plans small, medium, and LARGE, saving you up to $30 for the year. The main difference between the three plans is the number of devices you can deploy Qustodio on at a time. That number ranges between five and 15 so you might want to take a closer look at the options before signing up.



As we’ve all seen firsthand recently, some level of supervision of your little one’s internet activity is a must, and you can’t always be there in person to monitor what they’re spending their time looking at. Because you don’t want you probably don’t want your kid to be radicalized by right-wing conspiracy theories or even looking at porn if they’re under a certain age, it’s important to know the sort of content they’re engaging with online. That’s why, with a premium plan, Qustodio sends out comprehensive 30-day reports on your child’s internet activity straight to your email inbox, no extra steps needed. Perhaps the biggest, most timely feature, however, is YouTube monitoring, which lets you check search queries and viewed videos across Android, Windows, and Mac.

2 Years of PS Plus 56ISLESSTHAN120 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We’re in the infancy stage of this brave new world of consoles right now, which means we’ve got a good 8 years of PlayStation 5 ahead of us. The early years are an especially exciting time for a new system as developers go all out, taking advantage of new hardware. With exciting games on the horizon, it’s a good time to pick up a PS Plus subscription so you can play online. For those who know they’ll be playing the system for a while, Eneba currently has a strong deal on the online service.

You can grab 2 full years of PS Plus for $56. To get it, add a 1-year membership to your cart. Then head to checkout, up the quantity to two, and enter the code 56ISLESSTHAN120. It shakes out to just under $30 a year, so this is an excellent bit of saving for anyone with enough foresight to know they’ll still be playing Destiny 2 in 2023.

18" Pikachu Funko Pop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Originally, we shared this deal after Black Friday weekend was done in November. But 18" Pikachu Funko Pop has a way of showing up on sale when we need it most. Today, you can get it for $70 at GameStop. We’ve spoken at length about 18" Pikachu Funko Pop before, noting that it’s something of a symbol. After a weekend of crazy deals where you needed a road map to keep up with everything, 18" Pikachu Funko Pop represented a return to normalcy. It was a temporary breath of fresh air, no matter how brief, before we returned to the world of constant Cyberpunk 2077 price drops. So today, may we all take one minute to look at 18" Pikachu Funko Pop and perhaps let out the briefest chuckle before we move on with what could be a very eventful day. Thank you, 18" Pikachu Funko Pop.

Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Behaviour Interactive

I know what you’re thinking right about now. “Boy, I could really use some digital horror to take me away from the constant terrors of the real world!” Cheekiness aside, video game horror is a perfectly good escape from reality, because at least you have control in your situation. So if you earnestly are looking for a new scary game to play right about now, the Switch version of Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition is currently on sale for $17. The asymmetrical multiplayer game features a whole cast of horror icons from Freddy Krueger to Pyramid Head. You can play as a survivor and try to escape certain doom, or play as a monster and cause some havoc yourself. Whatever you need to do to cope.

There are tons of sports games out there beyond the usual suspects. Just this weekend, I played Cricket 19 on Game Pass to try and better understand the wide world of cricket. It was a deeply confusing experience, but hey, I appreciated trying something new for a change. If you’re looking for your next left-field sports obsession, F1 2020 is currently $25 at GameStop. It’s a comprehensive racing simulation that features a wealth of content, from a 10-year career mode to split-screen multiplayer. The beginning of a new year is always a bit of a slow period for games, so whether you’re an F1 fanatic or someone who’s just casually interested in racing, the $25 price point is low enough to merit some curiosity.

The one thing the Nintendo Switch has over every other console at the moment is accessory potential. The unique portable/console hybrid design lends itself to all sorts of creative add-ons. Today, GameStop has a trio of Switch accessories from Yok on sale that illustrate exactly that. First off, you can grab a an “ultimate” carrying case for $12, which includes includes space for chargers, 10 game cards, and joy-con grips. Them there’s a car headrest mount for $12, which is perfect for keeping your kids distracted during long car rides. Last but not least is my personal favorite: the Ring Wall Mount. Yok created a little peripheral designed to hang your ring-con controller and it even holds your joy-cons. At only $8, it’s the kind of cheap peripheral storage solution you might never realize you needed otherwise.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $35 | Best Buy Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 (XB1) | $35 | Best Buy Amazon Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One for $35 via Best Buy. You’ll get a free steelbook case of your choice with the game, as well. Amazon has also matched the price on PS4 and Xbox One, but without the bonus steelbook case included.

