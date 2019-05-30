Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Anker electric lawn tools sale, Monopoly for Millennials, and a discounted Instant Pot lead off Thursday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Asus’s ROG line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pro gamers and with good reason: they’re awesome. This ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" monitor is packed with all the stuff you’d want from a gaming monitor.



Advertisement

The PG348Q offers a curved panel (which is awesome for immersive gaming), uses G-Sync (which eliminates tearing), and a 3440x1440 resolution. There is one minor flaw: the 100Hz refresh rate. While 144hz is the gold standard for competitive gaming, it’s actually a rarity in ones this size.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s unlikely to last. And yes, seven hundred and fifty dollars may seem hard to swallow, but it’s ostensibly two monitors in one. So, rocket jump over and buy this thing before... well, it’s game over man.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While Gunnar glasses are marketed towards gamers, they can be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone that spends their day staring at a screen. The problem is that they’re typically pretty expensive. Today though, you can grab a pair on Amazon for $36.



Advertisement

These glasses promise to lessen strain and headaches caused by the blue light emitted from screens. Users report fewer headaches and an easier time sleeping.

Better still, this price is about $10 off the normal going rate, and the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon in over a year.

Graphic: Amazon

Anyone who ever travels overseas or would like to travel overseas should have a universal power adapter at the ready, and in 2019, you should probably go ahead and get one with USB-C.



Advertisement

This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for things like laptops and your Nintendo Switch.

18W isn’t a particularly fast port, but it’s all you need to charge laptops overnight, or your iPhone at full speed with a compatible cable. The adapter’s currently priced at $30, but you can get it for $20 with code KINJA759.

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



Advertisement

They normally sell for $40, but they’re currently marked down to $36, and you can knock an extra $6 off that price by clipping the coupon. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

Well, it’s come to this. Having thoroughly conquered the worlds of phone charging, home security, weight tracking, and wireless headphones (among many others), Anker’s next big foray is into the world of power tools.



Specifically, a new cordless leaf blower, a cordless chainsaw, and a pressure washer (which has been out for a few months). Yes, Anker sells a freakin’ chainsaw now, and it runs for 30 minutes on a charge of its included lithium-ion battery pack. Is that meant as a threat to other would-be consumer electronics companies? That’s up to interpretation.

Advertisement

All three devices are on sale right now, just in time for your outdoor spring cleaning needs. Just remember the three rules: Wear safety goggles, use two hands at all times, and don’t forget the promo codes.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Ahead of Father’s Day, Amazon is discounting the Craftsman V60 3-in-1 Cordless Lawn Mower to just $400, or about $50 off its regular price. As its name suggests, this particular model uses 60V motor, that’s designed for high performance mowing and mulching. The unit packs a 5.0Ah battery which is designed for lawns 1/3 of an acre.

This is the best price Amazon has offered on this particular unit, so act fast.

Photo: Amazon

As far as gas grills go, the Weber Spirit II is the be-all, end-all. Now, you can get it delivered from Amazon, complete with free expert assembly, so you can focus on the rest of your barbecue preparations.



Today’s $349 price has been basically the going rate all year (it usually sold for $400 prior), but the expert assembly usually costs $60-$80. Could you set up the grill by yourself? Of course. But hey, it’s on Amazon’s dime, so why not?

Advertisement

The Spirit II features two burners, 450 square inches of cooking space, two side tables, six tool hooks, and solid construction. Here’s what our readers had to say about it on Co-Op:

For a propane grill, I’ll take the Weber Spirit E-310. Runs about $450 retail. - Big enough for most families / small get-togethers - Weber construction is SOLID. - Cast-iron grates - Costs more than some, but will EASILY outlast them. I do prefer the previous generation that had the propane tank enclosed behind a door, though. - PhilMills_Forgot_His_Burner_Key

I live in a city and have limited outdoor space, it’s the best option in the mid sized grill market. - crayoneater

This is the grill I have my eye on. One of the kinja sites here (maybe Lifehacker) did a whole grill review on a bunch of models and this one performed pretty well and had good even heating from what I remember. Once spring rolls around I’ll probably ditch my old one and get this one. - RobNYC

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $70, within a dollar of the best price we’ve seen all year.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As the weather heats up and the UV indexes rise, shade becomes ever more important for enjoying your patio.

