Thursday's Best Deals: Apple iPad Air, Nintendo Switch Lite, Vava Dual Dash Cam, Reusable Heat Pads, DreamWorks Animated Movies, and More

The iPad Air leads Wednesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Promoted Deal: Up to 90% off Select Items | JACHS NY | Use Code CLEANUP



Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



Advertisement

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

Few things can muck up your day like forgetting whether you locked the door well after you’ve departed. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize it before you’ve reached your destination and can quickly turn around, but not everyone is so fortunate. If you’re able, a smart lock can alleviate such woes by automatically locking the door, and nixing the key in favor of a fingerprint or security code, so you don’t have to worry about locking yourself out. They’re pricey, though, so a good deal always helps, and right now you can get $30 off Eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch at Amazon (use the on-page coupon) and Best Buy. At $220 after the discount, it’s still not cheap, but it will keep things a little more safe while giving you a backup plan in case you’re prone to leaving your keys inside.



There’s four ways to unlock the device: via your fingerprint, a security code, Bluetooth via the Eufy security app, and using a hardware key. That makes it easier to relax when you’re halfway to your appointment, still wondering if you remembered to lock the door, since the lock will automatically lock when you shut the door. Additionally, the lock is IP65 waterproof, and can withstand temperatures from -22 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is $69 off.



We’ve seen prices this low recently, but never across the entire color lineup at the same time, so now you can pick the one you truly want. Sky blue, green, rose gold, silver, space gray? It’s your call. Note that some of the 256GB versions currently aren’t slated to ship for a couple of weeks, although we’ve seen Apple’s estimates shrink faster than expected at times.

Advertisement

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

Advertisement

Mpow MBits S Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Comfortable earbuds that block a decent amount of noise and won’t break the bank might seem like they are hard to come by. Mpow is an excellent brand that checks off each of those requirements. Save 33% on their MBits S Bluetooth wireless earbuds; this deal will run until March 20.

Advertisement

As someone who has tested the majority of Mpow’s line, these ones are just as quality. The noise-canceling is some of the best, and even with the sound off, I still need to remove an earbud to be able to hear someone speaking with me. Calls sound just as good as the tunes, which means my mom doesn’t need to turn her phone all the way up to hear me. The Mpow has started making their earbuds, so they work independently of each other. This means you can control one at a time if you prefer to be a little more aware of your surroundings. Expect about thirty-five hours of playtime with the case. The earbuds will run around six hours off of one charge. And if you don’t have a lot of time fast charging will get you two hours in fifteen minutes. Waterproof and sweatproof means they’re good for working out. They’re lightweight and comfy for travel or hours of wear.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Image : Andrew Hayward

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels… well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $222 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my iPhone almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for just over $25, no code necessary.

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed, up to 10W for the latter and 7.5W on the former. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Advertisement

27" Alienware Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

It is time to game so hard that your eyes fall out of your head. You can grab a 27" Alienware gaming monitor for $380 today, which features a 240Hz refresh rate. That’s, uh, a lot. Throw in a 1ms response time and you’ve got a powerful gaming screen. The trade off here is that it’s an HD monitor; you don’t really get 4K at than refresh rate for a low price. That’s a totally fair trade-off though, as some gamers argue that refresh rate trumps resolution when it comes to graphical priority. As if that wasn’t enough, this sucker features dynamic lighting too, so it’ll light up as you play. For those looking for a new monitor, this is an all around strong option that’s make your gaming experience too powerful.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Andrew Hayward

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Right now, Eero’s got a stack of discounts worth checking out. Coupled with an extender, the Eero 6 mesh router is $40 off, bringing it down to $159. That won’t get you the whole Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking suite, so only snag this if you’re looking to get started on a mesh system but aren’t ready to fully dive in. If you need a throuple units to get past those pesky walls, you can nab a three-pack for $223, or $56 off, right now.

