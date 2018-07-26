Nostalgic arcade games, activewear, a couple of cordless vacuums, and more are all part of today’s best deals.
BEST TECH DEALS
This USB battery pack doesn’t include USB-C, built-in prongs, dual inputs, or any of that jazz. What it does have is a large capacity (16,750mAh, enough for 4-6 phone charges, in most cases), and a very low $22 price tag today with promo code KINJAPB010. In fact, this is one of the lowest price-per-mAh ratios we’ve seen from a brand as popular as RAVPower.
GPU prices are finally starting to recover from the crypto-driven shortage we suffered through during the first half of the year, and this high end Gigabyte GTX 1080 TI is down to a perfectly reasonable $700 right now on MassDrop. That’s a lot of money, sure, but it’s one of the most powerful cards money can buy, and you’ll be playing games on Ultra settings for years to come.
You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $16, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVB288 to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.
Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the new SoundCore Spirits looks to be the best model yet. With an IPX7 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, but for launch week, they’re marked down to $40, no promo code required.
Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.
There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag
If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, you can give them a second lease on life with an inexpensive enclosure, which turns them into always-useful external storage devices.
3.5" and 2.5" options from Aukey are both on sale today, the latter of which runs over USB-C and includes a C-to-C cable, making it ideal for use with modern laptops. Just make sure to note the promo codes.
TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $170 today with promo code, an all-time low.
With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.
In Gizmodo’s recent flight test of inexpensive drones, the Ryze Tello flew laps around the competition thanks to DJI flight technology that makes it easier to use, and a shockingly good camera for the price. Before today, we hadn’t seen it discounted from its usual $100, but while supplies last, you can grab one for $85.
If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" JVC 4K TV is a steal for just $500, or $150 less than elsewhere. It doesn’t have smart apps, and its self-described HDR support is...vague, so I wouldn’t expect top-shelf picture quality. But you just don’t see 65" TVs for $500 very often.
Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code 6IKR8BVE), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.
Note, the black one doesn’t have a ton of Amazon reviews, but you can read some more impressions on the white model’s product page.
The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.
Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).
VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.
Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:
- One month for $6 | Usually $7
- One year for $35 | Usually $40
- Three years for $90 | Not offered to the general public at all
These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.
BEST HOME DEALS
Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under its Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.
Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $73 deal is a solid $27 discount off what you’d normally pay.
If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $70 is $30 less than usual. And as you’d expect from Anker, no matter which one you choose, it’ll run off a battery.
If you still don’t own a KitchenAid, this Artisan series mixer is down to an all-time low $210 today at Walmart, or about $50 less than usual, as long as you like “Majestic Yellow.” No kitchen is complete without one.
Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a $25 sale.
Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.
You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.
LUCID’s extra thick memory foam topper could change your good night’s sleep into a great night’s sleep. With 4 inches of memory foam, this topper can smooth and soften up your mattress and provide more ventilation. It even smells like lavender for a calming effect.
All sizes are 20% off on Amazon, so grab the one you need before this deal dozes off.
Restock your Sharpie collection with a couple of deals on fine point, ultra fine point, and neon Sharpie combo packs.
The Electro Pop packs are the best deal at just $10 for a 24-count pack, but if you’re needing some more unique colors, this 21-count pack is $8 off right now.
Want to keep birds off your patio, or out of your garden? Bird-repelling reflective tape is the cheapest and easiest way to convince them to buzz off, and you can get a 350 foot roll today for just $10 with promo code KINJABIRD. That’s $3 less than the same roll costs on Amazon.
A heat gun probably isn’t something you’ll use every day, but it’s definitely worth having one in your toolbox; just look at a few of the ideas from Lifehacker below. This model is a bit more expensive than some others we’ve seen, but it has three temperature settings (including a 122 degree cool-down mode), and four attachments to help you channel the heat properly for different jobs.Get it for $19 with promo code DWYPWP7W.
Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this alarm clock with code MDT5D3EV.
The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $200 right now. That’s less than you’d pay for an Ecobee4, and that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.
It’s perhaps not the most exciting purchase, but this 3-bag laundry sorter can make your laundry day suck a little less by allowing you to separate out all your laundry categories (lights, darks, delicates, etc) before wash day. It might even prevent you from washing that dry-clean-only shirt, or accidentally dyeing all your white clothes pink with that run-away red sock. Whatever the case, this sorter is ~$6 less than usual for Prime members.
