Thursday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Dot, Anker Projectors, Yankee Candles, TCL Smartphones, Powerbeats Pro, and More

T he Amazon Echo Dot leads Thur sday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

If the past several months have taught us anything, it’s that you don’t have to schlep to the store for every little thing. You can get them delivered instead, for free with a 15-day Walmart+ trial membership.



Start by downloading the Walmart app. Sign up for a Walmart+ trial membership (you won’t get charged unless you decide to stick with it, and that’s only after the 15-day trial ends). Then, shop away. Once that virtual cart is full of groceries and more from your Walmart store, choose a delivery time. First-come, first-serve, same-day time slots are available as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 8 p.m. As long as you hit the minimum of $35, delivery is free.

You can also sign up at www.walmart.com/plus, where you can find details on the other perks of the membership, like member prices on fuel and in-store mobile scan & go shopping.

With every Warner Bros. movie coming to HBO Max in 2021, it seems highly unlikely we’ll be returning to theaters anytime soon, at least for those of us making an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, the only thing standing between you and a theatrical movie-watching experience is the proper projector. Anker has something of a reputation for good quality hardware that doesn’t cost a fortune to buy. That doesn’t end with its Nebula projectors, two of which are currently on sale starting at $442 on Amazon.



For that price, you can snag a full HD, 1080p projector with 400 ANSI lumens, and HDR10 support, along with Dolby Digital Plus sound by way of a pair of 3-watt speakers. In fact, Anker is so confident in its sound system that it’s given you the option to pair your other devices to it via Bluetooth to blast your tunes at a higher volume. Built-in is Google’s Android TV 9 smart TV software, so casual viewers will never have to worry about occupying the projector’s HDMI-out port. That said, Android TV isn’t for everyone, but you can rest assured the ability to plug in an Apple TV, Fire TV, or Roku streaming device is always there if you need it. You can also cast video content from your phone, tablet, or laptop using the integrated Chromecast functionality.

The Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector is also on sale today for $510, for a limited time only. Packing all the same features as the standard Nebula Solar, the Solar Portable adds a rechargeable battery that promises 3 hours of consecutive streaming with no external power source attached. While that won’t be enough to handle Justice League’s “Synder Cut” when it hits HBO next summer, you can always schedule an intermission partway through for bathroom and snack breaks while it charges, and resume your watch later. Or, better yet, refrain from watching it at all.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Earphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $150 in red, 40% off the original list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen them new. That’s even lower than Amazon had them during Prime Day. However, as of this writing, it looks like they won’t arrive until after Christmas.



You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. Amazon has other colors for a bit more cash, $170 or 32% off the list price, and they’ll ship sooner than red.

Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $337 following a 25% discount when you clip the coupon. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more netw orks worldwide. Budget buyers will appreciate saving over $60 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

Marshall Minor II Image : Sheilah Villari

I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them becomes my favorite and these Minor II in-ear headphones are at the top. Amazon is currently discounting these by 53% which is an amazing deal on a quality product. These are usually $129 but worth every penny.

I’ve run with these a lot this year and can vouch that they not only stay in place but have a great sound and block out a lot of excess noise. I love how compact these are. They’re easy to toss in your bag or even pocket. I’ve even fallen asleep with these, that’s how comfortable they are. They charge quickly, pair with anything, and the mic is clear for phone calls or even recording a podcast (which I do twice a month). I can’t recommend these enough. All three colors are included in this sale.

Free shipping if you are a Prime member.

As my lovely wife elegantly put it in her review for Gizmodo, “the Watch SE performs like a high-end smartwatch without the high-end price tag.” With the processor of a Series 5 and the optical heart rate sensor of a Series 6, some would argue the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy this year if you’re still sporting an Apple Watch 3 or older. Although for some reason Apple still sells the Series 3 (but not the Series 4 or Series 5), tech experts speculate it won’t be supported for much longer. And with the 44mm Apple Watch SE now on sale for $250 in Space Gray—marked down from $309—the choice is clear for those on the fence about which model to buy. In comparison, the “bigger” Series 3 model is 2mm smaller and costs only $30 less.