Advertisement

Eero’s standard, non-Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are even cheaper right now, marked down 15% from their respective list prices. The single basic Eero router will run you $67, while the three-pack sells for $169. Eero’s standand system isn’t intended for as high of speeds (just up to 350Mbps), but unless you’re paying your provider for some seriously high bandwidth, you might not notice a difference.

5-Pack TrackR Pixels Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Have you ever put your phone down, Grandpa Simpson’d off into another room, and immediately forgotten when you put your phone? I have done this several hundreds of times at this point in my life and the panic of this moment is real. If you never want to have this problem again, consider grabbing a tracking pixels. Basically, a tracking pixel is a coin-sized sticker you can place on to your device. If you lose it, you can use an app to make the pixel ring. Problem solved. Sidedeal currently has a 5-pack of tracking pixels down to $5, which is a full 90% off the usual $50 price tag. The package comes with five extra rechargeable batteries and the app lets you order replacements for free. This will make your entire life so much easier, trust me.

Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector W7UCFMCN Image : Andrew Hayward

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector? Save 50% on this Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector right now when you use promo code W7UCFMCN at checkout.

This projector has HD resolution of 720p native but supports 1080p content. Even an image as large as 200" will be clear, bright, and detailed because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. You can connect your devices (like smartphones, laptops, and game consoles) via Wi-Fi screen mirroring or HDMI port, depending on the source. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you could connect an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

Advertisement

While a cheap projector might seem like an iffy proposition, Amazon customers think this Bomaker model hits the sweet spot of value and quality. It has a 4.4-star rating from 1,300+ reviews, with many users surprised at just how well it works given the bargain price. And right now, it’s half-off!

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price in either capacity option, whether you choose the 256GB SSD at $1,150 or the 512GB SSD at $1,350.

Note that the full savings is shown at checkout. The 256GB edition is currently about two weeks out from shipping as of this writing, but the 512GB version is ready to ship. Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

Advertisement

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Image : Nintendo

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can get the Luigi version for $87 , its lowest price ever. The Mario version is slightly more at $94. What a jerk.

Advertisement

Google Stadia Premiere Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Google Stadia isn’t doing terribly well. The cloud streaming service seemed like it was set for a significant expansion when it came to iOS, but Google has had some struggles since then. It recently fired around 150 developers as the service plans to move away from original games. There’s some serious restructuring happening behind the scenes to revitalize the service and that’s reflected in this deal. you can now grab the Premiere Edition of Google Stadia for $60, down from $100. That package includes a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. To be honest, even if you don’t care much about Stadia, this is a pretty good price for those two other things. It’s kind of a roundabout way to buy a new controller or Chromecast, but two birds, one stone. You can try out Google’s cloud streaming service while you’re at it, though you really don’t need to touch it to get something out of this deal.

NBA 2K21 (PC) SHAQTINAWALLET Screenshot : 2K Sports

Advertisement

It’s basketball season, baby! And not because of the actual, real life. It’s because Space Jam is coming back and everyone’s mad about it. Let’s go! LeBron James is going to star in a new sequel and adults are raging about it because Warner Bros. cut the cartoon skunk that kisses women from it. Also, people are angry because Lola Bunny ... you know what, let’s not get into this. Instead, here’s something less infuriating. NBA Jam 2K21 is on sale for $18 at Eneba. Just use the code SHAQTINAWALLET at checkout and you’ll get a Steam key for the game. This game features LeBron James but also lacks playboy skunks and hot rabbits, so it’s basically a Space Jam video game.

