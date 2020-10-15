Thursday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods, AUKEY Power Bank, Samsung TVs, SanDisk 1TB SD Cards, and More

Image : Gabe Carey

Apple AirPods lead Thursday’s best deals.



Aukey 20,000mAh Portable Charger Image : Aukey

Sure, there are a few new iPhones you can pre-order now, but your old phone’s probably doing just fine, sans the wearing battery that leaves you hunting for the charger last-minute. Rather than dropping a bunch of cash on a new phone, a portable charger can give you enough juice to get through a day out in nature or running errands without cleaning out your wallet. Right now, Aukey’s 20,000mAh portable charger is down to $40. Grab your phone and charge it up, wherever you go, today.



Maybe you need a new TV. But you probably don’t need a big TV that can double as a picture frame when you’re not getting your binge on. Still, if there’s no talking you out of it, this 55" 4k TV from Samsung comes wrapped in a frame that might look just fine on your wall. Framed TVs seem a bit goofy, but hey, do your thing. The 65" version is also discounted 25%.



Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $115 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

There’s a good chance you know someone who has a pair of AirPods, and you have been wanting to be a part of the group. Thanks to Prime Day, there’s a good chance you can be.

At $115, Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case are the lowest they’ve ever been. Especially if 2020 is the year you are upgrading to the newest iPhone 12 line, these will perfectly compliment the device, with its touch controls and sensors that pause tracks when you take an AirPod out.

Mpow M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds S79Z7QLT Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A treat from the company is their M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds. They’re just $27 when you clip the coupon and use the code S79Z7QLT.

$27 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Firsting 1080p Webcam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you still need a webcam and you don’t want to shell out close to $100 for the best, this $27 unit by Firsting has 1080p plug-and-play functionality, complete with a stereo noise-canceling microphone that can hear you from up to 10 meters away. Just clip the $3 coupon at Amazon.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB SD Card $280| Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

As the years pass, storage becomes bigger while the cost becomes cheaper. Fifteen years ago it was a lot of money to buy a 512mb Memory Pro Duo card for a Sony PSP.

Now, a 1TB SD Card from SanDisk is available for $280, enabling you to capture 4K video and all the photos you need for certain jobs, or just for family occasions.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 $98 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Sometimes it can be difficult to capture the moment with the correct framing, or even when capturing video, you could lose the subject as they are out of the frame.

But with the DJI Osmo Mobile 3, it’s a compact holder that can reduce any shaky video, and stabilise any photos taken. Even in these 2020 times, recording video for a Vlog can be created with much more ease and control with the Osmo.

Western Digital Elements 12TB External Hard Drive Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I personally can’t think of anything I could download or store en masse that would need 12TB of space (memes and GIFs, maybe), but the world doesn’t revolve around me. If you need a shit ton of space, this Western Digital Elements hard drive is the Prime-exclusive deal to jump on. It’s down to $210, which is $40 off.

This is an external, so you can move it back and forth between different systems, and with its USB 3.0 speeds, your transfer rates will be the fastest those mechanical gears inside can manage.

Garmin Forerunner Watch $220 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you need a watch that only focuses on a few things, then the Garmin Forerunner will be a great choice. The battery can last for up to seven days in smartwatch mode, and 7 hours in GPS mode.

It can finely track your fitness, from running and jogging to swimming and heart rate trends throughout the days. It’s down to $325 today.

ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector is just $93 right now.

It’s compatible with Android/iPhone/Windows 10 and you only need WiFi on setup. You can also easily connect your iPhone with the original cable line too. It’s got full HD 1080P input and 24-bit true-colour support. The built-in speaker has a pretty robust sound that gets decently loud. They do recommend six to ten feet distance for the projector so keep that in mind for placement. Another cool feature is that it’s compatible with the Roku Stick, Fire Stick, and Chromecast blowing the doors on your viewing options wide open.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Seagate Barracuda Pro 12TB Internal HDD | $350 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you need a PC with huge amounts of storage, the Seagate Barracuda Pro is the hard drive of choice. Featuring a whopping 12TB, or 10.9TB when formatted, it can store a massive catalog of games from different publishers, alongside many large media files such as 4K UHD movies. This is down to $390, which results in plenty of value for the number of gigabytes in place.

I’ve tested this portable speaker and even gifted it to a pal for her new apartment and I can say Urbanears makes great products. For Prime Day the company is giving you 40% off two of their fan favorites. The Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now $80 less and the Plattan 2 Bluetooth Headphones now are $40 less.

