Apple’s excellent AirPods didn’t get an update at the last iPhone event, which means it’s probably safe to buy a pair, especially when you can get them on sale. Monoprice’s official eBay storefront has them on sale for $139, down from the usual $159. You can also grab a pair from Amazon for $145, if you’d prefer. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10 (with code HKOYHBNX), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

With Apple transitioning their iPad Pros and MacBook Airs to USB-C, a lot of Amazon’s most popular tech brands are offering deals on chargers, cables, and dongles, and we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch. There are too many deals to list them all here, but head over to this post for the details:

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $8, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $265 at MassGenie today, down from the usual $329.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAV02.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

I haven’t tried these neckband ANC headphones, but they’re also available for $33 with promo code KINJA297.

And if you want to go really old school, here’s a set of ANC wired earbuds (yes, people still make those) for $23 with promo code KINJAL69.

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $144, which is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.



Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from Silicon Power is incredibly affordable right now at just $18, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on that capacity from a reliable manufacturer.

If you like to vape and want to upgrade your equipment, VapeWorld is taking 20% off sitewide this week with promo code SPOOKY20. As an authorized seller of Pax Labs, Grenco G Pens, Kandypens, and AirVapes, just for starters, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

This deal ends on Friday, so place your order before the promo code goes up in a puff of smoke.

With loud, clicky blue switches, this HyperX mechanical keyboard might not make you popular in the office, but it’ll feel like a dream to type on. For an all-time low $50, it also eschews the number pad for a more compact design. If you haven’t made the switch to a mechanical keyboard yet, this is a great brand at a bargain bin price.

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $148.



That includes a 32" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss.

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For just $12 with promo code 6YI3ALOA, this Aukey power strip includes four of each.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.

The 32GB card has been $7 for a few weeks, but the 64GB just dropped from $15 to $14, the 128GB went from $30 to $25, and the 256GB dropped from $70 to $60.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $7 | Amazon

Anker’s original PowerLine Lightning cables were our readers’ favorites, and while they’ve been iterated on in the years since, the originals remain far nicer and stronger than Apple’s own cables. For a limited time, you can grab a 6' cable in white for just $8, or about $3 less than usual.

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at these price points.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!) Target’s offering the standard DUO60 model for $30 off, and throwing in a $10 gift card for good measure.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and it’ll definitely come in handy as you prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers

The Cricut Maker lets you use your computer to cut designs into everything from vinyl to leather to wood to kevlar, and it’s $50 off its usual price today, bringing it to within $10 of an all-time low.

Corey reviewed this over on The Inventory, and used it to print out a custom logo for his kids’ soccer team jerseys, design custom pint glasses, and cut screen prints for t-shirts, just for starters. At $350, it’s still an investment, but there’s basically no limit to what you can design and make with it.

It’s officially November, which if history is any indication, is the best time of year to buy a robotic vacuum. This Roomba 801 normally sells for around $349, and includes up to 5x the suction of the 600 and 700-series Roombas, plus a cleaning head that automatically adjusts its height based on the type of floor the robot is on.



Today’s $279 price is about $70 less than usual, but it’s only available today. Life is short, and there aren’t enough hours in the day, so if you can eliminate vacuuming from your chore list, it’s worth every penny.

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a $20 discount today.



This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing, odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns, and this compact battery-operated model is marked down to $70 today on Amazon, about $15 less than usual. There are cheaper corded models out there, but this thing is small enough for one-handed use, and it even comes with a docking station to keep the battery topped off.



Kickstarter has become a design playground for travel pillows, and if the TRTL+ didn’t look like the right pillow for you, NapUp FLY offers a totally different approach.



NapUp FLY uses a set of adjustable straps to attach the pillow to your headrest, giving you extra padding, and keeping the pillow firmly in place. Once you slap the velcro eye mask into place, your head is effectively anchored to your seat, so you’ll never bob off to the side and drool on a stranger’s shoulder. I found the prototype they sent me to be very comfortable, and I could definitely imagine falling asleep in it on a long flight, as cumbersome as the setup process may be.

For $10 more, you can upgrade to a version with built-in headphone speakers to pump white noise or podcasts into your ears. In my sample, these were extremely quiet, and it’s hard to imagine using them for anything other than white noise on a loud plane, but it would still be nice to not have to wear headphones to bed.