If you’ve yet to get a Nintendo Switch yet, Best Buy has a small incentive for you today. You can grab a Switch Lite and get a $20 Best Buy gift card for your efforts. Or you can grab one at Amazon and get a $20 Amazon gift card. Should you buy a Switch just to get a gift card? No. But if you were planning on getting one anyways, that’s $20 you can immediately put towards buying a game. The Switch Lite is the least expensive console option on the market today and it’s built with portable gamers in mind. It can’t dock to a TV and its joy-cons can’t be removed from the system. So if you’re someone who plans to only use a Switch casually on the go, it’s a good option. It’s also the ideal version of the system for young kids in the same vein as the Nintendo 2DS.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) CPUNKMARCH Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

It was arguably the most anticipated game of last year, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get it at its lowest price on PC at Eneba, where it’s just $25 with the promo code CPUNKMARCH. That’s more than half-off the list price. The code can be redeemed through GOG.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes which aim to fix up the console version this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk. If you’re looking to get a copy, PC still seems like the way to go here.

Advertisement

Ready for a little strategy game nostalgia? Eneba currently has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition down to $6 on PC. The game is a fresh remaster of the 1999 genre staple featuring updated visuals, a new campaign, and quality of life improvements. If you’ve never played before, you’re in for a treat. The Age of Empires series feature classic strategy gameplay where you’ll build structures and conquer empires. If you want to start from the top, Eneba also has Age of Empires: Definitive Edition down to $5. Just use the promo code AOEMARCH at checkout for both games to get the discount.

Vava Dual Dash Cam 17VAVAVD9 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Grab yourself a Vava Dual Dash Cam for $47 off right now, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $153. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code 17VAVAVD9 at checkout.

Advertisement

It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated. It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred.

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Kitchenaid 11-piece Cookware Set. It’s $159, which is 21% off what its original price is. Hard anodized cookware is not only professional-looking but functional, with each piece being nonstick.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Each piece has a high gloss finish and will look sharp on your stovetop. They also distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% off and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Image : Shark

I’m gonna be honest with y’all — sweeping your home or apartment is annoying. You gotta get all the corners and crevices, and even bend over to pick up all the dust just to throw it out. And let’s not get started on the eternal dust underneath the furniture or the pets who insist that a broom is their only nemesis (just me then, ok). Anyway, that’s where Shark IQ Robot Vacuum comes into play!

At $480, which is $120 off its original list price, you can schedule this cleaner to pick up pet hair, dander, and whatever else on hard floors. It’s also extremely self-charging, and has smart sensors so it always knows where to clean! Not to mention, the vacuum has a self-emptying base (that holds dust and debris up to 30 days!) and a self-cleaning brush roll, so all you have to do is dump the bigger can without bending over too much, which is amazing for folks with mobility issues. What are you waiting for? An invitation?

Advertisement

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 41% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

Advertisement

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam Image : Sheilah Villari

I know dash cams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They could see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes, didn’t even see that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning, as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that, it’s easy to install and operate.

Save up to 50% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit H24CDK4Z Image : Andrew Hayward

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code H24CDK4Z at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

Advertisement

12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Take 23% off this twelve fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Altman Plants.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture and hand-picked. Altman tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Protect Attack Snack Mug Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re missing the adorable green face of the galaxy’s cutest babe, you aren’t alone. Our fingers are also crossed we’ll get to see lots of Grogu in the next season of The Mandalorian. Until then, make every morning sweet with this Protect Attack Snack Mug. Save 26% today only and thank us latte for sharing this deal.

This is a big mug too. It’s twenty ounces, so pretty sizable against the standard twelve-ounce mugs. It’s built to keep your hot beverages pipping and can absolutely handle the microwave and dishwasher. If coffee isn’t your thing, it can double as a delightful holder for pens and anything else a scrapper or smuggler needs to store. It’s made of thick, durable ceramic and is officially licensed by Disney and Star Wars. I say embrace The Child’s life lessons with this mug. So protect, attack, and snack each day.

Aukey Wireless Charging Night Light KVS2BDVM Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have an Aukey color-changing lamp on my bedstand, and it’s made a huge difference for my senior dog and me. Aukey continues to make our lives easier and more convenient with their Wireless Charging Night Light. For the next two weeks, it’s 44% off; just use the code KVS2BDVM at checkout.