The Ralis Speaker is compact but gives a lot of sound no matter where you place it. It’s durable and water-resistant and has made many appearances at beach days. You’ll get up to 20 hours of playtime off of one charge and it connects easily to your phone. You’ll be able to control the speakers through the user-friendly Urbanears app. It also has a powerbank so charging devices while out is absolutely possible. All four colors are on sale.

These comfy and vibrant headphones are blessed with exactly the same quality as the Ralis. The Plattan 2s will get you about 30 hours of listening enjoyment from one charge, the Bluetooth connects smoothly, and you can control everything directly from the side knob. The sound is full-spectrum, crisp, and clear. All eight colors are on sale.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Gigabyte Z390 AORUS ULTRA $200 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you’re looking to upgrade an important component to your PC, or you’re thinking of building one, this motherboard by Gigabyte would be a great starting point. It’s down to $180, which features onboard Wi-Fi, three M.2 storage slots, and compatibility for most of Intel’s 9th Gen processors.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Image : Sennheiser

As a staunch leader in premium audio, Sennheiser’s products are out of reach for modest budgets, but you can score a pair of the company’s best true wireless earbuds for $30 cheaper as part of ongoing Prime Day blowouts. That would be the Momentum True Wireless 2, and they’re down to $270 post-discount.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Image : Sennheiser

Prime Day deals are everywhere today. Maybe you’ve found something you like, maybe the deals have felt like duds. If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones, Best Buy has the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 off, bringing the price down to $100. Since you’re probably still working from home, a good dose of noise cancellation can go a long way in staying focused.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality.



Check out today’s exciting offer at Amazon, which has it knocked down to $199. That price is still available as of this writing!



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 10/11/2020.

If you don’t mind your Apple tablets in miniature form, today is an excellent opportunity to try out the latest iPad Mini. Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $336, a $63 discount and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

The 7.9-inch display means it isn’t too far removed from “phone” territory, but this is the perfect size for reading, casual gaming, and light browsing. It’s also now great for note taking and art thanks to the added Apple Pencil support, which is a separate $94 purchase if you so desire. Despite the smaller size, you’re still hitting Apple’s preferred 10-hour battery mark on a full charge. Ships immediately.

Roku Premiere Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Amazon has on sale for $27 ($13 off) today.

This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger KINJABD2 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a quick charge, check out the RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger. It’s only $21 with the clop coupon, and includes a 3ft lighting to USB-C cable to charge your iPhone or tablet ASAP.

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $279 for the 40mm edition and $300 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $279, and the 44mm model is down from $310 to $300. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.



The Last of Us Part II Image : Sony

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II | $40 | Amazon

If you didn’t pick it up earlier this year, good news! The Last of Us Part II is down to $40 on Amazon right now, saving you $20. Be warned: the story’s been polarizing, but it’s also one of the most anticipated games of the year, so if you’re already invested in the story, now’s a good time to grab the next chapter in the story.

Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure Image : Sheilah Villari

What hellfire fever dream brought the franchises of Alien and Pokémon together? If you’ve ever been curious about what adorable Pikachu would look like as the bane of Ripley’s existence search no further. Bring this nightmare into your home for just $21. This is a Prime Day deal for members only.

This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don’t get me wrong it’s still gruesome as all get out but I’ll give credit where it’s due. Both the orange and green options are $8 less although if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the orange. I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

This item ships for free.

Image : Nintendo

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale.

Games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party are on sale, with some games even being down to $40 for everyone at Amazon.



Sports games are seeing sizable discounts right now, and you can snag two of the latest right now for a song.

Madden NFL 21 is currently $50, while NBA 2K21 is down to $35. That’s true for physical, current-gen console copies for both games. Grab both while you can; it’s close to a 2-for-1 bargain at these cut-rate prices!

Tom Nook Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Tom Nook one is no different and today it’s $4 off.

These cases are for the Switch Lite and made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in color. This Tom Nook one is slighted raise with his cute con artist face. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Tom may be a crook but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish mayor of all the islands. No turnips required.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

A good game can help you unwind after a stressful day of slogging through work or just checking Twitter. They can be pricey, though, so it pays to scope out a good deal or two. Right now, Best Buy has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Edition for $20 each, so take your pick and get your game on. You could even snag all three for the same price as most major titles.

