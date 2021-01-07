Thursday's Best Deals: Always Pan, Clinique Sets, Weighted Blanket, Apple iPad Air, Hompow Mini Projector, and More

The Always Pan leads Thursday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Shopping in-store just got easy, fast, and contactless with Walmart+, the new membership from Walmart. With benefits from mobile scan & go, which lets you use your phone to do everything in-store—from scanning items as you go to paying for your purchases—you can save time and have a contract-free in-person shopping trip. Other benefits include free home deliveries from your store*, free next-day and two-day shipping** on items from Walmart.com – no order minimum required, and member prices on fuel. You can try them all for free with a 15-day trial. Just sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.



*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Excludes oversized, freight, & Marketplace items.

Aukey True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

We’ve come a long way from the days in which you had to spend $100+ for quality true wireless earbuds. While you still can spend that much, there are a lot of budget-friendly options these days that are well-reviewed by customers and praised for their value, and the prices just keep getting lower and lower.



Right now, you can snag a pair of Aukey True Wireless Earbuds for just over $14 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. For that shocking price, you’ll get Bluetooth 5.0 buds that provide up to five hours of listening per charge with another 20 hours of charge available within the included charging case. They’re IPX5 water resistant and offer touch controls, plus they come with three sets of silicone tips for comfort.

The 3.6-star rating average from 19,000+ reviews is a little lower than we usually see from budget earbuds, but there are plenty of glowing 5-star appraisals in the mix. Seems well worth a shot if you’re looking for wallet-friendly ‘buds right now.

Mpow M12 Bluetooth Earbuds MMMMMM12 Image : Sheilah Villari

These are my backup earbuds and they’re an excellent reliable pair to have around. If you looking for an extra pair as an emergency backup or a pair you don’t mind taking on your adventures the M12s are a great option. Mpow’s Bluetooth Earbuds are 36% off until January 8, just clip the coupon and use the code MMMMMM12. This code will only work on the black color.

The M12s are small and lightweight but that doesn’t affect the sound in any way. They’re comfortable, pair quickly, and definitely stay in even on a run. I’ve found they charge pretty quick too if you don’t have a lot of time. If you’ve only got ten minutes you’ll get about an hour of playtime off of that zap charge. With all full charge expect close to twenty-five hours of tune time with the charging case. They’re compatible with a variety of smartphones and you’ll always be able to see how much juice you have left in the earbuds once connected. These are waterproof, rainproof, and sweatproof so don’t worry if you want to have an intense workout session with them. The mic always works perfectly for calls and video chats. The tap controls take a bit of time to get use to but other than that these are a sold extra pair to have on hand.

Free one-day shipping on this for Prime members.

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB Sky Blue) Image : Andrew Hayward

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $40 in savings, bringing your total down to $559 for the base 64GB model in Sky Blue. It’s the cheapest of the bunch, although Green is at $570 right now. Both colors are currently listed to ship later this month.



Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand WVHYH3BT Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10,000mAh power bank for just $27. Just use the code WVHYH3BT at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 31% off. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times because I hate the feeling of seeing that battery level on my phone go to red not knowing where and when I can charge it. This power bank shines with its foldable stand which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality.

It’s a bit hefty but it can charge an iPhone 12 up to 60% in just thirty minutes. The charger itself takes about three hours before it’s fully charged and you can hit the road. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJUNUR8P Image : Jordan McMahon

If you’re working from home and need a hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s down to $20 on Amazon right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJUNUR8P. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C PD port, and one USB 2.0 port, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Dell UltraSharp U2419HX Image : Dell

Sometimes a laptop screen simply won’t cut it anymore, but a hefty hi-res monitor is a bit too much. If your work day mostly consists of web browsing, emailing, and things that don’t focus too much on nitty gritty details, a 1080p monitor will probably get the job done. You won’t get to see as much content on screen as something with a higher resolution, but you’ll be saving a good chunk of cash. Right now, Dell’s UltraSharp U2419HX, typically $200, is down to $160 at Staples.



In addition to a 24" 1080p display, this monitor has adjustable height and angles, and five USB ports for all your connectivity needs.