A good night light is an absolute must. I’ve fallen over dog toys and shoes in the dark before and can say it is not fun in the middle of the night. Aukey’s lamps (as with most of their products) are easy to set up and use. This simple light is touch-sensitive on the top and can intuitively set brightness based on its surroundings. Safety comes first, too. This little pad monitors the temperature and power input for reliable charging. That pad is compatible with most Qi-enabled phones/devices. It supports up to 10W wireless charging output. It can even charge through almost all cases. You’ll get the Aukey forty-five-day money-back guarantee too if it doesn’t meet your expectations. And if something should go wrong, there’s the ever-present twenty-four-month replacement warranty card. You’ll get the night light, a type-C cable, one circular metal plate, and a user manual. No need to fear the dark again.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Image : Flexispot

Advertisement

Sitting is the new smoking, or so they say. (I’d personally argue vaping more so fits that bill, but to each their own.) And in the event you’re trying to quit while on that work-from-home grind—let’s face it, who isn’t now that our commuting exercise has been axed completely—an adjustable standing desk offers quite the elegant, versatile solution. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, our own Andrew Hayward took the Flexispot EC9 for a spin earlier this year, and while he was reluctant to reach a definitive verdict on the experience, he did have the following to say:



This particular desk meets my own relatively undemanding needs, given that it’s sturdy and tall enough for me (being 6’2”), but it’s the only standing desk I’ve used so far. There are other options around this price point, as well as much, much more expensive standing desks with additional features and added style, not to mention standing desk converters that can sit atop your existing desk. If you’ve been thinking about a standing desk, there’s probably an option out there that can fit your budget and meet your needs.

Both the 48" x 24" EC9 and its larger 48" x 30" counterpart are on sale, the latter is discounted a whole 20% when you opt for the white on white colorway. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and you’re well on your way to achieving new heights.

First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Gif : Atlas Coffee

Advertisement

Our clocks sprang forward this morning, and since you lost an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the rest of your week off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here for your First Bag free Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code: KINJACOFFEE

Explore the world in a cup of joe—with coffee grounds (and whole beans) sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and more. Atlas Coffee Club Use the promo code KINJACOFFEE

Beauty Bo xes: Be Beautiful Image : Sheilah Villari

Every time Ulta puts out one of these exclusive Beauty Boxes, it becomes a best seller. Each version is not only adorable but filled with really quality makeup. The boxes are a great value even before the discounts, and each box is designed so that’ll you’ll want to keep it in your collection long after the beauty goods are gone. This time around, they have the “Be Beautiful” boxes, and they just went on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

There are two versions, depending on your color tastes. Choose from either the cotton candy pink or the tie-dye baby blue. These sweet boxes double as a re-usable storage container or a retro-looking purse. Ulta has packed with twenty-two pieces of makeup valued at $137. All the goods are cruelty-free and made from the highest quality of safe ingredients. In these boxes, you will get an eight pan eye shadow palette, face palette, two lip glosses, lip oil, lip mask, eye shadow primer, facial mist, dual-ended eyeliner, brow gel, blush brush, eye shadow brush, and crease brush. That’s quite the set at such a reasonable price.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

7-Piece Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If, like me, you suffer from old sports injuries that love to flair up in winter, this deal is for you. Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo has something for all your achy muscles and bones. This seven-piece pack can ease a whole host of aliments anywhere on the body, and this is an excellent alternative if you keep buying disposable stick-on pads. A bundle like this can run up to $50 at some retailers, so if your pulls and spasms need relief, grab this for a lot less.

