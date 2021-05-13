Thursday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, iPad Air,iiRcade, Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, Jack Black Lip Balm, It Takes Two, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $74 off in certain colors right now.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price—when you clip the coupon on the page. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Looking for a new smartphone that won’t break the bank? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $315 following a $135 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Just clip the coupon on the page.

Budget buyers will appreciate saving $75 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

Apple MagSafe Charger Image : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your device without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $9 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $30 on Amazon right now. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better wired options... but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $160 today at Amazon, a savings of $90 off the list price.

It Takes Two (XBO) | $30 | Amazon

It Takes Two (PS4) | $30 | Amazon Screenshot : EA

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version on Amazon for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

iiRcade Tabletop Image : iiRcade

Have you ever wanted your own home arcade cabinet, but just been paralyzed by the idea of committing to one? iiRcade is a home arcade built to solve that problem. It features its own digital shop where players can buy games carte blanche and instantly download them to their machine. That includes niche classics like Windjammers or modern indies like Dead Cells. Its library expands every month, so there’s always something new to check out. iiRcade recently released the side-scrolling Kung-Fu Master on the store and it just announced that Space Invaders: Infinity Gene is coming too.

If that sounds intriguing, this month might be the best time to pull the trigger. iiRcade just announced that it’s discounting both the main unit and the cabinet stand from now until June 20. You can grab the bar top machine itself for $500, which is $100 off its usual price. You can either use it in tabletop mode or grab the arcade stand separately to make it a full cabinet. iiRcade is an extremely well built arcade machine with a lot of long-term potential, so it’s certainly worth checking out its current list of games and watching iiRcade’s social channels to see what else drops before June 20.

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $349, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

It was arguably the most anticipated game of 2020, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get the console version for $30 at Best Buy. That’s half-off the list price.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red recently released patch 1.2 which improved the console version, though there are still bugs. It’s in better shape now, but there is no guarantee of what its final performance quality will be, so jump in at your own risk.

$40 Switch Games Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party games you may have missed. Best Buy has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Image : Andrew Hayward

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $80 when you clip the coupon on the page, a $20 total savings off the list price. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door, and this battery-powered version stays charged for up to 120 days and easily mounts to your home. You’ll need to provide a microSD card, though.

It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Vava Home Security Camera System KJVBSKMO Image : Sheilah Villari

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy, which has been a real lifesaver when we went out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion, and if you can get a quality cam on sale, all the better. Right now, you can save $57 on Vava’s Home Security Camera System with two cameras and put your mind at ease. Just clip the coupon on the page and then use promo code KJVBSKMO at checkout.

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080p full HD resolution with the lights on, and I can say, even when the puppy is left at night, the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless, and you just need a good internet connection.

If you’re using this for an outdoor cam, it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof, plus the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5,000mAh capacity. The best part is the cloud storage. My friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her Cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut, fear not: this little cam uses the same encryption standards as banks, so your personal info is safe and sound. Free shipping for Prime members.

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Image : Sheilah Villari

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at StackSocial, save 22% on the Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.

There are three cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi EUFYLOCK2021 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $30 off the list price at Amazon right now. Just use code EUFYLOCK2021 at checkout.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and W-iFi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get 40% off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Naipo Massage Gun AC9M2PBT Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code AC9M2PBT at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,200+ reviews.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive to stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for first-time Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJATEN. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive Caliper Swiftsticks Buy for $40 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.

Re-Athlete Full Leg Massager + Heat Treatment Image : Sheilah Villari

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be treated like a top athlete after a hard-fought game? This Full Leg Massager ($170), complete with heat treatment, can definitely get you close to that. But even if you aren’t at peak physical condition, you still can benefit. If you stand for work, do a lot of walking, or are just on your feet all day you put an incredible amount of pressure on your knees and ankles. Compression therapy has been shown to help with those ailments and more. This is probably why it is a favorite among those athletic types.

Air compression massage therapy is a safe way to ease tension and heal sore areas. Massagers like this one help to increases blood flow, and good circulation is vital to your health. There are three heat levels and three intensities. The digital remote is easy-to-read and operate with the LED screen. Strap these bad boys on after a long hard, stressful day and get some soothing relaxation. The product is pretty standard and will fit most people. The upgraded rip-stop fabric makes them simple and sturdy. You’ll get a durable storage bag and a one-year warranty along with them.

