Thursday's Best Deals: Anker RoboVacs, Thermapens, Nintendo Advent Calendars, and More

A huge LEGO sale, Cosori airfryers, and Anker truly wireless headphones lead off Halloween’s best deals from around the web.

Deadspin was a good blog.

Let’s not kid ourselves: Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro is outrageously expensive. But it’s also the thinnest, sleekest, and most portable iPad Pro keyboard option by a considerable margin, and is the only one that works with the latest iPads’ Smart Connector, which means you won’t have to charge any batteries or fiddle with Bluetooth settings.



So if only Apple’s keyboard will do, the 12.9" version has a rare discount today down to $180. That’s $20 less than usual, and a match for an all-time low.

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, and these ‘buds usually sell for $99. Today though, you can get them for an all-time low $60 with promo code ZL2001HP.

Thermapen Mk4 Image : Thermoworks

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 20% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick one up in either black, orange, or yellow (spooky!) today.

eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of their latest and most powerful models. Today only, Amazon discounting the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C down to a low $180.



Cleaning-wise, it’s one of Anker’s most powerful and you can tell it to start cleaning via Alexa. One neat feature (sorry,) is it includes boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and also has a drop sensor, so it won’t go down a flight of stairs.

This Gold Box price is the lowest we’ve seen on this model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. Losing out on this deal would definitely... suck. (Sorry!)

If you’re looking for ways to make your junk food a little less... unhealthy, pick up one of these two discounted Cosori Airfryers (a 1500 watt and a 1700 watt model.) As Shep explains it, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil.



The result: crispy foods without the guilt. These Cosori models are terrific alternatives to the more expensive Ninja models and today, you can get them for even less. If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a shot.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means these discounts will only stick around for the rest of the day. So, stock up on some Hot Pockets and crinkle-cut fries, and get the party started.

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Everyone fucking loves this viral Amazon coat (not me, though, because I’m an individual!), and today, you can get one of your very own for much less than usual. Right now, The Coat, aka the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is available in every color (for beige, black, grey, green, navy, and red) for just $107, down from its usual price of $140. As you can imagine, a coat this popular rarely goes on sale, so if you want to be hip to the trends this fall and winter, you better buy one right this second.



60% Off Merino Sweaters Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a crisp fall day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get 60% Off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code FLASH60.



If Merino sweaters aren’t exactly your thing, that’s okay. Jachs still has their Fall Sitewide Flash Sale going on, where you can get up to 60% off everything.

Extra 40% Off Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Bonobos is stocked with fall essentials, and you can take all of them home for less at the brand’s Halloween Sale, using promo code EXTRASPOOKY. With this deal, you’ll get an extra 40% off everything on clearance. So make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



If your wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Trick or Treat is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are an extra 40% off, with promo code SAVE40. Prices start at just $12 for T-shirts, so it’s a pretty great opportunity to score some classic new looks.



Frye Flash Event Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Fall weather has arrived, and cooler temperatures call for footwear that covers as much of your leg as possible. Luckily, HauteLook is here for your calves’ warmth with a major Frye Flash Event. Women’s shoes—including those classic Frye boots—are on sale. Rest assured, these items can all stand up to winter weather, but they won’t stick around long, so shop soon.



Butter London is best known for quality nail polish made from clean ingredients, but the brand actually makes a wide range of cosmetics to glam up eyes, lips, and faces. And right now, you can add Butter to your makeup collection for less, with 25% off your entire order. Use promo code SPOOKY to score tons of discounted polish and nail treatments, and maybe some super shimmery Eye Gloss, if you’re looking to expand your Butter horizons.



Fall Sitewide Flash Sale FLASH60 Photo : Jachs

If you’re trying to get ready for the impending cold weather, you’ll want to shop the Fall Sitewide Flash Sale at Jachs. When you use promo code FLASH60, you can save on a wide variety of favorite styles at Jachs.



