Thursday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods Max, Nintendo Switch Games, Resident Evil Village, Cotton Bath Towels, Eufy Smart Scale C1, Sci-Fi Movie 4K Blu-rays, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

Edifier HECATE GX Headset WYOWAPSM Image : Joe Tilleli

This gaming headset is compatible with your PS4 or PS5, your Xbox, and your PC with options to use USB C/USB/3.5MM audio jack. The headset delivers great sound quality with ENC noise cancellation. It’s all got RGB lighting on the sides the fit in with the rest of your RGB lit computer setup. This headset will be down to $54 through July 11th with the code WYOWAPSM. That’s down from $90. If you’re in the market for a new headset, now is a great time to jump on one.

Advertisement

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $417, or 44 % off the original list price.



True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $300 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now passed the 10% mark on certain styles at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to $60 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max, depending on color choice. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Advertisement

Edifier TWS1 PRO Earbuds KINJAEDI30 Image : Sheilah Villari

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Until July 11, save 30% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use the code KINJAEDI30 at check out, but this will only work for both the white and black ones.

Advertisement

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Apple iPad iPro 11” (2021) | $749 | Amazon Walmart Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Apple’s brand new M1-powered iPad Pro models just started shipping in late May, and already you can save $50 on the base 11” model. That’s the discount seen at both Amazon and Walmart right now, where the 128GB version is selling for $749.



The 11” tablet isn’t vastly different from its predecessor, but alongside the performance boost from Apple’s wondrous new M1 chip, it also has a new ultra-wide front-facing camera with a Center Stage feature that keeps you in clear view during video calls (even if you move around). There are also versions with optional 5G cellular support, but not at a discount just yet.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Image : Andrew Hayward

There are a lot of very obvious AirPods-inspired wireless earbuds out there right now, but Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds Live are different: they look like lil’ beans that you pop into your ears. These aural legumes are plenty powerful, however, packing active noise cancellation and strong audio quality. And the shape actually works well, as Gizmodo reviewer Sam Rutherford described:

“The Galaxy Buds Live are quite comfortable, and when combined with their relatively petite dimensions and low profile, they are some of the most unobtrusive wireless headphones on the market. In fact, I’ve even fallen asleep while wearing them and they are right up there with the Pixel Buds as being one of the most comfortable earbuds in my ears. And when it comes to staying in place during exercise, even after a sweaty one-mile run, the Galaxy Beans never budged.”

Prime members can save $40 off the list price in all four colors at Amazon right now. They were cheaper for Prime Day last month, but you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of this deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Image : Andrew Hayward

Most of the Chromebooks we cover at Kinja Deals are bargain-centric builds, delivering a solidly capable laptop for a few hundred bucks or less. But if you’ve grown to love Google’s Chrome OS and want something with a bit more premium allure and perks, there are options.



Here’s one: the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can unfold into a tablet, plus it has more power than your average Chromebook thanks to an Intel Core i3 processor. Add in benefits like a fingerprint sensor and Wi-Fi 6 support, and it’s a bit more lavish than we usually see with Chromebooks. Save $120 off at Amazon right now.

Advertisement

OnePlus 9 5G Image : Andrew Hayward

Just released this spring, the OnePlus 9 is a sleek 5G Android flagship with loads of power on tap, a beautiful 6.55” 120Hz screen, super-fast charging, and a long-lasting battery. It’s already a little cheaper than similarly-equipped handsets at $730, but right now Amazon has the Winter Mist and Astral Black versions marked down further to $650 each.



It won’t support 5G on AT&T unfortunately, but it works fine on both T-Mobile and Verizon. Read Gizmodo’s review for a full take on this very good Samsung rival.

Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA batteries for just $15 when you clip the coupon and use promo code ZFS42EA5, or a 48-pack of AAA batteries for $13 with the same code and coupon clip.

Advertisement

Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is also in the new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper.

Advertisement

As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use. Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600 with the full savings reflected at checkout.

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the console versions on Amazon for $50. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Advertisement

Yoshi’s Crafted World Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and today, you can buy it for just $45 at Amazon.

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… LASTCHANCE Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

I finally dipped my toes into NieR: Automata this past month. Everyone I know who’s played through it has absolutely raved about this game. I gave it a shot and died thirty minutes in which reset me to the start. Thirty minutes later I died in the same spot and then turned it off because I’m bad at video games. I’m going to go back in on an easier difficulty because, from what I heard, the beginning is surprisingly more difficult then the bulk of the game and there are others like me who struggled with it. Anyway, if you’re someone is good at video games, or maybe even just slightly competent, then maybe you’ve already beaten it and now want to play NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… or maybe you’d like to dip into this one first since it’s actually a remake of the game preceding NieR: Automata. The choice is yours. All I know is that my friends who have played this all sing praises and claim it will change your life. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is $36 on GMG with the code LASTCHANCE. Go pick it up.