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will roll out in the coming months, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

On the hunt for an awesome new game to play on your Switch? Some of Nintendo’s best first-party games are marked down right now, with gems like Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Maker 2 just $40 each at Amazon.

You can also snag Luigi’s Mansion 3 or The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for $45 each at Amazon, or Paper Mario: The Origami King for $45 at Best Buy. You can’t go wrong with any of these, so if it’s high time to dig into a new game, jump on these bargains!

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is designed as a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the off-roading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.



Even though it just came out in November, you can already save $25 on the game at Amazon, whether you want the PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox (Series X/S and One) version.

Mortal Kombat 11 released less than two years ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Recently launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker and Spawn to RoboCop and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, Amazon has both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox (Series X/S and One) versions for $20 off the full list price.

Baby Yoda Towel and Loofah Set Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s nothing in the rule book that says an adult can’t enjoy the Grogu bath set, except maybe the dimensions of the towel. This is an adorable two-piece set perfect for fans of the green child that stole our hearts. It’s currently 50% off and just as cute as he is. The towel is plush but absorbent and made of cotton terry material. And of course, his sweet face blesses this towel, which measures twenty-five inches by fifty inches. I still say take a chance if you are a petite adult. This set also comes with a Grogu loofah to scrub all the grim of Sorgan and Nevarro off. Relax in a hot bath after traversing the Outer Rim, then get cozy with the number one babe in the galaxy.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Save up to 33% on Dog Chew Toys Image : Sheilah Villari

If your furry best friend has lost interest in their current batch of toys or torn what they already have to hell, maybe it’s time to refresh. Today Amazon has four chew toys on sale for up to 33% off. Traditional bone-esque chewies are included as well as treat finders. Some are even flavored. There’s a variety of sizes, so if you have an itty bitty fur baby or a chonky behemoth, there’s a new chewy for them. These rubbery chewers tend to be more durable than cloth toys, so you will definitely get your money’s worth; plus they are much easier to clean if they see some outdoor action.

Free shipping on all these for Prime members.

Cuisinart Tasty 2-Speed Hand Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Remember at the beginning of quarantine 60 years ago when everyone was trying to make Dalgona coffee. Apparently, it’s easier than it looked, but I quickly abandoned the idea because I did not have a hand mixer or frother. Today 61% on this one from Cuisinart for just $29.

In the reviews, I like that someone brought up how portable and lightweight it is, which I guess if you have a coffee/milk emergency, you could carry it with you. But it does look easy to operate with just one button, and it’s easy to clean, unlike other kitchen appliances. It’s tiny but powerful, with two hundred watts behind it. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable and steady grip. It’s accompanied by a twenty-four-ounce mixing beaker and a traditional chef’s whisk. You’ll be able to pick from three colors: blue, red, or white.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Dragon Ball Z Popcorn Maker Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sometimes, we just see a deal that we have no choice but to post. This is one of those deals. You can get a Dragon Ball Z Popcorn Maker for $30 at GameStop. That’s right, folks. You can pop corn inside of that big Dragon Ball and then use it as a service dish. This presents a key chance to make some Dragon Ball jokes, so you know we’re going to take them. Gags like “You can cook your popcorn for over 9,000 minutes” (don’t do that). Or perhaps a one-liner about how this will spend multiple days charging up its power before actually cooking your popcorn (it doesn’t do that, it makes popcorn at a normal rate of time). Maybe I’ll just say “Goku” as a joke and call it a day. Either way, you can cook popcorn inside of a Dragon Ball for $30. Goku.

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These ten ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and just $24.

The handles are made of sleek marble giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The grey steel is sophisticated but not overstated to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Aukey Color Changing Bedside Lamp 9GZPGWIK

Image : Sheilah Villari

I have an upgraded version of this lamp on my own bedstand and can say the ability to have soft light while reading has been relaxing. This RGB bedside lamp is easy to operate and can create just the mood and lighting scheme you need. For the rest of the week, take $6 off and create a serene and cozy environment. Just use the code 9GZPGWIK at checkout.