Ultra Soft Sueded Cotton Tees are down to $11, while a Heavyweight Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket is $90 off during this flash sale. You can save on everything sitewide now through midnight on October 31st.

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20WINTER.



Exclusions apply, of course; this deal isn’t stackable. Also, the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal.

30% Off Select Bags Graphic : Erica Offutt

Need a new pack for your upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering 30% off select styles (excluding bulk orders) as part of their current flash sale with promo code TREAT30. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.



Might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Launch Pack? It clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight.

Humble Book Bundle: Philosophy for Geeks by Wiley Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The latest Humble Bundle spotlights features philosophy books that break down popular characters and series for great low prices, including titles like Arrested Development and Philosophy: They’ve Made a Huge Mistake, The Office and Philosophy: Scenes from an Unexamined Life, X-Men and Philosophy: Astonishing Insight and Uncanny Argument in the Mutant X-Verse and Final Fantasy and Philosophy: The Ultimate Walkthrough



As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar Graphic : Suarez

Of all of the Advent calendars we’ve opened so far, our favorite is finally on sale. It isn’t the biggest deal, but money off is money off. Right now, you can save $5 on the Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar. If you enjoy spoilers as much we do, you can check out our Spoilin’ Santa edition of this calendar to see who is inside.



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Get a lot of bang, bang and pew, pew for your buck with this $30 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas bundle from Best Buy. Switch owners should 100% take advantage on this no-brainer bundle, especially considering that Kingdom Battle is worth it for that price alone (and it’s currently $25 on Amazon.)



Oh, did I mention there’s an exclusive Star Fox appearance for the Switch version of Starlink? Get it now, before it barrel rolls away.

LEGO Saturn V Apollo Graphic : Shep McAllister

In one giant leap for deal-kind, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $90 right now, a $30 discount from its usual price, and the best deal we’ve seen since the 2018 holiday season.



What makes this set so popular? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.

Save $10 When You Spend $50 on LEGO Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I don’t care how old you are, it is always fun of play with LEGOs (sorry, I refuse to refer to them as just LEGO or LEGO bricks, I’m not a robot). If you too enjoy building a LEGO set and promptly knocking it over by accident, you’re in good company.



Right now, you can Save $10 When You Spend $50 on LEGO (qualifying sets only) on Amazon. A bunch of these LEGO sets are actually already on sale, so you’ll be doubling up on the savings.

Save big on a couple of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plugs with our exclusive coupon. Use the promo code KINJAD546 to drop the price on an Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger down to just $27. This unit offers *two* USB-C plugs to charge from. Here’s what Corey, our deal researcher, had to say about his experience:



I’ve been using the Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger to charge my Switch and Dell Inspiron 13 for a couple of weeks. Both charge at their highest rates through USB-C PD.

But if you want to mix and match USB types, we’ve got you covered. An Aukey PA-D3 60W USB-C Charger with a standard USB port is down to $27 using the code KINJAD339.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of peak travel season.

Sennheiser RS 175 RF Home Theater Headphones Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s a problem as old as time: how do you watch TV in bed without disturbing the person next to you? There are a few different options—Bluetooth comes to mind, but latency is often an issue—but the best way we know how is with a pair of Sennheiser’s home theater headphones.



The Sennheiser RS 175s connect to a receiver over lag-free RF, instead of Bluetooth, so the voices you hear will be perfectly synced with the lips moving on your screen. And while there are cheaper versions of these headphones, the 175s include a bass-heavy mode, and even a virtual surround sound option. You’re going to want to watch TV with them on all the time, basically.

$157 is an all-time low price, and they’d make a great holiday gift, if you’re ready to think about such things.

DELOMO Dog Rope Toy Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Give your dog a reason to wag their tail the next time they see you. You can get this 12-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for $14 when you use the promo code 30817BK3. It includes just about every style of rope toy there is, so your dog will have their pick of the litter.