Gloomhaven Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you have a cabinet where you keep all your board games? Get ready to clear the entire thing out, because Gloomhaven is $96 at Amazon today. “Surely the game isn’t that big,” you might ask. Well, try this on for size: the box weighs 22 pounds. We’re talking the weight equivalent of three healthy human newborns here. What’s in that box that justifies its mammoth size? Gloomhaven is a co-operative RPG with a deck-building battle system, so it comes packaged with tons of cards. Plus, the box includes figures, tokens, map panels and much more. The game has a huge fanbase gained from a successful Kickstarter campaign, so the price cut is a good excuse to find out what all the fuss is about. It also doubles as a sturdy barbell, if you’re just looking to work on your core.

Advertisement

Kirby Star Allies Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s Kirby! Masahiro Sakurai’s very own affront to God! Or, perhaps Kirby is God himself. We know he is canonically the most powerful character in Super Smash Brothers or any Nintendo franchise. And here he is in Kirby Star Allies showing off his power again by taking hold of three “friends” and having them answer his every beck and call. Though, those three can actually even be real friends of yours in the all new four player co-op. Kirby Star Allies is down to $45 at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Screenshot : THQ

Absorbent and yellow and porous as ever, Spongebob returns to gaming in the HD remake of a cult classic—Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. Back in a far off time of 2003 when 3D platformers still dominated, it was pretty common to see plenty of licensed games in the genre, though rarely would we see any good licensed games in the genre. Now, maybe it doesn’t standup against the 3D Mario games of the era, but it’s good enough to warrant an HD remake 17 years later. You can play it on Xbox for only $16 right now.

Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Behaviour Interactive

Advertisement

I know what you’re thinking right about now. “Boy, I could really use some digital horror to take me away from the constant terrors of the real world!” Cheekiness aside, video game horror is a perfectly good escape from reality, because at least you have control in your situation. So if you earnestly are looking for a new scary game to play right about now, the Switch version of Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition is currently on sale for $18. The asymmetrical multiplayer game features a whole cast of horror icons from Freddy Krueger to Pyramid Head. You can play as a survivor and try to escape certain doom, or play as a monster and cause some havoc yourself. Whatever you need to do to cope.

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Best Buy has the title down to $45 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing New Horizons Screenshot : Nintendo

Here at Kinja, we bring you all kinds of deals. Many of which are fun accessories with a nice Animal Crossing coat of paint. We’ve written to you about Animal Crossing controllers, the Animal Crossing soundtrack, Animal Crossing backpacks, Tom Nook hats and plushes, and so much more.

But here it is—the actual dang game it’s all based on is having a sale. If you missed out on what was the Animal Crossing New Horizons craze which genuinely helped a lot of people out through a difficult time early in lockdown, you’re in luck because really it is a single player game at its core. Even if you won’t know anyone else playing, you can pick this up now for $45 and easily be able to sink 100+ hours into this wonderful island escape. And then maybe after, you’ll also want a hat too.

Advertisement

Star Wars Pinball Image : Joe Tilleli

Looking for something to spruce up the corner of the room? Consider this pinball machine. Featuring artwork of characters spanning the three separate trilogies, it will have something everyone loves. At the very least, it will at least give your guests an excuse to talk your ear off to let you know about how they feel about Rian Johnson. Or you can simply not invite anyone over and just play pinball! It’s $51 off the list price right now at Walmart.

Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) | $45 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, physical versions are just $45 right now.

Advertisement

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Screenshot : Nintendo

Oh my God. He’s back. Mario is alive! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $45 at Walmart and Best Buy today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $45 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $45 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars literally vanished from shelves at the end of March, so this is some leftover stock kicking around. Truly, it’s your last chance to snag it.

Advertisement

It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping its price. Much like Luigi, we are all now cowering in fear as we return to public settings and strangers get a little to close to us. Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this for $20 off at Best Buy.

If you’re looking for something to play to put off venturing into public again, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.



Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $45 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $45 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

Some Switch titles just don’t go on sale very often, and one of those titles is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Switch port of the Wii U racer is a popular multiplayer title, but even years after its re-release, you still need to pay the full $60 for it. Right now, you can grab the title for $45. A discount is a discount!

