Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $140. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, there’s unfortunately no discount on it, today.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up four Hue White bulbs for $40 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. This kit doesn’t include a bridge, so you’ll need to already own one, or own something that can act as one, like an Echo Show or Echo Plus.



Welp, this is one of the best charging gear deals we’ve ever seen. For as long as this deal lasts (which will likely not be long at all), you can save $6 on an already well-priced USB-C Power Delivery battery pack, and get a 6700mAh wall charger/battery pack combo for free.



To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the coupons on both products, add both to your cart, and apply code SPX8MFSN at checkout to get both for a grand total of $50. The USB-C battery pack features a 45W USB-C output that can charge laptops, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch, while the 2-in-1 charger is basically RAVPower’s take on the Anker PowerCore Fusion, which is our readers’ favorite travel charger.

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 isn’t the most ergonomic mouse out there (though that can be improved), there’s simply no substitute if you’re a fan of the smooth scrolling and multi-touch gestures you enjoy you your Mac’s trackpad. And that’s not even considering how customizable it can be with some help from third party apps.



I’ve been using this mouse for years, and though I’ve tried others, I’ve always bounced back. There’s simply no other mouse out there so clearly designed with macOS in mind. The built-in battery lasts seemingly for months at a time, and if you ever do let it die, you can plug it into a Lightning cable get enough juice to last the rest of the day in the time it takes you to go get a cup of coffee.

Normally priced at $79, Amazon’s marked it down to $67 today.

Anker’s SoundCore Motion B traded in its legendary predecessor’s 24 hour battery for a 12 hour battery, but it comes in at a lower price, and with improved IPX7 water resistance.



At just $22, you’re getting a speaker that’ll be loud enough to hear from across the pool thanks to dual drivers and 12W of audio power, and one that can fall into said pool without an issue. Just use promo code KINJAA3109 at checkout and clip the $3 coupon on the page to get it for $22.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In a bind? Jump start your own car and bypass the whole “wait for the pity of strangers” thing with these discounted iClever jump starters. The neat thing about both these models are that they can charge your devices through USB, too.



Use the coupon codes ICJUMP20 on the 600A unit and JUMP6499 for the 1300A unit to drop the prices down to $40 and $65, respectively.

For the extra $25, you’ll get a larger battery and the ability to jumpstart vehicles up to 8L gas or 6.5L diesel, compared to 5L gas or 3L diesel of the smaller unit.

The Ninja Foodi, designed in part by friend of the site Justin Warner, wants to be the One True Buzzy Kitchen Appliance. It’s a big, hulking thing, but it can do just about everything, as our researcher Corey Foster wrote in an (upcoming) Inventory post:



The Foodi is, however, far more versatile than the Instant Pot, adding broiling, crisping (air frying), and “tender-crisping” (pressure cooking followed by air frying) to the steaming, pressure cooking, searing, sauteing, and souping multi-cooker standards.

So while it is a large appliance, it obviates your need for a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the two appliances around which 90% of new cookbooks seem to be based. Already have them? You can set aside the Instant Pot for rice duty, and use the air fryer to cook sides while the Foodi works on your main course.

And though you likely won’t use it as much as you will the pressure cooking and air frying modes, this particular Foodi model even has a dehydrating mode, which can turn fruit slices into fruit chips, and cuts of meat into delicious jerky with just the touch of a button. Let’s be honest, you’re probably never going to buy a dedicated dehydrator (they cost over $100 in most cases), but if it was built into your multi-cooker, it could surely prove useful.

Originally priced at $280, Amazon’s marked the 6.5 quart Foodi down to an all-time low $200 today, which is a bargain when you consider all the stuff it can replace.

If you’re still using the $10 pots and pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, Amazon’s All-Clad sale has your name on it. While All-Clad cookware is never cheap, it heats up much faster and more evenly than most pans thanks to its trademark steel-encased aluminum core, and is basically indestructible to boot. You may never have to buy pans again in your life if you buy these.



The highlights here are a combo pack with both am 8” and 10" frying pan set and 12" and a 10" tri-ply skillet for $154. These skillets are some of the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and usually cost $100 or more individually. Just be warned, once you use the skillets, you’ll want to start buying All-Clad versions of everything.

