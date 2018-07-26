Nostalgic arcade games, activewear, a couple of cordless vacuums, and more are all part of today’s best deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This USB battery pack doesn’t include USB-C, built-in prongs, dual inputs, or any of that jazz. What it does have is a large capacity (16,750mAh, enough for 4-6 phone charges, in most cases), and a very low $22 price tag today with promo code KINJAPB010. In fact, this is one of the lowest price-per-mAh ratios we’ve seen from a brand as popular as RAVPower.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GPU prices are finally starting to recover from the crypto-driven shortage we suffered through during the first half of the year, and this high end Gigabyte GTX 1080 TI is down to a perfectly reasonable $700 right now on MassDrop. That’s a lot of money, sure, but it’s one of the most powerful cards money can buy, and you’ll be playing games on Ultra settings for years to come.

Photo: Anker

You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $16, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVB288 to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.

Photo: Anker

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the new SoundCore Spirits looks to be the best model yet. With an IPX7 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, but for launch week, they’re marked down to $40, no promo code required.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, you can give them a second lease on life with an inexpensive enclosure, which turns them into always-useful external storage devices.



3.5" and 2.5" options from Aukey are both on sale today, the latter of which runs over USB-C and includes a C-to-C cable, making it ideal for use with modern laptops. Just make sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $170 today with promo code, an all-time low.



With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.

Ryze Trello | $85 | Amazo

In Gizmodo’s recent flight test of inexpensive drones, the Ryze Tello flew laps around the competition thanks to DJI flight technology that makes it easier to use, and a shockingly good camera for the price. Before today, we hadn’t seen it discounted from its usual $100, but while supplies last, you can grab one for $85.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" JVC 4K TV is a steal for just $500, or $150 less than elsewhere. It doesn’t have smart apps, and its self-described HDR support is...vague, so I wouldn’t expect top-shelf picture quality. But you just don’t see 65" TVs for $500 very often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code 6IKR8BVE), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Note, the black one doesn’t have a ton of Amazon reviews, but you can read some more impressions on the white model’s product page.

Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.



Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under its Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.



Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $73 deal is a solid $27 discount off what you’d normally pay.

If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $70 is $30 less than usual. And as you’d expect from Anker, no matter which one you choose, it’ll run off a battery.

Photo: Walmart

If you still don’t own a KitchenAid, this Artisan series mixer is down to an all-time low $210 today at Walmart, or about $50 less than usual, as long as you like “Majestic Yellow.” No kitchen is complete without one.

Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a $25 sale.

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.

Image: Amazon

LUCID’s extra thick memory foam topper could change your good night’s sleep into a great night’s sleep. With 4 inches of memory foam, this topper can smooth and soften up your mattress and provide more ventilation. It even smells like lavender for a calming effect.

All sizes are 20% off on Amazon, so grab the one you need before this deal dozes off.

Restock your Sharpie collection with a couple of deals on fine point, ultra fine point, and neon Sharpie combo packs.

The Electro Pop packs are the best deal at just $10 for a 24-count pack, but if you’re needing some more unique colors, this 21-count pack is $8 off right now.

Photo: Amazon

Want to keep birds off your patio, or out of your garden? Bird-repelling reflective tape is the cheapest and easiest way to convince them to buzz off, and you can get a 350 foot roll today for just $10 with promo code KINJABIRD. That’s $3 less than the same roll costs on Amazon.



A heat gun probably isn’t something you’ll use every day, but it’s definitely worth having one in your toolbox; just look at a few of the ideas from Lifehacker below. This model is a bit more expensive than some others we’ve seen, but it has three temperature settings (including a 122 degree cool-down mode), and four attachments to help you channel the heat properly for different jobs.Get it for $19 with promo code DWYPWP7W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this alarm clock with code MDT5D3EV.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $200 right now. That’s less than you’d pay for an Ecobee4, and that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.



It’s perhaps not the most exciting purchase, but this 3-bag laundry sorter can make your laundry day suck a little less by allowing you to separate out all your laundry categories (lights, darks, delicates, etc) before wash day. It might even prevent you from washing that dry-clean-only shirt, or accidentally dyeing all your white clothes pink with that run-away red sock. Whatever the case, this sorter is ~$6 less than usual for Prime members.