For $179 less than the comparably sized Series 6, you can secure Apple’s other Watch released this year and remain confident it’ll get the latest software updates for years to come. Be that as it may, there is one caveat to this offer. Only the Space Gray 44mm option is marked down $59, meaning if you’re hoping to rock the Silver aluminum case, you’ll have to pay a still-discounted $280, though the Gold model is not on sale. As a Space Gray Apple Watch haver myself, I have to say, there’s nothing it won’t match, and unlike some colors (looking at you, Rose Gold), historical evidence suggests Space Gray is here for the long haul. Silver and Gold Apple Watch SE models are also available for $250 in the smaller 40mm form factor. Tiny wrists rise up!

As Victoria puts it, the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy over the dead-in-the-water Series 3, and even the Series 6, which I foolishly pre-ordered on a whim back in September:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

Aukey FHD Webcam QHX7A7H5 Image : Andrew Hayward

I can’t think of any computer accessory that’s gotten more of a workout in recent history than the webcam. From Zoom meetings to digital concerts to online comic conventions to just Skyping with your family, the webcam kept us connected in a very disjointed world. A solution is on the horizon for the pandemic but we are still social distancing and should be now more than ever. If you need to upgrade your system or even just finally grab a cam this is a great deal from a very reliable company. From now until December 19 save 46% on Aukey’s FHD Webcam with the code QHX7A7H5.

This webcam presents everything in high-def for crisp clear pictures with built-in stereo microphones. The 1080p streaming makes this perfect for YouTube live or even Twitch feeds. This works well in low light too if that your preferred setup. Stereo sound allows everything to be heard fully and clearly. It’s easy to install and clips right onto a flat-screen or laptop. Just plug into your device’s USB port and you’re good to go. Don’t worry you’ll get a manual and a warranty in case you get stuck or something goes wrong. But given how dependable Aukey products are we don’t expect the latter.

Free shipping on this order for Prime members.

TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV Image : Liz Lanier

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 50-inch TCL LED 4K smart TV is down to only $250 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.

Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and all the other popular streaming options. This price is a $120 discount and is lower than you can find it for on Target and even Amazon. Don’t let it pass you by!

Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m currently testing a ton of Aukey products and continue to be surprised by the quality to value of each item. Particularly with their wireless earbuds because you’d think with something so small they’d look and sound cheap. But each pair turn out to be the farthest thing from that. The EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds are currently my favorites (actually the pink ones, but those aren’t on sale), and they’re over 60% off.

These are just $18 and are an excellent replacement pair that will probably become your mains pretty quickly. They paired faster than a Mpow pair that had been my go-tos up until now. Powerful sound for their size and they really do hold that charge for five hours. The charging case too, which you’ll get about six charges out of before you’ll need to plug that in. So you’re looking at about thirty hours of playtime in total. The microphone is good for skypes/calls and I’ve not had an issue hearing clearly who I was talking to. At 64% off the EP-T21 earbuds are a wonderful addition to your rotation without having to splash the cash.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Oculus Rift S Image : Giovanni Colantonio

One of the biggest barriers to entry with VR has always been price. Buying a headset was previously an expensive investment, especially considering that the technology was still rapidly evolving. That’s started to change thanks to devices like the Oculus Quest 2, which have a more entry level price point. Now, you can grab the Oculus Rift S for $299, which is $100 off its original price point. Unlike the Quest 2, the Rift S is a wired headset that plugs into your PC. That means that you’ll need to make sure you have a computer that can handle it first, If you do, $299 is particularly strong value for what you’re getting. The headset features a 2560×1440 screen with refresh rate 80Hz. It comes bundled with two Touch controllers, so you’ll have everything you need to get started in this package.

Up to 43% off Garmin Devices Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Right now, Garmin has a sale offering up to 43% off select GPS-enabled devices, including smartwatches, navigation tools, fitness trackers, and the like.

For any little ones, there are a variety of fitness and activity trackers now on sale in plenty of appealing shades and designs. This Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity tracker is only $40 and comes in a lava shade at a 50% discount. If you have a Frozen lover to buy for, this Elsa-inspired tracker is 29% off right now. And don’t even get me started on how cute this BB-8 tracker is!



If there are any golf lovers in your life, it seems like this Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Smartwatch is a thoughtful gift for $200. I’m not going to pretend I’ve ever played golf, so check its features out for yourself right here. There’s this sleek-looking one for half the price as well.

If you’re trying to get more active, consider this Garmen Forerunner 45S, down to $150 now. You can easily sync this watch with a training program to keep yourself on track for fitness goals in 2021— which is just around the corner!

