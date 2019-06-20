Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An exclusive deal on Japanese chef’s knives, a Roav dash cam, Amazon activewear, and a Kindle Oasis discount lead off a Thursday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to read our guide on how to prepare for Prime day and bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Photo: Adam Clark Estes ((Gizmodo)

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s the first time Amazon’s discounted the new models with the Qi case.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $180 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are better, more functional iPhone docks out there, but none that look as gorgeously minimal as the ones Apple makes. This is the same dock you’d see at the Apple Store (albeit without the security tether), and you can get it from Amazon for $25, compared to the $49 Apple would charge you.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

At 40", this Sharp 1080p TV is probably smaller than you’d want for your living room home theater, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV, and $130 puts it in impulse buy territory.



To be clear, this wall-mountable set is unlikely to wow you with its resolution or any bleeding-edge features. In fact, it doesn’t even have any smart features built-in. Which shouldn’t be a big deal if you already have a streaming device, or don’t want any internet-connectivity.

Advertisement

But for shoppers on a budget, recent grads, or for a teen’s bedroom, this is a solid buy at a terrific price.

Photo: Audio Technica

Audio Technica’s legendary M50x headphones finally got built-in Bluetooth late last year, and today at Amazon, you can grab the new version for $130. That’s about $70 less than usual, and one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The M50 line is highly regarded for its comfort, even frequency response, and amazing overall sound quality for the price, and now you can enjoy the same benefits with no strings wires attached.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s big Amazon Gold Box is chock-full of popular Logitech peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, speakers, a webcam and work and gaming mice, including the Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset, one of the most used headsets in the Overwatch League.



Want one of the best work mice you can buy? It’s here, too. As well as the first big discount on the new Logitech G635 headset.

For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $49 today, which is a match for the lowest price we’ve seen this year, or about $10 less than usual.

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too.

Now, they’re offering our readers and exclusive deal: use promo code KYOKUCXU at checkout to slice $20 off the price of the 8" chef’s knife that we tested, or code KYOKUSN2 to save on a 7" Santoku version, which is more maneuverable when rocking back and forth to chop vegetables.

Photo: Casey DeViese (( (Unsplash)

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Advertisement

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

It’s normal to want a little privacy in your home, but why does that have to mean languishing in darkness with all shades drawn? Stop punishing yourself for wanting to deter neighbors’ prying eyes, and load up on these adhesive window films for $6 with promo code 30BESTFILM.



Advertisement

The peel-and-stick sheets are easy to install and won’t leave behind a sticky residue when its time to take them down. They also block out 96% of UV rays while still allowing natural light to filter through. Plus, that 3-D tiled design is downright pleasant! So get some for your windows before the curtain goes down on this deal.

Photo: Amazon

A chimney starter is the fastest way to get your charcoal hot enough to grill with, and Weber’s top-selling model is on sale for $17 right now, just in time for your Fourth of July barbecue.



We’ve seen it drop to $15 on a few brief occasions over the past year, but otherwise, $17 is about as cheap as it gets. Just stuff some newspaper in the bottom, add your charcoal, light the paper on fire, wait until the coals turn gray, then turn the whole thing over (carefully for pete’s sake!) with the heat-shielded handles and pour the piping hot charcoal into your grill.

Advertisement

Oh, and invite me over to help eat whatever you’re cooking, that’s the final step.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now with promo code EUFYSLC1, the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Image: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $100 on Amazon today. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 1,400 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Photo: Amazon

Right now a Gotham Steel smokeless electric grill is on sale for about $50. It promises to offer the same char-grilled texture and flavor as you would get by grilling outside... without going outside. Admittedly, this is an oddly-timed discount but it’s also $35 less than what’s currently on Amazon and the best price we’ve seen for this particular item.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sure, summer is literally starting now, but who gives a crap about dieting? Throw out your healthy food (or donate it, don’t be wasteful) and buy a giant bag of cereal marshmallows. Seriously, right now you can get a 3-pound bag of Cereal Marshmallows for $18 when you Subscribe & Save. Why waste your time combing through a box of cereal for the best part when you can get an entire bag or straight sugar without anything in your way?



Graphic: Tercius

If you hate getting a bunch of dishes dirty when you’re cooking, you can streamline your vegetable chopping process. Using this Salad Cutter Bowl from Cenow on Amazon you can rinse and cut vegetables in one place. It comes with a bowl, strainer, and a cutting board. The bowl can rotate, so you can evenly chop your vegetables when preparing a salad. And if you were concerned, for some odd reason, that this bowl causes white pollution, it does not, according to the Amazon description!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

In a very short amount of time, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the company’s top-selling dash cams just got one of its best discounts ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for $41 (after clipping the 5% coupon) is worth checking out, if you ask me. It normally sells for $56, so its list price already represents a significant discount, even before the coupon.

Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

Advertisement

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are many things I don’t know in this life, but here’s one thing I’m sure of: I can never own enough BAGGU bags. Now, you too can experience the joy of BAGGU for a lot less than usual thanks to their annual Online Sample Sale, happing now.