Asus RT-AX3000 Image : ASUS

Nothing throws a wrench in your gears quite like bad Wi-Fi. For something as essential to work-from-home life as good Wi-Fi, you should probably ditch your ISP-provided router for something with a bit more power. There’s plenty of options, ranging from $50 all the way up to over $400, and everyone’s needs will vary depending on how many people are on your network and what they’re using for, but a basic, dependable router can usually be found for a decent price. If you want a router that won’t have much trouble with larger spaces and multiple devices, Asus’s RT-AX3000 is down from $180 to $160 at Newegg.

It features 160MHz bandwidth, speeds up to 3000Mbps, and mesh networking if you need to cover a greater area. If you’re in a small apartment right now, that might not seem like a huge deal, but if you end up moving in a year or two, you’ll be thankful for grabbing a router with expandable capabilities so you don’t have to drop a bunch of cash on a whole new system.

Portable USB drives have lots of benefits, from expanded laptop storage, to serving as backup devices, and making transferring files between devices and carrying your files around with you. They can be pricey, though! Samsung’s drives are dependable and sleek, easily sliding into even small bag pockets, so your data can always be at your side. A 1TB drive would typically cost $200, but right now it’s down to $160 on Amazon, saving you $40. You’ll also be able to choose from black, blue, or red, depending on your geek chic.

If you want save even more cash, you can drop down to 500GB and save yourself another $70, since that model’s down to $90 right now on Amazon.

This deal was originally published in July 2020, and was updated with new information on 1/4/2021.

Mpow M9 Wireless Earbuds MPOWM901 Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M9 Wireless Earbuds. They’re just $22 when you clip the coupon and use the code MPOWM901. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires on January 10 and it only works for the black color.

The noise-canceling on all the Mpow products is incredible and of course, the M9s are like this too. The 2 mic/CVC 8.0 tech helps reduce environmental noise but also aids in voice clarity for all types of calls. If you’re on a lot of zooms and skypes these might be your new best friend. You’ll get a full scope of balanced sound if you just want to groove too. They have about 40 hours of playtime in total. It’s 6 hours off of a single charge with an extra 34 with the charging case. To get that full charge with the case it will take about an hour. These pair easy via Bluetooth with your chosen device and look really sleek in the all black. The M9s are sweatproof so go ahead and take these on your next jog.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Hompow Mini Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Hompow Mini Projector is just $68 right now which is an absolute steal on it.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, Fire sicks, and more directly with an MHL cable or HDMI adaptor. You’ll need to grab one of those depending on which device you’re streaming with. Get a screen up to 176'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own esports tournament. Low noise and over 50,000 hours of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option. This also comes with a two-year warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad AKAA2503 Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone down when sitting down to work, for example.

Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just $10 at Amazon when you use promo code AKAA2503. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Aukey 9-in-2 USB-C Hub 4OANDQGV Image : Sheilah Villari

In need of more power and plugs? Turn your MacBook into the ultimate power station with Aukey’s 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. Right now take 30% off this convenient portable docking device with the code 4OANDQGV.

This little lightweight wonder gives your laptop an extensive expansion with 2 4K HDMI ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery pass-through charging port, 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot. Power up quickly and exchange data faster than ever with the USB-C charging port that supports up to 100W power delivery. The video output produces some of the best and clearest displays with Ultra-HD images. The options here are endless no matter how you need to save, update, or move files. You’ll find this hub is best compatible with the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch and the newest MacBook Air. This is a simple plug and play set up so no software or drivers needed to get the show on the road.

Thrustmaster Scuderia Ferrari Race Kit Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’ve probably played a racing game, but have you really ever played one? For hardcore racing enthusiasts, driving with a controller isn’t quite the same as hitting the open road with a real wheel. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, Amazon has the Thrustmaster Scuderia Ferrari Race Kit discounted to $225. The package includes a Ferrari emblazoned headset as well as an elaborate racing wheel peripheral that’s compatible with old and new consoles, as well as PC. As a glance, it’s intimidating. There are more buttons and knobs on the wheel than I’d ever know what to do with. Then again, I don’t know how to drive a car at all, so this isn’t for me; it’s for the experts out there who have a need for speed. If nothing else, it just looks cool as hell.

Star Wars Black Series Force FX Lightsaber Image : GameStop

It’s every child’s dream to own a lightsaber. Honestly, it’s probably most adults’ dream too. I’m not even a big Star Wars fan, and I’d still like to have a light sword. I just think they’re neat. Today, your dream can finally come true. GameStop is selling this replica of Asajj Ventress’ lightsaber from Star Wars: The Clone Wars for $150 today, which is 30% off its usual price tag. The lightsaber features authentic lights and sound, which means that you don’t have to go “whooosh” every time you swing it (but that will not stop me). You can also attach another lightsaber blade to its base to create a double-lightsaber, so it’s an affordable way to upgrade if you already own this replica. It also comes with a stand if you just want to display it, but I dare you not to swing this thing.