With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, an extended rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 hours on the medium setting, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $28, down from the usual $36, with promo code KINJALITE.



If you don’t need that sort of military grade brightness, you can also get a 2-pack of the 400 lumen LC40 flashlight for $18, with the same KINJALITE promo code. Just note that they run off of AAA batteries, rather than a built-in rechargeable.

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, these have 900 and 400, respectively. Don’t look directly at them.

Elmer’s Washable Clear Glue, 1 Gallon Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Slime is objectively fun, so whip up a bunch of batches with this gallon of Elmer’s Washable Clear Glue for just $10 (you will also need baking soda and contact solution, or Elmer’s Magic Liquid, plus any food coloring and/or glitter of your choosing). I guess, if you insist, the glue could also be used for, uh, gluing things, but really, slime is the goal here, OK?



Drive Auto Products Car Cargo Trunk Organizer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

What’s that noise your car’s making? Chances are, it’s not something broken; it’s just all the crap rolling around in your trunk. These pop-up organizers will keep everything in its place, from groceries to road trip supplies to tire changing equipment.



This organizer features strong, stiff sidewalls, and can optionally strap into your trunk for extra security. You can even move it into the front seat and attach it around the seatback, say if you’re going on a long solo road trip, and want to keep a snack organizer close at hand.

Just clip the $2 coupon and then use promo code GIZMODODA15 at checkout to get it for $18.

Early Bird Sale Photo : TRTL

We’re not sure what we’re early birds for. Celebrating Christmas before Halloween is over? Shopping Black Friday deals four weeks in advance? Cyber Monday? Whatever we’re early for, TRTL has a good deal for us. You can get 20% off sitewide when you use promo code EARLY20. Get yourself a nice neck pillow or some of TRTL’s brand new packing pods, which we covered over on The Inventory.



The Early Bird Sale goes now through November 3rd. The promo code will take 20% off your entire order, not just one item. However, we should note, if you only want the packing pods, you can use a separate code to get those for 30% off. Enter PACK30 at checkout to get the pods for only $56. Delivery is free on all U.S. orders.

Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking to add to your Harry Potter collection, you can do that for just $10. You can pick up a Noble Collections Harry Potter Mystery Wand for $4 off at Walmart. Each wand comes with a wand box and a matching character 3D bookmark.



You won’t know who’s wand you’re getting since it’s a ~mystery~. Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy’s wands are a little boring, but look at how fancy Luna and Neville’s are! For $1 more, you can also buy a wand from Noble Collection Mystery Wand Series 2. Series 2 includes the Elder Wand, so, you don’t need to murder anyone to get that, you just have to spend $11.

It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping during peak spooky season (marketing, amirite?) Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this soon-to-be-released title for $10 off with code DS9 at Daily Steals.



If you’re looking for something to do during Halloween that doesn’t involve the crowds and excessive drinking, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option. It’s getting a lot of buzz before its release. If you order soon, you’ll get it in time for Halloween.

Buy 3, Get One Free Video Games Screenshot : Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s offering a buy-three-get-one-free offer on video games. Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.” So, um, I see an “Add to Cart” button, but whatever. (So, isn’t it buy 2 get one free? Ugh.)



It’s a solid deal especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here, including The Outer Worlds. Unfortunately, it would not let me buy three copies of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s back on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite, and this sampler is cheaper than ever before on Amazon. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and the famously tingly peppermint.



Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:

Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!



You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can get the blade for $70 with promo code KYOKULUP plus a 10% clippable coupon on the product page. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

Now’s the perfect time of year to catch up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SPOOK30 and stock up for a new season now.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $30 off your first order, plus a Kinja Deals-exclusive bundle consisting of a jacket, a t-shirt (or hoodie) and one accessory (socks or sunglasses). To get the deal, you’ll need to use promo code KINJABUNDLE at checkout.