The campaign is already almost fully funded, and you stand to save quite a bit by preordering. Unfortunately, they’re not estimated to ship until February, so you’ll need another solution for your holiday flights.

Welp, it’s not even November yet, but Lowe’s has kicked off some of its Black Friday deals early. Inside, you’ll find a selection of appliances, tools, holiday decorations, and a lot more on sale. Some of the deals (mostly appliances) are listed as running through 11/29—I believe those are the real Black Friday deals—and some only go through 11/14, which I think could get cheaper later.

Photo: Amazon

Gerber’s suspension multi-plier features 12 tools in one package, meaning you’re spending just $2 per function today. The pliers are the main attraction, but inside the handles, you’ll find knives, a wire stripper, screwdrivers, an awl, a nail file, a ruler, and more.



String lights: They’re not just for dorms. Nowadays, hanging up these tiny bulbs are less Christmas year round, more legitimate home decor (or patio decor, or wedding decor) strategy. They’re also way less boring than they used to be; simple light bulbs are being replaced with everything from clips for hanging photos from, to tiny peaches. Now, just in time for the coziest season, Urban Outfitters is taking 20% off all their string lights, so you can up your ambient lighting game ASAP.



The Anker Bolder LC40 LED Flashlight might be small enough to fit in your pocket, but it packs a punch when it comes to illuminating your path. With 400 lumens of brightness, not to mention its anti-slip finish, hand strap, and water-resistant, durable aluminum body, darkness doesn’t stand a chance. Use promo code ANKER421 to light up your life with this torch for just $8.



Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $120 with promo code EUFYMM88 (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 4.5-quart Classic stand mixer for $189 today from Walmart. It’ll really come in handy for holiday baking, and with accessories like a food grinder, a spiralizer, and a pasta roller, you can use it for tons of different cooking tasks.



Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 2,600 reviews.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $15. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $3 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Don’t want to deal with bags? This 64 load bottle is still on sale for $9 as well, after clipping the coupon.

If you ever go to Starbucks, and you have a Chase credit card, here’s a no-brainer deal for you this evening. If you load $60 onto your Starbucks app (in three $20 installments), you can get 475 stars, nearly enough for four free drinks or food items of your choice.



Here’s what you have to do.

Sign up for Chase Pay, if you haven’t already. Set your default card as one that will earn you extra points for dining, or better yet, the Chase Freedom (more on that later). Link your Chase Pay account to your Starbucks app. Load $20 onto your Starbucks account using Chase Pay three separate times. You’ll earn 125 stars the first time, 150 the second, and 200 on the third. I waited for my stars to post each time to be safe (it took about 15 minutes each time), but it will probably work if you do all three in quick succession.

That’s it! Make it a venti, add all of the extra shots your bloodstream can handle; your drinks are free no matter what $12 abomination you create. Just remember to tip your barista. Promotion valid through 12/12/2018.

Extra Credit: Chase Pay is one of the Chase Freedom’s 5x bonus categories this quarter, so if you have that card, be sure to set it as your default to get a cool 300 points out of this promotion.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

If you haven’t heard by now, you should be washing your face with more than just a washcloth or (gasp!) your hands. The bad news: A good face scrubber is never cheap. The good news: Today, you can snag this very good one from FOREO for a steep discount.



The LUNA 2 normally goes for $199, but Sephora has just marked down the whole line to a manageable $129 — that includes models specifically for normal skin, combination skin, sensitive skin, oily skin, and one designed specifically for men. We’ve tried this device and saw instant results when it came to skin hydration and texture, so dive into this deal before goes down the drain.

Your hands do a lot for you — why not buy them their own home gym? This set of exercise putty from CanDo includes six 2 oz. tubs of goo (in fun primary colors, no less), and unlike an elliptical or a set of dumbbells, it only costs $12. Playing around with the putty is basically a form of resistance training for your fingers. And not only will it strengthen your muscles and improve your fine motor skills, but it also can act as a big gooey stress ball.



Image: Amazon

Himalayan salt lamps are all the rage online these days. If you’ve been thinking of trying the trend, today’s a good day to do it. Amazon is taking 25% off several different salt styles and sizes from HemingWeigh as part of their Gold Box. Some claim these types of lamps have a calming, anti-stress effect, which certainly isn’t a proven fact. But I think we can all agree that their orange-y glow creates a pretty ambience. Plus, they make a nice gift, and the holidays are fast-approaching.