Persona 5 Royal SteelBook Image : Atlus

“Looking cool, Joker!” That’s what everyone will say when they come to your house and see the SteelBook edition of Persona 5 Royal proudly displayed on your entertainment center. Well, either that or “Is this some kind of anime?” The game is down to $25 at GameStop, which would be a great price for one of the best JRPGs in recent years on its own. Now add in the fact that you’re getting this year’s beefed up Royale upgrade, which adds new content to the game, and a fancy SteelBook case that comes with a dynamic PlayStation 4 theme to boot. You truly will be looking cool, Joker.

Best Buy has a double dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you’re prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out one year ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line. For Switch owners, the recently released Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is now $45. The latest installment of the series is a rhythm game where players dance along to classic songs from the franchise. And yes, that includes Simple and Clean.

Collection of Mana Screenshot : Square Enix

We’re in the slow period for games right now. At the start of each year, the release schedule temporarily halts, giving players a chance to go back in time and play some older games. Before you jump into the world of Hitman 3, remember to pay your respects to the classics. Collection of Mana is currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $20. It includes three genre staples: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. The latter was never localized in the West until now, so you can play it without having to go through some weird emulator or fan translation. The collection features local multiplayer options for anyone who wants to relive the past with a friend. Adventure forth, brave wanderers.

2020 was a banner year for turn-based tactics games. Titles like Gears Tactics and XCOM: Chimera Squad made a splash earlier this Spring as delays began to sink in. One game you might have missed in all that action? Wasteland 3. The stand-out game blends the worlds of strategy and party-based RPGs to deliver a wild dystopian adventure, complete with spider robots and a giant statue of God President Reagan (2020's more biting take on the former president). Amazon currently has the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game 50% off, so you can grab it for $30. This is a solid deal for anyone on the hunt for 2020 hidden gems to close out the year.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

It’s impossible to describe how long 2020 felt. Games like The Last of Us Part II, which came out in the summer, feel years old at this point. But if you really want to feel the full spectrum of this past year, here’s a reminder that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot came out in 2020. Reach back into the recesses of your mind and think back to last January when the action RPG was one of 2020's first big games. Those were simpler times. Days when Goku was the center of attention. I miss it. If you want to restart the year fresh, you can grab a PlayStation 4 copy of the game for $20 at Amazon. Everyone say “thank you Goku” in the comments to show your respect.

Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Cases Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let’s get something out of the way pretty quick: you’re probably not traveling soon. We really have to stay the course with lockdowns and there’s no real reason to go anywhere with the holidays behind us anyway. That said, you will be able to travel again some day, perhaps even this year. When that glorious day comes, you’ll want to be prepared, so you’ll need a carrying case for your Switch. GameStop has select slim travel cases for the Switch for $9. Each one has a different Nintendo mascot on it, like Mario or Donkey Kong, so pick your favorite and toss your Switch right in there. There’s even a Bowser one. Hell, grab a few and use a different one for each vacation you take when this is done. I for one am going to go hog-wild with portable gaming accessories the second I can get back on a train. I’m going to be a god damn mobile entertainment center.

Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Okay, maybe that’s a biiiiiit of an exaggeration. The Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley mesh chair is no Herman Miller, but it’ll get the job done alright. For just $150—40% off the list price—you can sit your ass down in a chair that’s certainly a step up from the dining chair you’ve been using since March. Finally, you can say goodbye to the pain that’s been permeating in your back since lockdown first began. And since no one’s employer is supplying them with the tools needed to be as productive at home as they were in the office, you might as well snatch up a chair similar to what you’d find in most workplaces anyway since it’s clear we’re going to be here a while.



As the name suggests, it’s got a mesh back and seat to keep your back cool, freeing you somewhat from the dangers of backne. Although it’s pretty generic overall, it does have all the bells and whistles when it comes to adjustments. That includes seat height, an adjustable headsrest, and lumbar support, as well as tilt tension and tilt lock. You can even shell out an extra $45 and have Staples assemble the chair for you, in case you’re like me and hate buying new furniture because of the extra step of putting it together. The FlexFit Dexley can support up to 275 pounds of weight and comes with a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty in case you notice any defects later on.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information on 1/6/2021.

