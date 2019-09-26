Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A J.Crew Factory sale, Philips Hue Starter Kit, Dyson Vacuum, and an AmazonBasics spinner carry-on lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

And un case you missed it, Amazon announced a bunch of new gadgets yesterday, including new Echo products, updated eero Wi-Fi routers, cheaper Ring cameras, and more.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $5 today with code QCHR94PO. This is Kinja Deals’ top-selling product of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is the best price we’ve seen in about a year.



Photo: Kickstarter

Filippo Morato’s Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers, and now, he’s back with some high quality leather Apple Watch bands, and our readers can get them for an exclusive price.



Bands was successfully funded on Kickstarter back in the spring, and now they’re available for purchase through Indiegogo OnDemand, with immediate shipping. Our readers can pick any two Bands straps for $39, compared to the $49 everyone else would pay.

All of Bands’ straps are made from full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, and include high-end touches like leather band retainers and burnished edges along the entire length of the strap. They sent me one to try out during their crowdfunding campaign, and I found it to be incredibly soft on the wrist (no tugged hairs to speak of), and of course, it looked great. It’s high-end leather, so how could it not?

Anker’s PowerLine II Lightning cables aren’t subtle things: they’re big, chunky, and obviously built to last. And if you do manage to break it at some point, the lifetime warranty means you can get a new one for free. Basically, if you’re a serial Lightning cable destroyer, this is the cord for you.



For a limited time, the white model is marked down to $9, and promo code ANKERBD6 will bring that down to $8, the best price ever on one of these cords. The other colors are also all on sale for $9 with promo code ANKER3FT.

Need a longer cable? The 6' version is marked down to $10 in black or white with promo code ANKERCB6.

Anker’s upcoming PowerCore 10000 Slim PD looks like one of the thinnest USB-C PD battery packs ever, and you can save 20% on your preorder with promo code MIDGREEN. We assume this will come in other colors eventually as well, but if you bought one of the new Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pros, this should be a dead ringer.



The 18W USB-C port isn’t the most powerful out there, but it can charge an iPhone at the fastest possible speed, a Switch fast enough for handheld mode play, and even a small laptop in a pinch.

The same code will also save you 20% on this 6' USB-C to Lightning cable (also in Midnight Green), which will allow you to charge your phone at the fastest possible 18W speeds.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and the newer Anchor Pro has proven to be a worthwhile upgrade. Now, you can save 25% on both with promo code KINJAANCHOR.



The concept for both the Anchor and the Anchor Pro are the same—they’re both hooks that hang under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect was improved for the Pro. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so it’s the one I would buy.

That said, if you do want the original, it’s also on sale for $9 with promo code KINJAANCHOR.

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $10 organizer (with promo code WCRVPE22), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.



Note: The code is only valid on the black and green color linked.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse (( ( ( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Update: This is the last week of this deal, so sign up while you can.



It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re more interested in Philips Hue’s automation features than being able to change the color or temperature of your bulbs, this is the starter kit for you. $55 gets you a hub and three white smart bulbs, and you can of course add up to 47 more lights to that same hub over time.



The hub by itself typically sells for about $50, so this is sort of like getting three smart bulbs for $5. The kit normally costs $80, and today’s deal is an all-time low.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get up to 50% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If you haven’t gotten a power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can upgrade and get a Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (pictured above) for 51% off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $185 on Amazon, or about $90 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While I’ll always have a special place in my heart for lumpy mashed potatoes, this $20 Chef’n FreshForce Potato Ricer Press can elevate your mash to another level. I mean, there’s nothing better than a simply made mound of mash, with butter, cream and garlic—and for $20, you can make it perfectly every time.



Not for nothing, but we’re getting close to Thanksgiving. And wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a few practice rounds in? This is the lowest price we’ve seen on it this year, and it’s a worthwhile investment.

Just send some over to me... for research purposes.



Photo: Amazon

You won’t see this carry-on on slick TV commercials depicting attractive 26 year olds traveling the world on a seemingly unlimited budget like another company’s suitcase which will remain nameless...but the AmazonBasics international carry-on spinner will get the job done for most travelers. It’s well reviewed, expandable, and down to an all-time low $44 on Amazon right now, in a variety of colors. That’s less than it costs to check a bag!