Advertisement

The Blockbuster Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

When I saw the case appear on my dash I assumed it was some sort of vintage throwback box, which I was still absolutely interested in. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161) I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 30% off while doing so.

This game is charades on over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. I enjoy games like this because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate them on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them and well, what do you say to that. The point of the game is to revisit the ‘90s are earlier. So in truth, maybe this is a Millenial and Gen X game night. I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Gif : Square Enix

Advertisement

While Final Fantasy X and its divisive sequel aren’t quite the most fondly remembered in the longstanding JRPG series, it does hold up better than most of the games which preceded it, even without the full-on makeover treatment that graced Final Fantasy VII earlier this year. Yes, it’s true, Final Fantasy X and X-2 for Nintendo Switch is merely a remaster of the original games, their assets upscaled for a more recent console than their native PS2. Still, with 60 rearranged music tracks, it sounds better than ever. Plus you get to experience the infamous Tidus laugh all over again—in breathtaking high definition.



No matter how you feel about the Sphere Grid upgrade system or blitzball mini game (my wife loves it, I’m inclined to disagree), much of the series’ charm is still intact. The move to a “conditional turn-based” (CTB) combat system, as opposed to its former active time-based, remains controversial to this day. However, compared to modern-day entries like Final Fantasy XV, it’s much more comparable to its predecessors. And for Kingdom Hearts players who never got around to it, you’ll finally get to know Wakka, Rikku, and Auron on a deeper level. (Speaking of which, the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is also 40% off as of this writing.) For $25, maybe it’s time to finally give Final Fantasy X a shot, or revisit it for the first time in over a decade and indulge in some nostalgia.

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk KINJALY1 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 is now on Game Pass. It was one of the few remaining titles under the Xbox Game Studios banner that wasn’t, and probably because this highly popular sim-centric racer was still selling like hot cakes. There’s an active community still populating the circuits with hundreds of powerful custom cars.

And in case you haven’t heard it, Microsoft also bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of that news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (with promo code FORZ7ISHERE), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $47, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 25% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot Image : Le Creuset

Advertisement

Hey home cooks, get your hands on a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot for $180. It’s 40% off for Prime Day and can make soups, casseroles, and whatever else. Plus, it’ll look good on your stovetop or dining room table. I would go ahead and bring it to your (smaller) Thanksgiving and Holiday get-togethers just so you can brag about how pretty it is. Grab it before it’s gone!

Wisdom Panel Essential Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today Wisdom Panel has a deal on their Canine DNA Kits. Take $30 off the basic Essential Kit or take $32 off the more comprehensive Premium Kit. Wisdom Panel is the leading canine genetics company and has tested over 1.5 million dogs so the database is vast.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks but hey there are 350 breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long-term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! (I’ll update with results.) But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. How he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

Amazon Prime members will get free shipping on this item.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my masks, keys, glasses, and of course my iPhone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Today only take 20% off with the coupon you clip for checkout.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. All my stuff smells like it was just zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just take too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones even my large iPhone 11. If it fits inside I say sanitizer it. Using this unit on a regular basis will help cut germs, bacteria, and keeps us all a little safer and healthier.

Prime members enjoy same day shipping on this item.

VAVA Dual Dash Cam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This Prime Day, make sure you record all your road encounters by grabbing a Vava Dual Dash Cam, now $25 off for Prime Day with a standard discount and a $10 coupon. That’s $125 for front-and-rear vehicular eyes at 1080p, but if you opt to disable the rear camera, you can capture more detail with 2560 x 1440 resolution.

It has all the works, including night vision, loop recording, collision detection for automatic accident recordings, and a parking mode that’ll automatically record and notify you whenever someone bumps into your car.

Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy which has been a real lifesaver when we got out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion and if you can get a quality cam on sale all the better. The 2-Cam Kit has money off today so you can put your mind at ease.

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080P full HD resolution with the lights on and I can say even when the puppy is left at night the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless and you just need a good internet connection. That being said if you’re using this for an outdoor cam it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof and the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity. The best part is the Cloud Storage and my friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut fear not, this little cam has the same encryption standards as banks so your personal info is safe and sound.

Free same day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

VAVA Dual Dash Cam with 2" LCD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Grab yourself a VAVA Dual Dash Cam for $30 off this Prime Day, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $170. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated.

It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred. This model also has a 2" LCD screen that the cheaper version lacks.