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Sharper Image’s plush velveteen weighted blanket is $91 less today and can do all that.

The weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel as if you are being hugged while being snug. These blankets often help with the production of serotonin and melatonin so easing that anxiety and making sleep more sound. This particular blanket, aside from being extremely cozy, it’s twenty pounds and perfect for most adults. The high-density micro-beads are lead-free and BPA-free so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain don’t stress, just spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air. Or you can just bring it to the dry cleaners. This blanket is slightly smaller than a queen-sized one.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Always Pan BYE2020 Image : Gabe Carey

If you spend a lot of time perusing social media, then there’s a good chance that you’ve come across Our Place’s Always Pan. It’s a beautifully-designed nonstick pan that you wouldn’t mind leaving on your stovetop, and thankfully, the function matches the form.

The Always Pan is billed as an 8-in-1 replacement for your cavalcade of lesser pans, as it can be a saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucepan, and more, and you can boil, braise, strain, and quite a bit more with this versatile kitchen tool. We’ve seen rave reviews from critics and everyday customers alike, who praise the Always Pan for its even cooking and clever design elements.

Gizmodo staff writer Victoria Song shared her take on bringing this wonder pan into a tiny Manhattan studio apartment:

“This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, five pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”

Right now, you can save $29 on the Always Pan direct from the manufacturer when you use promo code BYE2020 at checkout. These have been in short supply due to holiday demand, and most color options are set to ship in February. Still, this deal is sure to push that wait time back even further, so jump on this bargain while you can!

Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver UOPDJXCP Image : Gabe Carey

Although you might not get as powerful performance from a cordless electric screwdriver, sometimes your even closest outlet is out of reach. And if you’re without a wireless solution, well—excuse the pun—you’re screwed. As a backup, you should always have a cordless screwdriver somewhere around the house. Fortunately, this one from Tacklife is on sale for $14 on Amazon today when you enter the promo code UOPDJXCP at checkout. In total, with the discount applied, you’re looking at a total discount of 45% down from the original $28 list price. Now that’s podracing.

Despite having what I’m guessing is inferior performance to a stationary screwdriver, Tacklife’s cordless option boasts a decent 2,000mAh battery, rechargeable over microUSB. A three-level battery indicator lets you know when you’re about to run out of juice. Complete with a 4nm torque and 1/4" magnetic chuck, on paper it doesn’t sound too shabby. Speeds of up to 200 RPM round it out as a fine budget option for anyone whose DIY projects don’t require anything too vigorous.

This deal ends January 9, so if you’re in need of a new electric screwdriver snatch this one up while it’s still on sale, no strings (or cords) attached.

Collapsible Magnetic Super Straw Image : Sheilah Villari

I think we can all agree paper straws are stupid. I get that you want to save the planet but at what cost? You get two sips in and it’s utterly useless. If you are like me and hate this hopeless alternative there is another option. Help the planet and never have to use paper nonsense again with this collapsible magnetic super straw. It’s 24% off and lets you do your part by cutting down waste on single-use plastic straws.

These straws are on sale in three colors aqua, navy, and pink. They fit snuggly in a cup as large as a twenty-four ounce. They’re made of tough stainless steel and the silicone tip makes it easier and more pleasing to drink out of. It’s is collapsible and comes with a cute carrying case to make using it much more convenient. And it easily and firmly assembles with magnets. You’ll also get a cleaning brush to make sure it stays in tip-top shape. This comes with a one-year warranty too.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter KINJIA001 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Need a jump? With an A rating from Fakespot, Meterk may not be a household name, but its 1500A portable jump starter is backed by a 4.6-star average review score out of over 3,500 ratings. Capable of restoring both your car and your phone to full health, the device boasts 18,000mAh of power, enough to bring gas cars up to 8 liters and diesels up to 6 liters back to life. On a full charge, Metertek claims it can jump-start your car around 30-40 times, although I have my doubts about that, especially since one verified reviewer said they were only able to manage eight. The company also says the starter can juice up your phone to 100% up to 10 times before you have to plug it into a socket for another 3 hours.