Listen up—or actually, don’t: This sounds like a great deal on ear plugs. Right now, you can can 50 pairs of Flents plugs for just $12. With a 33 decibel noise reduction rating and a soft, smooth foam construction, you’ll be able to comfortably block out all the sound around you. Don’t miss out on this deal, ya hear?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get caffeinated with one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on 12 cans of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. This time around, the deal’s only available on the Espresso + Cream flavor, but you can’t beat the price of just over $1 per can.



You’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to get the best price deal, so just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you want to lean into the smells of the season, or want to stock up for holiday gift giving (oh wow, it’s coming,) this one-day Yankee Candle sale has a ton of options for you. Prices start at under $10, and you’ve got 40 scents to choose from, including sparkling cinnamon, lilac blossoms, white gardenia and more.



Of course, this is a Gold Box, which means these discounted prices will only last until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main page and get a couple of candles before this deal’s snuffed out.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you planning to make your entire family dress up as characters from Stars Wars for Halloween? Even the dog? Good for you! Do yourself a favor and get 20% off costumes of $60 or more at ShopDisney. Star Wars not your thing? Disney bought Marvel too, so your crew can roll out as the Avengers. Or classic Disney characters like Peter Pan or Woody.



Now, costumes from ShopDisney are most certainly going to cost more than places like Spirit Halloween or Party City, but they tend to be more detailed and higher-quality. So, you’re better off getting the better costume while it is on sale.

The 20% off discount will automatically be applied at check out when your order totals $60 or more (on costumes selected directly from the Halloween Event page). To snag some extra savings, if your order is over $75, you can get free shipping with the promo code SHIPMAGIC.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Everything on site is 60% off today, plus you’ll get an extra 40% off clearance when you use the promo code YAYFALL. The whole factory is currently stacked with fall-ready staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Good sneakers never go out of style, especially these Reebok Classics, now 40% off. Just use promo code 40CLASSIC to snag this shoo-in of a deal on looks for both men and women. You’ll want to run over to this sale fast, though, since it ends in just 2 days. Can you kick it?



Inflatable camping pillows are great...if you enjoy not sleeping!



This Klymit down pillow is small and light enough to bring backpacking, but is still recognizably a pillow. Its nylon cover can stand up to rain and pokey tree branches while you hike during the day, and come night time, it’ll still feel recognizably like a pillow, not like an airbag. Get it for $11 today, down from the usual $15.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Pop a few Reese’s Pieces, hop on your flying bike, and get ready for an out-of-this-world deal on the classic movie, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Right now, it costs just $10 to score the film in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. That sounds like some glowing finger alien magic to me, just don’t tell the government.



Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been all-but-impossible to find in stock since it was released. Out of seemingly nowhere though, Walmart just put it back up for its $299 MSRP, so lock in your order while you can.



If you’ve wanted to snap your fingers and get everything you’ve ever wanted, you’re in luck. You can own your very own infinity gauntlet, as inspired by the one created in Avengers: Endgame (not to be confused with the gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War). Who’d have thought we’d live in a world where I need to clarify which MCU gauntlet you can buy on Amazon?



Advertisement

The Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet was available for preorder at $100 a few months ago and shipped back in August. Right now, it is $20 off and this is the first big discount we’ve seen on the gauntlet so far.



Tech

20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items | Amazon | Discount shown at checkout for Prime members

Home

Lifestyle

Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush | $18 | Amazon | After $10 Off Digital Coupon

Breo iNeck2 Shiatsu Electric Shoulder Neck Massager with Heat Compression Magnetic Therapy | $46 | Amazon | Use Code BREOLIFE and Clip Coupon

Media

Gaming

FREE Freespace 2 | Gog

PS4 Slim Days of Play Bundle | $299 | Walmart

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, this AUKEY 36W USB-C PD car charger can be yours for just $10. Just clip the coupon code on the page and you’ll get the best price on this super helpful accessory. This particular plug offers fast, 18W charging through its USB-C and standard USB port.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now you can invest in a refurbished Canon 5DS full-frame DSLR for a low $1,500. There’s few cameras in the market that are comparable for use in a studio environment with this 50.6 megapixel monster.