These being reusable is a huge selling point. Combine that with the fact they can be used anywhere you’ve got chronic pain. All you need to do is find the metal disk inside, flex it back and forth, and you’re on your way to soothing warmth. These packs get toasty pretty quick and stay tepid for up to an hour. You can always wrap them in cloth if they’re a bit too hot to start. Resetting is simple too, keep them in that cloth and toss the packs into boiling water for a few minutes. There is an instruction book just in case you get stuck. This bundle has a neck/shoulder pack, a sport pack, four pocket packs (good for boots and gloves), and a lower back pack. This is a must if you’re constantly heating a towel, taking long hot showers, or buying boxes of throw away patches.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

WandaVision Collection 994831 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Just because WandaVision is over doesn’t mean we can’t conjure a little witchiness of our own. Ulta teamed up with Marvel to concoct this extensive and beautiful makeup medley in honor of the Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision Collection is hands down one of the best collaborations they’ve done. It’s a magnificent tie-in to the series with fifteen unique pieces for all types of beauty lovers. Here are a few standouts for me.

The fact that there are three full eyeshadow pallettes bundled together is amazing. Usually, we get just one in these collabs. In the show’s vein, each palette helps you get a classic look from one of Wanda’s TV decades. The 50s/60s palette is more matte and cool-toned for good old-fashioned black and white shows. The 70s palette pops with a little more fun and color, giving you shimmers in bronze and purple to pick from. Last, the 80s/90s palette is super pigmented in rich blues and pink hues. Mix and match to achieve the perfect presentation for a modern sorceress.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/4400

As a fan of falsies, I love that they included a set of three spell bounding lashes. These will give you just the boost you need to get that captivating 60s appearance Wanda rocks through the series. Combine that with my new obsession with the Wing Tip Liner Duo, and not even Agatha Harkness can stop you.

Advertisement

Nails always seem neglected in collaborations. As a connoisseur of press-on nails and wraps, I deeply appreciate the inclusion of a decal set. Much like with the eye shadow, this three-piece pack recreates Wanda’s yesteryear inspirations. So the French manicure set will show off with the 50s/60s aesthetic. Black and silver glitter is all glam and disco for the 70s. And, of course, the neon dream drenched in pink grooves with the 80s and 90s.

G/O Media may get a commission WandaVision Nail Decal Set Buy for $13 at Ulta Use the promo code 994831

Remember to use the code 994831 to save almost $4 on your selection. This code works until April 4, but I highly doubt this gorgeous collection will last that long. Don’t forget to grab Wanda’s bold red cosmetic bag to toss it all in too.

Orders over $35 ship for free.

Free Satisfyer Pro 2 STPATTYS Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Our pals at Bellesa never leave us hanging. If you got a stimulus check already, count yourself lucky. Count yourself luckier if you’ve got a little play money left. Treat yourself to a goodie from Bellesa and celebrate the luckiest indulgent day of the year. Since tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day, use the code STPATTYS at checkout and get the Free Satisfyer Pro 2 when you spend at least $99. This deal will run until March 19.

I’m a big fan of the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa in general. They’re a great lady-owned business that has created some amazing toys.

The Nirvana is one of my favorites of their line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome solo day, this is a good way to go.

If you’re getting a lady Satisfyer for free, why not snag a companion one for your gent? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need; just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Advertisement

Time for a new bottle of lube. Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with my Nirvana when I reviewed it last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is, hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

You’ll get free shipping on all this too.

20% Off Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil SLEEP Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 20% off their Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil with the code SLEEP. It’s in celebration of sleep awareness week, so I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic. It’s only $52 with the 20% discount, which is $13 off the original list price.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.





Fan Favorite Dreamworks Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you ready for a family movie marathon this weekend? If so, let Dreamworks get you prepped with one of their fan-favorite collections. Now, of course, you don’t need to have a family or even be a kid yourself to enjoy any of these titles, but it doesn’t hurt. I truly believe that first Shrek holds up, and there is a line or two I still quote from Madagascar, so adults can absolutely have a killer, wholesome marathon also. Each bundle has no less than three movies, all for an extremely affordable price. A lot less than going to the theatre. So grab one or all of these for a delightful night in.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

Advertisement

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.



TECH

GAMING