Advertisement

Seriously, it’s worth it too. With all sorts of tracks, characters, karts, and modes, there is endless fun in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for game nights. It’s beginner friendly too, so most players won’t get completely beat over and over like they might with other games. Fun for everyone!

Advertisement

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Advertisement

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

This Macy’s sale is so good you need to start overhauling old ratty towels and spruce up your bathroom for spring. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3. This deal runs until July 12.

They come in six colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX Image : Eufy

Advertisement

Who has time to sweep? That’s especially true if you have kids running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling Cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and the RoboVac 15C MAX is well fit for the job, especially at today’s price.

It falls all the way to $176 at Amazon. That’s $104 in savings for a little helper with powerful 2,000Pa suction capabilities, one of the strongest available in its lineup. It’ll clean anything from hardwood floors to most carpet, has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and it can go up to 100 minutes before needing a charge or bin dump.

64-Pack: Daelmans Jumbo Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!), so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

These are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar and just as tasty. In this deal, you’ll get 64 tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. Plus, the handy windmill tin keeps these caramel snacks as fresh as can be. They come in honey, chocolate, or a combo of those two.

These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Advertisement

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.

I have a terrible habit of starting to drink a La Croix and then forgetting it somewhere in my apartment when there’s about 1/4 can left. That’s a wasteful habit I’d like to break, and I really am trying to cut down on the amount of waste in my life and budget these days.



Advertisement

One way to solve that dilemma (or the issue of the expense of canned sparkling waters and sodas) is to make your beverage of choice yourself, and they’ve got a deal for you over at Bed Bath and Beyond right now.

You can snag a SodaStream Fizzi kit for just $70 today, which comes with a 60L CO2 canister, a BPA-free water bottle, and the maker itself. Pick from white, black, ice blue, or rose gold.

You can make sodas and sparkling waters in a plethora of assorted flavors with this bad boy! According to the reviews, you can make a pretty close Red Bull copycat with the energy drink syrup for $12. Give it a try while it’s down to this fantastic price!

Advertisement

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously— I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal, and even for help when cleaning/sterilizing dishes. It’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.



Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass water kettle.

Advertisement

You can get this sleek glass water kettle over at Amazon for $56 currently. C’mon, you know you want one!

6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree Image : Sheilah Villari

Have you fired up the Hallmark channel? Are you already making your lists? Are you the family member with your tree up on November 1? Maybe you need a revamp for 2021. All jokes aside, this is a beautiful artificial tree currently 23% off and ready to be loved this holiday season. Just clip the coupon on this 6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.

Advertisement

This is a chonky tall tree that will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 680 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating when the time comes.

This tree will ship for free for Prime members.

Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. Pre-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m only a little disappointed there is no Green Ranger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future.

I’m a big fan of these mugs and even have a few of the Star Wars ones. Each is beautifully stylized in a retro tiki design. They are made from strong ceramic and can handle both the dishwasher and microwave. They stand about seven inches tall and make excellent decorations on a bookshelf or desk too.

Each will ship for $9, and they are expected to do so in August.

Advertisement

Eufy Smart Scale C1 eufyscale Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy Smart Scale C1 deal. For just $18 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and then use code eufyscale at checkout.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is compatible with all three.

15% off Sitewide Honey107 Image : 107 Beauty

Advertisement

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

G/O Media may get a commission Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner 107 Beauty Use the promo code 107Honey

Advertisement

Free Shipping on Pop Culture Tees Image : Homage

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, get free shipping on your next order. No code needed.

Their collections are vast and the references are deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Advertisement

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $199.

Advertisement

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!



Advertisement

Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



Advertisement

That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

Advertisement

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.





Advertisement

Sci-Fi 4K Ultra HD Blu -ray Sale Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking to bulk up your collection of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray films? Amazon is currently offering a sci-fi sale spanning no-doubt classics and modern hits for $18 apiece—more than half-off the list price for many of the titles. Standout picks include The Matrix, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Inception, but there are a few more worth considering at the sale page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s rare that fans can whine about something and get what they want. Celebrate this victory by picking up the Snyder Cut in 4KUHD and then seeking out a 4K 4:3 television to watch it the way it was meant to be seen. This 4KUHD Blu-ray will release September 7th, 2021.

This super hero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released September 7th, 2021.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

Saucemoto Dip Clip | $9 | Amazon



LIFESTYLE



MEDIA