Still, a jump starter with this kind of performance would ordinarily set you back at least $70, this particular model included. Thanks to its dual-USB design, you can even connect two devices at once, one of which can take advantage of the quick-charge 3.0 port assuming it’s compatible. It’s unclear how long exactly it would take to fully charge, say, an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S20, but you can rest assured a car jump-start only takes about 1-3 seconds. As for its total lifespan, Metertek asserts this’ll keep cranking for a whole 3-5 years if you take proper care of it. Fortunately, that won’t be too difficult considering its rugged enclosure is rated for IP65 water resistance.

To get the discount, just clip the on-site coupon and enter our exclusive promo code KINJIA001. This deal expires January 15, so act now before you forget you saw this and inevitably miss out.

Not everyone has the cash to splurge out on a Roomba, but there are affordable alternatives, such as these Roborock vacuums that are up to 35% off at Amazon for the next week. The Roborock E4 is the most affordable option, chopped down to $200 when you clip the coupon.

And if you want a multitasker that can both vacuum and mop, the Roborock S6 is equipped for the job and marked down 35% from the list price to $420. That deal lasts until January 17, while the others expire on the 10th.

Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.



I’ve had my eye on one of these for a while. The Buffy comforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

For the fancy people with their fancy massive California king beds, the Buffy Cloud comforter is down to just $100 right now. You really can’t beat that price!

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-qt Air Fryer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know where you’re reading this from, but here in Minnesota, we’ve already got plenty of snow deterring outdoor activities for a while. That includes outdoor grilling, of course, which is why this Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 for just $200 at Best Buy seems like a perfect solution for winter doldrums.



The Foodi isn’t just an indoor grill, it is also a 4-quart air fryer and can also bake, dehydrate, and roast your favorite dishes.

Grab it while it’s at this great price and get cooking!

Get that unsightly Gladware mess under control with this kitchen deal of the day: YouCopia food storage lid organizers are just $13 or $16 right now at Amazon.



These StoraLid organizers can hold both square and round lids, and has adjustable slots so you can customize it to fit the needs of your inventory of lids you need to organize. It’s $13 for a small or medium option, and $16 for the large.

Why not celebrate the new year with sparkling clean cabinets? Grab one for your home now!

Save up to 60% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

It’s 2021 my dudes, and Bezos is back to line his pockets with another year of deals on Amazon’s own devices. For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 60% off the sticker prices. That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:



“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

As for the $30 Echo Dot 4th Gen in particular, you can save $50 off the original list price when you buy two at once. Especially if you’re planning to set up a smart home system around the whole house, with a smart speaker in every room, it’s worth entering the promo code DOT2PACK at checkout since you were going to buy them anyway.

Free Shipping Sitewide KINJAFREESHIPPING Gif : Atlas Coffee Club

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

As Kanye once rapped on The College Dropout, “I can’t even pronounce nothing, pass that Ver-say-see.” And now that he’s back in the news for his alleged divorce from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian, whether you’re mourning or celebrating the demise of their relationship, maybe it’s time to use it as an excuse to buy some Ver-say-see of your own. Though it was discounted earlier today at Walmart, an even weirder place to buy Versace cologne, you can still fetch a 6.7-ounce bottle of the upscale fashion brand’s Eros Eau De Toilette fragrance for $68 over on Amazon, marked down from it’s usual $75 tag.



If you don’t wear cologne all that often, the 3.4-ounce bottle is down to $53, from $86 MSRP, according to the Amazon list price. However, as my price history tracker revealed, the highest price I could find was $60 since last March, indicating it’s somewhat of an artificial price drop. Still, Versace doesn’t go on sale too often, and a $7 discount certainly isn’t’ nothing. I haven’t worn cologne in so long I’m tempted to pick up a bottle myself. After all, it feels good to smell good, and every now and then you have to treat yourself to something nice.

To anyone concerned about authenticity, user reviews are no doubt mixed, but the listing has been verified for quality by FakeSpot and it ships directly from the Versace Store via Amazon.

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 15% off the already marked down $17 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $13 apiece. Fruit Punch and Watermelon are also on sale, for $19 and $16, respectively. As someone who’s tried all three, I recommend Blue Raspberry since it has the least bad aftertaste of the bunch.