Advertisement

This tilting and swiveling Le Papillon umbrella is on a cantilever that hangs it over your chair or table without having to have a pole right next to you, and you can get it for $98 today by stacking two separate discounts. First, clip the $15 coupon, then add promo code M4G5GWKK at checkout. Combined, these will save you nearly $64, but you can’t put a price on sun protection.

Photo: Bene Riobó (((((Wikimedia Commons)

Flying to Europe for your next vacation could be cheaper than flying to somewhere domestic. Norwegian Airlines is currently running a US-to-Europe sale with roundtrip fares to be found for as low as $226.



Advertisement

The cheapest fares are available from September through March, and Airfare Watchdog has a list of the best available routes, with links to the best available dates. Just remember to use promo code FRIENDS2019 at checkout to save even more.

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $10 tool kit (with promo code HA7HHRYWHH) has every tiny screwdriver you could need to open up most gadgets, plus a flex shaft for reaching into tight spaces, say, inside a PC case.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at HauteLook. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear for men’s, women’s, and kids’ is majorly marked down, including our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These shoes will likely sell out fast, though, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the leather dress shoes you bought back in college and wear to weddings and funerals have seen better days, it’s a great day to replace them.



Advertisement

Today only on Amazon, a variety of Lethato leather shoes are on sale for $74-$94. Options include slip-on penny loafers, lace-up shoes, and even calfskin chukka boots, so whatever your style, you should be able to find a pair that you like.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Planning a visit to Star Wars Land? Or just want to be ready for The Rise of Skywalker? You can take your pick of two different Star Wars shirts for just $10 at Daily Steals right now with promo code KJSWARS, in a variety of different colors and sizes. May the shirt be with you.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 50% off their entire sale section with promo code GETEXTRA. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The money you spend on this Marmot Women’s Trestles Elite 30 Sleeping Bag won’t keep you up at night. Through June 2, you can crawl into this comfy cocoon of a sleeping bag for just $70—that’s half off its usual price—using promo code KINJA50. With an external pocket, HL-ElixR insulation, and a fold-down second zipper for added ventilation, you’ll want for nothing in this sack. Not to mention, you’ll have sweet dreams of savings, so snag your bag now.

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 25% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on all orders. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code BONUS25 and stock up for a new season now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Monopoly for Millennials, which eschews the traditional real estate market game format—the tagline is “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”—in favor of collecting “experiences” like a 3-day music festival or, um, couch surfing (?), offended an entire generation upon its release back in November. But now, you can get the game for just $7 at Walmart and find out what all the fuss was about. That’s a price that any adulthood-challenged millennial can afford, right? (See, it’s funny, because millennials are riddled with debt and ruining everything. Ha!)



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to introduce the little ones in your life to Clue. If you think the adult version of the game is a little too murder-y for kids, then Clue Junior Game is a safe alternative. Rather than find out if someone was killed with a candlestick, kids can figure out The Case of the Missing Cake. Right now, the dessert-centric game is around $5 off its regular price on Amazon.



Photo: Kotaku

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is down to an all-time low $29 on PS4, and only $1 more on Xbox One today.

Sphero R2-D2 | $45 | Amazon

At its original $180, Sphero’s R2-D2 droid was something for Star Wars fans to drool over, but probably not buy. But for just $45? It’s the droid you’re looking for.

Note: It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it for this price.

You can make R2 run around your desk with a virtual joystick on a phone app, but more importantly, you can make him emote. Even its included charging cable matches the copper color of the power couplings on his feet. I shouldn’t have to tell you that this would be a great gift for any Star Wars fan.

Tech

Bluetooth Over Ear Linpa M1 on Ear Wireless Headphone | $15 | Amazon | Use Code ENXIHHRO

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Kingdom Hearts III [PS4] | $29 | Amazon

Kingdom Hearts III [Xbox One] | $30 | Amazon

Deals You May Have Missed

If you’re super hyped about last night’s Pokémon news and it’s given you a reason to want to buy Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Walmart has a great deal on the bundle. Right now, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! w/ Poke Ball is just $79, or $20 off its regular price.