Also included in the sale are a seven-piece set (four pans, three lids) of the same D3 tri-ply style cookware for $350, and also an anodized aluminum nonstick set for $238. I’m never one to recommend nonstick cookware—it’ll never last as long as stainless steel—but this is as good as it gets. Unlike most nonstick cookware, these pans are oven and dishwasher safe, and even work with induction cooktops. Those are both all-time low prices, but they’re only available today.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is spring and you know what that means, tick season is upon us. If your pet goes outside at all, they need flea and tick prevention year-round. It is even more important during the warmer months. Right now, Chewy has a deal on the Seresto 8-Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar. If you live in a household with a bunch of pets, you’re going to want to hop on this fast. The Soresto collar is normally $58 on Chewy ($56 if you do Autoship), but if you purchase two or more collars, you can get 10% off your purchase. The collars come in three different options for large dogs, small dogs, and cats & kittens.

The Seresto collar is great for people who have a tendency to forget when they’re supposed to administer their pet’s flea and tick prevention each month. Since the collar is meant to be worn for eight months, you can easily set a reminder that far out and remember to replace it. Which is much easier than wrangling your pet every 30 days and trying to put a little bit of goo between their shoulder blades. The Seresto collar repels and prevents fleas, ticks, flea larvae, and lice.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within a few hours pretty much every time we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

If you already own a Dremel, you can make it do a lot more with this 282 piece accessory kit from Tacklife. Tucked into the carrying case, you’ll find accessories for sanding, grinding, cutting, polishing, pumpkin carving, and a lot more. Just use promo code Q77HX8YK at checkout to get it for $18.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with these discounted Kershaw pocket knives. You may wonder why a harmless, city dude like myself would carry around a knife. Well, lemme tell you, it comes in handy a lot more than you think.



Wanna evenly divide a bagel? BAM. KNIFE.

Want to properly schmear a bagel? Put your stupid, wasteful plastic knife away. BAM. EVERY DAY CARRY KNIFE.

... I guess all of my knife uses are food/bagel based. But that’s just the sign of a good life.

And a good life is what we all want, yeah? So get a freakin’ knife. It really impressed the girl I went on a bagel date with the other week. Not because it was dangerous, but because I know how many plastic knives I’ve saved by carrying one around (24).

(I also showed her my to-go Tupperware.)

Oh yeah, the knives. Well these knives are great, discounted and come in many different colors. But these discounts will only last until the end of day, so act fast.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you obsessed with mason jars? They are very multifunctional. You can store food in them like they were originally designed for. You can look super hip at the office with a mason jar salad for lunch. Or if you don’t want to use them for food at all, you can use them for decor. If you search “rustic weddings” on Pinterest, you’d get hundreds of results with mason jars included.



Right now, you can get a set of two 64 Oz. Ball Mason Jars for $12. You can get even more mason jars for a good price on Amazon. Maybe you’re one of those folks who wants them for a wedding. If so, nab an 18 pack for $63.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Winter might be gone, but that doesn’t mean we still don’t want to drink a warm cup of tea. There’s nothing better to sip if you’re feeling under the weather. Don’t be an ignorant American and microwave your water for tea, though. Instead, you can get this KitchenAid kettle while it’s on sale.



The KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Kettle is perfect for people who want their kitchen appliances to be vibrant. Right now, the kettle is $28 in these fun colors: Citrus Sunrise, Empire Red, Doulton Blue, and Sunkissed Lime. You can get the Onyx Black kettle for even cheaper at $25, though it is more boring to look at. This kettle comes with a removeable lid, which makes it easy to fill and clean.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, flying with a baby is going to be a miserable experience no matter what, I don’t want to diminish that. But the right stroller can certainly make things somewhat easier.



Here’s what our Conz Preti said about the gb Pockit Stroller on The Inventory:

You’ll also want super lightweight, foldable travel stroller that’s small enough to fit in the overhead compartment. The gb Pockit+ is so small when folded, that it fits in a tote bag or backpack, to the surprise of flight attendants everywhere. Plus, carrying your stroller onto the plane means no waiting after deplaning for it to be returned to you, and also means you can get to your connection faster without carrying a 30 pound kid in your already cramped arms.