Before going further, I should say that this camera is not for everyone.

It’s a beast; it’s big, bulky and creates images that are way too big for most people. But, if you want to create unbelievably detailed images for printing, this is the one to get.And $1,500 is a spectacular bargain for something like this. Paired with my Buy Committee-recommended 85mm 1.2mm lens, I was able to make some of my favorite images ever with this camera.

Use the promo code KJEOS at checkout to bring the price down. This is a manufacturer refurbished unit, so you know it’s done right and you’ve got a 30-day warranty just in case something goes wrong. For what it’s worth, this refurbished camera sells for $1,785 on Amazon.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can maximize the utility of your MacBook’s USB-C port thanks to these discounts on Anker hubs. To get the best deals on each, you’ll need to punch in the promo code associated with each product (they’re different from each other.)



Here’s what you should know about each one:

Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub has two card readers and three USB 3.0 ports. You won’t be able to charge through it, but it’s also the cheapest one here. This is the one to get if you just have basic needs and have another USB-C port for charging. It’s $15 after you use the promo code ANKER8322

Anker 4-in-1 USB C Hub swaps the card readers for a power delivery input and three USB 3.0 ports. It’ll cost you $17 after you use the promo code ANKER8321.

Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub is almost exactly like the one above but with the card readers. Use promo code ANKER8333 to drop the price to $18. (This is better than the first one. It’s just a dollar more.)

Anker 3-in-1 USB C Hub is the only one of the four with an HDMI port, and has one USB 3.0 port and power delivery. It’s $20 with the promo code ANKER8335. This is the best (see: only) option if you want to connect to a monitor or a TV.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just because you have a whole lot of devices, doesn’t mean you need to also need to have a whole lot of remotes. Take the guesswork out of powering on with this Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Remote, now down to $175. It’s compatible with over 250,000, which is about how many devices we all own these days, and will work with 15 at a time. Plus, it comes with its own charging station and features customizable controls to suit your personal watching preferences.



We’ve seen it drop as low at $150 on very rare occasions like Cyber Monday, but otherwise, this is as good a deal as you’re likely to get.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s diminutive Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth speakers aren’t going to knock your socks off, but they punch above their weight in terms of sound quality and features, and you can get two of them for $35 with promo code KINJAB3107.



Advertisement

Why two? In addition to just using them as two separate and distinct speakers, you can also choose to pair them to each other for true stereo sound from a single audio source. There are lots of speakers that do that these days, but not many of them are this small or this affordable.

You also get IPX78 water-resistance, Anker’s BassUp mode for enhanced low ends on demand, and even a surprisingly robust 15 hours of battery life.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You’re not in college anymore, it is time to upgrade your popcorn situation. No more microwaves! Get yourself a Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper while it is a couple of bucks off on Amazon in two colors, red and white. It can pop 16 cups of fresh and delicious popcorn.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Just because summer is over that doesn’t mean you have to stop entertaining guests in your backyard. If you’re looking to spruce up your space, you can get Govee Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights for $10 off on Amazon. You can control the LED lights seven modes directly from your smartphone. The lights can really help you set the party mood, as they can sync to music, with two settings: dynamic and mild.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If your child is the kind of picky eater who doesn’t like different foods to touch, send them to school with this Bentgo Lunch Box, now $25 when you clip the $3 off coupon. The box, available in three fun colors, contains five compartments portioned specifically for tots, and it’s leaf-proof, dishwasher-safe, and microwave-safe. Chances are, they’ll eat at least one of the things you pack, right?



Photo: Amazon

It’s about to start getting colder out, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for the first day of fall, for some of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

The secret to these deals is that they’re two deals in one. For all four blankets, you’ll want to clip the $10 coupon on the page, and then use the blanket-specific promo code at checkout to save even more. $41 for a 15 pounder is a stellar deal, but I’d probably pay $12 more for the 20 pounder. I want my weighted blankets to break ribs.