In addition to the 3D remake of the classic Pokemon game, the included Poke ball is actually has a joystick that lets you use it as a controller for Pokémon Let’s Go, and yes, it works with motion controls to liven up the experience of catching a wild Pokémon.

Advertisement

Is any it necessary? Of course not. But it’s fun and that’s what games are for right? Plus, this bundle is a great placeholder until the next generation of Pokemon are upon us.

Screenshot: Walmart

If you somehow don’t own a Nintendo Switch yet, Walmart will throw in a free $25 gift card, a carrying case, and a screen protector for free when you buy one today. That’s not the best deal we’ve ever seen, but it’s decent enough, and means you’ll have your Switch in-hand (or in-dock) in time for Mario Maker 2.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When faced with restrictions on what you can bring into stadiums, the choice is clear: Get a clear bag! They’re usually allowed in, and right now, a selection of them are really, really cheap on Amazon. Transparent crossbody bags, totes, and even a fanny pack are up for grabs for under $7 with corresponding promo code (see the photo caption or the insets below for all the info), and don’t forget to clip the 5% off coupon for even more savings. Do I make myself clear?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Depending on where you live, summer means dealing with some frizzy situations. Be prepared for when that humidity hits your hair, and stock up on this Biosilk Silk Therapy, now on sale at Ulta for $8. This leave-in treatment is made with organic coconut oil and absorbs quickly to moisturize and strengthen hair, without creating a greasy mess. (On the rare occasion where I straighten my naturally curly hair, I always hit it with a dime-sized amount of this smoothing stuff; a little really goes a long way.) Bonus: It makes your hair really shiny, and smells pretty good, too.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Full disclosure: You will look kind of goofy when you use this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. It’s worth it though, because right now, you can bring one home for just $29, after clipping the $20 off coupon. The last deal we posted on this was a $5 coupon, so the size of today’s discount is pretty surprising.



Advertisement

Included in the set is two syringes of whitening gel, plus an LED light that speeds up the whitening process, in addition to a mouth tray and case. Yes, the light makes you look like a duck, or just an adult sucking on a really big pacifier. But hey, no one said the teeth-whitening process would be pretty.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, men’s accessories, and handbags. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



Photo: Amazon

Chopping onions is one of the most common kitchen tasks out there, and Mueller’s onion chopper makes it faster and easier every single time. It normally costs $23, but it’s currently marked down to $19 after clipping the 5% coupon.



Advertisement

Unlike a certain other Mueller, it will even go beyond its original purview to slice cheeses and other vegetables. This joke speaks for itself, I chose the words carefully, and I won’t take any further questions.

Once you drive a car with a rear-view camera, you instantly become incapable of backing up without one.



Advertisement

But if you own a vehicle without a camera, you don’t need to go out and buy a new car. You can install this wireless backup camera in just a few minutes for $72 with promo code S3N4LF4Y. Just install the camera on your license plate bracket, pop the screen on your dashboard, and then congrats: your car is up to modern standards.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Tick season is officially upon us and it is expected to be a bad one. That means it is time to stock up on your pet’s protection. You can get 20% off Frontline Plus from Chewy right now. So hopefully your poor dog or cat hopefully won’t be chewing their butt anymore. At least, not because of itchy fleas or ticks.



Advertisement

Frontline Plus works fast and requires a once-a-month application, which means the cost can really add up. The treatment kills adult ticks, fleas, and chewing lice, as well as flea eggs and larvae. Right now, you can get each of these products for 20% off, the discount will be applied in checkout. Chewy’s house brand, Onguard, is also on sale right now. You can get Onguard flea and tick treatments for 50% off.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A good tool set is hard to find, but choosing to take advantage of the deal on this one is easy: The very positively reviewed 170-piece Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is on sale for $85. And not to throw a wrench in your day, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to purchase yours ASAP.