Knockaround’s popular sunglasses are always affordable, especially considering they have polarized lenses, but you can choose from 10 different pairs for just $16 shipped today on MassDrop, which is a whole new ballgame. I’ve owned a couple of pairs for several years now, and they’ve held up really well.

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $36 with promo code 40KINJAFALL.

That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $36 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 15% off deal on the new Places We Love collection. Each set of frames is named after a location, though I suspect the Cali aviators will be the top sellers.



Reebok’s Professional Deck is actually an adjustable step, workout bench, and storage compartment all rolled into one, and Amazon’s marked it down to $122 today, an all-time low. If flexes a rippling 4.5 star review average, so get yours before they’re all swoled out.

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an additional 25% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,900 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!

An excellent wintertime deal is at hand: Three-pair packs of HotHands Hand Warmers are a mere $2 at Walmart right now. And if you’re really looking to get the upper hand on the coldest season, add 18 to your cart to get your hands on free shipping. That’s 54 packs for about $35, compared to 40 pairs for $28 sold elsewhere, so this is basically a handout. It’s probably worth buying in bulk since you’ll want to keep these handy all winter long, anyway.

Just because the mercury is dropping doesn’t mean you can’t go camping (or perhaps more realistically, tailgating) this time of year. Today and tomorrow only, Coleman’s taking an extra 30% off their already discounted best sellers with promo code BOO30. Everything on this page is eligible, including tents, sleeping bags, grills, coolers, and more.



We just found the highlight of your day: A range of Milk Makeup products, from their luminous Holographic Highlighter Sticks to their super saturated Eye Pigments, are up to 57% off at HauteLook. While the brand is known for taking the hip, minimalist approach (and using fingers instead of makeup brushes), they certainly don’t skimp when it comes to delivering pops of color, high shine, or an ethereal glow. You’ll want to milk this deal for all its worth.

Update: The campaign ends in less than a week, so get your orders in.

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.

The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.

Amazon is continuing a recent run of private label apparel sales, this time focusing on the Goodthreads and 28 Palms menswear brands. Goodthreads is full of everyday men’s essentials like chambray shirts, hoodies, and boxer briefs, while 28 Palms looks like stuff you’d buy from Tommy Bahama. I’m not sure the 28 Palms stuff is really in season at the moment, but there’s something for everyone amongst the Goodthreads discounts.

If you’re looking to up your watch look, you can do it on the cheap with Fossil’s semi-annual sale, happening now. Over 1,000 watches, hand bags, belts, wallets, and other accessories are loaded up in Fossil’s sale section, and you can get them all for an extra 20% off at checkout with promo code BOO20. So what are you waiting for?

Eyeshadow palettes are pretty much always a worthwhile buy—who wants to mess around with individual eyeshadows anyway?—but this Morphe blowout is a particularly rare find. The Morphe 35-Color Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette (35OM) is currently up for grabs on Groupon for $19. (The palette normally goes for $24.) And not only are you getting a plethora of shadow options, but you’ll get a ton of use out of each and every one of them. All the shades are ultra wearable warm-toned neutrals in either a matte or shimmer finish, perfect for every day makeup artistry.

And that’s not all: Groupon is also offering up six other palettes, including the more glittery Fall Into Frost Eyeshadow Palette (35F) and the aubergine-themed Plum Eyeshadow Palette (35P), both of which have strong potential as this year’s holiday party go-tos.

There is a light at the end of the seemingly never-ending skincare tunnel, literally. The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask is a breakout-clearing marvel (and one of our favorite collagen-boosters), and now, it’s available on Amazon with a $7 coupon. The mask covers your entire mug, and delivers powerful targeted blue light, effectively zapping acne-causing bacteria, and red light, which reduces inflammation. The whole treatment is gentle enough for daily use, and it’s safe for those who are prone to irritation. Plus, it sort of makes you look like Iron Man.

I hate being the “the book was better!” guy, but as good a movie as The Martian was...the book was better. Sorry! It’s really nerdy and detailed in a way that a movie just can’t be, but still really accessible and easy to read. If you don’t already have it on your Kindle, it’s just $3 to download today.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you cho