These silicone trays let you create scrambled egg bites in your Instant Pot. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook 14 egg bites in just minutes. These trays come with lids, so you can park the ones you don’t eat in the fridge. Plus, they can used for portion-controlled brownies, muffins, pancakes, or whatever else you can think of. At $2 off right now, they’re a no-brainer.
Update: Back in stock!
If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.
Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.
It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.
Advertisement
Get it for $10 today with promo code GXQYBMVT, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.
Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug, and you can grab one of your own for just $12 right now. It’ll keep drinks hot for five hours, or cold for 12, and insulate your hand from those temperature extremes so it’ll always be comfortable to hold
The discounts aren’t quite as deep as Black Friday, but if you’ve caught Philips Hue fever, a bunch of bulbs, starter kits, and accessories are back on sale today, including 20% off the standard, color individual bulbs.
TripMasters’ latest vacation package offers you the chance to spend three nights each in London, Paris, and Rome starting under $1100, with roundtrip airfare, transportation between the cities, and hotels in each location.
Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.
You have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels, departure city, and dates, though prices will vary based on your preferences.
Update: It’s temporarily out of stock, but still orderable at the $3 price.
Bringing along your dog’s bulky bowl isn’t always feasible. This collapsible travel bowl folds down so you can throw it in your bag or purse and get it out when you need it. Plus, you can’t beat the price, just $3 on Amazon right now.
While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $7 with promo code RMSAAD65.
BEST LIFESTYLE DEALS
If you’re in dire need of a new straightener, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to get frizz-free hair, Amazon can help out with this Parwin Beauty hair tool Gold Box. Choose from five different tools: two straighteners and three curling irons (two of which have interchangeable barrels). Just keep in mind these prices will disappear at the end of the day.
If you’re trying out the Keto diet, clip the coupon to save on a bunch of low carb supplements and protein powders designed for you. They have chocolate, vanilla, and even Matcha tea flavors.
The coupons are only available on Subscribe & Save orders, so if you don’t want multiple shipments, remember to cancel your next order after the first one ships.
Thankfully, it seems like the diabolical summer heat is slowly starting to dissipate. That means if you’ve been using the humid weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down gear from Tesla (not that Tesla) Active Sportswear so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich
Chrome Industries’ back to school sale just kicked off, with 25% off everything on its site. All the clothes, all the shoes, and yes, all of the great-looking bags are included. Priced as marked.
If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.
BEST MEDIA DEALS
Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $11, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.
Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.
Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.
For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.
BEST GAMING DEALS
These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.
- Preorder Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Asteroids/Major Havoc/Lunar Lander/Tempest Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Centipede/Millipede/Missile Command/Crystal Castles Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Street Fighter ll Champion Edition/Street Fighter ll The New Challengers/Street Fighter ll Turbo Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
The Banner Saga 3 is out today, but if you haven’t played the first two hand-drawn strategy games in the series, your best bet is to buy the Bonus Edition trilogy on PS4 or Xbox One, which comes out tomorrow. That means today is your last day to preorder and save 20% ($8 in this case) with your Amazon Prime membership.
Space is hardly the final frontier of board games, but if you’re a Star Trek fan, it’s worth picking up the Five-Year Mission co-op game for $22.
You are about to begin your 5-year mission aboard the USS Enterprise. But which one? You can crew the classic Enterprise NCC-1701 or the next generation NCC 1701-D. ALERT! You and your fellow crewmates must cooperate to resolve dangerous situations that threaten to destroy your ship. If you fail, you all lose. Solving threats is the way you score points for your crew and win the game. Each crewmate has a unique ability. These abilities can help the team solve alerts. Use your skills wisely to give your crew the best chance at success. So, which is the crew for you-The Original Series, or the Next Generation?
Just don’t play as a red shirt.
FIFA 19 is out in September, but if you’re suffering from soccer withdrawals now, you can pick up a copy of FIFA 18 for PS4 or Xbox One for just $20. It includes a World Cup mode, so you can redo the tournament and play at the U.S., or write an end England’s “It’s Coming Home” meme, or do the right thing and lead Iceland to the title.
The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.
Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.
It’s not really a deal, but preorders are up on Amazon for Nintendo’s upcoming Switch online gaming service, including online play, classic game access, and cloud game saves...finally. Get a year of access for $20, or three months for $8. Those are the same prices that Nintendo will charge, but buying them this way means you can get 5% back with your Amazon Prime credit card, and your account won’t auto-renew.