It’s rarely discounted from its usual $180, but today on Amazon, you can roll away with one for $150. Safe travels!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The ThermoWorks Thermapen has long been everyone’s favorite meat thermometer, but in the realm of probe thermometers, the brand’s DOT reigns supreme. And thanks to an Open Box Sale, the DOT is down to $1 less than its Black Friday price of $34 — so long as you don’t mind a model that might have been used for sales demos, customer returns, cosmetic seconds, slightly damaged packaging, or refurbished units. The DOT is extremely accurate and easy to use; just set your target temperature, insert the probe into whatever’s cooking, and wait for the beep. Your dinner has never been so impeccably cooked.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Time to be lazy in the kitchen. An electric chopper might not be as exciting as the Slap Chop, but it requires no physical exertion from you. Honestly, who has the energy to cut up all of their own food anymore, anyway? Let a machine do the work for you.



Right now, the BLACK+DECKER 3-Cup Food Chopper is actually cheaper than the 1-Cup model on Amazon. You can pack this food chopper to the brim with your guacamole or salsa ingredients and have the perfect Taco Tuesday. Or tacos any day, really. Who am I to tell you when to eat tacos? The chopper is machine washable, so, you won’t need to scrub off any leftover avocado or onion afterward.

If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $60 (about $40 less than usual), this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



Remember, since this is a Gold Box deal, this discount will get washed away by the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout, no promo code necessary. We’re talking $20 belts, $30 tees, $40 watches, so load up!

Image: Ana Luisa Suarez

There’s nothing more frustrating than putting on a $40 foundation, only to realize you can still see your under-eye bags, hyperpigmentation, or red spots underneath. That’s why the makeup gods created color corrector palettes. And this on-sale Sephora + PANTONE UNIVERSE Color + Conceal Palette has 15 creamy shades to choose from for your finicky skin.

The palette comes in two tones—light/medium and medium/dark—that are both $25. The lighter palette has green concealer, which can neutralize redness in those who have light/medium skin tones, and each palette comes with a booklet explaining which shade works best for the corresponding skin issues. According to reviews on Sephora’s website, the colors are very pigmented and take some expert blending skills to work in, but they’ll certainly do the trick.

Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including a few of our favorites: 2.ZERØGRANDs, the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, the versatile All Day Trainer with Stitchlite, and ZERØGRAND Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot. So shop now, and start spring off with a set of great new shoes



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s nothing more classic than a Burberry trench, and today, you can add one to your wardrobe for less than $1,000—if you hurry. Nordstrom Rack is marking down coats, clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories by the iconic British designer, but the best items are selling out fast. So if you’re mad about that Burberry plaid, cross the pond and shop this sale ASAP.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Climb up this Little Giant 22' lightweight ladder for just $170 on Amazon today, a relatively rare dip from its usual $200.



You can use this as a straight 22' ladder to reach the top of a two story home, but the triple-locking hinge also bends to turns this into an A-frame ladder, stair ladder, or extension ladder, and then can fold back up for easy storage. It also carries a 4.5 star review average from over 1,600 customers, which is encouraging for something that you’re going to be entrusting your life to.

Photo: Indochino

Update: Indochino has extended this sale to Friday, and added some more suits to the collection.



Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $289-$349 depending on the style, no promo code required. The best part? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. A lot of them are even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Photo: Shep McAllister

Offering 5% off basically everything, free shipping, and even a debit card option, the Target REDCard has long been one of the best retailer credit cards out there. And from now until April 27, it’s even better, as cardholders can take an extra 5% off (in addition to the regular, every day 5% discount) online orders.



If you don’t already have the card, it’s probably too late to take advantage, but you can apply for one if they ever run the deal again. This is the second time this month that they’re run this promotion, so I think it’s safe to assume it won’t be the last.

Photo: Amazon

Ralph McQuarrie is as responsible as George Lucas or anyone else for the Star Wars aesthetic, and this stunning, 800 page collection of his original artwork is the ultimate prize for any true Star Wars fan.



Even on sale at $112, this is an investment, but it’ll pay off in spades with full color conceptual artwork, interviews, posters, storyboards, and even Lucasfilm’s holiday cards spanning McQuarrie’s entire Star Wars career. Today’s price is the lowest ever, but it could be gone in 12 parsecs or less.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The North remembers the first season of Game of Thrones, but do you? Now that we’re at the end of this song of fire and ice, go back to the beginning with this Game of Thrones Season 1 Box Set on Blu-ray, on sale for just $12. Just don’t wait too long, because even though what is dead may never die, this deal won’t live forever.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $57 is about $12 less than usual.

If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