If you are looking for a smartwatch to pair with any outfit for everyday use, Garmin has you covered there too. Check out all the sale items right here.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $168, which is $62 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Tom Nook Stocking Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Is Tom Nook a bad guy? That was a major debate when Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out earlier this year. Some cited his predatory loans as evidence that he’s the true villain of Animal Crossing, while others pointed out that he is incredibly flexible about said loans and doesn’t even charge interest. I’m not here to dredge up that discourse, but I am here to bring us all together. Best Buy is currently selling an Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle for $60 that includes a holiday stocking for Tom Nook. Presumably, you would fill it with bells or fish. Whether or not Nook is a crook, doesn’t he deserve to have a nice holiday season like the rest of us? Don’t be a Toy Day Grinch.

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $40 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

SoulCalibur VI (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Somebody once told me the soul is gonna burn me. I ain’t the sharpest sword in the sheath. Geralt was looking kind of dumb with his finger and his thumb in the shape of Igni on his forehead. Well, the deals start coming and they don’t stop coming. SoulCalibur VI is $10 at GameStop, so hit the ground running. Doesn’t make sense not to buy, because it’s fun. Play it so hard that your hands get numb. So much to do, so much to see, so what’s wrong with downloading 2B? You’ll never know if you don’t go, you’ll never win without combos. Hey now, Mitsurugi, Yoshimitsu, go play. Hey now, it’s Cervantes, and Setsuka, go pay. All that glitters is gold. Only shooting stars burn the soul.



Sorry.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat 11 released about a year and a half ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Just launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker to Robocop, Spawn, and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features an array of visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, Amazon has both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox (Series X/S and One) versions for $20 off the full list price.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play, Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $70 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is designed with xCloud in mind and features a USB-C port and dedicated Xbox button.

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that the developer apologized for the state of the game and said fans could get a refund through Sony and Microsoft’s stores, though it doesn’t seem to have any specific deal with either.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I’m playing on PC and it still feels like I should come back to it in three months. So here’s a compromise instead: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $20 instead. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk in February when the game’s massive last-gen patches are supposed to launch. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

Godfall Screenshot : Gearbox

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 a month ago, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $50 already. Now hold on, $50 doesn’t sound like a big deal, right? That’s the price of a normal game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to one month ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.

When Halo 3 came out back in 2007, the catchphrase on everyone’s tongue was “Finish the fight.” 13 years later and we’re no closer to that fight being finished. In fact, Microsoft keeps asking us to continue that fight with new sequels and returns to the past. As Master Chief famously said, “War never changes.” If you’re up for another go at the Flood, Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is on sale for $20 at Eneba with promo code HALOFOR20. That’s a lot of Halo for $20.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

The Outer Worlds (XBO) Screenshot : 2K Games

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Outer Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $20 at Amazon today. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

I see games go on sale for low prices all the time. It’s not uncommon to see big games that usually run for $60 get as low as $20 within a year. Even this past Black Friday slashed some games down to some genuinely surprising prices. But I will never stop being shocked by how low The Division 2 goes time and time again. Best Buy has the physical version of the game for $5 today and it’s good timing. Ubisoft recently announced that its live service, looter-shooter is getting a next-gen upgrade in February. That’ll make the game run at 60 frames per second and support 4K. If you think you’d like to hop in when that update hits, picking up the game now for $5 might be a good idea. It can’t get much lower, right? ... Right?

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. GameStop currently has the PlayStation 5 version of the game down to $45, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Remember the PlayStation 4's back button attachment? It seems like only yesterday that Sony released the DualShock 4 add-on, which adds two remappable buttons to the controller. And that’s because, well, it kind of was. Sony released the attachment earlier this year before revealing anything about the DualSense controller. That led people to speculate that the PlayStation 5 controller would have back buttons built in. It turned out, nope! This is now just the kind of tech oddity that we’ll look back on in a decade and say “wow, I don’t remember that at all.” If you’re curious about trying it out, or simply just owning a piece of weird gaming history, Amazon currently has it for $20. That’s the kind of price that’s perfect for the curious gamer.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Activision

It’s game of the year season, which means it’s time for everyone to argue a whole lot about what game rightfully deserves to be crowned 2020's best. We already now the Game Awards’ verdict, The Last of Us Part II, while others have games like Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their list. But before we wrap this year up, let’s quickly take a trip down memory lane. This time last year (which feels like 30 years ago), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was cleaning house. The samurai-souls game was something of a unanimous choice from press and the Game Awards alike. If you missed it, Best Buy currently has the Game of the Year Edition of it 50% off. Get it for $30, which is roughly one dollar for every time you’ll die on the first boss.