Up to 60% off Wall Art Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The easiest way to give a living space a facelift is with art. Finding a good art piece can focus a room and even change the vibe and energy of it. Art can sometimes be the missing link in tying decor together. For the rest of the day at Wayfair take up to 60% off on over 280 pieces and revamp your home.

You don’t have to be a dog owner to love pooches. This adorable cotton and polyester canvas if a great gift for anyone who is a canine fan. These two doggo besties sharing a stick will put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces. ‘Stick With Me’ ($35) is wrapped around a square wooden stretcher and is ideal for lazy people who just want to put artwork up without having to frame anything. This size is 14 x 14 and is 50% off.

Speaking of being a little lazy, art that is already framed is a total blessing. If you’re an earth momma or plant daddy some elegant flowers might be a superb touch to show off your affinity for greenery. This six-piece collection ($230) might be a supreme solution of what to do with a whole wall by spacing out these retro botanical beauties. The gold frames add a touch of class to the earthy designs that’ll look brilliant in any space, even a bathroom. These measure 22" x 17" are matted and printed on textured linen paper. Oooh la la!

A little eerie a little calming, this wrapped canvas piece of misty woods is one of Wayfair’s top sellers in the wall art section. Misty Road ($29) measures 18" x 27", is easy to hang, and is more mysterious than anything Thomas Kinkade has ever painted. If beautiful and haunting is your jam this giclee printed piece is for you. This will look perfect over any mantle or sofa and you don’t even need to live in a spooky mansion.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

Advertisement

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

20% off Anything INVENTORY! Graphic : Gabe Carey

Our pals at Bellesa aren’t just great to us they really enjoy spreading the love. On Cardi B’s 28th birthday this weekend not only did they send her a huge multitiered cake but they included a massive goodie box of their best sellers and favorites, 18 to be exact. Because Bellesa just can’t stop being so generous they are giving our lovely readers 20% off anything with the code INVENTORY!.



Here’s everything Cardi got for you glorious birthday: Air by Bellesa, Dea by Bellesa, Nirvana by Bellesa, Aurora by Bellesa, Satisfyer Pro 2, Satisfyer Pro 3, Jack Rabbit’s Thrusting Rabbit, Hidden Pleasure Panties Wireless, Impressions N5 Vibrating Dildo with Suction Cup, Midnight Lace Blindfold, Midnight Lace Collar/Leash, Midnight Lace Crop, Midnight Lace Paddle, Midnight Nipple Clips, We-Vibe Chorus, Womanizer Premium, Halo by Bellesa, A-Play Vibe Beginner Plug, and their Bras Suck Tee.

Advertisement

Looks like she received some of our favorites too including the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa’s Nirvana Wand. I personally can’t think of a better way to celebrate a birthday than with sugar, spice, and everything from Bellesa. If this wasn’t a WAP weekend for Cardi then I don’t know what would be.

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Premium Flannel Shirts Image : Jachs NY

Advertisement

Jachs NY is offering 75% off of its premium flannel shirts in a sale made for the fall. I don’t know about you, but my fall wardrobe is about 50% flannel shirts, so I am always on the lookout for a great deal.



You can get one of Jachs’s premium flannels for $24 with code F39.

They have some great color options— I’m personally a fan of the classic red and black buffalo plaid. Check them out below!

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

If you’re anything like me, Parasite was one of the few things that brought you joy last year. Amid the global insurgence of wealth inequality, not to mention the gradual destruction of the planet, the film managed to criticize the systemic root of those problems while refraining from overly ham-fisted evangelizing. Its message universal and increasingly relevant, Parasite has since gone on to win four Oscars—including Best Picture—for 2020. For Prime Day, Amazon is selling Parasite for $15 on Blu-ray, down 40% from what it was previously.



For those left wanting more after watching Parasite, The Host, an earlier Bong Joon-Ho film from 2006, is also discounted, to $9 on the site. While I haven’t seen it myself, my partner explained to me that The Host is about a giant mutant creature that emerges after the U.S. military dumps a bunch of toxic waste in Seol’s Han River. Also that second part happened in real life.

In other words, this is exactly my shit.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 2/13/2020 and updated with new information on 10/14/2020.

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

Advertisement

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $13 on Amazon.

If Spotify or Apple Music hasn’t won you over, it’s time to give Amazon Music Unlimited a try. Amazon is offering 4 months of access to its increasingly impressive music service for just $1, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. This deal is only available for Prime Members.



That’s a cheaper starting price than most competitors, though, and you may like what you find after signing up. Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 10/7/2020.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Advertisement