Note: The promo code field may already have something else populated, so just replace it with KINJABUNDLE and press enter to apply the code.

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.



You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code KINJABUNDLE at checkout to get the deal.

Cable Matters 4-Rotating Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

You know those outlets behind your couch? Or your dresser? You know, the ones that you don’t use because it would mean having to permanently your furniture several inches away from the wall to avoid putting too much strain on the plug and cord coming out of the outlet?



With this four-outlet surge protector from Cable Matters, you can actually put those outlets to use, without compromising your furniture placement. Four swiveling plugs let your cords run out to the side, rather than straight out from the wall, and a couple of USB ports are onboard as well if you want to use this in an office or nightstand environment.

Normally priced at $20, get it for $17 today with promo code 15XWFPGL.

MicroUSB is the cockroach of the tech world: it’ll never truly die. Even now, as we round the corner into a new decade, a depressing number of electronics still use the archaic plug instead of a modern USB-C connector.



So what can you, the average consumer, do to make this frustratingly slow transition suck a little bit less? Buy two of these 2-in-1 cables for under $8, that’s what. The Cable Matters microUSB cables include USB-C tips on the end that you can attach when needed, and while they won’t support USB-C PD fast charging, they’ll let you charge just about every device not made by Apple.

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

When I heard the words “stand mixer,” I think: KitchenAid. But if you’re not really interested in spending upwards of $200 on such an implement, consider this smart-looking Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, now on sale for $170 in white. It features 12 speed settings and a 400 watt motor, so you know it can stir up any concoction that comes its way. Plus, a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield are all included to satisfy any and all of your baking needs. Just be sure to whip up this deal before it gets gobbled up.



IMUSA Aluminum Espresso Stovetop Espresso Maker (6-cup) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a 6-cup IMUSA Aluminum Espresso Stovetop Espresso Maker for a low $5. That’s nuts considering this is one the best ways to make cafe con leche. If you have a grinder, you’re going to get awesome brews with this espresso maker. This product typically sells between $12-$8, so you’re getting a sweet deal today.



Amazon Echo Wall Clock Gif : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific (but I think quite large!) subset of people who:



1) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

and

2) Don’t have an Echo Show with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got a rare discount to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.

Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you live with a heavy shedder, you need to invest in a good grooming brush. And what better investment will you get by only spending $9 on this lifesaver? Normally, the Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool is $14, but it is marked down by $5 right now. That is the lowest price it has even been on Amazon.



This brush is one of our readers’ favorites when it comes to grooming heavy shedding cats (and dogs).

Claw shaped brushes, like this Oster ShedMonster work really well for long haired cats with a dense undercoat. I use it alongside a more traditional wire brush (which is enough for my short haired cats) because it does such a nice job getting those undercoat hairs that will inevitably turn into hairballs if I don’t brush her regularly. Plus, it’s very very easy to clean out, so you don’t have to stop brushing to clean the fur out, you just clean it out every few strokes as you go. - silentstone7

MaidMAX Underbed Storage Bag Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Does your dresser or closet look like it is about to throw up because it is so overstuffed with your clothing? Stop mistreating your storage. If you no longer have space in your drawers for all of your clothes, hide them under the bed in this in a MaidMAX Underbed Storage Bag. You can get one for $8 on Amazon when you use promo code U54LRMMS.



Prepara Flexible Roasting Laurel Rack Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Your roasted meats might already be deserving of laurels, but they could be even more acclaimed with the help of this $11 roasting laurel, now on sale at Amazon. The roasting laurel raises your roasts up, so they aren’t sitting in grease, and allows them to cook more evenly. Plus, cleanup is easier, since you won’t have to spend time scraping burnt bits off the bottom of the pan. The laurel is made of heat-resistant, flexible silicone, and unlike metal roasting racks, there’s no risk of it scratching or damaging your cookware.



Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, men’s outerwear, and women’s accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



Michael Todd Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning Device Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Do you have a ton of peach fuzz that makes applying makeup a pain? You can always see it under your foundation and it never smoothes out correctly. There are plenty of reasons to dermaplane, like getting rid of that pesky peach fuzz, or helping even out your skin.



Right now, the popular Michael Todd Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning Device is only $44 on Amazon. That’s 50% off! The kit comes with the dermaplaning device, an 8-week supply of safety blades, a deep pore cleanser, and an after-treatment gel.

Cult-favorite Kiehl’s products rarely go on sale, but for today only, you can take 20% off your entire order from the skincare brand with promo code FESTIVE. Not to mention, orders over $120 will receive a free 10-piece gift. Need help deciding what to get? We love their Magic Elixer Scalp Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Age Defender Eye Repair, and Original Musk Eau De Toilette, just to name a few of our favorites. Just be sure to buy soon; this deal ends today.



If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 50% off sale and 30% off sitewide with promo code FLASHSALE. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



You can grab any of these suits for just $299 with promo code KINJA19. Or, if you want your suit to blend in some ultra-premium fabrics like cashmere or ultra-soft super 150s wool, you can get any of these eight Luxury Collection suits for $399 with the same code.

Whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

Control is one of the best (and certainly one of the creepiest) games of the year, and you can grab a copy on PS4 or Xbox One for an all-time low $34 right now, after applying the $11.25 coupon on the page.



The latest from the folks behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, Control features the excellent writing and world building that you’d expect, paired with unique physics and some seriously creative fighting mechanics.

Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited Screenshot : Amazon

It’s not uncommon for Amazon to throw in free Echo Dots with certain purchases. It’s just that most of the time, those purchases cost more than <checks notes> nine dollars.



If you pay for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited right now ($8 for Prime customers, $10 for non-Prime), Amazon’s tossing in Echo Dots for just $1 extra, for a limited time. Just remember to cancel the Music Unlimited subscription before the month is up, if you don’t want to keep it.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

Advertisement

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.

But the most disruptive aspect of the Cosmos projectors are their price points. The 1080p model starts at just $429 for super earlybird backers on Kickstarter, and the 4K edition starts at $999, both of which drastically undercut the obvious competition. We briefly saw the Max model in action at Anker’s unveiling, and even in a room with a fair amount of ambient light, it looked terrific.

The Kickstarter is live now, and the projectors are expected to start shipping in March.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Dog Seat Cover Car Seat Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Why do dogs never seem to be able to settle down when you put them in the back seat of your car? If you want to help your dog feel steadier when they’re in the back, this Dog Seat Cover Car Seat should do the trick. It is currently a couple of bucks off on Amazon. It is waterproof, so any mess your dog drags into the car (or makes while in it) won’t get on your seats.



First Alert Standard Home Fire Extinguisher Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

In the event of a fire (big or small), you’re going to want a fire extinguisher in your home. Get a First Alert Standard Home Fire Extinguisher for $16 from Amazon. It is a multipurpose fire extinguisher that is good for wood, paper, trash, plastics, gasoline, oil, and electrical equipment fires.



You don’t need to drop a ton of money on marble to get marble countertops. If you live in a rental, or you’re just on a budget, you can get 17" x 78" roll of Decorative Self-Adhesive Film, Great Marble for only $4 on Amazon. It obviously isn’t high class, but our beloved Senior Editor, Chelsea Stone, pulled it off, so you can too.



Need laundry detergent? Paper towels? Trash bags? Same. If you do a big haul on household essentials at Target, you’ll get a $15 gift card. You just need to spend $75 or more on eligible home products and you’ll be gifted with this lovely reward. And if you just need laundry supplies, you can still get a $10 gift card if you spend $40.



If you go from the deals homepage, you should easily find the household items eligible for this offer. Thankfully, each Target promotion also denotes on the product page whether or not it is eligible. This offer is available for Order Pickup and Same Day Delivery.