If you’re looking for a compact, affordable smart speaker to bring into your space, Amazon’s Echo Dot has typically been the smart pick. The previous puck-shaped design has recently been replaced with a new 4th-generation model, which has a globe-like look similar to the new full-sized Echo.

The Alexa-packing ball usually goes for $50, but right now Amazon has it marked down to just $30 for the holidays. There’s a version with a built-in LED clock for $40, as well as Kids Editions with tiger or panda faces also for $40 (each still $20 off). The Kids Editions also come with a full year of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a library of audiobooks, games, and other audio content.

Yankee Candle Large Christmas Jar Image : Sheilah Villari

The easiest way to get into the holiday spirit is right under your nose. Grab a Large Christmas Jar from Yankee Candle today and try to make the best of this very weird year. If it’s been hard to get into the swing of St. Nic you aren’t alone. If a tree is a too much work and decorations seem cumbersome maybe a good old fashion candle is the way to go. Scents unlock memory and put our minds and bodies at ease. Take 40% off and open up your olfactory senses to all these Christmas candles have to offer.

There are three great options for the wintery season. Christmas Cookie to fill your home with the delicious aura of vanilla as if sugar cookies are baking in the kitchen, Balsam and Cedar gives off the very essences of walking through a Christmas tree farm, and Sparkling Cinnamon to spice up a night and make it feel like you’re cuddled up by the fire sipping hot apple cider. Each of these will burn for around 120 hours and add the perfect seasonal essence you needed.

Tacklife Snowblower Image : Tacklife

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Tacklife Snowblower thats able to move through almost 800 pounds of snow per minute. That’s a lot of snow, and at $135, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with steel blades that can cut super-deep into ice, as well as a directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 30 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $60 which is only $10 higher than its lowest price of $50! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

Sharper Image UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two, this one is a fan favorite of MorningSave. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 58% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this FineLife is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Make fun of UGG if you want but they’re having a bit of a moment and a resurgence. Maybe Tom Brady was on to something? I’ve been a fan for years and I actually wear my classic II short boots just around my apartment because they are so warm. It’s like walking on a snuggly cloud. That same quality and coziness translates to all of UGG’s line including their Classic Sherpa Throw Blankets.

Warmth and comfort are key with everything UGG makes. These sherpa blankets are super soft and lavish. There’s definitely a color in the collection that will blend with your decor. These blankets will pop in any room be it on a bed or over a sofa. Only the snow color isn’t discounted the $20. The plush sherpa material provides the ultimate comfort and will keep you toasty in these frigid months. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the machine to wash. This blanket is sizable at 70" W x 50" L and is 100% polyester. This is a great classy gift if you’re stumped on what to get a loved one.

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

KingSo 7.5ft Christmas Tree Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’m not the biggest Christmas person, but there’s something so homey about a big, decorated Christmas tree. Still, who can deal with the hassle of going out and buying one every year? And doesn’t it seem so wasteful? Why not get a tree you can use time and time again?



You can get your household into the holiday spirit for years to come with this deal on a 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree from KingSo. It’s only $50 on Amazon right now.

Of course, you’ll have to provide the lights and ornaments yourself—but with these savings you should have more to spend to decorate your dream tree!

You can also grab a snow-flecked version of the same tree using a 10% off coupon to get it for $72.

These and other Christmas deals are getting swiped up left and right, so don’t put it off if you’re ready to bring some holiday cheer to your household! Either of these trees can still arrive ahead of Dec. 25.

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/13/20.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Buy 2 or More & Save an Extra 20% SOFT Image : JACHS NY

JACHS makes beautiful top-quality items so getting them for less is a real joy. Their Soft Touch Knit collection features multiples styles in joggers, crewnecks, hoodies, and pull-on shorts. Each of these is made with the softest warmest fleece fabric. This 60% off sale arrived just in time for a big snowy nor’easter. And when you buy more you save more. Grab any two (or more) in this line and save an extra 20%, just use the code SOFT.