Image: Amazon

These silicone trays let you create scrambled egg bites in your Instant Pot. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook 14 egg bites in just minutes. These trays come with lids, so you can park the ones you don’t eat in the fridge. Plus, they can used for portion-controlled brownies, muffins, pancakes, or whatever else you can think of. At $2 off right now, they’re a no-brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.



It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $10 today with promo code GXQYBMVT, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Graphic: Amazon

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug, and you can grab one of your own for just $12 right now. It’ll keep drinks hot for five hours, or cold for 12, and insulate your hand from those temperature extremes so it’ll always be comfortable to hold

Graphic: Amazon

The discounts aren’t quite as deep as Black Friday, but if you’ve caught Philips Hue fever, a bunch of bulbs, starter kits, and accessories are back on sale today, including 20% off the standard, color individual bulbs.



Photo: Grillot edouard (Unsplash)

TripMasters’ latest vacation package offers you the chance to spend three nights each in London, Paris, and Rome starting under $1100, with roundtrip airfare, transportation between the cities, and hotels in each location.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

You have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels, departure city, and dates, though prices will vary based on your preferences.

Image: Amazon

Update: It’s temporarily out of stock, but still orderable at the $3 price.

Bringing along your dog’s bulky bowl isn’t always feasible. This collapsible travel bowl folds down so you can throw it in your bag or purse and get it out when you need it. Plus, you can’t beat the price, just $3 on Amazon right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $7 with promo code RMSAAD65.

If you’re in dire need of a new straightener, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to get frizz-free hair, Amazon can help out with this Parwin Beauty hair tool Gold Box. Choose from five different tools: two straighteners and three curling irons (two of which have interchangeable barrels). Just keep in mind these prices will disappear at the end of the day.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re trying out the Keto diet, clip the coupon to save on a bunch of low carb supplements and protein powders designed for you. They have chocolate, vanilla, and even Matcha tea flavors.

The coupons are only available on Subscribe & Save orders, so if you don’t want multiple shipments, remember to cancel your next order after the first one ships.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Thankfully, it seems like the diabolical summer heat is slowly starting to dissipate. That means if you’ve been using the humid weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down gear from Tesla (not that Tesla) Active Sportswear so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich

Screenshot: Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries’ back to school sale just kicked off, with 25% off everything on its site. All the clothes, all the shoes, and yes, all of the great-looking bags are included. Priced as marked.



Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $11, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Banner Saga 3 is out today, but if you haven’t played the first two hand-drawn strategy games in the series, your best bet is to buy the Bonus Edition trilogy on PS4 or Xbox One, which comes out tomorrow. That means today is your last day to preorder and save 20% ($8 in this case) with your Amazon Prime membership.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Space is hardly the final frontier of board games, but if you’re a Star Trek fan, it’s worth picking up the Five-Year Mission co-op game for $22.



You are about to begin your 5-year mission aboard the USS Enterprise. But which one? You can crew the classic Enterprise NCC-1701 or the next generation NCC 1701-D. ALERT! You and your fellow crewmates must cooperate to resolve dangerous situations that threaten to destroy your ship. If you fail, you all lose. Solving threats is the way you score points for your crew and win the game. Each crewmate has a unique ability. These abilities can help the team solve alerts. Use your skills wisely to give your crew the best chance at success. So, which is the crew for you-The Original Series, or the Next Generation?

Just don’t play as a red shirt.

Screenshot: Amazon

FIFA 19 is out in September, but if you’re suffering from soccer withdrawals now, you can pick up a copy of FIFA 18 for PS4 or Xbox One for just $20. It includes a World Cup mode, so you can redo the tournament and play at the U.S., or write an end England’s “It’s Coming Home” meme, or do the right thing and lead Iceland to the title.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not really a deal, but preorders are up on Amazon for Nintendo’s upcoming Switch online gaming service, including online play, classic game access, and cloud game saves...finally. Get a year of access for $20, or three months for $8. Those are the same prices that Nintendo will charge, but buying them this way means you can get 5% back with your Amazon Prime credit card, and your account won’t auto-renew.



Advertisement

Note: Amazon still has a placeholder date on the product pages, but you’ll get your digital codes as soon as the service launches in September. You also won’t be charged until then.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