Just by taping the top, you can switch between the modes. These get pretty bright given the size, but taking it down for more diffused lighting is perfect for book time. This lighting is much easier on the eyes at the end of the day. The modes to pick from are warm white, cool white, and RGB (you can cycle through or pick one). Just plug it in with the UBS cords and conjure the ambiance you’ve been craving. You will also get a two-year warranty just in case something goes wrong.

Cuisinart Electric QuicKettle Image : Sheilah Villari

Teas the season! If you’re like me you live on tea from now until the spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave this Cuisinart Electric QuicKettle is for you.

Simplicity is key when it comes to your kettle and this one is easy to use with one-touch operation. It’ll also stay warm for up to four hours which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. But don’t worry it has an auto shut-off and is wireless for your convenience. This kettle has a seventeen-ounce capacity so it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. Cool Touch tech ensures no one gets burned no matter how hot it gets on the inside. It’s 100% BPA-free and easy to clean. This kettle is durable and comes with a 3-year warranty.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Solar-Powered Driveway Alarm 5044LXKF Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Add some extra security to your home with this solar-powered driveway alarm system. Normally $60, this set is now half-off and includes a bright LED light that is motion-activated from up to 20 feet away and powered via solar panels at the top. The receiver alerts you as well, so you can be aware when someone or some vehicle is approaching your home.

To get 50% off, add promo code 5044LXKF at checkout to bring it down to just $30. This code is only good through 1/25/21, so don’t wait too long!

Rapid Egg Cooker Image : Sheilah Villari

Rapid Egg Cooker | $17 | Amazon Gold BoxI love hard-boiled eggs but I’m also very lazy when it comes to cooking them. But mostly I never get it right. I usually end up overcooking them. This Rapid Egg Cooker from Dash vows to give you the perfect eggs every time you make them and it’s 15% off.

This cooker holds up to six eggs at a time. In addition to hard-boiled eggs, it makes soft boiled, poached, scrambled, and even comes with trays omelets. This little cooker is pretty versatile since you can also steam veggies, dumplings, and can even warm tortillas. Easy to use and easy to clean. Just pour the water and set the timer. This deal only covers the white color option.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

If you spend $90, you’ll be able to get 20% off your entire order at Eastbay with the code DOWRK. Some contenders, if you do decide to peruse, would be the Nike Kyrie Low 3, a decent pair of sneakers that gives you comfort and a statement, a Nike Dry-Fit hoodie perfect to go on a wintertime run, and a Nike Duffel to hold everything in.

Ball is life. Grab these before they’re gone!

Up to 85% 0ff Sitewide Image : JACHS NY

JACHS really is the site that keeps on giving. Their massive winter sale covers everything in their store and has items as deeply discounted as 85% off. As they continue to clean out their stock to make room for new styles, now is the time to benefit. Take advantage of these huge price slashes while supplies last. There are even pieces as low as $12.

I’m actually a fan our their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 61% off, so hard to pass up.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the chilly months out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Welcome the new year with some new pants. Grab a pair of their trendy Fit Stretch Tech line for just $39. There are six options currently available in various colors, so you’re sure to find one that vibes with your style. You deserve to enter 2021 as cool and chic as possible.

Free shipping on orders over $100 and, as always, free returns if something just doesn't fit right.

Miko Ugo Portable Flexible Heat Massager Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re stressed the hell out and hold it within your body, maybe you should check out the Miko Ugo portable flexible heat massager. Only $79 over at MorningSave, it has three massage settings to give your back the deep rub it’s been waiting for. It also includes heat and easily adjustable massage nodes to make you time a little bit more luxurious. What are you waiting for?

Pacifica Skincare BOGO 40% Off Image : Pacifica Skincare

I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare a few weeks ago and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my favorite products. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company today is the day remedy that. Right now at Ulta is running a buy one get one 40% off sale.

Besides the gorgeous packing everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum. If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it so there is a very slight smell of that but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

I’ve actually been using the Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Your face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Angel Triple Tease ANGEL25 Image : Honey Play Box

Our pals at Honey Play Box want to welcome the new year with a new toy. Their Angel Triple Tease is here and ready to vibe with you in 2021. To celebrate its arrival, grab 25% off of it right now with the code ANGEL25.