Advertisement

A ton of the bag brand’s coveted classics are marked down by up to 60%, with a bunch of backpacks, totes, and wallets priced as low as $20 or less. I can personally vouch for this $20 grid-patterned Duck Bag, the $86 Drawstring Purse in either black or brown (I have both colors! It’s that good!), the $70 Cross Body Purse, and this 3D Zip Set of nylon pouches, not to mention, this smaller version of my beloved Standard BAGGU nylon sack. As for me, I’ll probably pick up a new backpack or tote, because I feel like I’m legally obligated to take advantage of these amazing prices (I’m not, but you get it). No matter which BAGGU you choose from this grab bag of deals, rest assured that you’re bagging something great.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes activewear now, and they really want you to give it a try with today’s sale.



Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find shorts, leggings, shirts, jackets, and more from Peak Velocity and Core 10, Amazon’s in-house apparel brands. A lot of the stuff is even available in multiple colors, once you click through to the individual product page, and some are also eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe system.

Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer officially starts tomorrow, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code SUMMER50. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

Photo: Amazon

A new Kindle Oasis with adjustable color temperature is out next month, and that means you can score the previous generation model, which is otherwise identical, at a rare discount.

Starting at $200 for 8GB (down from $250), the Oasis is IPX8 waterproof, has physical page turning buttons (an underrated luxury!), the biggest screen of any Kindle, and an adaptive front light built from an array of 25 LEDs, compared to just five on the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s a splurge, sure, but if you love reading on a Kindle, it could be a worthwhile one before this model sells out completely.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s $10 video game preorder credits seem to have gone the way of the dodo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks. Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch is discounted to $52 right now for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen so far. Note: Discount shown at checkout.



Advertisement

That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but as far as first party Nintendo games go, it’s as good as you can hope for. Let’s a-go.



Photo: Amazon

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $35 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.



Advertisement

For one, it’s green and features Link’s silhouette, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $15 off the going rate.

Tech

Home

Philips Hue White A19 Single LED Bulb Works with Amazon Alexa | $11 | Amazon

Lifestyle

Philips Sonicare 3 Series Gum Health Electric Toothbrush | $44 | Amazon

Media

Gaming

Watch Dogs Franchise Sale | Humble

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch | $35 | Amazon

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon’s running a rare on a set today. This $35 (normally $50) bundle includes 8 AA, 4 AAA batteries, and a charger.



Advertisement

The Eneloop line has an incredible reputation, and I have them powering many of my devices, including my external camera flash.

This is the first discount we’ve seen all year and it matches the one we found during the holidays.

It’s time to ditch your old spinning drive for this fast $45 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, no coupons or codes necessary.



Advertisement

At a half terabyte, it’s probably got enough space for your OS, apps, and at least most of your personal files, making this an awesome investment at this all-time low price.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t paid much attention to SSD prices lately, or if you get your information primarily from Apple’s laptop configurator tool, you might be surprised to learn that you can get an external 1TB SSD for $110. It’s true!



Advertisement

This external drive from Silicon Power comes in an aluminum enclosure and connects to your computer via an included USB-C-to-C or C-to-A cable, and can hold a ton of files that need to be loaded quickly: your photo collection, files for video editing, PC games...that sort of thing. Today’s deal is an all-time low, needless to say, it’s the best deal we’ve seen on any 1TB external SSD.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $19 with promo code SXXWFNLJ.



Photo: Kyle Glenn (( (Unsplash)

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights for a range of routes from September 3 through December 18, 2019 (not including dates right around Thanksgiving, unfortunately) start at just $49 one way, and include international destinations in Mexico and Central America.



Advertisement

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Southwest’s new flights from the mainland to Hawaii are on sale, but we’re seeing a ton of inter-island availability for just $39, if you were planning a trip to the islands anyway.

The sale prices are non-refundable, but if you change or cancel your flight, you’ll get the value of the ticket back as a travel voucher, which is more than you could say for most airlines. And of course, you get two checked bags for free.

As always, we recommend looking into the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority credit card, which offers a $75 annual travel credit, 20% back on in-flight purchases, and four upgraded boarding positions per year.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Not everyone has space or budget to get an inground pool. If you’re just looking for a way to keep cool this summer, you’re going to want to grab the Intex Swim Center Inflatable Family Lounge Pool while it’s only $24. This 88" x 85" x 30" inflatable pool has a built-in bench that makes lounging easier than ever.



Photo: Aged & Ore

Aged & Ore wowed us last year with its hand-blown whiskey glasses, and now they’re back with the most impressive way to travel with booze that we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

The Travel Decanter is a half liter, hand blown glass decanter that you can encase in a form-fitting, double walled stainless steel shell. If you’re traveling with a pre-mixed cocktail, say to the park, that shell will keep it cold for hours on end. And if you’re just trying to check some whisky in your suitcase, it’ll ensure that it doesn’t spill all over your clothes. Best of all, the two halves of the shell double as drinking glasses, complete with 2 oz. indicators etched into the inside.

The Travel Decanter is up for preorder now, starting at just $35 for earlybird backers.