Note: Amazon still has a placeholder date on the product pages, but you’ll get your digital codes as soon as the service launches in September. You also won’t be charged until then.
Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.
If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.
Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.
Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.
Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.
Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.
With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.
Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.
It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.
For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.
TECH
Power
- CyberPower CSP600WSU Surge Protector, 1200J/125V, 6 Swivel Outlets, 2 USB Charging Ports, Wall Tap Design | $11 | Amazon
- RAVPower USB 16,750mAh Battery Pack | $22 | Amazon
- APC Back-UPS 650VA Battery Back-Up System | $55 | Best Buy
Audio
- Audio-Technica Bluetooth Stereo Turntable | $120 | Best Buy
- Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones | $125 | Best Buy
- Insignia Voice Smart Bluetooth Speaker and Alarm Clock with the Google Assistant built in | $25 | Best Buy
- Insignia Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $10 | Best Buy
Home Theater
- TCL 49-Inch - LED - 4 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV | $300 | Best Buy
- TCL 55-Inch - LED - 5 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV | $430 | Best Buy
- Polk Audio Solo GE Soundbar | $80 | Adorama
Computers & Accessories
- Dell Inspiron 15.6" Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 256GB SSD | $650 | Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 710 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD | $550 | Best Buy
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 256GB SSD | $580 | Best Buy
- Google Pixelbook 12.3" Touchscreen Chromebook - Core i5 - 8GB - 128GB SSD | $749 | Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6" Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB Memory - 32GB | $179 | Best Buy
- Samsung Electronics Chromebook 3 2GB RAM 16GB SSD | $140 | Amazon
- Logitech Performance Mouse MX | $40 | Best Buy
PC Parts
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB Internal SATA SSD | $90 | Best Buy
- SanDisk Ultra 1.024 TB Internal SATA SSD | $170 | Best Buy
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 TI | $700 | MassDrop
- PNY NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 XLR8 Gaming Edition 8GB GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 Graphics Card | $410 | Best Buy
- PNY NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 Graphics Card | $450 | Best Buy
- CORSAIR Hydro Series 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler | $90 | Bestbuy
- CORSAIR CX-M Series 550W ATX12V 2.4/EPS12V 2.92 Modular Power Supply | $45 | Best Buy
Mobile Devices
- Apple - 10.5-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 512GB | $875 | Best Buy
- Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 256GB | $675 | Best Buy
- Apple 10.5-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB | $525 | Best Buy
Photography
HOME
Home Goods
- Metene Infrared Forehead and Ear Thermometer, FDA and CE Approved | $10 | Amazon | Use Code 7UJZR74A
- Tacklife ELY02 Electric Arc Lighter, USB Rechargeable | $10 | Amazon | Use Code GXQYBMVT
- Sharpie Electro Pop Permanent Marker, Fine Point | $10 | Amazon
- Sharpie Electro Pop Permanent Markers, Ultra Fine Point | $10 | Amazon
- Sharpie Permanent Markers Combo Pack | $19 | Amazon
- 70-Count Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Tabs | $14 | Amazon
- Mpow Projection Alarm Clock | $20 | Amazon | Promo code MDT5D3EV
- LUCID 4 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper | Amazon
- Anker HomeVac | $70 | Amazon
- Anker HomeVac Duo | $73 | Amazon
- Up to 45% off Select American Spa Hot Tubs | Home Depot
- Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick ‘n Play Piano Gym | $43 | Amazon
Smart Home
- Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat + Two Extra Room Sensors | $200 | Amazon
Kitchen
- Best Buy Black Friday in July - Small Appliance Deals | Best Buy MyRewards Members (free to join)
- Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat + Two Extra Room Sensors | $200 | Amazon
- KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer | $210 | Walmart
- Comfee 2.6Qt Die Cast 7-in-1 Multi Function Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | $50 | Amazon