I’m actually a fan our their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy and buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, I stole my boyfriend’s. Mix and match for peak weekend comfort with a pair of joggers and a hoodie. No matter what you pick you will be toasty and relaxed. And while these were made for lounging they are still sharp enough to take on the road. Style and function is always the goal.

Free shipping on all orders over $100.

Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia 3 Piece Set Image : Sheilah Villari

People like to make fun of cubic zirconia, but it makes great costume jewelry and is excellent as a starter piece for younger members of the family. My mom got me an inexpensive cubic zirconia ring when I was in middle school and sure enough I lost it. And no one was upset. That’s what this stuff is made for. This no less gorgeous three-piece set from Giani Bernini was made just for Macy’s and is 82% off until tomorrow.

No one can resist a little sparkle and if you’re saving a lot of money who cares if it’s real. If you look good and it makes you feel good that’s what matters. This shiny set has a halo pendant necklace, matching stud earrings, and an extra pair of solitaire studs. They come in a beautiful red velvet gift box and everything is set in sterling silver.

EltaMD Face Moisturizer Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your skin is already feeling the effects of winter before it’s actually here, don’t feel bad, everyone else is suffering, too. I suggest a tube of Elta MD Face Moisturizer from Dermstore. This luxury item is only $35 and has a mix of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to really penetrate the skin of your face and keep it nice and smooth no matter how harsh the winter winds. What are you waiting for?

Harry Josh Pro Dryer HJPT25 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Treat your hair-obsessed friend to a superb luxury gift—a Harry Josh Pro Dryer. Only $262 with the promo code HJPT25, you can easily dry your hair with an ionized blow dryer. It has 12 heat, speed, and ion settings for any texture—straight, wavy, curly, and natural. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lifting a couple of dumbells when you’re only trying to get your hair dry and voluminous. Seems like a great investment to have since most of the hair salons are closed these days. Grab it before it’s gone!

Stocking Stuffers Under $20 BONUS50 Image : Sheilah Villari

Adam & Eve want to help you make the season a little merrier. Starting at $4 grab a few extra goodies to stuff yours or a beloved one’s stocking this holiday season. There’s something from everyone and you won’t spend more than $10 with the code BONUS50.

Lots of candy cane decorated vibes for about $10 and they’re sure to put you on the naughty list. Butt....if you’re in for a ride this yuletide plenty of items like the Booty Sparks ($7) will bring all the Christmas cheer. And for solo Santas, the Shower Stroker ($10) is here to jingle your bells.

Standard shipping is $8 on all orders.

G/O Media may get a commission Festive Vibes Buy for $10 from Adam & Eve Use the promo code BONUS50

The holiday season doesn’t truly begin until you put on an ugly sweater. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. If you’ve yet to wear one this year, then the holidays basically haven’t even started. If you’re looking to correct this as soon as possible, GameStop has a trio of holiday sweaters on sale today only for $15. Nintendo fans can grab a Zelda sweater adorned with the Hylian shield, while Sony devotees can grab one that features the classic PS controller button layout (sorry, Xbox fans, no Master Chief sweater here). And of course, there’s a sweater featuring Baby Yoda. Yes, I’m still calling him that and you can’t stop me. Check these out and get your holiday look ironed out before its too late.

Advertisement

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $5 a bottle right now.

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

Advertisement

If you want to stock up, you can get a set of all three colors for $13.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, which is a $30 discount. This includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.



Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!

Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re stumped on what to get the beauty guru in your life may I recommend one of Sephora’s perfume sample sets? This Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set is just $25 and takes the guessing out of what your glamorous pal might like.

I’ve been gifted a few of Sephora’s sample sets like this over the years and it’s such a great way to discover new brands and explore scents you’ve ways wanted to try. The best part is at the end when you’ve selected the one you want just take the scent certificate to the store and redeem it for a full-size version. With this set, you’ll be exchanging your voucher for a full-size travel spray or rollerball (0.33 oz/10 mL). There are some coveted brands in this collection like Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb and one of my go tos Chloé’s Signature Rose Tangerine. There’s also Yves Saint Laurent, Ouai, Replica, and Miu Miu. 2020 may have been a garbage year but at least you can leave it smelling lovely.

To get free shipping use the code FREESHIP and if you order today it’s guaranteed to get to you by Christmas.

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $16, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass pus straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $52 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $28. Don’t forget you can still buy Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 if you haven’t bought yours yet!

Advertisement