No matter which flavor you choose, expect copious amounts of caffeine to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

By clipping the coupon, note that you do have to “Subscribe & Save” in order to take advantage of this deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name. That being said, you can cancel your subscription at any time, so it’s pretty non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

Stimulus Package 2021 Image : Sheilah Villari

All jokes aside if you’re in need of a good stress reliever while waiting to see if actual help is on the way Ella Paradis is here for you. Their aptly named bundle (Stimulus Package) is only $60 with the code 2021. This code works sitewide currently and you can get up to 70% on several products.

In this bundle, you will find the dynamic duo of the Butterfly and Pixie Wand. Both are good starter vibes if you’ve been thinking of dipping your bits into the sexy toy waters. Both are intended for your own stimulating bundle with literal good vibes and soft silicone. They’re waterproof and charge via USB. The Butterfly has ten settings, suction vibration, and runs about ninety minutes off of a single charge. The Pixie wand also has ten settings, is great for travel, and is very user friendly.

This will ship for free.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA1111 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip promo code KINJA1111, you’ll have six gun attachments and twenty-speed modes to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension. All told, it’s $48 off the list price right now.

Up to 50% Sale Items Image : SpaceNK

Over a year ago I was lucky enough to attend an exclusive in-store event at a SpaceNK here in NYC. It was an exciting night of sampling all their holiday selections that year. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and were very talented makeup artists. SpaceNK has been a leading curator of the most coveted, original, and bold brands in beauty. It was true that night and it’s still true now. Get up to 50% in this post holiday sale and grab some amazing products for a lot less. No codes needed.

At that aforementioned event, I finally got to try a few Kevyn Aucoin items and I fell in love. That line lives up to the legend he was in every way. This Kaleidochrome All Over Highlight Palette has four highly pigmented and stunning metallic shades. These are versatile and can be used on not just your nose and cupid’s bow but on the eyes, cheeks, and even the lips. It’s also 69% off.

The To-Go Mask Duo by Fresh is 40% off and a great way to sample this best-selling brand’s top performers. This duo contains the Rose Face Mask and the Sugar Face Polish Exfoliator. These products work in tandem to give your skin a nourishment boost with natural ingredients to make it as smooth, soft, and glowing as possible.

Let’s get that hair in order for 2021. Ouai’s Repair Conditioner is here to help sad limp damaged hair. Ouai is one of the best brands for replenishing your tresses with the moisture it needs to get its bounce back. Get softer healthier hair now with this repairing conditioner especially if it’s dyed or colored. Ouai is known for some fancy hair tech that leaves your mane stronger and smelling beautifully. You’ll save 27% on this bottle.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

Any 3 Stretch Pants 3PT Image : JACHS NY

If you thought JACHS was done with the deals because the holidays have passed you were wrong. Welcome the new year with some new pants. Grab any three pairs of their very popular stretch line for just $75. Use the code 3PT at checkout and you will see the discount appear. This includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, and Tech & Twill pants. There are fifty-one options currently available in various colors and fits so you’re sure to find three that vibe with your style. You deserve to enter 2021 as cool and chic as possible.

Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Hydrow Connected Rower Image : Andrew Hayward

Many of us got a crash course on remote work and remote learning last year due to the pandemic, and the surge in popularity around the Peloton bike shows that there is likewise ample demand for remote fitness devices that recreate that in-person gym experience.

Here’s another option for those who prefer to grab a paddle rather than bike or run. The Hydrow Connected Rower essentially brings the Peloton playbook to a rowing machine, with sleek hardware outfitted with a 22-inch touchscreen that delivers live instructor broadcasts and more than 1,000 saved video sessions.

If that sounds like an ideal way to keep you safely moving, Best Buy is currently taking $250 off of the Hydrow list price. That puts it just under $2,000, plus you’ll pay monthly for the Hydrow content service to make full use of it. While that’s no small investment, Hydrow reviews are very positive and it might be just what you need to skip the future gym fees altogether.



Amazon Halo Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

The Amazon Halo is on sale for 25% off right now, a price that applies to all three color options: Black Onyx, Blush Rose Gold, and Winter Silver. That brings it down to just $75.



The Halo measures body fat percentage, your activity, sleep, and even your tone of voice to track things like “energy and positivity” according to the Halo’s product description.

Since it doesn’t have a screen, the Halo is a nice distraction-free way to keep track of fitness metrics. Finish that workout or get better sleep without a blinking screen to grab your attention! You can monitor everything on an app on your phone instead— on your schedule.