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker/Coffeemaker/Milk Frother | $100 | Best Buy
- Nutri Ninja Pro Personal Blender with 900 Watt Base | $50 | Amazon
- KOHLER Storable Silicone Dish Drying Mat | $15 | Amazon
- Emerald 3.4qt Air Fryer | $40 | Best Buy
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender | $100 | Best Buy
Tools & Auto
- DEWALT 2-Tool 20-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit | $179 | Lowes
- Tacklife Heat Gun | $19 | Amazon | Promo code DWYPWP7W
- Roav by Anker Bluetooth Receiver | $16 | Amazon | Promo code ROAVB288
LIFESTYLE
Apparel
Beauty & Grooming
- PARWIN PRO 7 in 1 Curling Iron Wand Set with 7 Interchangeable Diamond Tourmaline Ceramic Curl Iron ¡ | $45 | Amazon
- PARWIN PRO 5 in 1 Professional Curling Iron and Wand Set -Interchangeable Ceramic Tourmaline Barrels-No Cool Tip and Travel Bag & Two Clips | $30 | Amazon
- PARWIN PRO Diamond Tourmaline Ceramic PTC Heating 1-inch Floating Plate Flat Iron with Temperature Control, Black | $17 | Amazon
- Hair Curling Iron PARWIN PRO 32mm LED Light Curling Irons Temperature Control Black Diamond Tourmaline Ceramic PTC Heating Curling Iron | $19 | Amazon
- PARWIN PRO 1.5’’ Zero-gap Diamond Tourmaline Ceramic Floating Plate Hair Straightener LCD Display Temperature Control Professional Flat Iron, Black | $19 | Amazon
- Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver | $19 | Amazon
- Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer | $9 | Amazon
Camping & Outdoors
Fitness
- Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker | $69 | Amazon
- $3 off Perfect Keto Supplements | Amazon
- $2 off Perfect Keto Protein Powders | Amazon
MEDIA
Movies & TV
- Jack Ryan 5-Movie Collection | $19 | Amazon
- Batman: Bad Blood [Deluxe Edition] | $10 | Best Buy
- Adventures of Ichabod & Mr Toad | $10 | Amazon
- Grave of the Fireflies | $11 | Amazon
Books & Comics
- The Einstein Prophecy [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- Theft of Swords (Riyria Revelations box set Book 1) [Kindle] | $3 | Amazon
- Snow Crash: A Novel [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression - and the Unexpected Solutions [Audible] | $4 | Amazon
GAMING
- Preorder Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Asteroids/Major Havoc/Lunar Lander/Tempest Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Centipede/Millipede/Missile Command/Crystal Castles Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Preorder Street Fighter ll Champion Edition/Street Fighter ll The New Challengers/Street Fighter ll Turbo Arcade1Up Cabinet | $299 | Walmart
- Best Buy Black Friday in July - Video Game Deals | Best Buy MyRewards Members (free to join)
Peripherals
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset | $130 | GameStop
- GAMDIAS HERMES P2 RGB Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard with RGB Back Lighting | $110 | Best Buy
- CORSAIR PLATINUM K95 Wired Gaming Mechanical Cherry MX Brown Switch Keyboard with RGB Backlighting | $150 | Best Buy
- GAMDIAS ZEUS P1 USB Optical Gaming Mouse | $30 | Best Buy
- CORSAIR Medium Gaming Mouse Pad | $8 | Best Buy
PlayStation 4
- Sony PlayStation VR DOOM VFR Bundle | $225 | Best Buy
- Sony - DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 | $50 | Best Buy
- DRIVECLUB VR | $10 | Best Buy
- EVE Valkyrie VR | $15 | Best Buy
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood VR | $10 | Best Buy
- The Banner Saga Bonus Edition Trilogy | $32 | Amazon | Prime members only, discount shown at checkout
Xbox One
- Free extra controller and 3-month Xbox Live Gold with Xbox One console Purchase | $300 | Best Buy
- Cuphead [Digital] | $15 | Best Buy
- Sea of Thieves | $45 | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider | $15 | Best Buy
- Halo 5: Guardians | $15 | Best Buy
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $20 | Best Buy
The Banner Saga Bonus Edition Trilogy | $32 | Amazon | Prime members only, discount shown at checkout
Nintendo
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Switch | $30 | Best Buy
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 - Switch | $30 | Best Buy
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - Switch | $30 | Best Buy
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - Switch | $40 | Best Buy
- Fire Emblem Warriors - Switch | $45 | Best Buy
Toys & Board Games
- Funko Toy: Rick & Morty-Portal Gun Toy | $9 | Amazon
- Star Trek: Five-Year Mission Board Game | $22 | Amazon
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Electronic Plush | $10 | Amazon
- Superhero Toys on Sale Today | Best Buy