This will ship for $3, and customers must be over 18 years old to purchase.

Up to 40% off No7's Serums Image : Sheilah Villari

No7 is an incredible UK brand that has been blessing the shores of the US for a few years now. They’ve helped a ton of people sort out skin concerns in a myriad of categories. Grab any one of their best-selling serums and start the journey of better skin for the summer because you’ll want to look radiant when you emerge back into the world.

I’m a big fan of this cream. So much so I recommended it in my big night creams round-up. I actually keep this version on my nightstand now. This can be used as a great preventive measure. It also helps if you’ve had a few rough nights and need to look your best in a few days. All these serums are fast-absorbing and moisture-rich, but the Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum ($20) is best for dark circles/spots, wrinkles, and general firmness.

This Multi-Action Serum ($20) uses all the same formulas as above and throws in some extra help on brightening and nourishing. This clinically proven formula aids with multiple signs of aging and preps your skin to keep it looking younger longer. This is a great serum for a person of mature age, but it never hurts to start keeping your mug beautiful for as long as possible. Supreme radiance forever, if possible.

The Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum ($18) is powered by Matrixyl 3000. This is the elite stuff for more youthful skin but also skin that wants to look more rested. So if you’ve skipped a few days of hydration and need a boost, this is the serum for you. The antioxidant and peptide combo works together to give you a more supple complexion.

Laboratories Firming Booster Serum ($25) is here to get you on the right path to great skin. When it comes to your face, good practices are king, and getting the best stuff sooner can do wonders. This skin-tightening serum is a non-invasive firming to look younger in weeks. Tone up your problem areas with No7's highly concentrated anti-wrinkle peptide tech.

Free shipping for all over $35.

Actigun: Percussion Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

50% off Haus Laboratories Image : Sheilah Villari

Lady Gaga is known for some pretty outrageous outfits and some very intricate makeup. So making her own line of beauty products seemed like a logical step. Haus Laboratories is her cosmetics brainchild, and the majority of that line is 50% off right now.

I can say the quality is good on the few things I’ve tried, like the eyeliner ($13) (I’m kind of an expert) and the lipstick ($10). But if you can get top-notch products for half price, even better. There’s a ton of liquid eye shadow in multiple colors as well as liquid lip gloss. There are definitely a lot of options to create some stunning showstopping looks. A palette or two are including, plus a few nice sets are in this sale too. Poke around in the Haus of Gaga and become the little monster you dreamed of. I mean that Stefani knows what she’s doing when it comes to unique glamour.

As Masturbation May rolls on, Babeland has entered the celebration with 20% off vibes over $75. And there’s quite the selection of almost seven hundred different vibrators to pick from.

I have a different version of this rabbit, and it’s absolutely one of my faves. This Rotating G Rabbit has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.

Le Wand Petite is a more portable version of its big sister with all of the power and less noise. All the classic features are still there, including the body-safe silicone, flexible neck, and shower friendliness. The ten ultra-powerful vibes pack a pintsized punch in six different patterns. The travel case lets you be discreet, and the lock keeps it for keeps. As with the old-fashioned model, this one is also cordless and rechargeable by USB. You’ll even get a pleasure guide to help with play and a one-year warranty. You can pick from rose gold, blue, and violet. These will both ship for free.





Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ll never forget the first time a friend showed me Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. At that point, the idea of a good video game movie was a myth. And yet, here was this legitimately great CG animation featuring your boy Cloud. With my brain still amped up from the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, I’ve been itching to revisit Advent Children for the past year and see if it holds up. Here’s a good excuse to do just that. Amazon currently has the new complete 4K ultra HD edition of the film up for pre-order. You can get it for $24 right now, which is down from its $31 list price. This new version is an extended, remastered cut of the film and features some behind the scenes footage too. Perhaps we will finally learn all of the animation secrets that make Cloud’s Jnco’s work.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB) Image : Apple

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 256GB base model has a modest saving ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.