As mentioned in the name Angel is a triple threat toy. I think it’s a really nice upgrade to the company’s Jubilee. The Angel fits better and offers more power all around. The tongue massager got a revamp and hits your spot perfectly. The shaft shape is made for tapping right where you need it, fast or slow. The motors are all independent, so you can control them to the level and pattern you desire. As always, this is made of body-safe silicone, is waterproof, charges via USB.

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

Blex Digital Infrared Thermometer 40TFTXK7 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

This digital no-touch infrared thermometer can be yours for just $15 today. The no-contact function is convenient in a variety of situations, as it takes a reading as easily for a sleeping baby as it would for taking your own temperature. It can even check the temperature of the chicken you’ve roasted for dinner from 1 to 5 centimeters away. Normally $25, take 40% off with code 40TFTXK7 at checkout.



This thermometer also has a luminous night display which seems really convenient as well.

I’m not sure how long this code will last, so jump on it while it’s still working!

Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater Image : Sheilah Villari

Chris Evans may think he cornered the market when he wore that cream-colored cable knit sweater in Knives Out but I say nay! Yes, he did look amazing but the sweater did a lot of the work. (I know that’s not true but stay with me.) Cable-Knit Sweaters are a classic look that’s sharp and cozy. These Club Room ones are 66% off and are perfect warm winter wear for the season. This sale will run until tomorrow. And FYI the one he wore in the movie is $178 so this is a much better deal.



These are soft, sleek, and all cotton. Stay chic and snug in a versatile sweater in a very recognizable style. This s a traditional crew neck and can be dressed up or down with simple layering. These were made just for Macy’s and come in ten colors.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

K-Swiss Men’s Court Casper Sneakers Image : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They just look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey if you don’t spend too much on a good pair you can’t get too mad. Until the end of the month take 40% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. Their padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you just happen to get them dirty just wipe them down.

These will ship for free.

CBD Bath Bombs Image : Ignacia Fulcher

So. The first couple of weeks of 2021 have been chaotic none the less. Between the storming of the Capitol (which hasn’t been seized since 1812!) and everything else, we all collectively need to take a chill pill. That’s where Sunday Scaries CBD bath bombs come in. For only $11, or $9 if you sign up for a monthly subscription, you can get three bath bombs (orange, lavender, and lemon) with a couple of Mgs of isolated CBD to calm your body after a long day of doomscrolling and WFH. Nothing else to say. Let’s not stress ourselves out too much in 2021, huh?

Vision: The Complete Series Image : Sheilah Villari

This Vison series is one of the best Marvel’s come out with in years, and it remains a personal favorite of mine—not just because my pal Michael Walsh is an artist on it. Vision: The Complete Series is the perfect pairing with the new Disney Plus show WandaVision. While it doesn’t exactly follow the same plot, it does provide some much-needed insight into Vision’s backstory. Now 30% off, this paperback compilation includes twelve complete issues of the series. And if you want it all digital, you can save 78% through Kindle or ComiXology.

This graphic novel is written by the uber-talented Tom King, and it even won the Eisner for Best Limited Series in 2017. Through the twelve issues, you’ll follow Vision as he pursues a normal life for himself despite being, you know, a robotic death machine designed by Ultron to slay the Avengers. To do this, he winds up building a family as extraordinary as himself, discovering along the way that normalcy is just out of reach. The dialogue is brilliant, as is the case with most of King’s works, intimately putting Vision’s family bond on full display. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a superhero comic if it didn’t all come to an epic and heartbreaking crossroad. All in all, it’s a really fun read if you’re looking to expand your knowledge of the multifaceted Victor Shade.

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Image : Andrew Hayward

Star Wars art books are a real treat for fans, as the hefty hardcover tomes pack in hundreds of pieces of concept art complete with behind-the-scenes creative tidbits. And now we can do the same for The Mandalorian.



Released last month, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian serves up 256 pages of gorgeous insight on the creation of the show’s first season. While it probably won’t give you canon story details about The Child, at least you can see how this whole wonderful thing came together. And right now, it’s 20% off the list price at Amazon.

If you’re looking for even more Mando reading material for the months ahead, you can pre-order February’s The Mandalorian: The Art & Imagery Collector’s Edition Vol. 2 and July’s The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide, each 10% off the list price.