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks consciously created with classic styles. The company partnered again with color giants Pantone to release their hues for 2021 and it’s got classic casual written all over it.

They all run under $100. The low tops come in the shades of this new year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier but once you get used to them you’ll be just as stylish.

Tarte Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette Image : Sheilah Villari

This is one of my favorite palettes I’ve ever owned. Its hues are ideal for the chilly season and even the names conjure images of all the wonders this time of year has to offer. This eight pan palette from Tarte will make you a bonfire queen in no time and this is the lowest price out there for it. Take $6 off now to create a laidback look with vibrant hues.

These are rosy and cozy colors that are highly pigmented, mix beautifully, and absolutely complement each other. Slightly scented with chocolate it comes in a pink flannel case. This is the palette your collection was missing on frosty days. There’s a good variety of mattes, metallics, and there’s even a nude rose blush. Each of these glides on creamy and with ease. Apple Picking and Homecoming are my favorite shades to match with sweater weather.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Bra Bearies CBD KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Folks, let me tell you, Sunday Scaries CBD makes a difference, and I’m not just saying that because we get a cut of the sales. I’ve been taking everything from oil droppers, gummies, and “Unicorn Jerky” for months now as a substitute for the, uhh, other substances I started to depend on during lockdown, and it’s made a huge difference. Gummies, of course, are the most fun way to enjoy a healthy dose of CBD—especially when they’re strawberry flavored and infused with vitamin C for an extra boost of immunity. For a limited time you can see what I mean for 25% less than you’d normally pay off the shelf using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, bringing your grand total to just $23 when you subscribe to recurring shipments, or $35 for a single bottle.

They don’t call ‘em Bra Berries for no reason either. For every purchase made, Sunday Scaries donates a portion of the proceeds to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization devoted to breast cancer research fundraising and raising awareness for the disease. Chill out while supporting a good cause and take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later, as this deal only lasts a limited time.



Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $15. This sale will run until January 11.

Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

There’s so much to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that I can’t imagine many people have hit the bottom of the content barrel yet. The open world game is filled with side-quests, collectibles, and secrets that give it a very long-tail. So fans probably aren’t sitting around wishing for more at this point. But for the extremely committed, the official Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla book is currently on sale. The regular hardcover is $26, but the nifty Deluxe Edition is $50. It comes with a decorative slipcover and a landscape lithograph. This 192-page book is the perfect way to experience the English countryside at your leisure. I mean, sure, you could just get a photography book of real world England, but where’s the fun in that?

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Can’t get enough Cyberpunk 2077? Or simply waiting to keep playing until the game’s upcoming patches make the game functional on PS4 and Xbox One? In any case, Amazon currently has The World of Cyberpunk 2077 on sale for $25, so you can get deeper into Night City. The 192-page hardcover is a handy explainer on some of the game’s extensive lore. This is especially handy if you’re someone like me who found themselves lost trying to understand all of the game’s different factions and tech-jargon. It’s not a guide, but it seems like a handy glossary for anyone that finds themselves a little overwhelmed by everything happening in the story.

The Art of Ghost of Tsushima Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Ghost of Tsushima is an extremely pretty game. Regardless of how you feel about its Ubisoft style open world, it’s hard not to get sucked in by all the gorgeous colors and locations. Even as someone who’s generally exhausted by the genre, I found Tsushima to be one of the most pleasant game worlds to traverse on aesthetic alone, right up there with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you want to really soak it in even more, Amazon is currently selling The Art of Ghost of Tsushima book for $34. Published by Dark Horse Books, the hardcover is aesthetically pleasing on its own with its fancy slipcover. Of course, the main attraction is the art itself, which includes storyboards, sword-fighting diagrams, and much more.

Sabrina: Season of the Witch Prequel Novel Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This series takes place just before the show starts so it’s a fun lead-in if you were planning a rewatch before binging season four. Here we have our young witch studying magic and all the wonder that will come with her powers. The gang’s all here too: Susie, Roz, Harvey, Hilda, and Zelda. And of course my favorite cousin Ambrose. Sabrina wrestles with the idea that she only has a limited time of normal teen bliss before the big day of becoming a full-fledged witch. Being a Sabrina series you know spells backfire, mysterious spirits interfere, temptations swarm, and intentions go awry. Are you ready to walk down the path of night?

It will ship for free for Prime members if you prefer a physical copy. And the download is instant if you want the digital version.

